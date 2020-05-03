Successfully reported this slideshow.
SEARCHING FOR A BETTER-BETTER THE WE NEED 2020
THINGS THAT CONSUME US News & Politics Social Media Shopping Business Technology Entertainment Sports
Average Party Gap between Republicans and Democrats POLITICAL VALUES THAT DIVIDE US 57 - Gun policy 55 - Racial attitudes ...
% OF U.S. ADULTS WHO SAY EACH IS A ”VERY BIG PROBLEM” Drug addiction Affordability of health care Ethics in government Aff...
AND YET SO MANY PEOPLE TRUSTED THAT THINGS WERE GOING TO BE MORE TREMENDOUS THEN EVER BEFORE IN HUMAN HISTORY!
https://usafacts.org/reports/facts-in-focus/how-wealth-distributed-in-america $52.59 T 29.05 T $15,81 T $7,70 T $2,26 T $4...
AND DEFINITELY FOR THE TOP 20% WHO GOT 72% OF THE 324.2 BILLION TAX CUT
YOU KNOW THE 614 U.S. BILLIONAIRES
AND THE 18.6 MILLION U.S. MILLIONAIRES
INCOME INEQUALITY FOR U.S. HOUSEHOLDS IS AT CRISIS LEVELS AND UNSUSTAINABLE Source: IRS
THE CHANGE IN NET WORTH BETWEEN THE RICHEST 1% AND THE POOREST 50% OF U.S. HOUSEHOLDS IS NOW THE LARGEST IT'S BEEN SINCE 1...
WORKERS SHARE OF CORPORATE INCOME STILL HAS NOT RECOVERED
Workers Year of Birth PercentofWorkers EarningmorethanParents 50% OF WORKERS ARE EARNING LESS THAN THEIR PARENTS
Consumer Debt Reaches 14.1 Trillion Dollar Record High in 2019
17.3 MILLION LIVING IN DEEP POVERTY 38.1 MILLION LIVING IN POVERTY 93.6 MILLION LIVING CLOSE TO POVERTY THE BOTTOM 57% OF ...
https://opportunityindex.org/opportunity-index-rankings/ 21 STATES ARE ECONOMICALLY CHALLENGED
https://opportunityindex.org/opportunity-index-rankings/ 30 STATES ARE ACADEMICALLY CHALLENGED
https://opportunityindex.org/opportunity-index-rankings/ 32 STATES ARE UNDERCARED FOR
There’s a trend shaking the foundations of the world’s richest economy LIFE IS UNFAIR, EXPENSIVE AND UNCERTAIN House Price...
MONTHLY EXPENDITURES OF A MIDDLE-CLASS FAMILY $4,310. Median monthly earnings of a full-time worker was $4,147 in the firs...
MINIMUM WAGE AS OF JANUARY 2020 $13.50 Highest Minimum Wage ($28,080/year before taxes) $7.25 Lowest Minimum Wage ($15,080...
2019 Federal Poverty Guidelines SERIOUSLY IS THIS THE WORLDS RICHEST ECONOMY? It's important to recognize that the federal...
The false narrative of meritocracy. It’s the notion that everyone has a shot, and if you don’t win, it’s your fault. The r...
The average income of the top 1 percent nationwide is $1.32 million. The bottom 99 percent, on the other hand, earn an ave...
WHAT’S NOT TO LIKE? Globalization, automation, an overeducated highly indebted workforce, minimal government oversight, we...
FREE SPEECH, JOURNALISM AND PRIVACY NO LONGER WORKING WITH UNREGULATED DIGITAL PLATFORMS IN A HYPERCONNECTED SOCIETY WITH ...
SOME THINGS COULD GET WORSE Mapping Global Transformations Top Risks
1.Reduce democracy (decrease equality, increase plutocracy, ignore laws, rationalize surveillance and autocracy) 2. Shape ...
