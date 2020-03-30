Successfully reported this slideshow.
OUR NATION IN NUMBERS
Overview of March 2020 Consumer spending growth was modest in January. Real spending on durable goods grew moderately, whi...
8th of 80 U.S. NEWS & WORLD REPORT BEST COUNTRIES 2019 1st Power (8% weight) 3rd Entrepreneurship (18% weight) 4th Cultura...
U.S. NEWS & WORLD REPORT BEST STATES 2019 WEIGHTINGS Health Care: 16% Education: 15.8% Economy: 13.8% Infrastructure: 12.9...
The Hamilton Project’s Vitality Index is a measure of a place’s economic and social wellbeing. It combines a county’s medi...
1. Luxembourg 112.85 thousand 2. Macao SAR 86.42 thousand 3. Switzerland 82.41 thousand 4. Norway 79.73 thousand 5. Irelan...
https://am.jpmorgan.com/blobcontent/1383654213584/83456/MI-GTM_1Q20.pdf Components of GDP 3Q19 nominal GDP, USD trillions ...
Federal Revenues and Outlays, 1980 to 2019 In fiscal year 2019, the budget deficit totaled $984 billion—$205 billion more ...
$3.46 Trillion $4.45 Trillion Total U.S. Federal Budget 2019 50% of Revenue 2.9% of Revenue 36% of Revenue 6.7% of Revenue...
2019 MANDATORY SPENDING BREAKDOWN $2,739 BILLION Source: Congressional Budget Office
2019 DISCRETIONARY SPENDING BREAKDOWN $1,305 BILLION 7% Transportation 7% Education 6% Veterans Benefits 5% Housing Assist...
GOVERMENT DEBT 2019 Government Debt in the United States increased to a record high of $23,076,199.00 Interest payments on...
GROSS FEDERAL DEBT TO GDP RATIO 2019 A study by the World Bank found that if the debt-to-GDP ratio exceeds 77% for an exte...
U.S. HOUSEHOLD DEPT TO GDP 2019 Households Debt in the United States decreased to 75 percent of GDP in the first quarter o...
U.S. CORPORATE PROFITS $7.384 TRILLION OVER THE LAST 4 QUARTERS
ASSET CLASS PERFORMANCE 2019
S&P 500 SECTOR PERFORMANCE 2019
BALANCE OF TRADE The US trade deficit narrowed to USD 47.2 billion in October of 2019. Source: Bureau of Economic Analysis...
Farmer Subsidies and Trade Compensation
50.6% 35.2% 6.2% 3.3% 2.9% 1.2% 0.7% Individual Income Taxes Individual Payroll Taxes Corporate Income Taxes Miscelaneous ...
PERSONAL INCOME TAX RATE The top personal income tax rate in the United States stands at 37 percent for individuals with a...
The Tax Cuts and Jobs Act (TCJA), signed into law by President Trump at the end of 2017, includes provisions that dramatic...
FEDERAL CORPORATE TAX RATE The Official Corporate Tax Rate in the United States stands at 21 percent. Corporations enjoy t...
FEDERAL CORPORATE TAX RATE AS PERCENT OF GDP Source: Institute on Taxation and Economic Policy
Source: Institute on Taxation and Economic Policy 60 of America’s biggest corporations zeroed out their federal income tax...
CORPORATIONS AND TAX HAVENS The U.S. loses +60 BILLION a year of its corporate tax revenue because of tax havens. Hidden P...
ITEP Tax Inequality Index States in order of rank from least equitable to more equitable 1 Washington 14 Louisiana 27 Geor...
