THE FUTURE OF WORK Getting ahead of accelerating change.
INDUSTRIAL REVOLUTIONS 18-19TH Century in Europe and North America, featuring steam engines 1870-1914, featuring steel, oi...
KEY ISSUES Ethics and Identity Politics Corporate Governance and Regulation Fusing Technologies, Bio Engineering and Robot...
DRIVERS OF CHANGE » Rising geopolitical volatility » Mobile internet and cloud technology » Advances in computing power an...
How job sectors have changed over the last 165 years? United States has lost nearly 4 million factory jobs since that NAFT...
WHY IS THE FUTURE OF WORK SO IMPORTANT? 1. 42% of the core job skills required today will change substantially by 2022 - W...
Americans Keep Growing More Optimistic About Job Market Thinking about the job situation in America today, would you say t...
Employed persons consist of persons who did any work for pay or profit during the survey reference week; persons who did a...
130.789 MILLION FULL-TIME EMPLOYED 50% CIVILIAN NONINSTITUTIONAL POPULATION THE EMPLOYMENT SITUATION — AUGUST 2019
26.974 MILLION PART-TIME EMPLOYED 10% CIVILIAN NONINSTITUTIONAL POPULATION THE EMPLOYMENT SITUATION — AUGUST 2019
60.9 PERCENT EMPLOYMENT POPULATION RATIO 95.51 MILLION NOT EMPLOYED THE EMPLOYMENT SITUATION — AUGUST 2019
“THE NATIONAL UNEMPLOYMENT RATE” BUT PLEASE STOP FOCUSING SOLELY ON THE Sure we are at a 50-year low of 3.5 % … UNEMPLOYME...
https://www.cnbc.com/video/2019/06/29/unemployment-rate-formula-how-its-calculated.html
MEET THE "U-Barometers”U6: Total unemployed, plus all persons marginally attached to the labor force, plus total employed ...
By 2037, two-thirds of U.S. counties will contain fewer prime working age adults than they did in 1997. Contributing Facto...
JOB CREATION BY COUNTY 2012 TO 2018
ANNUAL AVERAGE UNEMPLOYMENT RATE BY COUNTY July 2018 to June 2019 Labor Force Statistics from the Current Population Survey
U.S. VIEWS ON JOB AVAILABILITY + 11.989 MILLION PEOPLE UNDERUTILIZED WHO WANT A JOB + 5.150 MILLION OF THESE PEOPLE ARE MA...
Since 1990, America has cumulatively added some 20 million low-quality jobs, versus around 12 million high-quality ones. I...
JOB QUALITY INDEX
THE GIG ECONOMY AND ALTERNATIVE WORK ARRANGEMENTS Gallup’s Perspective Younger workers may be experimenting in the gig eco...
BLS: THE EMPLOYMENT SITUATION - AUGUST 2019
Labor Force Statistics from the Current Population Survey HOUSEHOLD DATA NOT SEASONALLY ADJUSTED A-38. Persons not in the ...
U.S. annual population and growth rates About 3.79 million babies were born in the US in 2018, taking the annual birth rat...
U.S. ANNUAL GROWTH RATE OF THE POPULATION, LABOR FORCE, AND EMPLOYMENT Key Points • The civilian non-institutional populat...
https://www.bls.gov/emp/tables/civilian-labor-force-summary.htm Key Points • The share of workers ages 55 and older is pro...
The U.S. Labor Force Will Grow Mostly Because of Retirement-Age Workers
74% of Baby Boomers do not plan to immediately stop working at retirement age. 39% of all workers expect work to be part o...
•Employment Situation Summary Table A. Household data, seasonally adjusted •Employment Situation Summary Table B. Establis...
Americans’ Satisfaction With the Opportunity to Get Ahead by Working Hard
BEGIN EXPLORING
SO MANY THINGS ARE MORE AMAZING TODAY THAN EVER BEFORE IN THE COURSE OF MODERN HUMAN HISTORY!
AT LEAST FOR THE 607 U.S. BILLIONAIRES
THE 18,614,000 U.S. MILLIONAIRES RANK STATE MILLIONAIRE HOUSEHOLDS % OF ALL HOUSEHOLDS #1 California 885,225 6.61% #2 Texa...
https://usafacts.org/reports/facts-in-focus/how-wealth-distributed-in-america $49,690,000,000,000 $27,200,000,000,000 $15,...
AND THE TOP 1 PERCENT OF ALL EARNERS WITH STAGGERING WAGE GROWTH 2017
OR THOSE EARNING LESS THE THAN THEIR PARENTS Childs Year of Birth PercentofChildren EarningmorethanParents BUT CLEARLY NOT...
17.3 MILLION PEOPLE LIVE IN DEEP POVERTY 38.1 MILLION PEOPLE LIVE IN POVERTY 93.6 MILLION LIVE CLOSE TO POVERTY OR THE 45%...
https://opportunityindex.org/opportunity-index-rankings/ OR THE 21 STATES ECONOMICALLY CHALLENGED
https://opportunityindex.org/opportunity-index-rankings/ OR THE 30 STATES ACADEMICALLY CHALLENGED
https://opportunityindex.org/opportunity-index-rankings/ OR THE 32 STATES UNDERCARED FOR
https://opportunityindex.org/opportunity-index-rankings/ OR THE 17 STATES MISSING OUT ON COMMUNITY
THE GAP BETWEEN THE RICHEST AND THE POOREST U.S. HOUSEHOLDS IS NOW THE LARGEST IT'S BEEN IN THE PAST 50 YEARS.
