THE FUTURE OF WORK Getting out in front of accelerating change to understand why work may not need us as much as we need i...
INDUSTRIAL REVOLUTIONS 18-19TH Century in Europe and North America, featuring steam engines 1870-1914, featuring steel, oi...
Job sector change over the last 165 years? “Okay, I can buy that old jobs will disappear, but won’t there be new jobs we c...
KEY ISSUES Ethics and Identity Politics Corporate Governance and Regulation Fusing Technologies, Bio Engineering and Robot...
DRIVERS OF CHANGE » Rising geopolitical volatility » Mobile internet and cloud technology » Advances in computing power an...
Jobs
WHY IS THE FUTURE OF WORK SO IMPORTANT? 1. Workers and jobs are the flywheels that fuel our economy and government. In 201...
https://am.jpmorgan.com/blobcontent/1383654213584/83456/MI-GTM_1Q20.pdf
U.S. POPULATIONIn 2019, there were 3,791,712 births and 2,835,038 deaths, which meant that 956,674 people were added to th...
U.S. ANNUAL GROWTH RATE OF THE POPULATION, LABOR FORCE, AND EMPLOYMENT Key Points • The civilian non-institutional populat...
https://www.bls.gov/emp/tables/civilian-labor-force-summary.htm Key Points • The share of workers ages 55 and older is pro...
THE U.S. LABOR FORCE WILL GROW MOSTLY BECAUSE OF RETIREMENT-AGE WORKERS
74% of Baby Boomers do not plan to immediately stop working at retirement age. 39% of all workers expect work to be part o...
U.S. WORKERS OVER 55 YEARS AS PERCENT OF EMPLOYEES
Source: Federal Reserve In 2018 a Quarter of Americans Had No Retirement Savings Ages
JOBS, JOBS, JOBS Source: Maryam Alavi, Georgia Institute of Technology, August 2018
Americans Keep Growing More Optimistic About Job Market Thinking about the job situation in America today, would you say t...
Employed persons consist of persons who did any work for pay or profit during the survey reference week; persons who did a...
131.142 MILLION FULL-TIME EMPLOYED 50% CIVILIAN NONINSTITUTIONAL POPULATION OVER 16 December 2019
27.362 MILLION PART-TIME EMPLOYED 10% CIVILIAN NONINSTITUTIONAL POPULATION OVER 16 December 2019
“THE NATIONAL UNEMPLOYMENT RATE” BUT PLEASE STOP FOCUSING SOLELY ON THE Sure we are at a 50-year low of 3.5% … ”Unemployed...
63.2% LABOR FORCE PARTICIPATION RATIO 95.625 MILLION NOT IN THE LABOR FORCE December 2019
Long Term Unemployment as Percent of Unemployed
MEET THE "U-Barometers”U6: Total unemployed, plus all persons marginally attached to the labor force, plus total employed ...
EMPLOYMENT SITUATION December 2019 U.S. Civilian Noninstitutional Population 16 Years and Older (260,181,000) Full-Time Em...
AVERAGE UNEMPLOYMENT RATE BY COUNTY July 2018 to June 2019 Current Population Survey State and Local Unemployment Rates Me...
JOB CREATION BY COUNTY 2012 TO 2018Business Employment Dynamics Job Openings and Labor Turnover Survey County Employment a...
Current Employment Statistics Highlights 2019 nonfarm civilian job growth totaled just 2.1 million In addition to the year...
U.S. JOB OPENINGS The number of job openings in the U.S. fell 561,000 to 6.8 million in December 2019 from a revised 7.361...
JOB OPENINGS SEASONALLY ADJUSTED U.S. BUREAU OF LABOR STATISTICS
U.S. MONTHLY NONFARM PAYROLL ADDITIONS Nonfarm payrolls in the U.S. increased by 145 thousand in December 2019, the least ...
VIEWS ON FULL TIME JOB AVAILABILITY WITH 6.8 MILLION JOB OPENINGS WE ARE ONLY HIRING ON AVERAGE 158K PER MONTH IN 2019 13,...
Of the 32 Million Non-management jobs created since 1990, 20 million are considered low-quality jobs, versus around 12 mil...
JOB QUALITY INDEXThe JQI Curve Current Level is 80.53 Change From Last Month is 0.14% Researchers take private-sector non-...
THE GIG ECONOMY AND ALTERNATIVE WORK ARRANGEMENTS Gallup’s Perspective Younger workers may be experimenting in the gig eco...
818 occupations 8,398,100 new jobs over 10 years
PERCENT CHANGE AND NUMERIC GROWTH BY INDUSTRY SECTOR U.S. National Occupational Employment Wage Estimates
30 occupations with the most job growth, 2018 projected to 2028 (Numbers in thousands) 2018 National Employment Matrix tit...
30 occupations with the most job declines, 2018 projected to 2028 (Numbers in thousands) 2018 National Employment Matrix t...
Americans’ Satisfaction With the Opportunity to Get Ahead by Working Hard GETTING AHEAD
BEGIN EXPLORING The Opportunity Atlas
The Hamilton Project’s Vitality Index is a measure of a place’s economic and social wellbeing. It combines a county’s medi...
YET MANY PEOPLE THINK THINGS TODAY ARE MORE AMAZING THEN EVER BEFORE IN THE COURSE OF MODERN HUMAN HISTORY!
https://usafacts.org/reports/facts-in-focus/how-wealth-distributed-in-america $49,690,000,000,000 $27,200,000,000,000 $15,...
AND DEFINITELY FOR THE TOP 20% WHO GOT 72% OF THE 324.2 BILLION TAX CHANGE WITH A 205 BILLION TAX CUT
YOU KNOW THE +607 U.S. BILLIONAIRES
AND THE +18 MILLION U.S. MILLIONAIRES
THE 53 MILLION WORKERS EARNING LOW WAGES, AND THOSE EARNING LESS THE THAN THEIR PARENTS Childs Year of Birth PercentofChil...
17.3 MILLION PEOPLE LIVING IN DEEP POVERTY 38.1 MILLION PEOPLE LIVING IN POVERTY 93.6 MILLION LIVING CLOSE TO POVERTY YOU ...
https://opportunityindex.org/opportunity-index-rankings/ OR THE 21 STATES ECONOMICALLY CHALLENGED
https://opportunityindex.org/opportunity-index-rankings/ OR THE 30 STATES ACADEMICALLY CHALLENGED
https://opportunityindex.org/opportunity-index-rankings/ OR THE 32 STATES UNDERCARED FOR
There’s a trend shaking the foundations of the world’s richest economy LIFE IS UNFAIR, EXPENSIVE AND UNCERTAIN House Price...
INCOME INEQUALITY FOR U.S. HOUSEHOLDS IS AT CRISIS LEVELS AND UNSUSTAINABLE The 400 richest Americans own more of the coun...
THE CHANGE IN WEALTH BETWEEN THE RICHEST 1% AND THE POOREST 50% OF U.S. HOUSEHOLDS IS NOW THE LARGEST IT'S BEEN SINCE 1991.
THE RICHEST 1% (1.6 million households) TAKE HOME 21% OF ALL INCOME.
2019 Federal Poverty Guidelines SERIOUSLY IS THIS THE WORLDS RICHEST ECONOMY? It's important to recognize that the federal...
MINIMUM WAGE AS OF JANUARY 2020 126 months of unprecedented economic expansion and the biggest problems for most Americans...
The false narrative of meritocracy. It’s the notion that everyone has a shot, and if you don’t win, it’s your fault. The r...
A family in the United States needs an annual income of at least $421,926 to be in the top 1% of earners, according to Eco...
