Searching for a Better-Better 2020

Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
SEARCHING FOR A BETTER-BETTER A LOOK INTO EXCEPTIONALISM &
THINGS THAT CONSUME US News & Politics Social Media Local Events Business Technology Entertainment Sports
Average Party Gap between Republicans and Democrats POLITICAL VALUES THAT DIVIDE US 57 - Gun policy 55 - Racial attitudes ...
% OF U.S. ADULTS WHO SAY EACH IS A ”VERY BIG PROBLEM” Drug addiction Affordability of health care Ethics in government Aff...
AND YET SO MANY PEOPLE BELIEVED THINGS WERE GOING TO BE MORE TREMENDOUS THEN EVER BEFORE IN HUMAN HISTORY!
https://usafacts.org/reports/facts-in-focus/how-wealth-distributed-in-america $52.59 T 29.05 T $15,81 T $7,70 T $2,26 T $4...
AND DEFINITELY FOR THE TOP 20% WHO GOT 72% OF THE 324.2 BILLION TAX CUT
YOU KNOW THE +607 U.S. BILLIONAIRES
AND THE +18 MILLION U.S. MILLIONAIRES
Childs Year of Birth PercentofChildren EarningmorethanParentsBUT CLEARLY NOT FOR THE BOTTOM 80% WHO EARN 29% OF INCOME AND...
17.3 MILLION PEOPLE LIVING IN DEEP POVERTY 38.1 MILLION PEOPLE LIVING IN POVERTY 93.6 MILLION LIVING CLOSE TO POVERTY YOU ...
https://opportunityindex.org/opportunity-index-rankings/ OR THE 21 STATES ECONOMICALLY CHALLENGED
https://opportunityindex.org/opportunity-index-rankings/ OR THE 30 STATES ACADEMICALLY CHALLENGED
https://opportunityindex.org/opportunity-index-rankings/ OR THE 32 STATES UNDERCARED FOR
There’s a trend shaking the foundations of the world’s richest economy LIFE IS UNFAIR, EXPENSIVE AND UNCERTAIN House Price...
INCOME INEQUALITY FOR U.S. HOUSEHOLDS IS AT CRISIS LEVELS AND UNSUSTAINABLE The 400 richest Americans own more of the coun...
THE CHANGE IN WEALTH BETWEEN THE RICHEST 1% AND THE POOREST 50% OF U.S. HOUSEHOLDS IS NOW THE LARGEST IT'S BEEN SINCE 1991.
WHAT’S NOT TO LIKE? Globalization, automation, an overeducated highly indebted workforce, minimal government oversight, we...
2019 Federal Poverty Guidelines SERIOUSLY IS THIS THE WORLDS RICHEST ECONOMY? It's important to recognize that the federal...
MINIMUM WAGE AS OF JANUARY 2020 126 months of unprecedented economic expansion and the biggest problems for most Americans...
The false narrative of meritocracy. It’s the notion that everyone has a shot, and if you don’t win, it’s your fault. The r...
The average income of the top 1 percent nationwide is $1.32 million. The bottom 99 percent, on the other hand, earn an ave...
IN THE U.S. IT TAKES 5 GENERATIONS FOR THOSE BORN IN A LOW-INCOME FAMILY TO APPROACH MEAN INCOME A kid with parents whose ...
FREE SPEECH, JOURNALISM AND PRIVACY NO LONGER WORKING WITH UNREGULATED DIGITAL PLATFORMS IN A HYPERCONNECTED SOCIETY WITH ...
SOME THINGS COULD GET WORSE Mapping Global Transformations Top Risks
1.Reduce democracy (decrease equality, increase plutocracy, ignore laws, rationalize autocracy) 2. Shape ideology (psychol...
CONFIDENCE IN U.S. INSTITUTIONS Now I am going to read you a list of institutions in American society. Please tell me how ...
IS OUR DEMOCRACY, CAPITALISM INSTITUTIONS AND TRUST UP TO THE CHALLENGE?
17 SUSTAINABLE DEVELOPMENT GOALS FOR 2030A BETTER-BETTER>
I. A company serves its customers by providing a value proposition that best meets their needs. It accepts and supports fa...
A BETTER-BETTER>
There will always be winners and losers, and capitalism will always look to leverage exploitation over social responsibili...
SOMETHINGS ARE STILL WORTH FIGHTING FOR
ETHICS, VALUES AND VOTERS STILL MATTER IN THIS COUNTRY
Deflect Delay Deny Discount Deceive Divide Discredit Destroy IF WE EXPECT OUR INSTITUTIONS, DYNAMISM, AND MERITOCRACY TO E...
Let's put an end to institutional war on normal people and the systemic capacity for hate, self interest and identity poli...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Searching for a Better-Better 2020

37 views

Published on

A look into American exceptionalism.