INCOME INEQUALITY FOR U.S. HOUSEHOLDS IS AT CRISIS LEVELS AND UNSUSTAINABLE TOP 20% OWN 71.8% OF WEALTH GET 61.0% OF INCOME
Minimum Wages in the United States remained unchanged at 7.25 USD/Hour in 2019
The false narrative of meritocracy. It’s the notion that everyone has a shot, and if you don’t win, it’s your fault. The r...
There’s a trend shaking the foundations of the world’s richest economy LIFE IS UNFAIR, EXPENSIVE AND UNCERTAIN House Price...
ANNUAL WAGE GROWTH, 2014 TO 2018
23 Trillion Total Debt held by the United States of America Congressional Budget Office, projecting a fiscal 2019 deficit ...
U.S. CONSUMER DEBT The average American household is carrying $140,000 in debt on an annual income of $60,000. +127.59 mil...
Portland Home Ownership
THE NEW MIDDLE CLASS THE MINIMALIST THE MARGINALIZED OPPORTUNITY, EQUALITY, CHANGING VALUES America’s affordable housing c...
EDUCATION AND SKILLS FOR THE FUTURE OF WORK
$11,841 1000 hours of education per year (30% less than China and India) How does income affect childhood brain developmen...
13th of 79 https://www.oecd.org/pisa/PISA%202018%20Insights%20and%20Interpretations%20FINAL%20PDF.pdf
Years of education completed differs by race and ethnicity, but all have improved.
Less than 5 percent of Americans have college savings accounts, and those that do are far wealthier than average.
BETTING ON YOUR FUTURE? The story of the rising cost of college in America is often told through numbers, with references ...
SOURCES: College Board, Annual Survey of Colleges; NCES, IPEDS Fall Enrollment data. U.S. ANNUAL AVERAGE TUITION
TOTAL EDUCATIONAL REVENUE PER FTE PERCENT CHANGE, FY 2013-2018
PUBLIC HIGHER EDUCATION FTE ENROLLMENT PERCENT CHANGE, FY 2013-2018
National Student Clearinghouse® Research Center™ College Enrollment
AMERICAN HIGHER EDUCATION ALSO HAS A DROPOUT PROBLEM. ABOUT ONE IN THREE STUDENTS WHO ENROLL IN COLLEGE NEVER EARN A DEGRE...
National Student Clearinghouse® Research Center™
National Student Clearinghouse® Research Center™
JOBS
Less than a high school diploma High school graduates, no college Some college or associate degree Associate degree Bachel...
In an economy dominated by noncollege jobs and Gig Workers we can no longer pin our hopes for upward mobility and wage gro...
PERCENT CHANGE AND NUMERIC GROWTH BY INDUSTRY SECTOR U.S. National Occupational Employment and Wage Estimates
https://www.bls.gov/ooh/fastest-growing.htm Fastest growing occupations in the U.S.
https://www.bls.gov/ooh/most-new-jobs.htm Most new jobs in the U.S.
https://www.bls.gov/ooh/highest-paying.htm Highest paying occupations in the U.S.
H i g h e s t p a y i n g o c c u p a t i o n r e q u i r i n g a d o c t o r a l o r p r o f e s s i o n a l d e g r e e ...
H i g h e s t p a y i n g o c c u p a t i o n r e q u i r i n g a m a s t e r s d e g r e e i n 2 0 1 7 https://www.bls.go...
H i g h e s t p a y i n g o c c u p a t i o n r e q u i r i n g a b a c h e l o r s d e g r e e i n 2 0 1 7 https://www.bl...
H i g h e s t p a y i n g o c c u p a t i o n r e q u i r i n g a n a s s o c i a t e ' s d e g r e e i n 2 0 1 7 https://...
H i g h e s t p a y i n g o c c u p a t i o n r e q u i r i n g a p o s t s e c o n d a r y n o n d e g r e e i n 2 0 1 7 ...
H i g h e s t p a y i n g o c c u p a t i o n r e q u i r i n g a H i g h S c h o o l d i p l o m a o r e q u i v a l e n ...
H i g h e s t p a y i n g o c c u p a t i o n d o n o t r e q u i r e a f o r m a l e d u c a t i o n o r d e g r e e i n ...
Occupations that represent the 1% Top Earners 2015 Share of 1% Top Earners Probability of being in 1% Physicians and surge...
AI + ROBOTICS AUTOMATION
U.S. PRODUCTIVITY, NO LONGER DRIVING WAGE INCREASES
About eight-in-ten U.S. adults (82%) say that by 2050, robots and computers will definitely or probably do much of the wor...
In the Center’s 2017 survey, around three-quarters of U.S. adults (77%) said it was very or somewhat likely that fast food...
Half of U.S. adults said that in the event that robots and computers are capable of doing many human jobs, it is the gover...
SKILLS FOR 2022 GROWING 1. Analytical thinking and innovation 2. Active learning and learning strategies 3. Creativity, or...
80m 70m 60m 50m 40m 30m 20m 10m U.S. JOBS PREDICTED TO BE LOST TO AUTOMATION
THE WORLD ECONOMIC FORUM ESTIMATES ARE THAT IN 2025, HUMANS WILL BE WORKING NEARLY THE SAME NUMBER OF HOURS AS MACHINES, R...
McKinsey & Company
TECHNOLOGIES BY PROPORTION OF COMPANIES LIKELY TO ADOPT THEM BY 2022 User and entity big data analytics App- and web-enabl...
THE PROPORTION OF WORK HOURS THAT HUMANS VS. MACHINES SPEND ON VARIOUS TASKS Information and data processing Reasoning and...