GLOBAL INEQUALITY AS MEASURED BY GINI INDEX 41.5 Poorest in U.S. have 35.7% of liabilities and just 6.1% of assets
THE WORKERS SHARE OF CORPORATE INCOME STILL HAS NOT RECOVERED
Consumer Debt Reaches 14.1 Trillion Dollar Record High in 2019
3rd of 129 GLOBAL INNOVATION INDEX 2019 11th 12th 23rd 1st 7th 4th 15th
2nd of 137 GLOBAL COMPETITIVE INDEX 2017-2018
POSITIVE PEACE INDEX 201926th of 163 Percentage change in Positive Peace indicators, United States, 2009–2018
THE RULE OF LAW INDEX 201920th of 126 19th of 126 20th of 126 13th of 126 27th of 126 49th of 126 19th of 126 30th of 126 ...
35th of 169 HEALTHIEST COUNTRIES 2019
ECOLOGICAL FOOTPRINT 7th of 187 31st of 187 2nd of 187 TOTAL ECOLOGICAL FOOTPRINT ECOLOGICAL FOOTPRINT PER PERSON BIOCAPAC...
26th of 149 SOCIAL PROGRESS RANKING 2019
SOCIAL MOBILITY INDEX 27th of 82
35th of 156 17 SUSTAINABLE DEVELOPMENT GOALS FOR 2030
AMERICANS' VIEWS OF U.S. BUSINESS BY INDUSTRY SECTORS For each of the following business sectors in the United States, ple...
Satisfaction With U.S. Position in World Today
THE UNITED STATES HAS NEVER MADE THE TOP 10 IN THE WORLD HAPPINESS RANKINGS SLIDING FROM 14TH TO 19TH IN JUST 3 YEARS WORL...
IF WE EXPECT OUR INSTITUTIONS, DYNAMISM, AND MERITOCRACY TO EVOLVE, WE WILL NEED TO OPEN OUR EYES, HEARTS, AND MINDS TO A ...
There is more to macro economics than the stock market, the unemployment rate and GDP growth.

  1. 1. OUR NATION IN NUMBERS
  2. 2. Overview of March 2020 Consumer spending growth was modest in January. Real spending on durable goods grew moderately, while real expenditures on nondurable goods fell and those on services grew modestly. Real business equipment spending declined again in 2019Q4, and fell over the course of 2019. New orders of nondefense capital goods ex-aircraft were about equal to shipments in January, suggesting neutral near-term momentum for equipment spending. On balance, housing activity indicators remained positive in January. Single-family housing starts and new home sales rose robustly. Existing home sales also indicated continued solid conditions. A strong labor market and low mortgage rates had provided support to the housing sector. The outlook since has worsened because of the coronavirus situation. Payroll growth again was robust in February. The unemployment rate edged down, the labor force participation rate was unchanged and the employment-to-population ratio declined slightly. Labor compensation growth moderated slightly in February. Core PCE inflation remained below the FOMC’s longer-run objective. U.S. equity indices fell sharply, reflecting the coronavirus situation. Implied volatility rose considerably. The nominal 10-year Treasury yield reached all-time lows. The market-implied expected policy rate path moved down to near zero over the next year. The broad trade- weighted dollar index was roughly unchanged through early March, but then rose substantially. Oil prices fell sharply. NY Fed Economy in a Snapshot
