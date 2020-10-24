Successfully reported this slideshow.
SEARCHING FOR A BETTER-BETTER THE WE NEED 2020
% who say _____ is a very big problem in the country today
Consider the impact of population growth and inflation, the economy ranks 16th compared with past years. Wage growth was m...
The U.S. Private Sector Job Quality Index (JQI) assesses job quality in the United States by measuring desirable higher-wa...
Levels of trust in this country, in our institutions, in our politics, and in one another are in precipitous decline. Vote...
ARE DEMOCRACY, AND OUR INSTITUTIONS UP TO THE CHALLENGE? AMERICANS’ CONFIDENCE The Military +47 Small Business +36 The Pol...
THINGS ARE GOING TO BE MORE TREMENDOUS THEN EVER BEFORE IN HUMAN HISTORY!
https://usafacts.org/reports/facts-in-focus/how-wealth-distributed-in-america $52.59 T 29.05 T $15,81 T $7,70 T $2,26 T $4...
AND DEFINITELY FOR THE TOP 20% WHO GOT 60% OF THE 324.2 BILLION TAX CUT
YOU KNOW THE 614 U.S. BILLIONAIRES Whose combined wealth soared 1,130 percent to $2.947 trillion dollars, 200 times greate...
THE 18 MILLION U.S. MILLIONAIRES and 541,410 with gross incomes of over 1 Million dollars per year.
INCOME INEQUALITY FOR U.S. HOUSEHOLDS IS AT CRISIS LEVELS AND UNSUSTAINABLE
THIS IS WHAT RENT SEEKING AND GENERATIONAL WEALTH LOOKS LIKE
THE CHANGE IN NET WORTH BETWEEN THE RICHEST 1% AND THE POOREST 50% OF U.S. HOUSEHOLDS IS NOW THE LARGEST IT'S BEEN SINCE 1...
WORKERS SHARE OF CORPORATE INCOME STILL HAS NOT RECOVERED
50 60 70 80 90 100 Pct.ofChildrenEarningmorethantheirParents 1940 1950 1960 1970 1980 Child's Year of Birth THE FADING AME...
Consumer Debt Reaches 14.1 Trillion Dollar Record High in 2019
There’s a trend shaking the foundations of the world’s richest economy LIFE IS UNFAIR, EXPENSIVE AND UNCERTAIN House Price...
https://opportunityindex.org/opportunity-index-rankings/ 21 STATES ARE STILL ECONOMICALLY CHALLENGED Despite Opportunity Z...
https://opportunityindex.org/opportunity-index-rankings/ 30 STATES ARE ACADEMICALLY CHALLENGED Despite Every Student Succe...
https://opportunityindex.org/opportunity-index-rankings/ 32 STATES ARE UNDERCARED FOR Despite the Affordable Care Act, Med...
17.3 MILLION LIVING IN DEEP POVERTY 38.1 MILLION LIVING IN POVERTY 93.6 MILLION LIVING CLOSE TO POVERTY THE BOTTOM 57% OF ...
MONTHLY EXPENDITURES OF A MIDDLE-CLASS FAMILY $4,310. Median monthly earnings of a full-time worker was $4,147 in the firs...
MINIMUM WAGE AS OF JANUARY 2020 $13.50 - Highest Minimum Wage ($28,080/year before taxes) $7.25 - Lowest Minimum Wage ($15...
FOOD INSECURITY IN THE UNITED STATES Mothers with children 12 and under Households with children under 18 All households M...
10% AVG. RESPONDING THAT THEY "SOMETIMES OR OFTEN" HAD NOT ENOUGH TO EAT IN THE PAST WEEK. Source: US Census Bureau Househ...
2019 Federal Poverty Guidelines SERIOUSLY IS THIS THE WORLDS RICHEST ECONOMY? It's important to recognize that the federal...
IF WE HAVE A MINIMUM WAGE, WHY DON’T WE HAVE A MAXIMUM WAGE? Modern societies set limits, on everything from how fast moto...
The false narrative of meritocracy. It’s the notion that everyone has a shot, and if you don’t win, it’s your fault. The r...