IN THE U.S. IT TAKES 5 GENERATIONS FOR THOSE BORN IN A LOW-INCOME FAMILY TO APPROACH MEAN INCOME The odds of a kid with pa...
WHAT’S NOT TO LIKE? Globalization, automation, an overeducated highly indebted workforce, minimal government oversight, li...
WORKERS SHARE OF CORPORATE INCOME STILL HAS NOT RECOVERED
REAL AVERAGE WAGE GROWTH FOR WORKERS WITH A BACHELOR’S DEGREE
FOR WORKERS WITH SOME COLLEGE EDUCATION, WAGES HAVE JUST REACHED THEIR 2000 LEVEL
Occupations that represent the 1% Top Earners 2015 Share of 1% Top Earners Probability of being in 1% Physicians and surge...
U.S. HEALTHCARE COST
U.S. CONSUMER DEBT The average American household is carrying $140,000 in debt on an annual income of $60,000. +127.59 mil...
Consumer Debt Reaches 14.1 Trillion Dollar Record High in 2019
Portland Home Ownership A historic decade of growth.
Despite historic economic expansion, our region has produced the fewest housing units over any 10-year period since World ...
By comparison, the median home price in Portland is $410,000 Assuming a 20% down payment on that home, the buyer would pay...
THE NEW MIDDLE CLASS THE MINIMALIST THE MARGINALIZED OPPORTUNITY, EQUALITY, CHANGING VALUES America’s affordable housing c...
EDUCATION AND SKILLS
$11,841 High School 180 School days in the U.S. @ 5.5 hours per day = 1000 hours per year (U.S. average cost is $11.84/Hou...
13th of 79 https://www.oecd.org/pisa/PISA%202018%20Insights%20and%20Interpretations%20FINAL%20PDF.pdf
Years of education completed differs by race and ethnicity, but all have improved.
Less than 5 percent of Americans have college savings accounts, and those that do are far wealthier than average.
SOURCES: College Board, Annual Survey of Colleges; NCES, IPEDS Fall Enrollment data. U.S. Annual Average Tuition BETTING O...
In an economy dominated by noncollege jobs and Gig Workers we can no longer pin our hopes for upward mobility and wage gro...
TOTAL EDUCATIONAL REVENUE PER FTE PERCENT CHANGE, FY 2013-2018
PUBLIC HIGHER EDUCATION FTE ENROLLMENT PERCENT CHANGE, FY 2013-2018
Students from higher-income high schools were 25 percent more likely to enroll in college immediately after high school th...
AMERICAN HIGHER EDUCATION ALSO HAS A DROPOUT PROBLEM. ABOUT ONE IN THREE STUDENTS WHO ENROLL IN COLLEGE NEVER EARN A DEGRE...
College Completion Rates Six Years after High School Graduation, Class of 2012, Public Non-Charter Schools
Notes: Good non-college jobs are those with a full-time average annual wage of roughly $45,000 or more, while low-wage job...
Major Unemployment Rate Underemployment Rate Median Wage Early Career Median Wage Mid-Career Share with Graduate Degree Cr...
Less than a high school diploma High school graduates, no college Some college or associate degree Associate degree Bachel...
AI + ROBOTICS AND AUTOMATION
U.S. PRODUCTIVITY, NO LONGER DRIVING WAGE INCREASES
Does the U.S. Tax Code Favor Automation? We find that the U.S. tax system favors excessive automation. In particular, the ...
About eight-in-ten U.S. adults (82%) say that by 2050, robots and computers will definitely or probably do much of the wor...
In the Center’s 2017 survey, around three-quarters of U.S. adults (77%) said it was very or somewhat likely that fast food...
Half of U.S. adults said that in the event that robots and computers are capable of doing many human jobs, it is the gover...
80m 70m 60m 50m 40m 30m 20m 10m U.S. JOBS PREDICTED TO BE LOST TO AUTOMATION
THE WORLD ECONOMIC FORUM ESTIMATES ARE THAT IN 2025, HUMANS WILL BE WORKING NEARLY THE SAME NUMBER OF HOURS AS MACHINES, R...
McKinsey & Company
THE PROPORTION OF WORK HOURS THAT HUMANS VS. MACHINES SPEND ON VARIOUS TASKS Information and data processing Reasoning and...
TECHNOLOGIES BY PROPORTION OF COMPANIES LIKELY TO ADOPT THEM BY 2022 User and entity big data analytics App- and web-enabl...
Over 4.3K AI startups in 80 countries have raised $83B since 2014.
A look at where AI is heating up, from healthcare to entertainment https://www.cbinsights.com/research-artificial-intellig...
A quarter of all jobs across the U.S. have high chance of being wiped out by automation in the next ten years. Top five: I...
SKILLS FOR 2022 GROWING 1. Analytical thinking and innovation 2. Active learning and learning strategies 3. Creativity, or...
The 35 skills whose importance is rated in O*NET are grouped into five major families of job skills as follows: Social ski...
Wiley - Closing the Skills Gap 2019 When we use the word ‘talent’ to refer to employees, what we’re implying is you need t...
Wiley - Closing the Skills Gap 2019
WORKER CONCERNS Job stability Benefits Equal pay Recognition/incentives Career development path Earning potential Tuition ...
SOURCE: MetLife’s 17th Annual U.S. Employee Benefit Trends Study 2019 TOP 5 DRIVERS OF HAPPINESS AT WORK?
What Employees Say They Want What Employers Think They Want Full appreciation for work done I. Feeling “in” on things 2. S...
• Only 50% of adults over 16 work full time today while 10% work part-time • 36% of all U.S. workers participate in the Gi...
FIND YOUR NARRATIVE Ikigai A JAPANESE CONCEPT MEANING “A REASON FOR BEING” IT’S NO LONGER ABOUT YOUR EDUCATION, CAREER PAT...
FIND YOUR NARRATIVE The Future of Work is changing rapidly, and careers, jobs and work will increasingly face disruptions ...
Here are four ways business leaders can start addressing the skills gap. 1. EMBRACE LIFELONG LEARNING While it’s easy to t...
2. START EARLY Employers who understand this wholesale change in skill requirements are ahead of the pack. Nurturing staff...
3. FOSTER INCLUSIVITY Programs like these can help bridge another digital divide: the gender gap. Fewer women than men wor...
4. JOIN FORCES WITH MULTIPLE STAKEHOLDERS And while each of these schemes has its individual merit, there’s a growing reco...
In the past we had to struggle against exploitation and inequality, soon our big struggle could be against scarcity and ir...
IF WE EXPECT OUR INSTITUTIONS, DYNAMISM, AND MERITOCRACY TO EVOLVE, WE WILL NEED TO OPEN OUR EYES, HEARTS, AND MINDS TO A ...
  1. 1. THE FUTURE OF WORK Getting out in front of accelerating change to understand why work may not need us as much as we need it.
  2. 2. INDUSTRIAL REVOLUTIONS 18-19TH Century in Europe and North America, featuring steam engines 1870-1914, featuring steel, oil, electricity, and combustion engines 1980s Digital Revolution featuring personal computers, Smartphones, the Internet Cloud Computing & Big Data 1st 2nd 3rd > INTRO TO 4IR > EMPLOYMENT INDICATORS > JOBS, JOBS, JOBS > GETTING AHEAD > EDUCATION AND SKILLS > AI, ROBOTICS AND AUTOMATION > CLOSING THE SKILLS GAP > KEY FINDINGS TOPICS TO COVER
  3. 3. Job sector change over the last 165 years? “Okay, I can buy that old jobs will disappear, but won’t there be new jobs we can’t predict that will take their place?”