Published in: Government & Nonprofit
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Searching for a Better-Better 2020

  1. 1. SEARCHING FOR A BETTER-BETTER A LOOK INTO EXCEPTIONALISM &
  2. 2. THINGS THAT CONSUME US News & Politics Social Media Local Events Business Technology Entertainment Sports
  3. 3. Average Party Gap between Republicans and Democrats POLITICAL VALUES THAT DIVIDE US 57 - Gun policy 55 - Racial attitudes 48 - Climate & environment 46 - Social safety net 43 - Immigration 35 - Role of government 35 - Gender & sexuality 32 - Business, economy & labor 27 - Foreign policy 20 - Religious values
  4. 4. % OF U.S. ADULTS WHO SAY EACH IS A ”VERY BIG PROBLEM” Drug addiction Affordability of health care Ethics in government Affordability of education The ability of Democrats and Republicans to work together The role of lobbyists and special interest groups in Washington The way the political system operates The gap between rich and poor Made-up news and info Violent crime Climate change Americans' level of agreement on basic facts about issues and events Americans' level of confidence in the federal government Racism Illegal immigration The quality of public K-12 schools Terrorism Sexism Americans' level of confidence in each other Job opportunities for all Americans Source: Surveys conducted Sept. 24-0ct. 7. 2018. Nov. 27-Dec. 10. 2018, Feb. 19-March 4. 2019. “Trust and Distrust in America”
  5. 5. AND YET SO MANY PEOPLE BELIEVED THINGS WERE GOING TO BE MORE TREMENDOUS THEN EVER BEFORE IN HUMAN HISTORY!
  6. 6. https://usafacts.org/reports/facts-in-focus/how-wealth-distributed-in-america $52.59 T 29.05 T $15,81 T $7,70 T $2,26 T $4,37 T WELL DEFINITELY FOR THE TOP 20% THAT EARN 61% OF ALL INCOME AND OWN 73% OF WEALTH 81.64 TRILLION 30.14 TRILLION wealth 25.99% 47.05% 14.14% 6.89% 3.91% 2.02%
  7. 7. AND DEFINITELY FOR THE TOP 20% WHO GOT 72% OF THE 324.2 BILLION TAX CUT
  8. 8. YOU KNOW THE +607 U.S. BILLIONAIRES
  9. 9. AND THE +18 MILLION U.S. MILLIONAIRES
  10. 10. Childs Year of Birth PercentofChildren EarningmorethanParentsBUT CLEARLY NOT FOR THE BOTTOM 80% WHO EARN 29% OF INCOME AND OWN ONLY 27% OF THE WEALTH OR THOSE EARNING LESS THAN THEIR PARENTS
  11. 11. 17.3 MILLION PEOPLE LIVING IN DEEP POVERTY 38.1 MILLION PEOPLE LIVING IN POVERTY 93.6 MILLION LIVING CLOSE TO POVERTY YOU KNOW THE BOTTOM 45% OF ALL AMERICANS STRUGGLING IN OR NEAR POVERTY IN THE WORLDS RICHEST ECONOMY 149 MILLION
  12. 12. https://opportunityindex.org/opportunity-index-rankings/ OR THE 21 STATES ECONOMICALLY CHALLENGED
  13. 13. https://opportunityindex.org/opportunity-index-rankings/ OR THE 30 STATES ACADEMICALLY CHALLENGED
  14. 14. https://opportunityindex.org/opportunity-index-rankings/ OR THE 32 STATES UNDERCARED FOR
  15. 15. There’s a trend shaking the foundations of the world’s richest economy LIFE IS UNFAIR, EXPENSIVE AND UNCERTAIN House Prices Education Health Median income
  16. 16. INCOME INEQUALITY FOR U.S. HOUSEHOLDS IS AT CRISIS LEVELS AND UNSUSTAINABLE The 400 richest Americans own more of the country’s wealth than the 150 million adults in the bottom 60 percent according to the World Inequality Database
  17. 17. THE CHANGE IN WEALTH BETWEEN THE RICHEST 1% AND THE POOREST 50% OF U.S. HOUSEHOLDS IS NOW THE LARGEST IT'S BEEN SINCE 1991.
  18. 18. WHAT’S NOT TO LIKE? Globalization, automation, an overeducated highly indebted workforce, minimal government oversight, weak or non-existent employee unions, tax loopholes and international tax havens, corporations that pay only 6.2% of our federal tax revenues, along with low capital interest rates, highly available capital, and a stock market with fervent investors.
  19. 19. 2019 Federal Poverty Guidelines SERIOUSLY IS THIS THE WORLDS RICHEST ECONOMY? It's important to recognize that the federal poverty level is well below what it actually takes for a family to meet basic needs. The official definition of poverty, developed in the early 1960s, is outdated and flawed. Under that definition, families are poor when their income is less than three times the cost of a modest basket of food. https://www.federalregister.gov/documents/2019/02/01/2019-00621/annual-update-of-the-hhs-poverty-guidelines