ON AVERAGE IT TAKES FIVE GENERATIONS FOR THOSE BORN IN A LOW-INCOME FAMILY TO APPROACH MEAN INCOME IN THE U.S. Social Mobi...
The average income of the top 1 percent nationwide is $1.32 million. The bottom 99 percent, on the other hand, earn an ave...
WHAT’S NOT TO LIKE? Cheap labor, globalization, job automation, a highly indebted workforce, weak or non-existent employee...
The Central bank officially launched its Primary Market Corporate Credit Facility (PMCCF)— a new program that will see the...
S&P 500 Shiller CAPE Ratio, aka the Cyclically Adjusted Price-Earnings ratio. America’s top 1% currently own 50% of all pu...
FREE SPEECH, JOURNALISM AND PRIVACY NO LONGER WORKING WITH UNREGULATED DIGITAL PLATFORMS IN A HYPERCONNECTED SOCIETY WITH ...
1.Reduce democracy 2. Shape ideology 3. Redesign the economy 4. Shift the burden 5. Attack solidarity 6. Run the regulator...
DO VOTERS STILL MATTER IN THIS COUNTRY? 232 DEM | 306 GOP 45% 55% ELECTORAL COLLEGE VOTES
WHAT ABOUT ETHICS, VALUES, AND INTEGRITY?
ARE WE FOREVER STUCK IN THE CITIZEN UNITED PAY PER VOTE SPIRAL?
DO AMERICAS TOP CEOs REALLY CARE? CEO compensation at the United States’ top 350 firms grew 14% to $21.3 million on averag...
In August of 2019 the Business Roundtable CEOs delivered a new policy statement giving notice that the corporations they l...
Top 20 U.S. Lobbying Industries in 2019 Total Spent Pharmaceuticals/Health Products $297,224,343 Electronics Mfg & Equip $...
Source: Institute on Taxation and Economic Policy 60 of America's biggest corporations zeroed out their federal income tax...
WHO IS STILL USING TAX HAVENS? Most of America’s largest corporations maintain subsidiaries in offshore tax havens. At lea...
WHO ISN’T RENT SEEKING? Rent-seeking is a concept in economics that states that an individual or an entity seeks to increa...
SHARED PROSPERITY IS NOT SOCIALISM IT’S
SOMETHINGS ARE STILL WORTH FIGHTING FOR
Let's put an end to the institutional war on working class people, the planet, self-interest, attacks on the media, unfoun...
A BETTER-BETTER>
17 SUSTAINABLE DEVELOPMENT GOALS FOR 2030A BETTER-BETTER>
I. A company serves its customers by providing a value proposition that best meets their needs. It accepts and supports fa...
America is a country founded on genocide, slavery, rent seeking and the exploitation of labor. There will always be winner...
IF WE EXPECT OUR INSTITUTIONS, DYNAMISM, AND MERITOCRACY TO EVOLVE, WE WILL ALL NEED TO OPEN OUR EYES, HEARTS, AND MINDS T...
Rebuilding our Democracy What would it take to create a government that is more representative, more functional, and less ...
  1. 1. SEARCHING FOR A BETTER-BETTER THE WE NEED 2020
  2. 2. % who say _____ is a very big problem in the country today
  3. 3. Consider the impact of population growth and inflation, the economy ranks 16th compared with past years. Wage growth was much less than the 2% per year we saw during the 1960s. Finally, unlike periods of growth in the 1960s and 1990s, the federal budget deficit grew tremendously.
  4. 4. The U.S. Private Sector Job Quality Index (JQI) assesses job quality in the United States by measuring desirable higher-wage/higher-hour jobs versus lower-wage/lower-hour jobs. The JQI results also may serve as a proxy for the overall health of the U.S. jobs market, since the index enables month-by-month tracking of the direction and degree of change in high-to-low job composition.