Over 3.6K AI startups across more than 70 countries have raised a whopping $66B since 2013. A look at where AI is heating ...
A quarter of all jobs across the U.S. have high chance of being wiped out by automation in the next ten years. Top five: I...
Wiley - Closing the Skills Gap 2019 When we use the word ‘talent’ to refer to employees, what we’re implying is you need t...
Wiley - Closing the Skills Gap 2019
FIND YOUR NARRATIVE Ikigai A JAPANESE CONCEPT MEANING “A REASON FOR BEING” Delight and fulfillment, but no wealth Satisfac...
FIND YOUR NARRATIVE The Future of Work is changing rapidly, and careers, jobs and work will increasingly face disruptions ...
Key Findings • Only 50% of adults over 16 work full time today while 10% work part-time • 36% of all U.S. workers particip...
Jobs Lost, Jobs Gained - McKinsey The Changing Nature of Work – Worldbank The Gig Economy and Alternative Work Arrangement...
Getting ahead of accelerating change.

Published in: Career
  1. 1. THE FUTURE OF WORK Getting ahead of accelerating change.
  2. 2. INDUSTRIAL REVOLUTIONS 18-19TH Century in Europe and North America, featuring steam engines 1870-1914, featuring steel, oil, electricity, and combustion engines 1980s Digital Revolution featuring personal computers Smartphones and the Internet 1st 2nd 3rd
  3. 3. KEY ISSUES Ethics and Identity Politics Corporate Governance and Regulation Fusing Technologies, Bio Engineering and Robotics Business Model and Economic Disruption Innovation, Productivity and Automation Rate of change to Jobs and Skills Inequality, Scarcity and Social Justice Security and Conflict Fourth Industrial Revolution (4IR) The Fourth Industrial Revolution represents a fundamental change in the way we live, work, and relate to one another. It is a new chapter in human development, enabled by technology advances that are commensurate with those of the first, second and third industrial revolutions, and which are merging the physical, digital, and biological worlds in ways that create both promise and peril. The speed, breadth, and depth of this revolution is forcing us to rethink how countries should develop, how organizations create value, and even what it means to be human; it is an opportunity to help everyone, including leaders, policy-makers and people from all income groups and nations, to harness technologies in order to create an inclusive, human-centered future.
  4. 4. DRIVERS OF CHANGE » Rising geopolitical volatility » Mobile internet and cloud technology » Advances in computing power and Big Data » Crowdsourcing, the sharing economy and peer-to-peer platforms » Rise of the middle class in emerging markets » Young demographics in emerging markets and Rapid urbanization » Changing work environments and flexible working arrangements » Climate change, natural resource constraints and the transition to a greener economy » New energy supplies and technologies » The Internet of Things » Advanced manufacturing and 3D printing » Longevity and aging societies » New consumer concerns about ethical and privacy issues » Women's rising aspirations and economic power » Advanced robotics and autonomous transport » Artificial intelligence and machine learning » Advanced materials, biotechnology and genomics
  5. 5. How job sectors have changed over the last 165 years? United States has lost nearly 4 million factory jobs since that NAFTA took effect in January 1994. But most economists attribute manufacturing job losses to the recessions of 2001 and 2007-2009, automation that lets machines replace workers and low-cost competition from China.
  6. 6. WHY IS THE FUTURE OF WORK SO IMPORTANT? 1. 42% of the core job skills required today will change substantially by 2022 - World Economic Forum 2. 61 million U.S. workers are at risk of losing their jobs to automation – McKinsey 3. 65% of children starting school today will hold a job that does not yet exist - U.S. Department of Labor 4. 82% of people believe by 2050, robots and computers will definitely or probably do much of the work done by humans - PEW Research 5. 63% of people do not believe robots or computers will do the type of work they do by 2050 - PEW Research WORKERS, JOBS AND CONSUMPTION ARE THE FLYWHEEL THAT FUELS 69% OF GDP AND THE ECONOMY
  7. 7. Americans Keep Growing More Optimistic About Job Market Thinking about the job situation in America today, would you say that it is now a good time or a bad time to find a quality job?
  8. 8. Employed persons consist of persons who did any work for pay or profit during the survey reference week; persons who did at least 15 hours of unpaid work in a family-operated enterprise; and persons who were temporarily absent from their regular jobs because of illness, vacation, bad weather, industrial dispute, or various personal reasons. 157.878 MILLION EMPLOYEES THE EMPLOYMENT SITUATION — AUGUST 2019
  9. 9. 130.789 MILLION FULL-TIME EMPLOYED 50% CIVILIAN NONINSTITUTIONAL POPULATION THE EMPLOYMENT SITUATION — AUGUST 2019
  10. 10. 26.974 MILLION PART-TIME EMPLOYED 10% CIVILIAN NONINSTITUTIONAL POPULATION THE EMPLOYMENT SITUATION — AUGUST 2019
  11. 11. 60.9 PERCENT EMPLOYMENT POPULATION RATIO 95.51 MILLION NOT EMPLOYED THE EMPLOYMENT SITUATION — AUGUST 2019
  12. 12. “THE NATIONAL UNEMPLOYMENT RATE” BUT PLEASE STOP FOCUSING SOLELY ON THE Sure we are at a 50-year low of 3.5 % … UNEMPLOYMENT RATE = UNEMPLOYED PERSONS / LABOR FORCE ”Unemployed Persons" in the BLS report have been jobless for the previous four weeks and who have actively been seeking a job during that four-week period. The “Labor Force” is the sum of unemployed and employed persons.