  4. 4. KEY ISSUES Ethics and Identity Politics Corporate Governance and Regulation Fusing Technologies, Bio Engineering and Robotics Business Model and Economic Disruption Innovation, Productivity and Automation Rate of change to Jobs and Skills Inequality, Scarcity and Social Justice Security and Conflict Fourth Industrial Revolution (4IR) The Fourth Industrial Revolution represents a fundamental change in the way we live, work, and relate to one another. It is a new chapter in human development, enabled by technology advances that are commensurate with those of the first, second and third industrial revolutions, and which are merging the physical, digital, and biological worlds in ways that create both promise and peril. The speed, breadth, and depth of this revolution is forcing us to rethink how countries should develop, how organizations create value, and even what it means to be human; it is an opportunity to help everyone, including leaders, policy-makers and people from all income groups and nations, to harness technologies in order to create an inclusive, human-centered future.
  5. 5. DRIVERS OF CHANGE » Rising geopolitical volatility » Mobile internet and cloud technology » Advances in computing power and Big Data » Crowdsourcing, the sharing economy and peer-to-peer platforms » Rise of the middle class in emerging markets » Young demographics in emerging markets and Rapid urbanization » Changing work environments and flexible working arrangements » Climate change, natural resource constraints and the transition to a greener economy » New energy supplies and technologies » The Internet of Things » Advanced manufacturing and 3D printing » Longevity and aging societies » New consumer concerns about ethical and privacy issues » Women's rising aspirations and economic power » Digital Currencies » Advanced robotics, autonomous vehicles, new modes of transportation and drones » Artificial intelligence and machine learning » Advanced materials and Nanotechnology » Virtual and Augmented Reality » Biotechnology, gene therapy, gene editing, and epigenetics » Smart Cities » Stakeholder Capitalism » Circular Economics
  6. 6. Jobs
  7. 7. WHY IS THE FUTURE OF WORK SO IMPORTANT? 1. Workers and jobs are the flywheels that fuel our economy and government. In 2019 consumption contributed 68.1% to our annual GDP and 85.8 of federal tax revenues. 2. Of all 32M U.S. non-management jobs created since 1990, 62.5% are low quality. (Cornell) 3. Of the fastest growing jobs for 2018-2028, 75% are low quality. (BLS) 4. 36% of U.S. workers participate in the gig economy. (Gallup) 5. For 44% of gig workers, it is their primary source of income. (Edison Research) 6. 57.3 million people are freelancers, 2027 there will be 86.5 million freelancers. (Upwork) 7. U.S. workers are at risk of losing 61 million jobs to automation by 2030. (McKinsey) 8. A career for life is over for most of us. Reinventing ourselves for new occupations every four to six years or gig working is likely our new reality. 9. In an economy dominated by noncollege jobs and gig workers, the majority can no longer pin their hopes for upward mobility and wage growth on more or better education. 10. In the past humans had to struggle against exploitation and inequality, soon the big struggle could be against scarcity and irrelevance.
  8. 8. https://am.jpmorgan.com/blobcontent/1383654213584/83456/MI-GTM_1Q20.pdf
  9. 9. U.S. POPULATIONIn 2019, there were 3,791,712 births and 2,835,038 deaths, which meant that 956,674 people were added to the country’s population estimate, the smallest increase of the decade. Nationally, net international migration continues to decrease, falling to 595,348 in 2019. Between 2010 and 2019, the year with the highest net international migration was 2016 at 1,046,709 The Census Bureau has long predicted that America's future population growth will increasingly rely on immigration, despite a fertility rate that has historically been higher than similar developed nations. EMPLOYMENT INDICATORS
  10. 10. U.S. ANNUAL GROWTH RATE OF THE POPULATION, LABOR FORCE, AND EMPLOYMENT Key Points • The civilian non-institutional population 16 years and older to grow from 257.791 to 279.454 million people from 2018 to 2028 (8.40%) • The labor force is projected to increase from 162.075 to 170.994 million workers from 2018 to 2028 (5.84%) • The jobs are projected to grow from 161.0 to 169.4 million jobs from 2018 to 2028 (5.22%) • Labor force participation rate is project to decline from 62.87% in 2018 to 61.18% in 2028 https://www.bls.gov/emp/tables/civilian-labor-force-summary.htm https://www.bls.gov/emp/tables/civilian-noninstitutional-population.htm
  11. 11. https://www.bls.gov/emp/tables/civilian-labor-force-summary.htm Key Points • The share of workers ages 55 and older is projected to continue to increase over the 2018–28 decade, from 23.1 percent to 25.2 percent. • The labor force participation rate for workers age 65 and older is expected to increase to 23.3 percent by 2028. • Conversely, the labor force participation rate is projected to continue to decline, to 61.2 percent by 2028. U.S. LABOR FORCE DISTRIBUTION RATES 1998 2008 2018 2028 (projected)
  12. 12. THE U.S. LABOR FORCE WILL GROW MOSTLY BECAUSE OF RETIREMENT-AGE WORKERS
  13. 13. 74% of Baby Boomers do not plan to immediately stop working at retirement age. 39% of all workers expect work to be part of their retirement income. Source: “18th Annual Transamerica Retirement Survey of Workers,” Transamerica Institute, 2017
  14. 14. U.S. WORKERS OVER 55 YEARS AS PERCENT OF EMPLOYEES
  15. 15. Source: Federal Reserve In 2018 a Quarter of Americans Had No Retirement Savings Ages
  16. 16. JOBS, JOBS, JOBS Source: Maryam Alavi, Georgia Institute of Technology, August 2018
  17. 17. Americans Keep Growing More Optimistic About Job Market Thinking about the job situation in America today, would you say that it is now a good time or a bad time to find a quality job?
  18. 18. Employed persons consist of persons who did any work for pay or profit during the survey reference week; persons who did at least 15 hours of unpaid work in a family-operated enterprise; and persons who were temporarily absent from their regular jobs because of illness, vacation, bad weather, industrial dispute, or various personal reasons. 158.803 MILLION EMPLOYEES December 2019
  19. 19. 131.142 MILLION FULL-TIME EMPLOYED 50% CIVILIAN NONINSTITUTIONAL POPULATION OVER 16 December 2019
  20. 20. 27.362 MILLION PART-TIME EMPLOYED 10% CIVILIAN NONINSTITUTIONAL POPULATION OVER 16 December 2019
  21. 21. “THE NATIONAL UNEMPLOYMENT RATE” BUT PLEASE STOP FOCUSING SOLELY ON THE Sure we are at a 50-year low of 3.5% … ”Unemployed Persons" in the BLS report must qualify for three conditions to be counted as unemployed: (1) did not work in the previous week, (2) was available for work (3) actively looked for work at some time during the previous four weeks.