  5. 5. Levels of trust in this country, in our institutions, in our politics, and in one another are in precipitous decline. Voters are no longer motivated by a sense of hope and opportunity; we are motivated by a sense of menace, resentment and fear. At base, many Republicans feel they were being purged from their own country by the educated elite, by multiculturalism, by militant secularism. While many democrats believe our democracy and meritocracy is broken and neo-liberalism is the cause.
  6. 6. ARE DEMOCRACY, AND OUR INSTITUTIONS UP TO THE CHALLENGE? AMERICANS’ CONFIDENCE The Military +47 Small Business +36 The Police +6 The Presidency -17 The Supreme Court -22 Churches or Organized Religion -25 The Medical System -26 Organized Labor -38 Banks -38 The Public Schools -40 Newspapers -48 Big Business -50 The Criminal Justice System -50 Television News -60 Congress -63 DIRECTION OF COUNTRY Right Direction 35.7% Wrong Track 57.0% People feel disgusted by the state of society. Trust in institutions plummeted. Moral indignation is widespread. Contempt for established power is intense.
  7. 7. THINGS ARE GOING TO BE MORE TREMENDOUS THEN EVER BEFORE IN HUMAN HISTORY!
  8. 8. https://usafacts.org/reports/facts-in-focus/how-wealth-distributed-in-america $52.59 T 29.05 T $15,81 T $7,70 T $2,26 T $4,37 T WELL DEFINITELY FOR THE TOP 20% OF HOUSEHOLDS THAT OWN 73% OF ALL U.S. WEALTH 81.64 TRILLION 30.14 TRILLION wealth 25.99% 47.05% 14.14% 6.89% 3.91% 2.02%
  9. 9. AND DEFINITELY FOR THE TOP 20% WHO GOT 60% OF THE 324.2 BILLION TAX CUT
  10. 10. YOU KNOW THE 614 U.S. BILLIONAIRES Whose combined wealth soared 1,130 percent to $2.947 trillion dollars, 200 times greater than the 5.37 percent growth of U.S. median wealth.
  11. 11. THE 18 MILLION U.S. MILLIONAIRES and 541,410 with gross incomes of over 1 Million dollars per year.
  12. 12. INCOME INEQUALITY FOR U.S. HOUSEHOLDS IS AT CRISIS LEVELS AND UNSUSTAINABLE
  13. 13. THIS IS WHAT RENT SEEKING AND GENERATIONAL WEALTH LOOKS LIKE
  14. 14. THE CHANGE IN NET WORTH BETWEEN THE RICHEST 1% AND THE POOREST 50% OF U.S. HOUSEHOLDS IS NOW THE LARGEST IT'S BEEN SINCE 1991. The wealthiest 3 families in America own more wealth than the bottom 64,290,000 families.
  15. 15. WORKERS SHARE OF CORPORATE INCOME STILL HAS NOT RECOVERED
  16. 16. 50 60 70 80 90 100 Pct.ofChildrenEarningmorethantheirParents 1940 1950 1960 1970 1980 Child's Year of Birth THE FADING AMERICAN DREAM Source: Chetty, Grusky, Hell, Hendren, Manduca, Narang (Science 2017) 50% OF WORKERS ARE EARNING LESS THAN THEIR PARENTS Born during the Great Depression and World War Two (1929–1945) a generation of “The Lucky Few” became the first American generation smaller than the one before them, and the luckiest generation of Americans ever. As children they experienced the most stable intact parental families, women married earlier than any other generation of the century and helped give birth to the Baby Boom, yet also gained in education compared to earlier generations. Lucky Few men made the greatest gains of the century in schooling, earned veterans benefits like the Greatest Generation but served mostly in peacetime with only a fraction of the casualties, came closest to full employment, and spearheaded the trend toward earlier retirement.
  17. 17. Consumer Debt Reaches 14.1 Trillion Dollar Record High in 2019
  18. 18. There’s a trend shaking the foundations of the world’s richest economy LIFE IS UNFAIR, EXPENSIVE AND UNCERTAIN House Prices Education Health Median income 126 months of unprecedented economic expansion and the biggest problems for most Americans are a quality job, a fair family wage, affordable housing, affordable education and healthcare.