  13. 13. https://www.cnbc.com/video/2019/06/29/unemployment-rate-formula-how-its-calculated.html
  14. 14. MEET THE "U-Barometers”U6: Total unemployed, plus all persons marginally attached to the labor force, plus total employed part time for economic reasons, as a percent of the civilian labor force plus all persons marginally attached to the labor force. 7.2% U5: Total unemployed, plus discouraged workers, plus all other persons marginally attached to the labor force, as a percent of the civilian labor force plus all persons marginally attached to the labor force. 4.6% U4: Total unemployed plus discouraged workers, as a percent of the civilian labor force plus discouraged workers. 4.0% U3:Total unemployed, as percent of the civilian labor force. (3.7%) U2: Job losers and persons who completed temporary jobs, as a percent of the civilian labor force. 1.8% Ul: Those unemployed for 15 weeks or longer as percent of civilian labor force. 1.3% 0 2 4 6 8 10 12 14 16 18 Q11994 Q41994 Q31995 Q21996 Q11997 Q41997 Q31998 Q21999 Q12000 Q42000 Q32001 Q22002 Q12003 Q42003 Q32004 Q22005 Q12006 Q42006 Q32007 Q22008 Q12009 Q42009 Q32010 Q22011 Q12012 Q42012 Q32013 Q22014 Q12015 Q42015 Q32016 Q22017 Q12018 Q42018 PercentofCivilianLaborForce alternative measures of labor underutilization AUGUST 2019
  15. 15. By 2037, two-thirds of U.S. counties will contain fewer prime working age adults than they did in 1997. Contributing Factors 1. Retiring Baby Boomers 2. Slowing population growth 3. Migration to South and West 4. Move from rural to urban areas WORKING AGE POPULATION BY COUNTY 2010 TO 2018
  16. 16. JOB CREATION BY COUNTY 2012 TO 2018
  17. 17. ANNUAL AVERAGE UNEMPLOYMENT RATE BY COUNTY July 2018 to June 2019 Labor Force Statistics from the Current Population Survey
  18. 18. U.S. VIEWS ON JOB AVAILABILITY + 11.989 MILLION PEOPLE UNDERUTILIZED WHO WANT A JOB + 5.150 MILLION OF THESE PEOPLE ARE MARGINALIZED Experience Skills Education IQ EQ Race Gender Age Location Transportation Home responsibilities Long term unemployment Credit History Veterans Immigrants Disabled Health Issues Prior incarceration Homelessness MARGINALIZED +7 MILLION JOB OPENINGS REMAIN UNFILLED More than one in five employers say applicants lack skills necessary for the jobs, not just competency in digital technologies, but also soft skills like communication and problem-solving.
  19. 19. Since 1990, America has cumulatively added some 20 million low-quality jobs, versus around 12 million high-quality ones. In short, the US economy has shifted toward creating more bad jobs than good.
  20. 20. JOB QUALITY INDEX
  21. 21. THE GIG ECONOMY AND ALTERNATIVE WORK ARRANGEMENTS Gallup’s Perspective Younger workers may be experimenting in the gig economy more out of necessity than choice, for older workers, gig work is their preference.
  22. 22. BLS: THE EMPLOYMENT SITUATION - AUGUST 2019
  23. 23. Labor Force Statistics from the Current Population Survey HOUSEHOLD DATA NOT SEASONALLY ADJUSTED A-38. Persons not in the labor force by desire and availability for work, age, and sex [In thousands]
  24. 24. U.S. annual population and growth rates About 3.79 million babies were born in the US in 2018, taking the annual birth rate to its lowest point in three decades. The Census Bureau has long predicted that America's future population growth will increasingly rely on immigration, despite a fertility rate that has historically been higher than similar developed nations. According to the census agency's Population Clock, the U.S. is currently gaining one person every 16 seconds in part because it's adding one international migrant every 34 seconds. Both of those are net results, meaning they account for deaths and outward migration. GROWTH FACTORS
  25. 25. U.S. ANNUAL GROWTH RATE OF THE POPULATION, LABOR FORCE, AND EMPLOYMENT Key Points • The civilian non-institutional population 16 years and older to grow from 257.791 to 279.454 million people from 2018 to 2028 (+8.40%) • The new jobs are projected to grow from 161.0 to 169.4 million jobs from 2018 to 2028 (+5.22%) or average 70k jobs/month • The labor force is projected to increase from 162.075 to 170.994 million workers from 2018 to 2028 (+5.50%) https://www.bls.gov/emp/tables/civilian-labor-force-summary.htm https://www.bls.gov/emp/tables/civilian-noninstitutional-population.htm
  26. 26. https://www.bls.gov/emp/tables/civilian-labor-force-summary.htm Key Points • The share of workers ages 55 and older is projected to continue to increase over the 2018–28 decade, from 23.1 percent to 25.2 percent. • The labor force participation rate for workers age 65 and older is expected to increase to 23.3 percent by 2028. • Conversely, the labor force participation rate for those ages 16 to 24 is projected to continue to decline, to 51.7 percent by 2028. U.S. LABOR FORCE DISTRIBUTION RATES 1998 2008 2018 2028 (projected)
  27. 27. The U.S. Labor Force Will Grow Mostly Because of Retirement-Age Workers
  28. 28. 74% of Baby Boomers do not plan to immediately stop working at retirement age. 39% of all workers expect work to be part of their retirement income. Source: “18th Annual Transamerica Retirement Survey of Workers,” Transamerica Institute, 2017
