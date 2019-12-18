Our Nation in Numbers

Successfully reported this slideshow.
8th of 80 U.S. NEWS & WORLD REPORT BEST COUNTRIES 2019 1st Power (8% weight) 3rd Entrepreneurship (18% weight) 4th Cultura...
U.S. NEWS & WORLD REPORT BEST STATES 2019 WEIGHTED RANKINGS Health Care: 16% Education: 15.8% Economy: 13.8% Infrastructur...
26th of 149 SOCIAL PROGRESS RANKING 2019
1. Luxembourg 112.85 thousand 2. Macao SAR 86.42 thousand 3. Switzerland 82.41 thousand 4. Norway 79.73 thousand 5. Irelan...
Federal Revenues and Outlays, 1980 to 2019 In fiscal year 2019, the budget deficit totaled $984 billion—$205 billion more ...
Percentage of Gross Domestic Product Congressional Budget Office
GOVERMENT DEBT 2019 Government Debt in the United States increased to a record high of $23,076,199. U.S. Department of the...
GROSS FEDERAL DEBT TO GDP RATIO 2019 A study by the World Bank found that if the debt-to-GDP ratio exceeds 77% for an exte...
U.S. HOUSEHOLD DEPT TO GDP 2019 Households Debt in the United States decreased to 75 percent of GDP in the first quarter o...
BALANCE OF TRADE The US trade deficit narrowed to USD 47.2 billion in October of 2019. Bureau of Economic Analysis (BEA)
PERSONAL INCOME TAX RATE The top personal income tax rate in the United States stands at 37 percent for individuals with a...
FEDERAL CORPORATE TAX RATE The Corporate Tax Rate in the United States stands at 21 percent. Corporate Tax Rate in the Uni...
CORPORATIONS AND TAX HAVENS The U.S. loses +60 BILLION a year of its corporate tax revenue because of tax havens. Hidden P...
GLOBAL INEQUALITY AS MEASURED BY GINI INDEX 41.5 Poorest in U.S. have 35.7% of liabilities and just 6.1% of assets
3rd of 129 GLOBAL INNOVATION INDEX 2019 11th 12th 23rd 1st 7th 4th 15th
2nd of 137 GLOBAL COMPETITIVE INDEX 2017-2018
MILKEN INSTITUTE GLOBAL OPPORTUNITY INDEX 201817th of 123
With a score of 71, the United States lost four points since last year, dropping out of the top 20 countries on the CPI fo...
THE RULE OF LAW INDEX 201920th of 126 19th of 126 20th of 126 13th of 126 27th of 126 49th of 126 19th of 126 30th of 126 ...
1st MASS INCARCERATION Number of prisoners per 100,000 people 1.United States (737) 2.Russia (615) 3.Ukraine (350) 4.South...
FREEDOM OF THE PRESS RANKING 201845th of 180
13th of 79 https://www.oecd.org/pisa/PISA 2018 Insights and Interpretations FINAL PDF.pdf 2018
35th of 169 HEALTHIEST COUNTRIES 2019
ECOLOGICAL FOOTPRINT 7th of 187 31st of 187 2nd of 187 TOTAL ECOLOGICAL FOOTPRINT ECOLOGICAL FOOTPRINT PER PERSON BIOCAPAC...
35th of 156 17 SUSTAINABLE DEVELOPMENT GOALS FOR 2030
THE UNITED STATES HAS NEVER MADE THE TOP 10 IN THE WORLD HAPPINESS RANKINGS SLIDING FROM 14TH TO 19TH IN JUST 3 YEARS WORL...