  19. 19. https://opportunityindex.org/opportunity-index-rankings/ 21 STATES ARE STILL ECONOMICALLY CHALLENGED Despite Opportunity Zones, Impact Investing and Nonprofits
  20. 20. https://opportunityindex.org/opportunity-index-rankings/ 30 STATES ARE ACADEMICALLY CHALLENGED Despite Every Student Succeeds and No Child Left Behind Act
  21. 21. https://opportunityindex.org/opportunity-index-rankings/ 32 STATES ARE UNDERCARED FOR Despite the Affordable Care Act, Medicare and Medicaid
  22. 22. 17.3 MILLION LIVING IN DEEP POVERTY 38.1 MILLION LIVING IN POVERTY 93.6 MILLION LIVING CLOSE TO POVERTY THE BOTTOM 57% OF PEOPLE ARE STRUGGLING IN OR NEAR POVERTY IN THE WORLDS RICHEST ECONOMY 149 MILLION PEOPLE According to a 2018 Federal Reserve study, only 40 percent of U.S. households have the minimum three months of financial reserves set aside and only 30 percent have six months of reserves. In other words, 60 percent of U.S. households have financial reserves insufficient to cover their expenses in a crisis. A widely publicized Fed study has found that only 61 percent of U.S. families, faced with an unexpected $400 expense such as a car repair, would be able to cover that expense with cash or an equivalent. Twelve percent of those surveyed would not be able to pay the expense right away, with 27 percent saying they would have to borrow on a credit card, take out a loan, borrow from a friend or family, or sell something
  23. 23. MONTHLY EXPENDITURES OF A MIDDLE-CLASS FAMILY $4,310. Median monthly earnings of a full-time worker was $4,147 in the first quarter of 2020. EMPLOYER COSTS FOR EMPLOYEE COMPENSATION - MARCH 2020 Employer costs for employee compensation for civilian workers averaged $37.73 per hour worked in March 2020. Wages and salaries cost employers $25.91 while benefit costs were $11.82. Total compensation costs for civilian workers were $13.15 at the 10th wage percentile, $28.40 at the 50th (median) wage percentile, and $74.17 at the 90th wage percentile. (See tables A and 1.) State and local government worker compensation costs for employers averaged $52.45 per hour worked in March 2020. Wages and salaries averaged $32.62 and accounted for 62.2 percent of employer costs, while benefit costs averaged $19.82 and accounted for 37.8 percent. Total compensation costs at the 50th (median) wage percentile were $50.06. (See tables A and 1.) Total employer compensation costs for private industry workers averaged $35.34 per hour worked. * Wages and salaries averaged $24.82 per hour worked and accounted for 70.2 percent of employer costs. * Benefit costs averaged $10.53 per hour worked and accounted for the remaining 29.8 percent. * Median (50th wage percentile) employer costs per employee hour worked were $26.00 for total compensation, $18.05 for wages and salaries, and $7.95 for benefits. (See tables A and 1.) Total compensation costs for private industry workers ranged from $12.62 at the 10th wage percentile to $69.32 at the 90th wage percentile. * Wages and salaries were $10.32 per hour worked at the 10th wage percentile and $47.29 at the 90th wage percentile. * Total benefit costs ranged from $2.30 at the 10th wage percentile to $22.04 at the 90th wage percentile. (See table A.) For more information on average compensation costs within specified wage percentiles, see www.bls.gov/ect/compensation-percentile-estimates.htm.