  29. 29. •Employment Situation Summary Table A. Household data, seasonally adjusted •Employment Situation Summary Table B. Establishment data, seasonally adjusted •Employment Situation Frequently Asked Questions •Employment Situation Technical Note •Table A-1. Employment status of the civilian population by sex and age •Table A-2. Employment status of the civilian population by race, sex, and age •Table A-3. Employment status of the Hispanic or Latino population by sex and age •Table A-4. Employment status of the civilian population 25 years and over by educational attainment •Table A-5. Employment status of the civilian population 18 years and over by veteran status, period of service, and sex, not seasonally adjusted •Table A-6. Employment status of the civilian population by sex, age, and disability status, not seasonally adjusted •Table A-7. Employment status of the civilian population by nativity and sex, not seasonally adjusted •Table A-8. Employed persons by class of worker and part-time status •Table A-9. Selected employment indicators •Table A-10. Selected unemployment indicators, seasonally adjusted •Table A-11. Unemployed persons by reason for unemployment •Table A-12. Unemployed persons by duration of unemployment •Table A-13. Employed and unemployed persons by occupation, not seasonally adjusted •Table A-14. Unemployed persons by industry and class of worker, not seasonally adjusted •Table A-15. Alternative measures of labor underutilization •Table A-16. Persons not in the labor force and multiple jobholders by sex, not seasonally adjusted •Table B-1. Employees on nonfarm payrolls by industry sector and selected industry detail •Table B-2. Average weekly hours and overtime of all employees on private nonfarm payrolls by industry sector, seasonally adjusted •Table B-3. Average hourly and weekly earnings of all employees on private nonfarm payrolls by industry sector, seasonally adjusted •Table B-4. Indexes of aggregate weekly hours and payrolls for all employees on private nonfarm payrolls by industry sector, seasonally adjusted •Table B-5. Employment of women on nonfarm payrolls by industry sector, seasonally adjusted •Table B-6. Employment of production and nonsupervisory employees on private nonfarm payrolls by industry sector, seasonally adjusted(1) •Table B-7. Average weekly hours and overtime of production and nonsupervisory employees on private nonfarm payrolls by industry sector, seasonally adjusted(1) •Table B-8. Average hourly and weekly earnings of production and nonsupervisory employees on private nonfarm payrolls by industry sector, seasonally adjusted(1) •Table B-9. Indexes of aggregate weekly hours and payrolls for production and nonsupervisory employees on private nonfarm payrolls by industry sector, seasonally adjusted(1)
  30. 30. Americans’ Satisfaction With the Opportunity to Get Ahead by Working Hard
  31. 31. BEGIN EXPLORING
  32. 32. SO MANY THINGS ARE MORE AMAZING TODAY THAN EVER BEFORE IN THE COURSE OF MODERN HUMAN HISTORY!
  33. 33. AT LEAST FOR THE 607 U.S. BILLIONAIRES
  34. 34. THE 18,614,000 U.S. MILLIONAIRES RANK STATE MILLIONAIRE HOUSEHOLDS % OF ALL HOUSEHOLDS #1 California 885,225 6.61% #2 Texas 566,578 5.66% #3 New York 465,479 6.15% #4 Florida 427,824 5.23% #5 Illinois 300,142 6.14% #6 Pennsylvania 294,002 5.77% #7 New Jersey 258,988 7.86% #8 Ohio 243,118 5.19% #9 Virginia 226,167 6.98% #10 Michigan 210,957 5.35%
  35. 35. https://usafacts.org/reports/facts-in-focus/how-wealth-distributed-in-america $49,690,000,000,000 $27,200,000,000,000 $15,730,000,000,000 $7,950,000,000,000 $2,160,000,000,000 $4,389,999,999,999 ESSENTIALLY THE TOP 20% THAT OWN 71.8% OF U.S. WEALTH 76 TRILLION 30 TRILLION
  36. 36. AND THE TOP 1 PERCENT OF ALL EARNERS WITH STAGGERING WAGE GROWTH 2017
  37. 37. OR THOSE EARNING LESS THE THAN THEIR PARENTS Childs Year of Birth PercentofChildren EarningmorethanParents BUT CLEARLY NOT FOR THE 80% WHO OWN ONLY 28.2% OF U.S. WEALTH OR THOSE EARNING LESS THE THAN THEIR PARENTS Childs Year of Birth PercentofChildren EarningmorethanParents BUT CLEARLY NOT FOR THE 80% WHO OWN ONLY 28.2% OF U.S. WEALTH An estimated 53 million people—44 percent of all U.S. workers ages 18–64—are low-wage workers.
  38. 38. 17.3 MILLION PEOPLE LIVE IN DEEP POVERTY 38.1 MILLION PEOPLE LIVE IN POVERTY 93.6 MILLION LIVE CLOSE TO POVERTY OR THE 45% OF ALL AMERICANS STRUGGLING IN OR NEAR POVERTY IN THE WORLDS RICHEST ECONOMY
  39. 39. https://opportunityindex.org/opportunity-index-rankings/ OR THE 21 STATES ECONOMICALLY CHALLENGED
  40. 40. https://opportunityindex.org/opportunity-index-rankings/ OR THE 30 STATES ACADEMICALLY CHALLENGED
  41. 41. https://opportunityindex.org/opportunity-index-rankings/ OR THE 32 STATES UNDERCARED FOR
  42. 42. https://opportunityindex.org/opportunity-index-rankings/ OR THE 17 STATES MISSING OUT ON COMMUNITY
  43. 43. THE GAP BETWEEN THE RICHEST AND THE POOREST U.S. HOUSEHOLDS IS NOW THE LARGEST IT'S BEEN IN THE PAST 50 YEARS.