  3. 3. 8th of 80 U.S. NEWS & WORLD REPORT BEST COUNTRIES 2019 1st Power (8% weight) 3rd Entrepreneurship (18% weight) 4th Cultural Influence (13% weight) 16th Citizenship (16% weight) 17th Quality of Life (17% weight) 22nd Heritage (1% weight) 27th Movers (14% weight) 30th Adventure (2% weight) 48th Open for Business (11% weight) 1st Most Inﬂuential 2nd Education 3rd Most Forward-Looking 11th To Start a Business 14th To Headquarter a Corporation 15th For Green Living 16th For Women 19th Transparency 20th For Raising Kids 24th For a Comfortable Retirement 28th Solo Travel 59th Study Abroad WEIGHTED RANKINGS OTHER RANKINGS 1. Switzerland 2. Japan 3. Canada 4. Germany 5. United Kingdom 6. Sweden 7. Australia 8. United States 9. Norway 10.France
  4. 4. U.S. NEWS & WORLD REPORT BEST STATES 2019 WEIGHTINGS Health Care: 16% Education: 15.8% Economy: 13.8% Infrastructure: 12.9% Opportunity: 12.7% Fiscal Stability: 10.5% Crime & Corrections: 9.9% Natural Environment: 8.4% #26 Rhode Island #27 Oregon #28 Missouri #29 Montana #30 Tennessee #31 Wyoming #32 Maine #33 Michigan #34 Arizona #35 Illinois #36 Indiana #37 Nevada #38 Texas #39 Ohio #40 Kentucky #41 Pennsylvania #42 South Carolina #43 Oklahoma #44 Alaska #45 Arkansas #46 New Mexico #47 West Virginia #48 Mississippi #49 Alabama #50 Louisiana #1 Washington #2 New Hampshire #3 Minnesota #4 Utah #5 Vermont #6 Maryland #7 Virginia #8 Massachusetts #9 Nebraska #10 Colorado #11 Wisconsin #12 New Jersey #13 Florida #14 Iowa #15 North Dakota #16 Idaho #17 Georgia #18 North Carolina #19 California #20 South Dakota #21 Connecticut #22 Kansas #23 Delaware #24 Hawaii #25 New York
  5. 5. The Hamilton Project’s Vitality Index is a measure of a place’s economic and social wellbeing. It combines a county’s median household income, poverty rate, unemployment rate, prime- age employment rate, life expectancy, and housing vacancy rate.
  6. 6. 1. Luxembourg 112.85 thousand 2. Macao SAR 86.42 thousand 3. Switzerland 82.41 thousand 4. Norway 79.73 thousand 5. Ireland 76.91 thousand 6. Qatar 70.29 thousand 7. Iceland 68.79 thousand 8. Singapore 65.63 thousand 9. United States 64.77 thousand 10. Denmark 60 thousand 11. Australia 55.42 thousand 12. Netherlands 53.02 thousand 13. Sweden 53 thousand 14. Austria 51.35 thousand 15. Hong Kong SAR 50.54 thousand GDP per Capita of Advanced Economies Real GDP Growth 20199th of 39 2.1%
  7. 7. https://am.jpmorgan.com/blobcontent/1383654213584/83456/MI-GTM_1Q20.pdf Components of GDP 3Q19 nominal GDP, USD trillions Drivers of GDP growth Average year-over-year % change 3.7% Housing 13.7% Investment ex-housing 17.5% Gov’t spending 68.1% Consumption
  8. 8. Federal Revenues and Outlays, 1980 to 2019 In fiscal year 2019, the budget deficit totaled $984 billion—$205 billion more than the shortfall recorded in 2018. Measured as a share of GDP, the deficit increased to 4.6 percent in 2019, up from 3.8 percent in 2018 and 3.5 percent in 2017. Source: Congressional Budget Office
  9. 9. $3.46 Trillion $4.45 Trillion Total U.S. Federal Budget 2019 50% of Revenue 2.9% of Revenue 36% of Revenue 6.7% of Revenue 5.1% of Revenue 28% of Revenue 7.6% of Spending 23.0% of Spending 20.0% of Spending 8.4% of Spending 15.0% of Spending 9.8% of Spending 16.0% of Spending $984 billion
  10. 10. 2019 MANDATORY SPENDING BREAKDOWN $2,739 BILLION Source: Congressional Budget Office