  24. 24. MINIMUM WAGE AS OF JANUARY 2020 $13.50 - Highest Minimum Wage ($28,080/year before taxes) $7.25 - Lowest Minimum Wage ($15,080/year before taxes)
  25. 25. FOOD INSECURITY IN THE UNITED STATES Mothers with children 12 and under Households with children under 18 All households Mothers with children 12 and under
  26. 26. 10% AVG. RESPONDING THAT THEY "SOMETIMES OR OFTEN" HAD NOT ENOUGH TO EAT IN THE PAST WEEK. Source: US Census Bureau Household Pulse Survey
  27. 27. 2019 Federal Poverty Guidelines SERIOUSLY IS THIS THE WORLDS RICHEST ECONOMY? It's important to recognize that the federal poverty level is well below what it actually takes for a family to meet basic needs. The official definition of poverty, developed in the early 1960s, is outdated and flawed. Under that definition, families are poor when their income is less than three times the cost of a modest basket of food. https://www.federalregister.gov/documents/2019/02/01/2019-00621/annual-update-of-the-hhs-poverty-guidelines
  28. 28. IF WE HAVE A MINIMUM WAGE, WHY DON’T WE HAVE A MAXIMUM WAGE? Modern societies set limits, on everything from how fast motorists can drive to how much waste factory owners can dump in our rivers. But incomes in our deeply unequal world have no limits. Could capping top incomes tackle rising inequality more effectively than conventional approaches?
  29. 29. The false narrative of meritocracy. It’s the notion that everyone has a shot, and if you don’t win, it’s your fault. The reality is, we don’t have a meritocracy. Kids from households that earn more than $200,000/year score 250 points higher on the SAT than kids from households that earn between $40,000 and $60,000. Kids born into poverty in Salt Lake are twice as likely to escape poverty as kids born into poverty in Milwaukee. A person of color born into wealth is twice as likely as a white kid to end up poor. Our attainment of the American Dream is now largely a function of where we go to school, which is mostly a function of our parents’ wealth. We’d like to think we all have a shot. It’s not only less and less true (income mobility has been cut in half in the last several decades), but it’s also damaging to our collective well-being. We’ve bought into the mental trap of believing our inability to offer our kids what our parents gave us is our own fault, because we live in a meritocracy. musings from @profgalloway WHAT ABOUT OUR MERITOCRACY?
  30. 30. ON AVERAGE IT TAKES FIVE GENERATIONS FOR THOSE BORN IN A LOW-INCOME FAMILY TO APPROACH MEAN INCOME IN THE U.S. Social Mobility Index Only one percent of children born into the poorest twenty percent of U.S. households, and fewer than two percent children born into the middleclass, will ever become rich enough to join the top five percent.
  31. 31. The average income of the top 1 percent nationwide is $1.32 million. The bottom 99 percent, on the other hand, earn an average of $50,107 a year.
  32. 32. WHAT’S NOT TO LIKE? Cheap labor, globalization, job automation, a highly indebted workforce, weak or non-existent employee unions, minimal government oversight, dark money and lobbyist controlling government policies, corporations that pay only 6.2% of our federal tax revenues, along with low capital interest rates, and highly available capital for stock buybacks to fund executive bonuses. Many of the economic indicators we use to predict or measure the economy are failing us because they don’t take into account new business models, the gig economy, deep income inequity, globalization, and “supermoney,” or the gaming of VC valuation. It is time to come up with new ways to measure the health of our economy.
  33. 33. The Central bank officially launched its Primary Market Corporate Credit Facility (PMCCF)— a new program that will see the Fed purchase up to $500 billion worth of newly issued corporate debt. The move comes two weeks after the Fed ramped up another program—the Secondary Market Corporate Credit Facility (SMCCF)—designed to buy up to $250 billion of existing corporate bonds on the secondary market. While that facility initially was launched in May with the purchase of corporate debt via exchange-traded funds (ETFs), the Fed announced its intention to begin directly buying individual bonds on the secondary market on June 16. Both credit facilities—which can buy up to $750 billion in corporate debt combined—are part of an expansive and extraordinary array of measures taken by the Fed to keep credit flowing for big borrowers battered by the coronavirus pandemic. Also in its toolkit are significant forays into purchasing Treasurys, mortgage-backed securities, consumer debt- backed securities, and municipal bonds, while also moving to ensure banks had the liquidity needed to continue lending to businesses and households. MORE CORPORATE BAIL OUTS?
  34. 34. S&P 500 Shiller CAPE Ratio, aka the Cyclically Adjusted Price-Earnings ratio. America’s top 1% currently own 50% of all publicly traded stock, up from 39% in the late 1980s. Source: Goldman Sachs economist Daan Struyven, January 16,2020 IRRATIONAL EXUBERANCE? The stock market is not just untethered from today’s politics; it’s untethered from today’s economy.