DO ETHICS, VALUES, AND VOTERS STILL MATTER IN THIS COUNTRY? 232 DEM | 306 GOP
ARE DEMOCRACY, AND OUR INSTITUTIONS UP TO THE CHALLENGE? AMERICANS’ CONFIDENCE The Military +47 Small Business +36 The Pol...
SOMETHINGS ARE STILL WORTH FIGHTING FOR
Total Contributions by Party Many of our richest business leaders have made “substantial” financial contributions to conse...
Top 20 U.S. Lobbying Industries in 2019 Total Spent Pharmaceuticals/Health Products $297,224,343 Electronics Mfg & Equip $...
Let's put an end to the institutional war on working class people, the planet, self-congratulation, self-interest, politic...
A BETTER-BETTER>
17 SUSTAINABLE DEVELOPMENT GOALS FOR 2030A BETTER-BETTER>
I. A company serves its customers by providing a value proposition that best meets their needs. It accepts and supports fa...
IF WE EXPECT OUR INSTITUTIONS, DYNAMISM, AND MERITOCRACY TO EVOLVE, WE WILL ALL NEED TO OPEN OUR EYES, HEARTS, AND MINDS T...
SOCIAL OUTCOMES OVER PRIVATE PROFITS IS SOCIAL DEMOCRACY NOT SOCIALISM There will always be winners and losers, and capita...
2020 a referendum on the president’s performance, rhetoric and our futures.
WHO DO YOU TRUST
A look into exceptionalism, our future, and the America we need.

  1. 1. SEARCHING FOR A BETTER-BETTER THE WE NEED 2020
  2. 2. THINGS THAT CONSUME US News & Politics Social Media Shopping Business Technology Entertainment Sports
  3. 3. Average Party Gap between Republicans and Democrats POLITICAL VALUES THAT DIVIDE US 57 - Gun policy 55 - Racial attitudes 48 - Climate & environment 46 - Social safety net 43 - Immigration 35 - Role of government 35 - Gender & sexuality 32 - Business, economy & labor 27 - Foreign policy 20 - Religious values
  4. 4. % OF U.S. ADULTS WHO SAY EACH IS A ”VERY BIG PROBLEM” Drug addiction Affordability of health care Ethics in government Affordability of education The ability of Democrats and Republicans to work together The role of lobbyists and special interest groups in Washington The way the political system operates The gap between rich and poor Made-up news and info Violent crime Climate change Americans' level of agreement on basic facts about issues and events Americans' level of confidence in the federal government Racism Illegal immigration The quality of public K-12 schools Terrorism Sexism Americans' level of confidence in each other Job opportunities for all Americans Source: Surveys conducted Sept. 24-0ct. 7. 2018. Nov. 27-Dec. 10. 2018, Feb. 19-March 4. 2019. “Trust and Distrust in America”
  5. 5. AND YET SO MANY PEOPLE TRUSTED THAT THINGS WERE GOING TO BE MORE TREMENDOUS THEN EVER BEFORE IN HUMAN HISTORY!
  6. 6. https://usafacts.org/reports/facts-in-focus/how-wealth-distributed-in-america $52.59 T 29.05 T $15,81 T $7,70 T $2,26 T $4,37 T WELL DEFINITELY FOR THE TOP 20% OF HOUSEHOLDS THAT OWN 73% OF WEALTH 81.64 TRILLION 30.14 TRILLION wealth 25.99% 47.05% 14.14% 6.89% 3.91% 2.02%
  7. 7. AND DEFINITELY FOR THE TOP 20% WHO GOT 72% OF THE 324.2 BILLION TAX CUT
  8. 8. YOU KNOW THE 614 U.S. BILLIONAIRES
  9. 9. AND THE 18.6 MILLION U.S. MILLIONAIRES
  10. 10. INCOME INEQUALITY FOR U.S. HOUSEHOLDS IS AT CRISIS LEVELS AND UNSUSTAINABLE Source: IRS
  11. 11. THE CHANGE IN NET WORTH BETWEEN THE RICHEST 1% AND THE POOREST 50% OF U.S. HOUSEHOLDS IS NOW THE LARGEST IT'S BEEN SINCE 1991.