  11. 11. 2019 DISCRETIONARY SPENDING BREAKDOWN $1,305 BILLION 7% Transportation 7% Education 6% Veterans Benefits 5% Housing Assistance 5% Health 4% Foreign Affairs 3% Natural Resources 3% Science 2% Community Service 2% Other 4% Law Enforcement Source: Congressional Budget Office
  12. 12. GOVERMENT DEBT 2019 Government Debt in the United States increased to a record high of $23,076,199.00 Interest payments on the national debt in 2019 was $393 billion or 8.7% of total U.S. budget. In 2020 our Interest payments on the national debt will be 479 billion or 10.1% of total U.S. budget Source: U.S. Department of the Treasury 3/26/2020 - ADD 2 TRILLION
  13. 13. GROSS FEDERAL DEBT TO GDP RATIO 2019 A study by the World Bank found that if the debt-to-GDP ratio exceeds 77% for an extended period of time, it slows economic growth. Every percentage point of debt above this level costs the country 1.7% in economic growth. Source: U.S. Bureau of Public Debt
  14. 14. U.S. HOUSEHOLD DEPT TO GDP 2019 Households Debt in the United States decreased to 75 percent of GDP in the first quarter of 2019. Source: Bank for International Settlements
  15. 15. U.S. CORPORATE PROFITS $7.384 TRILLION OVER THE LAST 4 QUARTERS
  16. 16. ASSET CLASS PERFORMANCE 2019
  17. 17. S&P 500 SECTOR PERFORMANCE 2019
  18. 18. BALANCE OF TRADE The US trade deficit narrowed to USD 47.2 billion in October of 2019. Source: Bureau of Economic Analysis (BEA)
  19. 19. Farmer Subsidies and Trade Compensation
  20. 20. 50.6% 35.2% 6.2% 3.3% 2.9% 1.2% 0.7% Individual Income Taxes Individual Payroll Taxes Corporate Income Taxes Miscelaneous receipts Excise Taxes Custome Duties Estate and Gift Taxes Federal Revenues 2019 Source: Congressional Budget Office
  21. 21. PERSONAL INCOME TAX RATE The top personal income tax rate in the United States stands at 37 percent for individuals with an income above 500,000 USD per year and married filling jointly with an income above 600,000 USD per year. Personal Income Tax Rate in the United States averaged 36.67 percent from 2004 until 2018, reaching an all time high of 39.60 percent in 2013 and a record low of 35 percent in 2005. the wealthiest generally get only a tiny percentage of their income from a salary; most of it comes from profits on investments, such as stock or real estate, taxed at 20 percent if they’re held for more than a year. Internal Revenue Service
  22. 22. The Tax Cuts and Jobs Act (TCJA), signed into law by President Trump at the end of 2017, includes provisions that dramatically cut taxes and provisions that offset a fraction of the revenue loss by eliminating or limiting certain tax breaks. Many of TCJA’s changes, including those benefiting ordinary families, expire at the end of 2025, whereas most of TCJA’s corporate tax changes are permanent.
  23. 23. FEDERAL CORPORATE TAX RATE The Official Corporate Tax Rate in the United States stands at 21 percent. Corporations enjoy their lowest effective tax rate in more than 30 years at just 11.3% Internal Revenue Service
  24. 24. FEDERAL CORPORATE TAX RATE AS PERCENT OF GDP Source: Institute on Taxation and Economic Policy