  35. 35. FREE SPEECH, JOURNALISM AND PRIVACY NO LONGER WORKING WITH UNREGULATED DIGITAL PLATFORMS IN A HYPERCONNECTED SOCIETY WITH DEEPFAKE TECHNOLOGY ENVIRONMENTAL PROTECTION, CLIMATE CHANGE POLICIES, SCIENCE AND BEHAVIOR MODIFICATION NOT WORKING FOR THE PLANET AFFORDABLE HOUSING, HEALTHCARE, MENTAL HEALTH AND JUSTICE ARE NOT WORKING FOR THE DISADVANTAGED, MASS INCARCERATED, AND HOMELESS TAX RATES, TAX HAVENS, TAX SHELTERS, TAX LOOPHOLES, RIDICULOUS ESTATE TAXES, SHAREHOLDER CAPITALISM, AND RENT SEEKING NOT WORKING FOR EQUALITY QUALITY EDUCATION, COLLEGE DEBT, QUALITY JOBS, DISAPPEARING PENSIONS & SAFETY NETS NOT WORKING FOR UPWARD MOBILITY, OR WELLBEING SOME THINGS ARE REALLY MESSED UP A $738 BILLION DOLLAR MILITARY BUDGET, INCREASED DEFICIT SPENDING AND $24.8 TRILLION DOLLARS OF NATIONAL DEBT IS NOT WORKING FOR OUR FUTURE POPULIST IDEAS THAT ELECTED A PRESIDENT WHO BELIEVES IN POLICIES FAVORING OLIGARCHIES OVER EVERYDAY PEOPLE IS NOT WORKING FOR SHARED PROSPERITY GERRYMANDERING, IDENTITY POLITICS, ELECTION SPENDING, LOBBYING, POLITICAL PHILANTHROPY AND DIVIDING OUR NATION IS NOT WORKING FOR DEMOCRACY IDEOLOGIES AND SYSTEMIC FAILURES
  36. 36. 1.Reduce democracy 2. Shape ideology 3. Redesign the economy 4. Shift the burden 5. Attack solidarity 6. Run the regulators 7. Engineer elections 8. Keep the rabble in line 9. Manufacture consent 10. Marginalize the population OTHER THINGS COULD GET A LOT WORSE! PRINCIPLES FOR CONSOLIDATING WEALTH AND POWER Requiem for the American Dream – Noam Chomsky
  37. 37. DO VOTERS STILL MATTER IN THIS COUNTRY? 232 DEM | 306 GOP 45% 55% ELECTORAL COLLEGE VOTES
  38. 38. WHAT ABOUT ETHICS, VALUES, AND INTEGRITY?
  39. 39. ARE WE FOREVER STUCK IN THE CITIZEN UNITED PAY PER VOTE SPIRAL?
  40. 40. DO AMERICAS TOP CEOs REALLY CARE? CEO compensation at the United States’ top 350 firms grew 14% to $21.3 million on average, according to a new EPI analysis. From 1978 to 2019, CEO compensation has grown by 1,167%; the compensation of a typical worker, meanwhile, rose just 13.7%.
  41. 41. In August of 2019 the Business Roundtable CEOs delivered a new policy statement giving notice that the corporations they lead now will: “share a fundamental commitment to all of our stakeholders.” But, its not apparent that these same CEOs are influencing society by their own political preferences when deciding whether and how to spend on influencing politics? DO AMERICAS TOP CEOs WANT TO PROVE IT?