  20. 20. MINIMUM WAGE AS OF JANUARY 2020 126 months of unprecedented economic expansion and the biggest problems for most Americans are a quality job, a fair family wage, affordable housing and healthcare.
  21. 21. The false narrative of meritocracy. It’s the notion that everyone has a shot, and if you don’t win, it’s your fault. The reality is, we don’t have a meritocracy. Kids from households that earn more than $200,000/year score 250 points higher on the SAT than kids from households that earn between $40,000 and $60,000. Kids born into poverty in Salt Lake are twice as likely to escape poverty as kids born into poverty in Milwaukee. A person of color born into wealth is twice as likely as a white kid to end up poor. Our attainment of the American Dream is now largely a function of where we go to school, which is mostly a function of our parents’ wealth. We’d like to think we all have a shot. It’s not only less and less true (income mobility has been cut in half in the last several decades), but it’s also damaging to our collective well-being. We’ve bought into the mental trap of believing our inability to offer our kids what our parents gave us is our own fault, because we live in a meritocracy. musings from @profgalloway WHAT ABOUT OUR MERITOCRACY?
  22. 22. The average income of the top 1 percent nationwide is $1.32 million. The bottom 99 percent, on the other hand, earn an average of $50,107 a year.
  23. 23. IN THE U.S. IT TAKES 5 GENERATIONS FOR THOSE BORN IN A LOW-INCOME FAMILY TO APPROACH MEAN INCOME A kid with parents whose incomes are in the bottom 20% will grow up with the odds of getting into the middle class of only 19%.
  24. 24. FREE SPEECH, JOURNALISM AND PRIVACY NO LONGER WORKING WITH UNREGULATED DIGITAL PLATFORMS IN A HYPERCONNECTED SOCIETY WITH DEEPFAKE TECHNOLOGY ENVIRONMENTAL PROTECTION, CLIMATE CHANGE POLICIES, SCIENCE AND BEHAVIOR MODIFICATION NOT WORKING FOR THE PLANET AFFORDABLE HOUSING, HEALTHCARE, MENTAL HEALTH AND JUSTICE ARE NOT WORKING FOR THE DISADVANTAGED, MASS INCARCERATED, AND HOMELESS TAX CODES, STAKEHOLDER CAPITALISM, SOCIALLY RESPONSIBLE CORPORATIONS, OPPORTUNITY ZONES AND IMPACT INVESTING ARE NOT WORKING FOR EQUALITY EDUCATION, COLLEGE DEBT, THE GIG ECONOMY, PENSIONS, SAFETY NETS NOT WORKING FOR UPWARD MOBILITY, OR SOCIOECONOMIC WELLBEING SOME THINGS ARE REALLY MESSED UP A $738 BILLION DOLLAR MILITARY BUDGET, INCREASED DEFICIT SPENDING AND $23 TRILLION DOLLARS OF NATIONAL DEBT IS NOT WORKING FOR OUR FUTURE
  25. 25. SOME THINGS COULD GET WORSE Mapping Global Transformations Top Risks
  26. 26. 1.Reduce democracy (decrease equality, increase plutocracy, ignore laws, rationalize autocracy) 2. Shape ideology (psychological manipulation, virtue signaling, distracting controversies, and fear) 3. Redesign the economy (control financial systems, stacking courts, minimize transparency & accountability) 4. Shift the burden (taxation on consumption and poor not wealth or corporations) 5. Attack solidarity (unions, political parties, non-profits, science) 6. Run the regulators (PAC's, Super PAC's, Lobbyist) 7. Engineer elections (voter eligibility, voter ID laws, no primary states, gerrymandering, electoral college) 8. Keep the rabble in line (deportation, mass incarceration, immigration controls) 9. Manufacture consent (partisan media platforms, filter bubbles, fake news proclamations, deep state conspiracy theories) 10. Marginalize the population (conspicuous consumption, consumer debt, low pay jobs) OTHER THINGS COULD GET A LOT WORSE! 10 PRINCIPLES FOR CONSOLIDATING WEALTH AND POWER Requiem for the American Dream – Noam Chomsky