  22. 22. 63.2% LABOR FORCE PARTICIPATION RATIO 95.625 MILLION NOT IN THE LABOR FORCE December 2019
  23. 23. Long Term Unemployment as Percent of Unemployed
  24. 24. MEET THE "U-Barometers”U6: Total unemployed, plus all persons marginally attached to the labor force, plus total employed part time for economic reasons, as a percent of the civilian labor force plus marginally attached. U5: Total unemployed, plus discouraged workers, plus all other persons marginally attached to the labor force, as a percent of the civilian labor force plus marginally attached. U4: Total unemployed plus discouraged workers, as a percent of the civilian labor force plus discouraged workers. U3:Total unemployed, as percent of the civilian labor force. (Official Unemployment Number) U2: Job losers and persons who completed temporary jobs, as a percent of the civilian labor force. Ul: Those unemployed for 15 weeks or longer as percent of civilian labor force. 0 2 4 6 8 10 12 14 16 18 Q11994 Q41994 Q31995 Q21996 Q11997 Q41997 Q31998 Q21999 Q12000 Q42000 Q32001 Q22002 Q12003 Q42003 Q32004 Q22005 Q12006 Q42006 Q32007 Q22008 Q12009 Q42009 Q32010 Q22011 Q12012 Q42012 Q32013 Q22014 Q12015 Q42015 Q32016 Q22017 Q12018 Q42018 PercentofCivilianLaborForce
  25. 25. EMPLOYMENT SITUATION December 2019 U.S. Civilian Noninstitutional Population 16 Years and Older (260,181,000) Full-Time Employed (131,142,00) Multiple Jobs (8,058,000) Part-Time Economic (4,111,000) Unemployed (5,753,000) 3.5% Not in Labor Force (95,625,000) 36.8% Want a Job Not Looking (2,858,000) Do Not Want a Job (91,531,000) U6 Underutilized (11,108,000) 6.7% Retired (48,227,020) Disabled (24,070,000) Marginally Attached (1,246,000) Self Employed (9,505,000) Part-Time Voluntary (22,858,000) Civilian Labor Force (164,556,000) 63.2% Employed (158,803,000) 96.5% In School (13,735,000) Home Care (5,143,980) (U6 Underutilized + Want a Job/Not Looking) = 13,966,000 or 8.48% of Civilian Labor Force Unemployment = 5,753,000 or 3.5% of Civilian Labor Force
  26. 26. AVERAGE UNEMPLOYMENT RATE BY COUNTY July 2018 to June 2019 Current Population Survey State and Local Unemployment Rates Metro Area Unemployment Unemployment Research
  27. 27. JOB CREATION BY COUNTY 2012 TO 2018Business Employment Dynamics Job Openings and Labor Turnover Survey County Employment and Wages JOB GROWTH 2018: 2,679,000 2017: 2,153,000 2016: 2,318,000 2015: 2,744,000 2014: 3,015,000 2013: 2,311,000 2012: 2,149,000 17,369,000 NONFARM CIVILIAN JOBS
  28. 28. Current Employment Statistics Highlights 2019 nonfarm civilian job growth totaled just 2.1 million In addition to the year over year 579,000 decline in payroll growth, average hourly earnings rose by just 2.9%, below the 3.1% projection. December marked the first time that wage gains were below 3% on a year-over-year basis since July 2018.
  29. 29. U.S. JOB OPENINGS The number of job openings in the U.S. fell 561,000 to 6.8 million in December 2019 from a revised 7.361 million in the previous month and well below market expectations of 7.233 million. 2019 Thousand
  30. 30. JOB OPENINGS SEASONALLY ADJUSTED U.S. BUREAU OF LABOR STATISTICS
  31. 31. U.S. MONTHLY NONFARM PAYROLL ADDITIONS Nonfarm payrolls in the U.S. increased by 145 thousand in December 2019, the least since May, and following a downwardly revised 256 thousand rise in the previous month and below market expectations of 164 thousand. 2019 Thousand
  32. 32. VIEWS ON FULL TIME JOB AVAILABILITY WITH 6.8 MILLION JOB OPENINGS WE ARE ONLY HIRING ON AVERAGE 158K PER MONTH IN 2019 13,966,000 UNEMPLOYED, MARGINALLY ATTACHED, DISCOURAGED AMERICANS WANT A FULL JOB
  33. 33. Of the 32 Million Non-management jobs created since 1990, 20 million are considered low-quality jobs, versus around 12 million which are high-quality ones. In short, the US economy has shifted toward creating more bad jobs than good. NON-MANAGEMENT JOBS CREATED IN U.S. BY QUALITY TYPE (62.5%) (37.5%)
  34. 34. JOB QUALITY INDEXThe JQI Curve Current Level is 80.53 Change From Last Month is 0.14% Researchers take private-sector non-manager jobs which make up 82% of all private-sector jobs and divvy them into two groups: the “high quality” jobs that pay more than the average weekly wage and tend to have more hours per week, and the “low quality” ones that pay less and offer fewer hours. The index is a weighted ratio of the two, averaged over the previous three months to cut out the noise.
  35. 35. THE GIG ECONOMY AND ALTERNATIVE WORK ARRANGEMENTS Gallup’s Perspective Younger workers may be experimenting in the gig economy more out of necessity than choice, for older workers, gig work is their preference. CONTRACT WORKERS INDEPENDENT CONTRACTORS ON-CALL WORKERS ONLINE PLATFORM WORKERS TEMPORARY WORKERS
  36. 36. 818 occupations 8,398,100 new jobs over 10 years
  37. 37. PERCENT CHANGE AND NUMERIC GROWTH BY INDUSTRY SECTOR U.S. National Occupational Employment Wage Estimates
  38. 38. 30 occupations with the most job growth, 2018 projected to 2028 (Numbers in thousands) 2018 National Employment Matrix title and code Employment Change, 2018-28 Median annual wage, 20182018 2028 Number Percent Personal care aides 39-9021 2,421.2 3,302.1 881.0 36.4 $24,020 Combined food preparation and serving workers, including fast food 35-3021 3,704.2 4,344.3 640.1 17.3 $21,250 Registered nurses 29-1141 3,059.8 3,431.3 371.5 12.1 $71,730 Home health aides 31-1011 831.8 1,136.6 304.8 36.6 $24,200 Cooks, restaurant 35-2014 1,362.3 1,661.3 299.0 21.9 $26,530 Software developers, applications 15-1132 944.2 1,185.7 241.5 25.6 $103,620 Waiters and waitresses 35-3031 2,634.6 2,804.8 170.2 6.5 $21,780 General and operations managers 11-1021 2,376.4 2,541.4 165.0 6.9 $100,930 Janitors and cleaners, except maids and housekeeping cleaners 37-2011 2,404.4 2,564.2 159.8 6.6 $26,110 Medical assistants 31-9092 686.6 841.5 154.9 22.6 $33,610 Construction laborers 47-2061 1,405.0 1,553.1 148.1 10.5 $35,800 Laborers and freight, stock, and material movers, hand 53-7062 2,953.8 3,097.9 144.0 4.9 $28,260 Market research analysts and marketing specialists 13-1161 681.9 821.1 139.2 20.4 $63,120 Nursing assistants 31-1014 1,513.2 1,648.6 135.4 8.9 $28,540 Management analysts 13-1111 876.3 994.6 118.3 13.5 $83,610 First-line supervisors of food preparation and serving workers 35-1012 988.9 1,096.1 107.2 10.8 $32,450 Landscaping and groundskeeping workers 37-3011 1,205.2 1,311.6 106.4 8.8 $29,000 Financial managers 11-3031 653.6 758.3 104.7 16.0 $127,990 Heavy and tractor-trailer truck drivers 53-3032 1,958.8 2,058.5 99.7 5.1 $43,680 Medical secretaries 43-6013 601.7 698.1 96.4 16.0 $35,760 Accountants and auditors 13-2011 1,424.0 1,514.7 90.7 6.4 $70,500 Maintenance and repair workers, general 49-9071 1,488.0 1,573.4 85.4 5.7 $38,300 Carpenters 47-2031 1,006.5 1,086.6 80.1 8.0 $46,590 Licensed practical and licensed vocational nurses 29-2061 728.9 807.0 78.1 10.7 $46,240 Sales representatives, services, all other 41-3099 1,060.6 1,137.0 76.4 7.2 $54,550 Electricians 47-2111 715.4 789.5 74.1 10.4 $55,190 Taxi drivers and chauffeurs 53-3041 370.4 442.8 72.4 19.5 $25,980 Medical and health services managers 11-9111 406.1 477.6 71.6 17.6 $99,730 Business operations specialists, all other 13-1199 1,135.7 1,207.0 71.3 6.3 $70,530 Computer user support specialists 15-1151 671.8 742.7 70.9 10.6 $50,980