  12. 12. WORKERS SHARE OF CORPORATE INCOME STILL HAS NOT RECOVERED
  13. 13. Workers Year of Birth PercentofWorkers EarningmorethanParents 50% OF WORKERS ARE EARNING LESS THAN THEIR PARENTS
  14. 14. Consumer Debt Reaches 14.1 Trillion Dollar Record High in 2019
  15. 15. 17.3 MILLION LIVING IN DEEP POVERTY 38.1 MILLION LIVING IN POVERTY 93.6 MILLION LIVING CLOSE TO POVERTY THE BOTTOM 57% OF PEOPLE ARE STRUGGLING IN OR NEAR POVERTY IN THE WORLDS RICHEST ECONOMY 149 MILLION PEOPLE
  16. 16. https://opportunityindex.org/opportunity-index-rankings/ 21 STATES ARE ECONOMICALLY CHALLENGED
  17. 17. https://opportunityindex.org/opportunity-index-rankings/ 30 STATES ARE ACADEMICALLY CHALLENGED
  18. 18. https://opportunityindex.org/opportunity-index-rankings/ 32 STATES ARE UNDERCARED FOR
  19. 19. There’s a trend shaking the foundations of the world’s richest economy LIFE IS UNFAIR, EXPENSIVE AND UNCERTAIN House Prices Education Health Median income 126 months of unprecedented economic expansion and the biggest problems for most Americans are a quality job, a fair family wage, affordable housing, affordable education and healthcare.
  20. 20. MONTHLY EXPENDITURES OF A MIDDLE-CLASS FAMILY $4,310. Median monthly earnings of a full-time worker was $4,147 in the first quarter of 2020.
  21. 21. MINIMUM WAGE AS OF JANUARY 2020 $13.50 Highest Minimum Wage ($28,080/year before taxes) $7.25 Lowest Minimum Wage ($15,080/year before taxes)
  22. 22. 2019 Federal Poverty Guidelines SERIOUSLY IS THIS THE WORLDS RICHEST ECONOMY? It's important to recognize that the federal poverty level is well below what it actually takes for a family to meet basic needs. The official definition of poverty, developed in the early 1960s, is outdated and flawed. Under that definition, families are poor when their income is less than three times the cost of a modest basket of food. https://www.federalregister.gov/documents/2019/02/01/2019-00621/annual-update-of-the-hhs-poverty-guidelines
  23. 23. The false narrative of meritocracy. It’s the notion that everyone has a shot, and if you don’t win, it’s your fault. The reality is, we don’t have a meritocracy. Kids from households that earn more than $200,000/year score 250 points higher on the SAT than kids from households that earn between $40,000 and $60,000. Kids born into poverty in Salt Lake are twice as likely to escape poverty as kids born into poverty in Milwaukee. A person of color born into wealth is twice as likely as a white kid to end up poor. Our attainment of the American Dream is now largely a function of where we go to school, which is mostly a function of our parents’ wealth. We’d like to think we all have a shot. It’s not only less and less true (income mobility has been cut in half in the last several decades), but it’s also damaging to our collective well-being. We’ve bought into the mental trap of believing our inability to offer our kids what our parents gave us is our own fault, because we live in a meritocracy. musings from @profgalloway WHAT ABOUT OUR MERITOCRACY?
  24. 24. The average income of the top 1 percent nationwide is $1.32 million. The bottom 99 percent, on the other hand, earn an average of $50,107 a year.
  25. 25. WHAT’S NOT TO LIKE? Globalization, automation, an overeducated highly indebted workforce, minimal government oversight, weak or non-existent employee unions, corporations that pay only 6.2% of our federal tax revenues, dark money controlling government policies, corporations that privatize gains while socializing losses, along with low capital interest rates, highly available capital, and a stock market with fervent investors.