  25. 25. Source: Institute on Taxation and Economic Policy 60 of America’s biggest corporations zeroed out their federal income taxes on $79 billion in U.S. pretax income in 2018. Instead of paying $16.4 billion in taxes at the 21 percent statutory corporate tax rate, these companies enjoyed a net corporate tax rebate of $4.3 billion. CORPORATIONS AND TAX LOOPHOLES COMPANY U.S. INCOME (Millions) FEDERAL TAX REBATE (Millions) EFFECTIVE TAX RATE Duke Energy $3,029 ($647) -21% Prudential Financial $1,440 ($346) -24% International Business Machines $500 ($342) -68% EOG Resources $4,067 ($304) -7% Deere $2,152 ($268) -12% Activision Blizzard $447 ($228) -51% Wisconsin Energy $1,139 ($218) -19% Delta Air Lines $5,073 ($187) -4% Chevron $4,547 ($181) -4% Celanese $480 ($142) -30% Amazon.com $10,835 ($129) -1% AECOM Technology $238 ($122) -51% General Motors $4,320 ($104) -2% Public Service Enterprise Group $1,772 ($97) -5% Whirlpool $717 ($70) -10% CMS Energy $774 ($67) -9% JetBlue Airways $219 ($60) -27% Eli Lilly $598 ($54) -9% Pitney Bowes $125 ($50) -40% Principal Financial $1,641 ($49) -3% Aramark $315 ($48) -15% Dominion Resources $3,021 ($45) -1% PulteGroup $1,340 ($44) -3% United States Steel $432 ($40) -9% Xcel Energy $1,434 ($34) -2% American Electric Power $1,943 ($32) -2% Ryder System $350 ($23) -7% Molson Coors $1,325 ($23) -2% Occidental Petroleum $3,379 ($23) -1% Netflix $856 ($22) -3% Kinder Morgan $1,784 ($22) -1% Honeywell International $2,830 ($21) -1% Trinity Industries $138 ($19) -14% Halliburton $1,082 ($19) -2% PPL $1,110 ($19) -2% DTE Energy $1,215 ($17) -1% MDU Resources $314 ($16) -5% Penske Automotive Group $393 ($16) -4% Rockwell Collins $719 ($16) -2% FirstEnergy $1,495 ($16) -1% Goodyear Tire & Rubber $440 ($15) -3% Devon Energy $1,297 ($14) -1% Realogy $199 ($13) -7% Arrow Electronics $167 ($12) -7% MGM Resorts International $648 ($12) -2% Gannett $7 ($11) -164% Tech Data $203 ($10) -5% Atmos Energy $600 ($10) -2% Owens Corning $405 ($10) -2% Ameren $1,035 ($10) -1% Performance Food Group $192 ($9) -4% Avis Budget Group $78 ($7) -9% SPX $66 ($5) -8% Alaska Air Group $576 ($5) -1% UGI $550 ($3) 0% SpartanNash $40 ($2) -4% Cliffs Natural Resources $565 ($1) 0%
  26. 26. CORPORATIONS AND TAX HAVENS The U.S. loses +60 BILLION a year of its corporate tax revenue because of tax havens. Hidden Profits ($, Millions) Tax revenue lost ($, Millions) Tax revenue lost (% of all corp. tax revenue) All Tax havens 152,023 60,809 17% EU havens 44,334 17,733 5% Belgium 5,384 2,154 1% Cyprus 237 95 0% Ireland 12,355 4,942 1% Luxembourg 12,291 4,916 1% Malta 156 62 0% Netherlands 13,911 5,564 2% Non-EU tax havens 107,689 43,076 12% Switzerland 17,499 7,000 2% Bermuda, Caribbean, Puerto Rico, Hong Kong, Singapore and others 90,190 36,076 10% Most of America’s largest corporations maintain subsidiaries in offshore tax havens. At least 366 companies, or 73 percent of the Fortune 500, operate 9,755 tax haven subsidiaries. https://itep.org/offshoreshellgames2017/