  39. 39. 30 occupations with the most job declines, 2018 projected to 2028 (Numbers in thousands) 2018 National Employment Matrix title and code Employment Change, 2018-28 Median annual wage, 20182018 2028 Number Percent Secretaries and administrative assistants, except legal, medical, and executive 43-6014 2,382.5 2,170.0 -212.5 -8.9 $36,630 Assemblers and fabricators, all other, including team assemblers 51-2098 1,379.4 1,217.0 -162.4 -11.8 $31,540 Cashiers 41-2011 3,648.5 3,509.8 -138.7 -3.8 $22,430 Executive secretaries and executive administrative assistants 43-6011 622.5 499.4 -123.0 -19.8 $59,340 Office clerks, general 43-9061 3,158.5 3,047.8 -110.6 -3.5 $32,730 Retail salespersons 41-2031 4,510.9 4,409.1 -101.9 -2.3 $24,200 Inspectors, testers, sorters, samplers, and weighers 51-9061 574.0 473.1 -100.9 -17.6 $38,250 Bookkeeping, accounting, and auditing clerks 43-3031 1,707.7 1,641.9 -65.8 -3.9 $40,240 Postal service mail carriers 43-5052 328.7 263.7 -65.1 -19.8 $55,210 Tellers 43-3071 472.1 414.3 -57.8 -12.2 $29,450 Customer service representatives 43-4051 2,972.6 2,921.0 -51.6 -1.7 $33,750 Data entry keyers 43-9021 187.3 143.9 -43.4 -23.2 $32,170 Cooks, fast food 35-2011 491.3 453.2 -38.1 -7.7 $22,330 Legal secretaries 43-6012 180.1 142.5 -37.6 -20.9 $46,360 Buyers and purchasing agents 13-1020 432.2 400.2 -32.0 -7.4 $62,750 Correctional officers and jailers 33-3012 434.3 402.9 -31.4 -7.2 $44,330 First-line supervisors of retail sales workers 41-1011 1,548.3 1,518.1 -30.2 -1.9 $39,630 Telemarketers 41-9041 167.7 139.8 -27.8 -16.6 $25,250 Maids and housekeeping cleaners 37-2012 1,494.4 1,469.0 -25.4 -1.7 $23,770 Postal service mail sorters, processors, and processing machine operators 43-5053 99.7 76.0 -23.7 -23.8 $58,770 Packers and packagers, hand 53-7064 673.4 650.0 -23.4 -3.5 $24,580 Printing press operators 51-5112 175.7 154.9 -20.8 -11.8 $36,220 Word processors and typists 43-9022 60.4 40.0 -20.4 -33.8 $39,750 Bill and account collectors 43-3011 258.0 238.6 -19.4 -7.5 $36,020 Sewing machine operators 51-6031 151.6 133.5 -18.1 -11.9 $25,030 Computer programmers 15-1131 250.3 232.3 -17.9 -7.2 $84,280 Switchboard operators, including answering service 43-2011 73.4 55.9 -17.5 -23.8 $29,420 Hotel, motel, and resort desk clerks 43-4081 265.4 248.7 -16.7 -6.3 $23,700 Cutting, punching, and press machine setters, operators, and tenders, metal and plastic 51-4031 188.8 172.8 -16.0 -8.5 $34,460 File clerks 43-4071 116.9 101.1 -15.7 -13.5 $31,700
  40. 40. Americans’ Satisfaction With the Opportunity to Get Ahead by Working Hard GETTING AHEAD
  41. 41. BEGIN EXPLORING The Opportunity Atlas
  42. 42. The Hamilton Project’s Vitality Index is a measure of a place’s economic and social wellbeing. It combines a county’s median household income, poverty rate, unemployment rate, prime-age employment rate, life expectancy, and housing vacancy rate. SO MUCH OF HOW YOU ARE DOING IS DETERMINED BY WHERE YOU ARE BORN AND WHERE YOU ARE LIVING
  43. 43. YET MANY PEOPLE THINK THINGS TODAY ARE MORE AMAZING THEN EVER BEFORE IN THE COURSE OF MODERN HUMAN HISTORY!
  44. 44. https://usafacts.org/reports/facts-in-focus/how-wealth-distributed-in-america $49,690,000,000,000 $27,200,000,000,000 $15,730,000,000,000 $7,950,000,000,000 $2,160,000,000,000 $4,389,999,999,999 WELL DEFINITELY FOR THE TOP 20% THAT EARN 61% OF ALL INCOME AND OWN 71.8% OF U.S. WEALTH 76 TRILLION 30 TRILLION 21% 40% wealth income
  45. 45. AND DEFINITELY FOR THE TOP 20% WHO GOT 72% OF THE 324.2 BILLION TAX CHANGE WITH A 205 BILLION TAX CUT
  46. 46. YOU KNOW THE +607 U.S. BILLIONAIRES
  47. 47. AND THE +18 MILLION U.S. MILLIONAIRES
  48. 48. THE 53 MILLION WORKERS EARNING LOW WAGES, AND THOSE EARNING LESS THE THAN THEIR PARENTS Childs Year of Birth PercentofChildren EarningmorethanParents BUT CLEARLY NOT FOR THE 80% WHO OWN ONLY 28.2% OF U.S. WEALTH
  49. 49. 17.3 MILLION PEOPLE LIVING IN DEEP POVERTY 38.1 MILLION PEOPLE LIVING IN POVERTY 93.6 MILLION LIVING CLOSE TO POVERTY YOU KNOW THE 45% OF ALL AMERICANS STRUGGLING IN OR NEAR POVERTY IN THE WORLDS RICHEST ECONOMY 149 MILLION
  50. 50. https://opportunityindex.org/opportunity-index-rankings/ OR THE 21 STATES ECONOMICALLY CHALLENGED
  51. 51. https://opportunityindex.org/opportunity-index-rankings/ OR THE 30 STATES ACADEMICALLY CHALLENGED
  52. 52. https://opportunityindex.org/opportunity-index-rankings/ OR THE 32 STATES UNDERCARED FOR
  53. 53. There’s a trend shaking the foundations of the world’s richest economy LIFE IS UNFAIR, EXPENSIVE AND UNCERTAIN House Prices Education Health Median income
  54. 54. INCOME INEQUALITY FOR U.S. HOUSEHOLDS IS AT CRISIS LEVELS AND UNSUSTAINABLE The 400 richest Americans own more of the country’s wealth than the 150 million adults in the bottom 60 percent according to the World Inequality Database
  55. 55. THE CHANGE IN WEALTH BETWEEN THE RICHEST 1% AND THE POOREST 50% OF U.S. HOUSEHOLDS IS NOW THE LARGEST IT'S BEEN SINCE 1991.
  56. 56. THE RICHEST 1% (1.6 million households) TAKE HOME 21% OF ALL INCOME.
  57. 57. 2019 Federal Poverty Guidelines SERIOUSLY IS THIS THE WORLDS RICHEST ECONOMY? It's important to recognize that the federal poverty level is well below what it actually takes for a family to meet basic needs. The official definition of poverty, developed in the early 1960s, is outdated and flawed. Under that definition, families are poor when their income is less than three times the cost of a modest basket of food. https://www.federalregister.gov/documents/2019/02/01/2019-00621/annual-update-of-the-hhs-poverty-guidelines
  58. 58. MINIMUM WAGE AS OF JANUARY 2020 126 months of unprecedented economic expansion and the biggest problems for most Americans are a quality job, a fair family wage, affordable housing and healthcare.