  27. 27. CONFIDENCE IN U.S. INSTITUTIONS Now I am going to read you a list of institutions in American society. Please tell me how much confidence you, yourself, have in each one? NET DIFFERENCE The Military 47 Small Business 36 The Police 6 The Presidency -17 The Supreme Court -22 Churches or Organized Religion -25 The Medical System -26 Organized Labor -38 Banks -38 The Public Schools -40 Newspapers -48 Big Business -50 The Criminal Justice System -50 Television News -60 Congress -63
  28. 28. IS OUR DEMOCRACY, CAPITALISM INSTITUTIONS AND TRUST UP TO THE CHALLENGE?
  29. 29. 17 SUSTAINABLE DEVELOPMENT GOALS FOR 2030A BETTER-BETTER>
  30. 30. I. A company serves its customers by providing a value proposition that best meets their needs. It accepts and supports fair competition and a level playing field. It has zero tolerance for corruption. It keeps the digital ecosystem in which it operates reliable and trustworthy. It makes customers fully aware of the functionality of its products and services, including adverse implications or negative externalities. II. A company treats its people with dignity and respect. It honors diversity and strives for continuous improvements in working conditions and employee well-being. In a world of rapid change, a company fosters continued employability through ongoing upskilling and reskilling. III. A company considers its suppliers as true partners in value creation. It provides a fair chance to new market entrants. It integrates respect for human rights into the entire supply chain. IV. A company serves society at large through its activities, supports the communities in which it works, and pays its fair share of taxes. It ensures the safe, ethical and efficient use of data. It acts as a steward of the environmental and material universe for future generations. It consciously protects our biosphere and champions a circular, shared and regenerative economy. It continuously expands the frontiers of knowledge, innovation and technology to improve people’s well-being. V. A company provides its shareholders with a return on investment that takes into account the incurred entrepreneurial risks and the need for continuous innovation and sustained investments. It responsibly manages near-term, medium-term and long-term value creation in pursuit of sustainable shareholder returns that do not sacrifice the future for the present. VI. A company is more than an economic unit generating wealth. It fulfils human and societal aspirations as part of the broader social system. Performance must be measured not only on the return to shareholders, but also on how it achieves its environmental, social and good governance objectives. Executive remuneration should reflect stakeholder responsibility. VII. A company that has a multinational scope of activities not only serves all those stakeholders who are directly engaged, but acts itself as a stakeholder – together with governments and civil society – of our global future. Corporate global citizenship requires a company to harness its core competencies, its entrepreneurship, skills and relevant resources in collaborative efforts with other companies and stakeholders to improve the state of the world. A BETTER-BETTER> 2020 DAVOS MANIFESTO
  31. 31. A BETTER-BETTER>
  32. 32. There will always be winners and losers, and capitalism will always look to leverage exploitation over social responsibility. Just as technology can be used for good or harm, but we need to find a balance and move beyond our obsession with profits, growth and GDP to focus on better solutions for humanity with better outcomes for the planet.
  33. 33. SOMETHINGS ARE STILL WORTH FIGHTING FOR
  34. 34. ETHICS, VALUES AND VOTERS STILL MATTER IN THIS COUNTRY
  35. 35. Deflect Delay Deny Discount Deceive Divide Discredit Destroy IF WE EXPECT OUR INSTITUTIONS, DYNAMISM, AND MERITOCRACY TO EVOLVE, WE WILL NEED TO OPEN OUR EYES, HEARTS, AND MINDS TO A BETTER-BETTER FOR EVERYONE.
  36. 36. Let's put an end to institutional war on normal people and the systemic capacity for hate, self interest and identity politics.

×