  44. 44. INCOME INEQUALITY FOR U.S. HOUSEHOLDS IS AT CRISIS LEVELS AND UNSUSTAINABLE TOP 20% OWN 71.8% OF WEALTH GET 61.0% OF INCOME
  45. 45. Minimum Wages in the United States remained unchanged at 7.25 USD/Hour in 2019
  46. 46. The false narrative of meritocracy. It’s the notion that everyone has a shot, and if you don’t win, it’s your fault. The reality is, we don’t have a meritocracy. Kids from households that earn more than $200,000/year score 250 points higher on the SAT than kids from households that earn between $40,000 and $60,000. Kids born into poverty in Salt Lake are twice as likely to escape poverty as kids born into poverty in Milwaukee. A person of color born into wealth is twice as likely as a white kid to end up poor. Our attainment of the American Dream is now largely a function of where we go to school, which is mostly a function of our parents’ wealth. We’d like to think we all have a shot. It’s not only less and less true (income mobility has been cut in half in the last several decades), but it’s also damaging to our collective well-being. We’ve bought into the mental trap of believing our inability to offer our kids what our parents gave us is our own fault, because we live in a meritocracy. musings from @profgalloway WHAT ABOUT OUR MERITOCRACY?
  47. 47. There’s a trend shaking the foundations of the world’s richest economy LIFE IS UNFAIR, EXPENSIVE AND UNCERTAIN House Prices Education Health Median income
  48. 48. ANNUAL WAGE GROWTH, 2014 TO 2018
  49. 49. 23 Trillion Total Debt held by the United States of America Congressional Budget Office, projecting a fiscal 2019 deficit of almost a trillion dollars. Up by more than $300 billion from the deficit Trump inherited.
  50. 50. U.S. CONSUMER DEBT The average American household is carrying $140,000 in debt on an annual income of $60,000. +127.59 million who collectively owe $9.41 trillion in mortgage debt surpassing the peak reached during the 2008 financial crisis. +44 million people who collectively owe $1.6 trillion in student loan debt.
  51. 51. Portland Home Ownership
  52. 52. THE NEW MIDDLE CLASS THE MINIMALIST THE MARGINALIZED OPPORTUNITY, EQUALITY, CHANGING VALUES America’s affordable housing crisis has fueled national concern about rental housing and affordability. A renter working 40 hours a week and earning minimum wage cannot afford a two-bedroom apartment in any U.S. county, according to the the National Low-Income Housing Coalition.
  53. 53. EDUCATION AND SKILLS FOR THE FUTURE OF WORK
  54. 54. $11,841 1000 hours of education per year (30% less than China and India) How does income affect childhood brain development Lottery of Life
  55. 55. 13th of 79 https://www.oecd.org/pisa/PISA%202018%20Insights%20and%20Interpretations%20FINAL%20PDF.pdf
  56. 56. Years of education completed differs by race and ethnicity, but all have improved.
  57. 57. Less than 5 percent of Americans have college savings accounts, and those that do are far wealthier than average.
  58. 58. BETTING ON YOUR FUTURE? The story of the rising cost of college in America is often told through numbers, with references to runaway tuition prices and the ever-growing pile of outstanding student debt.
  59. 59. SOURCES: College Board, Annual Survey of Colleges; NCES, IPEDS Fall Enrollment data. U.S. ANNUAL AVERAGE TUITION
  60. 60. TOTAL EDUCATIONAL REVENUE PER FTE PERCENT CHANGE, FY 2013-2018
  61. 61. PUBLIC HIGHER EDUCATION FTE ENROLLMENT PERCENT CHANGE, FY 2013-2018
  62. 62. National Student Clearinghouse® Research Center™ College Enrollment
  63. 63. AMERICAN HIGHER EDUCATION ALSO HAS A DROPOUT PROBLEM. ABOUT ONE IN THREE STUDENTS WHO ENROLL IN COLLEGE NEVER EARN A DEGREE. College-dropout crisis is a major contributor to American inequality. Many lower-income and middle-class students excel in high school only to falter in college then struggle to get good jobs.
  64. 64. National Student Clearinghouse® Research Center™
  65. 65. National Student Clearinghouse® Research Center™
  66. 66. JOBS
  67. 67. Less than a high school diploma High school graduates, no college Some college or associate degree Associate degree Bachelor's degree and higher Bachelor's degree Master's degree Professional degree Doctoral degree UNEMPLOYMENT RATE BY EDUCATIONAL ATTAINMENT 25 YEARS AND OLDER
  68. 68. In an economy dominated by noncollege jobs and Gig Workers we can no longer pin our hopes for upward mobility and wage growth on getting more education. Occupational Projections
  69. 69. PERCENT CHANGE AND NUMERIC GROWTH BY INDUSTRY SECTOR U.S. National Occupational Employment and Wage Estimates
  70. 70. https://www.bls.gov/ooh/fastest-growing.htm Fastest growing occupations in the U.S.
  71. 71. https://www.bls.gov/ooh/most-new-jobs.htm Most new jobs in the U.S.
  72. 72. https://www.bls.gov/ooh/highest-paying.htm Highest paying occupations in the U.S.