  59. 59. The false narrative of meritocracy. It’s the notion that everyone has a shot, and if you don’t win, it’s your fault. The reality is, we don’t have a meritocracy. Kids from households that earn more than $200,000/year score 250 points higher on the SAT than kids from households that earn between $40,000 and $60,000. Kids born into poverty in Salt Lake are twice as likely to escape poverty as kids born into poverty in Milwaukee. A person of color born into wealth is twice as likely as a white kid to end up poor. Our attainment of the American Dream is now largely a function of where we go to school, which is mostly a function of our parents’ wealth. We’d like to think we all have a shot. It’s not only less and less true (income mobility has been cut in half in the last several decades), but it’s also damaging to our collective well-being. We’ve bought into the mental trap of believing our inability to offer our kids what our parents gave us is our own fault, because we live in a meritocracy. musings from @profgalloway WHAT ABOUT OUR MERITOCRACY? Poorest in U.S. have 35.7% of liabilities and just 6.1% of assets.
  60. 60. A family in the United States needs an annual income of at least $421,926 to be in the top 1% of earners, according to Economic Policy Institute data. The average income of the top 1 percent nationwide is $1.32 million. The bottom 99 percent, on the other hand, earn an average of $50,107 a year.
  61. 61. IN THE U.S. IT TAKES 5 GENERATIONS FOR THOSE BORN IN A LOW-INCOME FAMILY TO APPROACH MEAN INCOME The odds of a kid with parents whose incomes are in the bottom 20% will grow up to have an income that is in the top 20% are just 7.5% or even getting into the middle class is only 19%.
  62. 62. WHAT’S NOT TO LIKE? Globalization, automation, an overeducated highly indebted workforce, minimal government oversight, little to no employee unions, tax loopholes and international tax havens, corporations that pay only 6.2% of our federal tax revenues, along with low capital interest rates, highly available capital, and a stock market with fervent investors.
  63. 63. WORKERS SHARE OF CORPORATE INCOME STILL HAS NOT RECOVERED
  64. 64. REAL AVERAGE WAGE GROWTH FOR WORKERS WITH A BACHELOR’S DEGREE
  65. 65. FOR WORKERS WITH SOME COLLEGE EDUCATION, WAGES HAVE JUST REACHED THEIR 2000 LEVEL
  66. 66. Occupations that represent the 1% Top Earners 2015 Share of 1% Top Earners Probability of being in 1% Physicians and surgeons 14.5% 21.6% Chief executives and Legislators 12.0% 13.9% Miscellaneous managers 9.0% 2.7% Lawyers, judges, magistrates, and other judicial workers 7.7% 9.5% Financial managers 4.2% 4.5% First-line supervisors of nonretail sales workers 2.7% 2.9% Marketing and sales managers 2.5% 3.3% Personal financial advisors 2.4% 8.5% Accountants and auditors 2.2% 1.5% Securities, commodities, and financial services sales agents 2.1% 11.1% Sales representatives, wholesale and manufacturing 1.8% 1.7% Management analysts 1.8% 2.9% General and operations managers 1.5% 2.1% Miscellaneous sales representatives 1.5% 2.9% First-line supervisors of retail sales 1.4% 0.6% Software developers, applications and systems software 1.3% 1.3% Dentist 1.2% 10.7% Real-estate brokers and sales agents 1.1% 2.0% Medical and health services managers 1.1% 2.1% Financial analyst 1.0% 5.2% Source: Analysis of IPUMS-USA, 2015 American Community Survey
  67. 67. U.S. HEALTHCARE COST
  68. 68. U.S. CONSUMER DEBT The average American household is carrying $140,000 in debt on an annual income of $60,000. +127.59 million who collectively owe $9.41 trillion in mortgage debt surpassing the peak reached during the 2008 financial crisis. +44 million people who collectively owe $1.6 trillion in student loan debt.
  69. 69. Consumer Debt Reaches 14.1 Trillion Dollar Record High in 2019
  70. 70. Portland Home Ownership A historic decade of growth.
  71. 71. Despite historic economic expansion, our region has produced the fewest housing units over any 10-year period since World War II. Portland
  72. 72. By comparison, the median home price in Portland is $410,000 Assuming a 20% down payment on that home, the buyer would pay about $1,551/month on their mortgage. For the median household income-earner, this represents about 25% of their income, less than the recommended 30%. The average renter in Portland is paying $2,072/month, 14% more than the affordable level for median income earners.
  73. 73. THE NEW MIDDLE CLASS THE MINIMALIST THE MARGINALIZED OPPORTUNITY, EQUALITY, CHANGING VALUES America’s affordable housing crisis has fueled national concern about rental housing and affordability. A renter working 40 hours a week and earning minimum wage cannot afford a two-bedroom apartment in any U.S. county, according to the the National Low-Income Housing Coalition. 64.8 percent
  74. 74. EDUCATION AND SKILLS
  75. 75. $11,841 High School 180 School days in the U.S. @ 5.5 hours per day = 1000 hours per year (U.S. average cost is $11.84/Hour) The average hourly rate for a babysitter is $16.75 according to the 2019 annual study compiled by UrbanSitter. How does income affect childhood brain development Lottery of Life
  76. 76. 13th of 79 https://www.oecd.org/pisa/PISA%202018%20Insights%20and%20Interpretations%20FINAL%20PDF.pdf
  77. 77. Years of education completed differs by race and ethnicity, but all have improved.
  78. 78. Less than 5 percent of Americans have college savings accounts, and those that do are far wealthier than average.
  79. 79. SOURCES: College Board, Annual Survey of Colleges; NCES, IPEDS Fall Enrollment data. U.S. Annual Average Tuition BETTING ON YOUR FUTURE? The story of the rising cost of college in America is often told through numbers, with references to runaway tuition prices and the ever-growing pile of outstanding student debt.
  80. 80. In an economy dominated by noncollege jobs and Gig Workers we can no longer pin our hopes for upward mobility and wage growth on getting more education. OCCUPATIONAL PROJECTIONS Source: Economic Policy Institute analysis of Bureau of Labor Statistics Employment Projections data.
  81. 81. TOTAL EDUCATIONAL REVENUE PER FTE PERCENT CHANGE, FY 2013-2018
  82. 82. PUBLIC HIGHER EDUCATION FTE ENROLLMENT PERCENT CHANGE, FY 2013-2018
  83. 83. Students from higher-income high schools were 25 percent more likely to enroll in college immediately after high school than those from low-income schools (69 percent and 55 percent, respectively). The gap persisted when looking at college enrollments within two years of high school graduation.
  84. 84. AMERICAN HIGHER EDUCATION ALSO HAS A DROPOUT PROBLEM. ABOUT ONE IN THREE STUDENTS WHO ENROLL IN COLLEGE NEVER EARN A DEGREE. College-dropout crisis is a major contributor to American inequality. Many lower-income and middle-class students excel in high school only to falter in college then struggle to get good jobs.
  85. 85. College Completion Rates Six Years after High School Graduation, Class of 2012, Public Non-Charter Schools
  86. 86. Notes: Good non-college jobs are those with a full-time average annual wage of roughly $45,000 or more, while low-wage jobs are those that tend to pay around $25,000 or less. College graduates are those aged 22 to 65 with a bachelor's degree or higher; recent college graduates are those aged 22 to 27 with a bachelor's degree or higher. All figures exclude those currently enrolled in school.