  27. 27. ITEP Tax Inequality Index States in order of rank from least equitable to more equitable 1 Washington 14 Louisiana 27 Georgia 40 Utah 2 Texas 15 Hawaii 28 Missouri 41 Oregon 3 Florida 16 New Hampshire 29 Connecticut 42 Maryland 4 South Dakota 17 North Dakota 30 Massachusetts 43 Montana 5 Nevada 18 Alabama 31 North Carolina 44 New York 6 Tennessee 19 New Mexico 32 Rhode Island 45 Maine 7 Pennsylvania 20 Arkansas 33 Virginia 46 New Jersey 8 Illinois 21 Iowa 34 Wisconsin 47 Minnesota 9 Oklahoma 22 Michigan 35 Colorado 48 Delaware 10 Wyoming 23 Kansas 36 Nebraska 49 Vermont 11 Arizona 24 Mississippi 37 West Virginia 50 District of Columbia 12 Indiana 25 Kentucky 38 Idaho 51 California 13 Ohio 26 Alaska 39 South Carolina
  28. 28. GLOBAL INEQUALITY AS MEASURED BY GINI INDEX 41.5 Poorest in U.S. have 35.7% of liabilities and just 6.1% of assets
  29. 29. THE WORKERS SHARE OF CORPORATE INCOME STILL HAS NOT RECOVERED
  31. 31. Consumer Debt Reaches 14.1 Trillion Dollar Record High in 2019
  32. 32. 3rd of 129 GLOBAL INNOVATION INDEX 2019 11th 12th 23rd 1st 7th 4th 15th
  33. 33. 2nd of 137 GLOBAL COMPETITIVE INDEX 2017-2018
  34. 34. POSITIVE PEACE INDEX 201926th of 163 Percentage change in Positive Peace indicators, United States, 2009–2018
  35. 35. THE RULE OF LAW INDEX 201920th of 126 19th of 126 20th of 126 13th of 126 27th of 126 49th of 126 19th of 126 30th of 126 23rd of 126
  36. 36. 35th of 169 HEALTHIEST COUNTRIES 2019
  37. 37. ECOLOGICAL FOOTPRINT 7th of 187 31st of 187 2nd of 187 TOTAL ECOLOGICAL FOOTPRINT ECOLOGICAL FOOTPRINT PER PERSON BIOCAPACITY PER PERSON REDUCE + REUSE + RECYCLE How much further should the world push its material consumption? Is growth at all cost sustainable?
  38. 38. 26th of 149 SOCIAL PROGRESS RANKING 2019
  39. 39. SOCIAL MOBILITY INDEX 27th of 82
  40. 40. 35th of 156 17 SUSTAINABLE DEVELOPMENT GOALS FOR 2030
  41. 41. AMERICANS' VIEWS OF U.S. BUSINESS BY INDUSTRY SECTORS For each of the following business sectors in the United States, please say whether your overall view of it is very positive, somewhat positive, neutral, somewhat negative or very negative. Net Total Positive Neutral Total Negative Restaurant industry 58% 66% 25% 8% Computer industry 50% 61% 28% 11% Grocery industry 43% 58% 27% 15% Farming and agriculture 41% 58% 24% 17% Travel industry 39% 52% 35% 13% Accounting 36% 45% 45% 9% Automobile industry 35% 53% 29% 18% Retail industry 31% 50% 28% 19% Real estate industry 30% 49% 31% 19% Banking 25% 50% 25% 25% Electric and gas utilities 23% 47% 28% 24% Sports industry 20% 45% 29% 25% Airline industry 19% 42% 32% 23% Telephone industry 16% 42% 32% 26% Publishing industry 15% 39% 36% 24% Internet industry 13% 43% 26% 30% Movie industry 13% 41% 31% 28% Education 10% 45% 18% 35% Television and radio industry 8% 40% 27% 32% The legal field 5% 35% 34% 30% Oil and gas industry 3% 39% 25% 36% Advertising and public relations industry -1% 33% 32% 34% Healthcare industry -10% 38% 14% 48% The federal government -27% 25% 23% 52% Pharmaceutical industry -31 % 27% 15% 58% Gallup, Aug 1-14, 2019
  42. 42. Satisfaction With U.S. Position in World Today
  43. 43. THE UNITED STATES HAS NEVER MADE THE TOP 10 IN THE WORLD HAPPINESS RANKINGS SLIDING FROM 14TH TO 19TH IN JUST 3 YEARS WORLD HAPPINESS REPORT 2019
  44. 44. IF WE EXPECT OUR INSTITUTIONS, DYNAMISM, AND MERITOCRACY TO EVOLVE, WE WILL NEED TO OPEN OUR EYES, HEARTS, AND MINDS TO A BETTER-BETTER FOR EVERYONE.