  73. 73. H i g h e s t p a y i n g o c c u p a t i o n r e q u i r i n g a d o c t o r a l o r p r o f e s s i o n a l d e g r e e i n 2 0 1 7 https://www.bls.gov/careeroutlook/2019/article/high-wage-occupations.htm
  74. 74. H i g h e s t p a y i n g o c c u p a t i o n r e q u i r i n g a m a s t e r s d e g r e e i n 2 0 1 7 https://www.bls.gov/careeroutlook/2019/article/high-wage-occupations.htm
  75. 75. H i g h e s t p a y i n g o c c u p a t i o n r e q u i r i n g a b a c h e l o r s d e g r e e i n 2 0 1 7 https://www.bls.gov/careeroutlook/2019/article/high-wage-occupations.htm
  76. 76. H i g h e s t p a y i n g o c c u p a t i o n r e q u i r i n g a n a s s o c i a t e ' s d e g r e e i n 2 0 1 7 https://www.bls.gov/careeroutlook/2019/article/high-wage-occupations.htm
  77. 77. H i g h e s t p a y i n g o c c u p a t i o n r e q u i r i n g a p o s t s e c o n d a r y n o n d e g r e e i n 2 0 1 7 https://www.bls.gov/careeroutlook/2019/article/high-wage-occupations.htm
  78. 78. H i g h e s t p a y i n g o c c u p a t i o n r e q u i r i n g a H i g h S c h o o l d i p l o m a o r e q u i v a l e n t i n 2 0 1 7 https://www.bls.gov/careeroutlook/2019/article/high-wage-occupations.htm
  79. 79. H i g h e s t p a y i n g o c c u p a t i o n d o n o t r e q u i r e a f o r m a l e d u c a t i o n o r d e g r e e i n 2 0 1 7 https://www.bls.gov/careeroutlook/2019/article/high-wage-occupations.htm
  80. 80. Occupations that represent the 1% Top Earners 2015 Share of 1% Top Earners Probability of being in 1% Physicians and surgeons 14.5% 21.6% Chief executives and Legislators 12.0% 13.9% Miscellaneous managers 9.0% 2.7% Lawyers, judges, magistrates, and other judicial workers 7.7% 9.5% Financial managers 4.2% 4.5% First-line supervisors of nonretail sales workers 2.7% 2.9% Marketing and sales managers 2.5% 3.3% Personal financial advisors 2.4% 8.5% Accountants and auditors 2.2% 1.5% Securities, commodities, and financial services sales agents 2.1% 11.1% Sales representatives, wholesale and manufacturing 1.8% 1.7% Management analysts 1.8% 2.9% General and operations managers 1.5% 2.1% Miscellaneous sales representatives 1.5% 2.9% First-line supervisors of retail sales 1.4% 0.6% Software developers, applications and systems software 1.3% 1.3% Dentist 1.2% 10.7% Real-estate brokers and sales agents 1.1% 2.0% Medical and health services managers 1.1% 2.1% Financial analyst 1.0% 5.2% Source: Analysis of IPUMS-USA, 2015 American Community Survey
  81. 81. AI + ROBOTICS AUTOMATION
  82. 82. U.S. PRODUCTIVITY, NO LONGER DRIVING WAGE INCREASES
  83. 83. About eight-in-ten U.S. adults (82%) say that by 2050, robots and computers will definitely or probably do much of the work currently done by humans, according to a December 2018 Pew Research Center survey. A smaller share of employed adults (37%) say robots or computers will do the type of work they do by 2050. Most Americans anticipate widespread job automation in the coming decades.
  84. 84. In the Center’s 2017 survey, around three-quarters of U.S. adults (77%) said it was very or somewhat likely that fast food workers would be replaced by robots or computers in their lifetimes, while about two-thirds (65%) said the same about insurance claims processors. Around half said automation would replace the jobs of software engineers and legal clerks, while smaller shares said it would affect construction workers, teachers or nurses. Three-in-ten Americans said their own jobs would become automated in their lifetimes. (A slightly different question was asked in the 2018 survey.) Americans think automation will likely disrupt a number of professions – but they are less likely to foresee an impact on their own jobs.
  85. 85. Half of U.S. adults said that in the event that robots and computers are capable of doing many human jobs, it is the government’s obligation to take care of displaced workers, even if it means raising taxes substantially, according to the 2017 survey. A nearly identical share (49%) said that obligation should fall on the individual, even if machines have already taken many human jobs. Democrats and Democratic-leaning independents were far more likely than Republicans and GOP leaners (65% vs. 34%) to say the government is obligated to help displaced workers in the event that robots become capable of doing many human jobs, while Republicans were much more likely to say individuals should be responsible (68% vs. 30% of Democrats). Americans are divided over whose responsibility it is to take care of displaced workers in the event of far- reaching job automation.
  86. 86. SKILLS FOR 2022 GROWING 1. Analytical thinking and innovation 2. Active learning and learning strategies 3. Creativity, originality and initiative 4. Technology design and programming 5. Critical thinking and analysis 6. Complex problem-solving 7. Leadership and social influence 8. Emotional intelligence 9. Reasoning, problem-solving and ideation 10.Systems analysis and evaluation DECLINING 1. Manual dexterity, endurance and precision 2. Memory, verbal, auditory and spatial abilities 3. Management of financial, material resources 4. Technology installation and maintenance 5. Reading, writing, math and active listening 6. Management of personnel 7. Quality control and safety awareness 8. Coordination and time management 9. Visual, auditory and speech abilities 10.Technology use, monitoring and control
  87. 87. 80m 70m 60m 50m 40m 30m 20m 10m U.S. JOBS PREDICTED TO BE LOST TO AUTOMATION
  88. 88. THE WORLD ECONOMIC FORUM ESTIMATES ARE THAT IN 2025, HUMANS WILL BE WORKING NEARLY THE SAME NUMBER OF HOURS AS MACHINES, ROBOTS AND ALGORITHMS.