  87. 87. Major Unemployment Rate Underemployment Rate Median Wage Early Career Median Wage Mid-Career Share with Graduate Degree Criminal Justice 4.1% 73.2% $37,000 $60,000 22.2% Performing Arts 3.7% 65.7% $30,000 $58,000 37.6% Leisure and Hospitality 3.7% 63.0% $34,200 $58,000 30.2% Public Policy and Law 1.7% 62.8% $40,000 $60,000 44.8% Business Management 4.2% 59.6% $40,000 $65,000 23.3% Anthropology 6.6% 59.1% $33,000 $57,000 46.9% Liberal Arts 6.7% 58.4% $33,400 $60,000 27.8% Fine Arts 5.6% 58.4% $33,500 $55,000 22.5% Miscellaneous Technologies 6.4% 58.0% $37,000 $72,000 16.8% Animal and Plant Sciences 3.0% 57.4% $35,000 $60,000 34.8% Art History 3.8% 56.5% $38,900 $60,000 41.2% General Business 3.7% 56.4% $45,000 $70,000 23.8% Sociology 3.9% 56.0% $34,600 $56,000 35.2% Mass Media 7.8% 55.2% $35,000 $60,000 18.3% Agriculture 3.1% 53.9% $40,000 $60,000 20.8% History 4.1% 53.1% $36,000 $66,000 49.4% Communications 3.9% 53.0% $40,000 $70,000 23.3% Marketing 3.0% 52.7% $42,000 $74,000 16.9% General Social Sciences 4.6% 52.3% $36,000 $60,000 37.9% Political Science 4.2% 51.5% $42,000 $75,000 51.7% Philosophy 6.2% 50.9% $36,000 $62,000 57.3% Medical Technicians 1.0% 50.9% $42,600 $64,000 24.3% English Language 5.3% 50.6% $35,000 $60,000 45.5% Ethnic Studies 5.7% 50.1% $38,000 $57,000 49.4% OUTCOMES BY MAJOR Download the Data
  88. 88. Less than a high school diploma High school graduates, no college Some college or associate degree Associate degree Bachelor's degree and higher Bachelor's degree Master's degree Professional degree Doctoral degree UNEMPLOYMENT RATE BY EDUCATIONAL ATTAINMENT 25 YEARS AND OLDER
  89. 89. AI + ROBOTICS AND AUTOMATION
  90. 90. U.S. PRODUCTIVITY, NO LONGER DRIVING WAGE INCREASES
  91. 91. Does the U.S. Tax Code Favor Automation? We find that the U.S. tax system favors excessive automation. In particular, the heavy taxation of labor and low taxes on capital encourage firms to automate more tasks and use less labor than is socially optimal.
  92. 92. About eight-in-ten U.S. adults (82%) say that by 2050, robots and computers will definitely or probably do much of the work currently done by humans, according to a December 2018 Pew Research Center survey. A smaller share of employed adults (37%) say robots or computers will do the type of work they do by 2050. Most Americans anticipate widespread job automation in the coming decades.
  93. 93. In the Center’s 2017 survey, around three-quarters of U.S. adults (77%) said it was very or somewhat likely that fast food workers would be replaced by robots or computers in their lifetimes, while about two-thirds (65%) said the same about insurance claims processors. Around half said automation would replace the jobs of software engineers and legal clerks, while smaller shares said it would affect construction workers, teachers or nurses. Three-in-ten Americans said their own jobs would become automated in their lifetimes. (A slightly different question was asked in the 2018 survey.) Americans think automation will likely disrupt a number of professions – but they are less likely to foresee an impact on their own jobs.
  94. 94. Half of U.S. adults said that in the event that robots and computers are capable of doing many human jobs, it is the government’s obligation to take care of displaced workers, even if it means raising taxes substantially, according to the 2017 survey. A nearly identical share (49%) said that obligation should fall on the individual, even if machines have already taken many human jobs. Democrats and Democratic-leaning independents were far more likely than Republicans and GOP leaners (65% vs. 34%) to say the government is obligated to help displaced workers in the event that robots become capable of doing many human jobs, while Republicans were much more likely to say individuals should be responsible (68% vs. 30% of Democrats). Americans are divided over whose responsibility it is to take care of displaced workers in the event of far- reaching job automation.
  95. 95. 80m 70m 60m 50m 40m 30m 20m 10m U.S. JOBS PREDICTED TO BE LOST TO AUTOMATION
  96. 96. THE WORLD ECONOMIC FORUM ESTIMATES ARE THAT IN 2025, HUMANS WILL BE WORKING NEARLY THE SAME NUMBER OF HOURS AS MACHINES, ROBOTS AND ALGORITHMS.
  97. 97. McKinsey & Company
  98. 98. THE PROPORTION OF WORK HOURS THAT HUMANS VS. MACHINES SPEND ON VARIOUS TASKS Information and data processing Reasoning and decision-making Coordinating, developing, managing and advising Communicating and interacting Administering Performing physical and manual work activities Identifying and evaluating job-relevant information Performing complex and technical activities Looking for and receiving job-related information Source: Future of Jobs Survey 2018, World Economic Forum
  99. 99. TECHNOLOGIES BY PROPORTION OF COMPANIES LIKELY TO ADOPT THEM BY 2022 User and entity big data analytics App- and web-enabled markets Internet of things Machine learning Cloud computing Digital trade Augmented and virtual reality Encryption New materials Wearable electronics Distributed ledger (blockchain) 3D printing Autonomous transport Stationary robots Quantum computing Non-humanoid land robots Biotechnology Humanoid robots Aerial and underwater robots Source: World Economic Forum via @mikequindazzi
  100. 100. Over 4.3K AI startups in 80 countries have raised $83B since 2014.
  101. 101. A look at where AI is heating up, from healthcare to entertainment https://www.cbinsights.com/research-artificial-intelligence-startup-deals?
  102. 102. A quarter of all jobs across the U.S. have high chance of being wiped out by automation in the next ten years. Top five: Indiana (29%) Kentucky (29%) South Dakota (28%) Arkansas (28%) Iowa (28%) Bottom five: New York (20%) Maryland (20%) Massachusetts (21%) Connecticut (22%) New Mexico (22%) What's next: To absorb the coming disruption, the government and corporations will have to take charge of reskilling and upskilling huge swaths of displaced workers. Data: Brookings Institution; Map: Naema Ahmed/Axios
  103. 103. SKILLS FOR 2022 GROWING 1. Analytical thinking and innovation 2. Active learning and learning strategies 3. Creativity, originality and initiative 4. Technology design and programming 5. Critical thinking and analysis 6. Complex problem-solving 7. Leadership and social influence 8. Emotional intelligence 9. Reasoning, problem-solving and ideation 10.Systems analysis and evaluation DECLINING 1. Manual dexterity, endurance and precision 2. Memory, verbal, auditory and spatial abilities 3. Management of financial, material resources 4. Technology installation and maintenance 5. Reading, writing, math and active listening 6. Management of personnel 7. Quality control and safety awareness 8. Coordination and time management 9. Visual, auditory and speech abilities 10.Technology use, monitoring and control CLOSING THE SKILLS GAP
  104. 104. The 35 skills whose importance is rated in O*NET are grouped into five major families of job skills as follows: Social skills – instructing, service orientation, monitoring, social perceptiveness, coordination, negotiation, persuasion Fundamental skills – critical thinking, writing, speaking, reading comprehension, active listening, active learning, learning strategies, judgment and decision making Analytical skills – science, mathematics, programming, complex problem solving, systems analysis, systems evaluation, operations analysis, technology design Managerial skills – management of personnel resources, management of financial resources, management of material resources, time management Mechanical skills – troubleshooting, equipment selection, equipment maintenance, repairing, installation, operation monitoring, quality control analysis, operation and control
  105. 105. Wiley - Closing the Skills Gap 2019 When we use the word ‘talent’ to refer to employees, what we’re implying is you need to have the knowledge, skills and abilities to do the job perfectly from day one.
