BALANCE SHEETS, STOCK BUYBACKS, HIGH RISK LEGAL, AND TAX STRATEGIES It’s not just about
MULTI-SIDED PLATFORMS, VALUE EXTRACTION, AND MARKET POWER or
NEW CATEGORY CREATION, FIRST MOVER ADVANTAGE, AND BLITZSCALING or
NETWORK EFFECTS, AND NONDISRUPTABLE VALUE CHAINS or
PRODUCT PIPELINE VITALITY, CUSTOMER ADVISORY BOARDS, AND ECO-SYSTEMS or
SCALING PLATFORMS, CONTENT, SERVICES, AND CUSTOMER LIFETIME VALUE or
These are all epic strategies, but no one ever starts with epic.
START BY STRUCTURING YOUR RESEARCH Buyers Competitor Suppliers New Entrants Substitutes Political Technology Legal and Reg...
GO BEYOND THE DESIGN SPRINT
GO BEYOND SERVICE BLUEPRINTING AND CUSTOMER JOURNEY MAPS
GO BEYOND DISCOVERING THE BEST PROBLEMS
FOR THESE COHORTS WHO HAVE THESE JOBS TO BE DONE OUR IS A THAT PROVIDES UNLIKE THESE ALTERNATIVES WE ARE BETTER IN THESE W...
REEVALUATE YOUR DIFFERENTIATION STRATEGY Service Warranty Delivery Payment Options Functionality Support Quality Reliabili...
MODEL YOUR MARKETPLACE DYNAMICS W H A T T H E Y W A N T , N E E D , F E A R , V A L U E W H Y A N D W I L L I N G N E S S ...
KNOW YOUR BUSINESS PRIORITIES
BEHAVIORS MARKETS SEGMENTS ENABLERS EXPLORE THE NEW NORMAL Integrated System Thinking
Horizon 1 - Provide continuous improvements and innovation to a company’s existing business model and core capabilities. H...
QUANTIFY, QUALIFY, AND PRIORITIZE NEXT
MAKE YOUR CASE Source: Dan Schmidt THE IMPORTANCE OF THE PROBLEM, TO WHOM AND WHY MARKET SIZE, DRIVERS, FRICTION AND DYNAM...
WHAT’S MY POINT?
OPPORTUNITIES ARE NOT JUST “WHAT IF” or “WHY NOT” HYPOTHESIS
OPPORTUNITIES ARE NOT JUST TECHNOLOGIES IN SEARCH OF MARKETS
OPPORTUNITIES ARE REIMAGINING A BETTER FUTURE TOGETHER BECAUSE KNOWING WHAT MADE SOMETHING GREAT AND WHAT MAKES SOMETHING ...
REMEMBER IT’S NOT ENOUGH TO LOVE WHAT YOU'RE MAKING
LOVE THE PEOPLE YOU'RE MAKING IT WITH AND FOR
BECAUSE HERE'S THE THING LIFE IS JUST TOO SHORT TO BE CHECKING OFF BOXES
Reexploring your horizons.
Jun. 22, 2021

Reexploring your horizons.

A few thoughts to get you started.