  42. 42. Top 20 U.S. Lobbying Industries in 2019 Total Spent Pharmaceuticals/Health Products $297,224,343 Electronics Mfg & Equip $157,153,837 Insurance $155,268,442 Oil & Gas $125,733,359 Business Associations $123,580,586 Electric Utilities $118,714,914 Hospitals/Nursing Homes $106,698,526 Air Transport $106,409,249 Misc Manufacturing & Distributing $106,368,408 Telecom Services $101,108,450 Securities & Investment $100,645,992 Health Professionals $96,977,254 Health Services/HMOs $90,081,691 Real Estate $89,596,763 Non-Profit Institutions $84,579,405 Education $82,204,038 Civil Servants/Public Officials $76,421,015 Internet $74,285,639 Automotive $69,746,677 Commercial Banks $61,646,010 WHO’s RIGGING THE SYSTEM? Since 2000, the amount spent on lobbying has more than doubled. In 2019, the total lobbying spend was 3.47 BILLION
  43. 43. Source: Institute on Taxation and Economic Policy 60 of America's biggest corporations zeroed out their federal income taxes on $79 billion in U.S. Pretax income in 2018. Instead of paying $16.4 billion in taxes at the 21 percent statutory corporate tax rate, these companies enjoyed a net corporate TAX REBATE OF $4.3 billion. WHO IS AVOIDING AND EXPLOITING TAX LAWS? COMPANY U.S. INCOME (Millions) FEDERAL TAX REBATE (Millions) EFFECTIVE TAX RATE Duke Energy $3,029 ($647) -21% Prudential Financial $1,440 ($346) -24% International Business Machines $500 ($342) -68% EOG Resources $4,067 ($304) -7% Deere $2,152 ($268) -12% Activision Blizzard $447 ($228) -51% Wisconsin Energy $1,139 ($218) -19% Delta Air Lines $5,073 ($187) -4% Chevron $4,547 ($181) -4% Celanese $480 ($142) -30% Amazon.com $10,835 ($129) -1% AECOM Technology $238 ($122) -51% General Motors $4,320 ($104) -2% Public Service Enterprise Group $1,772 ($97) -5% Whirlpool $717 ($70) -10% CMS Energy $774 ($67) -9% JetBlue Airways $219 ($60) -27% Eli Lilly $598 ($54) -9% Pitney Bowes $125 ($50) -40% Principal Financial $1,641 ($49) -3% Aramark $315 ($48) -15% Dominion Resources $3,021 ($45) -1% PulteGroup $1,340 ($44) -3% United States Steel $432 ($40) -9% Xcel Energy $1,434 ($34) -2% American Electric Power $1,943 ($32) -2% Ryder System $350 ($23) -7% Molson Coors $1,325 ($23) -2% Occidental Petroleum $3,379 ($23) -1% Netflix $856 ($22) -3% Kinder Morgan $1,784 ($22) -1% Honeywell International $2,830 ($21) -1% Trinity Industries $138 ($19) -14% Halliburton $1,082 ($19) -2% PPL $1,110 ($19) -2% DTE Energy $1,215 ($17) -1% MDU Resources $314 ($16) -5% Penske Automotive Group $393 ($16) -4% Rockwell Collins $719 ($16) -2% FirstEnergy $1,495 ($16) -1% Goodyear Tire & Rubber $440 ($15) -3% Devon Energy $1,297 ($14) -1% Realogy $199 ($13) -7% Arrow Electronics $167 ($12) -7% MGM Resorts International $648 ($12) -2% Gannett $7 ($11) -164% Tech Data $203 ($10) -5% Atmos Energy $600 ($10) -2% Owens Corning $405 ($10) -2% Ameren $1,035 ($10) -1% Performance Food Group $192 ($9) -4% Avis Budget Group $78 ($7) -9% SPX $66 ($5) -8% Alaska Air Group $576 ($5) -1% UGI $550 ($3) 0% SpartanNash $40 ($2) -4% Cliffs Natural Resources $565 ($1) 0% A $20.7 BILLION DOLLAR REVENUE LOSS
  44. 44. WHO IS STILL USING TAX HAVENS? Most of America’s largest corporations maintain subsidiaries in offshore tax havens. At least 366 companies, or 73 percent of the Fortune 500, operate 9,755 tax haven subsidiaries. All told, Fortune 500 corporations are holding more than $2.6 trillion of “permanently reinvested” profits offshore they are not paying U.S. taxes on. https://itep.org/offshoreshellgames2017/ Fortune 500 companies with the most tax haven subsidiaries in 2017
  45. 45. WHO ISN’T RENT SEEKING? Rent-seeking is a concept in economics that states that an individual or an entity seeks to increase their own wealth without creating any benefits or wealth for society. These activities aim to obtain financial gains and benefits through monopolies, lobbying, regulatory capture, market power, pricing power, the manipulation and exploitation of people, taxes, financial systems, shared and natural resources.