  106. 106. Wiley - Closing the Skills Gap 2019
  107. 107. WORKER CONCERNS Job stability Benefits Equal pay Recognition/incentives Career development path Earning potential Tuition reimbursement Flexible hours Life/work balance Remote working Workspace optimization Learning and education Meaningful work Modern culture Change management Exploitation Sexual harassment Diversity & inclusion Retribution/retaliation Tracking/Surveillance Arbitration clauses Non-disclosure agreements Non-disparagement agreements Non-compete & No Poach agreements Mental health/workplace safety Multi-stakeholder/co-determination governance
  108. 108. SOURCE: MetLife’s 17th Annual U.S. Employee Benefit Trends Study 2019 TOP 5 DRIVERS OF HAPPINESS AT WORK?
  109. 109. What Employees Say They Want What Employers Think They Want Full appreciation for work done I. Feeling “in” on things 2. Sympathetic help on personal problems 3. Job security 4. Good wages 5. Interesting work 6. Promotion/growth opportunities 7. Personal loyalty to workers 8. Good working conditions 9. Tactful discipline 10. 1. Good wages 2. Job security 3. Promotion/growth opportunities 4. Good working conditions 5. Interesting work 6. Personal loyalty to workers 7. Tactful discipline 8. Full appreciation for work done 9. Sympathetic help with personal problems 10. Feeling “in” on things DIVERGING PRIORITIES AND EXPECTATIONS 71 MILLION AMERICANS WANT A BETTER FULL TIME JOB SOURCE: MetLife’s 17th Annual U.S. Employee Benefit Trends Study 2019
  110. 110. • Only 50% of adults over 16 work full time today while 10% work part-time • 36% of all U.S. workers participate in the Gig Economy (Gallup) • The unemployment rate is 3.5%, but +11M (6.7%) in the labor force are underutilized (U6) • The underutilized U6 barometer strangely does not include the +2.8M who want a job but are not looking • Job/wage growth and opportunity vary widely, and some groups/locations are extremely marginalized. • Raising a family or taking care of family still a large cohort of +14 Million home workers that do not get compensated • Other factors influencing the national unemployment rate besides job growth a. Population growth and immigration rate is slowing b. Labor force is mostly growing from +55 age workers, many whom can’t afford to retire c. Labor force participation rate forecast is projected to be largely flat out to 2028 d. By 2037, two-thirds of U.S. counties will contain fewer prime working age adults than they did in 1997 • Labor force is more educated, but college cost is affecting enrollment • Graduation rates, for the 35% that graduate with a college degree it is typically in 6 years • Many college grads still disillusioned with career choice and college debt • Some businesses can’t find qualified workers, but very few investing in training or long-term solutions • As more Gig Economy workers are without benefits, job security they will require new safety nets • In an economy dominated by noncollege jobs and Gig Workers most workers can no longer pin our hopes for upward mobility and wage growth on more or better education KEY FINDINGS
  111. 111. FIND YOUR NARRATIVE Ikigai A JAPANESE CONCEPT MEANING “A REASON FOR BEING” IT’S NO LONGER ABOUT YOUR EDUCATION, CAREER PATH, UPWARD MOBILITY AND HAPPINESS.
  112. 112. FIND YOUR NARRATIVE The Future of Work is changing rapidly, and careers, jobs and work will increasingly face disruptions brought on by technological, economic and environmental change. Companies and workers are both going to require more flexible approach to learn and adapt in the face of faster paced global change. GLOBAL COMMISSION ON THE FUTURE OF WORK
  113. 113. Here are four ways business leaders can start addressing the skills gap. 1. EMBRACE LIFELONG LEARNING While it’s easy to think of digital skills as ones taught in the ICT suite at school or college, technological literacy, in the broadest sense, is what matters. To make sure our workforces are truly equipped for the jobs of tomorrow, we need a wide-ranging development of these skills, among customers, parents, teachers and older people, as well as students and new graduates. As technology remolds our everyday, it also unlocks new ways to impart these skills. For example, BT’s Skills for Tomorrow platform offers free online or face- to-face courses to everyone from small-business owners to teachers and parents. And it’s not just digital skills that need to be fostered. Study after study shows that while technology will alter many roles directly, it’s also set to have indirect effects. As demand for mathematics, computing and data analysis grows, so too will the need for human attributes like creativity, critical thinking, persuasion and negotiation.
  114. 114. 2. START EARLY Employers who understand this wholesale change in skill requirements are ahead of the pack. Nurturing staff for the long-term and equipping young people with the tools they need to progress becomes more important in a working environment that’s in flux. That means we need strong cultures that promote mentoring and the development of so-called soft skills. With most roles and jobs likely to become less defined and more fluid, continuous retraining and upskilling can make sure staff are ready to take advantage of new opportunities as they arise. There’s also a place for reverse-mentoring, with recent graduates able to help and support senior executives as they make sense of the forces reshaping their businesses. Training on the job could become more important than traditional routes. Companies including Apple, Google and IBM are among many shifting away from requiring college degrees for employment. At BT, you can get your degree while working as a cybersecurity apprentice, gaining real business experience, while also learning about security, identity, vulnerability and risks in the digital age.
  115. 115. 3. FOSTER INCLUSIVITY Programs like these can help bridge another digital divide: the gender gap. Fewer women than men work directly in ICT roles in almost every country in the world. And a European Commission report found women to be less interested in digital-sector higher education, jobs or entrepreneurship. We all need to take responsibility for challenging these stereotypes, promoting education and advocating for female entrepreneurs, so this gap closes rather than widens as the Fourth Industrial Revolution takes hold. Here, relatively small initiatives can make a big difference. Code First: Girls offers free four-month-long coding programs to women of any age and gives them a job interview once they’ve completed the course. There are many other initiatives, all with the aim of encouraging women’s employment in digital and making sure the revolution takes all members of society along with it.
  116. 116. 4. JOIN FORCES WITH MULTIPLE STAKEHOLDERS And while each of these schemes has its individual merit, there’s a growing recognition that bridging the skills gap can’t be done via thousands of different company and government initiatives. Public and private partners are waking up to the idea that working together will generate far more sustainable and scalable solutions. Some partnerships are already in place. Future.now is a new coalition of leading companies, including BT and Lloyd’s Banking Group, as well as civil society groups, working in collaboration with government to boost the UK’s digital skills initiative. It seeks to bridge the divide between the plethora of digital courses on offer and the lack of people taking them up – whether that’s because they don’t know where to start, lack motivation, or are confused by the range of options. Elsewhere, more than 200 companies, including ABB, Facebook, Microsoft, Nestlé, BT and Vodafone, make up the Alliance for YOUth, which prepares people for the professional world. While these initiatives must be fostered and applauded, we need to go further and integrate more. That’s because we’re at the tip of the skills-gap iceberg, and the mismatch may be far more wide-ranging than we think. Within 20 years, 90% of all jobs will require some digital skills. New needs are emerging all the time, not just in obvious spheres like cybersecurity and big data, but also in areas like ethics, regulation and privacy. In its new Davos Manifesto, the World Economic Forum emphasizes how companies, governments and civil society need to come together, harnessing their core competencies in collaboration to improve the state of the world.
  117. 117. In the past we had to struggle against exploitation and inequality, soon our big struggle could be against scarcity and irrelevance.
  118. 118. IF WE EXPECT OUR INSTITUTIONS, DYNAMISM, AND MERITOCRACY TO EVOLVE, WE WILL NEED TO OPEN OUR EYES, HEARTS, AND MINDS TO A BETTER-BETTER

×