  26. 26. FREE SPEECH, JOURNALISM AND PRIVACY NO LONGER WORKING WITH UNREGULATED DIGITAL PLATFORMS IN A HYPERCONNECTED SOCIETY WITH DEEPFAKE TECHNOLOGY ENVIRONMENTAL PROTECTION, CLIMATE CHANGE POLICIES, SCIENCE AND BEHAVIOR MODIFICATION NOT WORKING FOR THE PLANET AFFORDABLE HOUSING, HEALTHCARE, MENTAL HEALTH AND JUSTICE ARE NOT WORKING FOR THE DISADVANTAGED, MASS INCARCERATED, AND HOMELESS TAX RATES, TAX HAVENS, CARRIED INTEREST DEDUCTIONS, ESTATE TAXES, SHAREHOLDER CAPITALISM, AND STOCK BUYBACKS NOT WORKING FOR EQUALITY EDUCATION, COLLEGE DEBT, THE GIG ECONOMY, PENSIONS, SAFETY NETS NOT WORKING FOR UPWARD MOBILITY, OR SOCIOECONOMIC WELLBEING SOME THINGS ARE REALLY MESSED UP A $738 BILLION DOLLAR MILITARY BUDGET, INCREASED DEFICIT SPENDING AND $24.8 TRILLION DOLLARS OF NATIONAL DEBT IS NOT WORKING FOR OUR FUTURE
  27. 27. SOME THINGS COULD GET WORSE Mapping Global Transformations Top Risks
  28. 28. 1.Reduce democracy (decrease equality, increase plutocracy, ignore laws, rationalize surveillance and autocracy) 2. Shape ideology (psychological manipulation, virtue signaling, distracting controversies, and fear) 3. Redesign the economy (minimize transparency, oversight, financial system accountability, ignore monopolies) 4. Shift the burden (taxation on consumption and poor not wealth or corporations, minimize estate and capital gains taxes) 5. Attack solidarity (unions, opposition parties, opposition media) 6. Run the regulators (stacking courts, PAC's, Super PAC's, Lobbyist, dark money) 7. Engineer elections (voter eligibility and ID laws, restrict mail-in voting, gerrymandering, anti majority outcomes) 8. Keep the rabble in line (deportation, mass incarceration, immigration controls) 9. Manufacture consent (partisan media platforms, filter bubbles, fake news proclamations, deep state conspiracy theories) 10. Marginalize the population (conspicuous consumption, consumer debt, low pay jobs, restrict social mobility) OTHER THINGS COULD GET A LOT WORSE! 10 PRINCIPLES FOR CONSOLIDATING WEALTH AND POWER Requiem for the American Dream – Noam Chomsky
  29. 29. DO ETHICS, VALUES, AND VOTERS STILL MATTER IN THIS COUNTRY? 232 DEM | 306 GOP
  30. 30. ARE DEMOCRACY, AND OUR INSTITUTIONS UP TO THE CHALLENGE? AMERICANS’ CONFIDENCE The Military +47 Small Business +36 The Police +6 The Presidency -17 The Supreme Court -22 Churches or Organized Religion -25 The Medical System -26 Organized Labor -38 Banks -38 The Public Schools -40 Newspapers -48 Big Business -50 The Criminal Justice System -50 Television News -60 Congress -63 DIRECTION OF COUNTRY Right Direction 35.7% Wrong Track 57.0% NET = Wrong Track 21.3%
  31. 31. SOMETHINGS ARE STILL WORTH FIGHTING FOR
  32. 32. Total Contributions by Party Many of our richest business leaders have made “substantial” financial contributions to conservative candidates or politicians to support things like less financial regulation, tax breaks for corporations and the wealthy, privatizing or cutting social security, Medicare, safety nets, eliminating the Affordable Care Act and restricting unions. WEALTH EXTRACTION IS NOT THE SAME AS WEALTH CREATION
  33. 33. Top 20 U.S. Lobbying Industries in 2019 Total Spent Pharmaceuticals/Health Products $297,224,343 Electronics Mfg & Equip $157,153,837 Insurance $155,268,442 Oil & Gas $125,733,359 Business Associations $123,580,586 Electric Utilities $118,714,914 Hospitals/Nursing Homes $106,698,526 Air Transport $106,409,249 Misc Manufacturing & Distributing $106,368,408 Telecom Services $101,108,450 Securities & Investment $100,645,992 Health Professionals $96,977,254 Health Services/HMOs $90,081,691 Real Estate $89,596,763 Non-Profit Institutions $84,579,405 Education $82,204,038 Civil Servants/Public Officials $76,421,015 Internet $74,285,639 Automotive $69,746,677 Commercial Banks $61,646,010 RIGGING THE SYSTEM FOR SPECIAL INTEREST, CORPORATIONS, AND THE ULTRA-WEALTHY Since 2000, the amount spent on lobbying has more than doubled. In 2019, the total lobbying spend was 3.47 BILLION Deflect Delay Deny Discount Deceive Divide Discredit Destroy
  34. 34. Let's put an end to the institutional war on working class people, the planet, self-congratulation, self-interest, political attacks, misinformation, nonsense, and identity politics.