  46. 46. SHARED PROSPERITY IS NOT SOCIALISM IT’S
  47. 47. SOMETHINGS ARE STILL WORTH FIGHTING FOR
  48. 48. Let's put an end to the institutional war on working class people, the planet, self-interest, attacks on the media, unfounded conspiracy theories, misinformation, identity politics, the unproven nonsense about supply side economics and the self-serving myths about free markets. Deny Discount Deceive Divide Discredit Destroy Deflect Delay SURVIVING AUTOCRACY
  49. 49. A BETTER-BETTER>
  50. 50. 17 SUSTAINABLE DEVELOPMENT GOALS FOR 2030A BETTER-BETTER>
  51. 51. I. A company serves its customers by providing a value proposition that best meets their needs. It accepts and supports fair competition and a level playing field. It has zero tolerance for corruption. It keeps the digital ecosystem in which it operates reliable and trustworthy. It makes customers fully aware of the functionality of its products and services, including adverse implications or negative externalities. II. A company treats its people with dignity and respect. It honors diversity and strives for continuous improvements in working conditions and employee well-being. In a world of rapid change, a company fosters continued employability through ongoing upskilling and reskilling. III. A company considers its suppliers as true partners in value creation. It provides a fair chance to new market entrants. It integrates respect for human rights into the entire supply chain. IV. A company serves society at large through its activities, supports the communities in which it works, and pays its fair share of taxes. It ensures the safe, ethical and efficient use of data. It acts as a steward of the environmental and material universe for future generations. It consciously protects our biosphere and champions a circular, shared and regenerative economy. It continuously expands the frontiers of knowledge, innovation and technology to improve people’s well-being. V. A company provides its shareholders with a return on investment that takes into account the incurred entrepreneurial risks and the need for continuous innovation and sustained investments. It responsibly manages near-term, medium-term and long-term value creation in pursuit of sustainable shareholder returns that do not sacrifice the future for the present. VI. A company is more than an economic unit generating wealth. It fulfils human and societal aspirations as part of the broader social system. Performance must be measured not only on the return to shareholders, but also on how it achieves its environmental, social and good governance objectives. Executive remuneration should reflect stakeholder responsibility. VII. A company that has a multinational scope of activities not only serves all those stakeholders who are directly engaged, but acts itself as a stakeholder – together with governments and civil society – of our global future. Corporate global citizenship requires a company to harness its core competencies, its entrepreneurship, skills and relevant resources in collaborative efforts with other companies and stakeholders to improve the state of the world. A BETTER-BETTER> 2020 DAVOS MANIFESTO FOR PROGRESSIVE CAPITALISM
  52. 52. America is a country founded on genocide, slavery, rent seeking and the exploitation of labor. There will always be winners and losers, and capitalism will always look to leverage exploitation over social responsibility. Just as technology can be used for good or harm, but we need to find a better balance and move beyond our obsession with power, profits, and GDP growth to focus on better solutions for humanity and sustainable outcomes for the planet. AMERICAN EXCEPTIONALISM VS. THE AMERICA WE NEED MAKING AMERICA GREAT AGAIN? 2020 Social Progress Index
  53. 53. IF WE EXPECT OUR INSTITUTIONS, DYNAMISM, AND MERITOCRACY TO EVOLVE, WE WILL ALL NEED TO OPEN OUR EYES, HEARTS, AND MINDS TO THE BETTER ANGELS OF OUR NATURE. A BETTER-BETTER FOR EVERYONE NOT JUST THE LUCKY FEW
  54. 54. Rebuilding our Democracy What would it take to create a government that is more representative, more functional, and less corrupt than the one we now have?