  89. 89. McKinsey & Company
  90. 90. TECHNOLOGIES BY PROPORTION OF COMPANIES LIKELY TO ADOPT THEM BY 2022 User and entity big data analytics App- and web-enabled markets Internet of things Machine learning Cloud computing Digital trade Augmented and virtual reality Encryption New materials Wearable electronics Distributed ledger (blockchain) 3D printing Autonomous transport Stationary robots Quantum computing Non-humanoid land robots Biotechnology Humanoid robots Aerial and underwater robots Source: World Economic Forum via @mikequindazzi
  91. 91. THE PROPORTION OF WORK HOURS THAT HUMANS VS. MACHINES SPEND ON VARIOUS TASKS Information and data processing Reasoning and decision-making Coordinating, developing, managing and advising Communicating and interacting Administering Performing physical and manual work activities Identifying and evaluating job-relevant information Performing complex and technical activities Looking for and receiving job-related information Source: Future of Jobs Survey 2018, World Economic Forum
  92. 92. Over 3.6K AI startups across more than 70 countries have raised a whopping $66B since 2013. A look at where AI is heating up, from healthcare to entertainment https://www.cbinsights.com/research-artificial-intelligence-startup-deals?
  93. 93. A quarter of all jobs across the U.S. have high chance of being wiped out by automation in the next ten years. Top five: Indiana (29%) Kentucky (29%) South Dakota (28%) Arkansas (28%) Iowa (28%) Bottom five: New York (20%) Maryland (20%) Massachusetts (21%) Connecticut (22%) New Mexico (22%) What's next: To absorb the coming disruption, the government and corporations will have to take charge of reskilling and upskilling huge swaths of displaced workers. Data: Brookings Institution; Map: Naema Ahmed/Axios
  94. 94. Wiley - Closing the Skills Gap 2019 When we use the word ‘talent’ to refer to employees, what we’re implying is you need to have the knowledge, skills and abilities to do the job perfectly from day one.
  95. 95. Wiley - Closing the Skills Gap 2019
  96. 96. FIND YOUR NARRATIVE Ikigai A JAPANESE CONCEPT MEANING “A REASON FOR BEING” Delight and fulfillment, but no wealth Satisfaction but feeling of uselessness Comfortable but feeling of emptiness Excitement but sense of complacency and uncertainty IT’S NO LONGER ABOUT YOUR EDUCATION, CAREER UPWARD MOBILITY AND HAPPINESS
  97. 97. FIND YOUR NARRATIVE The Future of Work is changing rapidly, and careers, jobs and work will increasingly face disruptions brought on by technological, economic and environmental change. Companies and workers are both going to require more flexible approach to learn and adapt in the face of faster paced global change. Global Commission on the Future of Work
  98. 98. Key Findings • Only 50% of adults over 16 work full time today while 10% work part-time • 36% of all U.S. workers participate in the Gig Economy (Gallup) • As more Gig Economy workers are without the benefits, job security they will require new safety nets • The official unemployment rate is 3.5%, but 11,989 Million of the civilian labor force is underutilized or 7.2% • Job/wage growth and opportunity vary widely, and some groups/areas are extremely marginalized. • Other factors influencing the national unemployment rate besides job growth a. Population growth is slowing b. Labor force participation rate is shrinking c. Labor force is only growing from +55 age workers, many whom can’t afford to retire d. By 2037, two-thirds of U.S. counties will contain fewer prime working age adults than they did in 1997 • Labor force is more educated, but college cost is affecting enrollment • Graduation rates, for the 35% that graduate with a college degree it is typically in 6 years • Many college grads still disillusioned with career choice and college debt • Some businesses can’t find qualified workers, but very few investing in training or long-term solutions • The median income for 2018 is $61,937, but of the fastest growing jobs for 2018-2028, 75% earn less than $40K per year • Raising a family or taking care of family still a large cohort of +14 Million home workers that do not get compensated
  99. 99. Jobs Lost, Jobs Gained - McKinsey The Changing Nature of Work – Worldbank The Gig Economy and Alternative Work Arrangements - Gallup 2018 Global Great Jobs Briefing - Gallup State of the Global Workplace - Gallup Future Work Skills 2020 - Institute for the Future Future of Skills 2030 - Pearson Skill Shift - McKinsey Jobs not People will be Redundant - World Economic Forum Employment Outlook 2018 - OECD Jobs Lost, Jobs Gained - McKinsey The Future of Jobs and Job Training - PEW 10 Facts about jobs in the Future - PEW HS and the Future of Work - XO Super School The Future of Jobs 2018 - World Economic Forum Challenges to Steady Growth - IMF Job Loss to Automation - MIT Supplementary Poverty Study - US Census Bureau US Employment Projections Program - BLS USA Labor Force - BLS Labor Participation Rate - BLS Job Growth - BLS Productivity Index - BLS INDICATORS, TRENDS AND INSIGHTS Poorer than our Parents – McKinsey Income Inequality - US Census Bureau Wealth Distribution World Values Survey Education Spending - NPR Why Americas Schools have a Money Problem - NPR National Student Clearinghouse Research Center Supplementary Poverty Study - US Census Bureau How we Spend our Time Why we Work Our Nation in Numbers Quality of Life Global Competitiveness Report Institute for the Future Opportunity Zones Opportunity Insights & Opportunity Atlas How to create good jobs It’s time to switch to a four-day working week 5 things to know about the future of jobs Excessive hours and intense work is bad for your career Oregon Jobs outlook for the next decade PDX Business Alliance Value Of Jobs Economic Check-up Automation and a Changing Economy: The Case for Action

×