  35. 35. A BETTER-BETTER>
  36. 36. 17 SUSTAINABLE DEVELOPMENT GOALS FOR 2030A BETTER-BETTER>
  37. 37. I. A company serves its customers by providing a value proposition that best meets their needs. It accepts and supports fair competition and a level playing field. It has zero tolerance for corruption. It keeps the digital ecosystem in which it operates reliable and trustworthy. It makes customers fully aware of the functionality of its products and services, including adverse implications or negative externalities. II. A company treats its people with dignity and respect. It honors diversity and strives for continuous improvements in working conditions and employee well-being. In a world of rapid change, a company fosters continued employability through ongoing upskilling and reskilling. III. A company considers its suppliers as true partners in value creation. It provides a fair chance to new market entrants. It integrates respect for human rights into the entire supply chain. IV. A company serves society at large through its activities, supports the communities in which it works, and pays its fair share of taxes. It ensures the safe, ethical and efficient use of data. It acts as a steward of the environmental and material universe for future generations. It consciously protects our biosphere and champions a circular, shared and regenerative economy. It continuously expands the frontiers of knowledge, innovation and technology to improve people’s well-being. V. A company provides its shareholders with a return on investment that takes into account the incurred entrepreneurial risks and the need for continuous innovation and sustained investments. It responsibly manages near-term, medium-term and long-term value creation in pursuit of sustainable shareholder returns that do not sacrifice the future for the present. VI. A company is more than an economic unit generating wealth. It fulfils human and societal aspirations as part of the broader social system. Performance must be measured not only on the return to shareholders, but also on how it achieves its environmental, social and good governance objectives. Executive remuneration should reflect stakeholder responsibility. VII. A company that has a multinational scope of activities not only serves all those stakeholders who are directly engaged, but acts itself as a stakeholder – together with governments and civil society – of our global future. Corporate global citizenship requires a company to harness its core competencies, its entrepreneurship, skills and relevant resources in collaborative efforts with other companies and stakeholders to improve the state of the world. A BETTER-BETTER> 2020 DAVOS MANIFESTO FOR STAKEHOLDER CAPITALISM
  38. 38. IF WE EXPECT OUR INSTITUTIONS, DYNAMISM, AND MERITOCRACY TO EVOLVE, WE WILL ALL NEED TO OPEN OUR EYES, HEARTS, AND MINDS TO A BETTER-BETTER FOR EVERYONE.
  39. 39. SOCIAL OUTCOMES OVER PRIVATE PROFITS IS SOCIAL DEMOCRACY NOT SOCIALISM There will always be winners and losers, and capitalism will always look to leverage exploitation over social responsibility. Just as technology can be used for good or harm, but we need to find a balance and move beyond our obsession with profits, growth and GDP to focus on better solutions for humanity with better outcomes for the planet.
  40. 40. 2020 a referendum on the president’s performance, rhetoric and our futures.
  41. 41. WHO DO YOU TRUST