  1. 1. 8th of 80 U.S. NEWS & WORLD REPORT BEST COUNTRIES 2019 1st Power (8% weight) 3rd Entrepreneurship (18% weight) 4th Cultural Influence (13% weight) 16th Citizenship (16% weight) 17th Quality of Life (17% weight) 22nd Heritage (1% weight) 27th Movers (14% weight) 30th Adventure (2% weight) 48th Open for Business (11% weight) 1st Most Inﬂuential 2nd Education 3rd Most Forward-Looking 11th To Start a Business 14th To Headquarter a Corporation 15th For Green Living 16th For Women 19th Transparency 20th For Raising Kids 24th For a Comfortable Retirement 28th Solo Travel 59th Study Abroad WEIGHTED RANKINGS OTHER RANKINGS 1. Switzerland 2. Japan 3. Canada 4. Germany 5. United Kingdom 6. Sweden 7. Australia 8. United States 9. Norway 10.France
  2. 2. U.S. NEWS & WORLD REPORT BEST STATES 2019 WEIGHTED RANKINGS Health Care: 16% Education: 15.8% Economy: 13.8% Infrastructure: 12.9% Opportunity: 12.7% Fiscal Stability: 10.5% Crime & Corrections: 9.9% Natural Environment: 8.4% #1 Washington #2 New Hampshire #3 Minnesota #4 Utah #5 Vermont #6 Maryland #7 Virginia #8 Massachusetts #9 Nebraska #10 Colorado #11 Wisconsin #12 New Jersey #13 Florida #14 Iowa #15 North Dakota #16 Idaho #17 Georgia #18 North Carolina #19 California #20 South Dakota #21 Connecticut #22 Kansas #23 Delaware #24 Hawaii #25 New York #26 Rhode Island #27 Oregon #28 Missouri #29 Montana #30 Tennessee #31 Wyoming #32 Maine #33 Michigan #34 Arizona #35 Illinois #36 Indiana #37 Nevada #38 Texas #39 Ohio #40 Kentucky #41 Pennsylvania #42 South Carolina #43 Oklahoma #44 Alaska #45 Arkansas #46 New Mexico #47 West Virginia #48 Mississippi #49 Alabama #50 Louisiana
  3. 3. 26th of 149 SOCIAL PROGRESS RANKING 2019
  4. 4. 1. Luxembourg 112.85 thousand 2. Macao SAR 86.42 thousand 3. Switzerland 82.41 thousand 4. Norway 79.73 thousand 5. Ireland 76.91 thousand 6. Qatar 70.29 thousand 7. Iceland 68.79 thousand 8. Singapore 65.63 thousand 9. United States 64.77 thousand 10. Denmark 60 thousand 11. Australia 55.42 thousand 12. Netherlands 53.02 thousand 13. Sweden 53 thousand 14. Austria 51.35 thousand 15. Hong Kong SAR 50.54 thousand GDP per Capita of Advanced Economies Real GDP Growth 20199th of 39
  5. 5. Federal Revenues and Outlays, 1980 to 2019 In fiscal year 2019, the budget deficit totaled $984 billion—$205 billion more than the shortfall recorded in 2018. Measured as a share of GDP, the deficit increased to 4.6 percent in 2019, up from 3.8 percent in 2018 and 3.5 percent in 2017. Congressional Budget Office
  6. 6. Percentage of Gross Domestic Product Congressional Budget Office
  7. 7. GOVERMENT DEBT 2019 Government Debt in the United States increased to a record high of $23,076,199. U.S. Department of the Treasury
  8. 8. GROSS FEDERAL DEBT TO GDP RATIO 2019 A study by the World Bank found that if the debt-to-GDP ratio exceeds 77% for an extended period of time, it slows economic growth. Every percentage point of debt above this level costs the country 1.7% in economic growth. (-49% Reduction in 2019 Growth) U.S. Bureau of Public Debt
  9. 9. U.S. HOUSEHOLD DEPT TO GDP 2019 Households Debt in the United States decreased to 75 percent of GDP in the first quarter of 2019. Bank for International Settlements
  10. 10. BALANCE OF TRADE The US trade deficit narrowed to USD 47.2 billion in October of 2019. Bureau of Economic Analysis (BEA)
  11. 11. PERSONAL INCOME TAX RATE The top personal income tax rate in the United States stands at 37 percent for individuals with an income above 500,000 USD per year and married filling jointly with an income above 600,000 USD per year. Personal Income Tax Rate in the United States averaged 36.67 percent from 2004 until 2018, reaching an all time high of 39.60 percent in 2013 and a record low of 35 percent in 2005. Internal Revenue Service
  12. 12. FEDERAL CORPORATE TAX RATE The Corporate Tax Rate in the United States stands at 21 percent. Corporate Tax Rate in the United States averaged 32.58 percent from 1909 until 2019, reaching an all time high of 52.80 percent in 1968 and a record low of 1 percent in 1910. Internal Revenue Service
  13. 13. CORPORATIONS AND TAX HAVENS The U.S. loses +60 BILLION a year of its corporate tax revenue because of tax havens. Hidden Profits ($, Millions) Tax revenue lost ($, Millions) Tax revenue lost (% of all corp. tax revenue) All Tax havens 152,023 60,809 17% EU havens 44,334 17,733 5% Belgium 5,384 2,154 1% Cyprus 237 95 0% Ireland 12,355 4,942 1% Luxembourg 12,291 4,916 1% Malta 156 62 0% Netherlands 13,911 5,564 2% Non-EU tax havens 107,689 43,076 12% Switzerland 17,499 7,000 2% Bermuda, Caribbean, Puerto Rico, Hong Kong, Singapore and others 90,190 36,076 10%
  14. 14. GLOBAL INEQUALITY AS MEASURED BY GINI INDEX 41.5 Poorest in U.S. have 35.7% of liabilities and just 6.1% of assets
  15. 15. 3rd of 129 GLOBAL INNOVATION INDEX 2019 11th 12th 23rd 1st 7th 4th 15th
  16. 16. 2nd of 137 GLOBAL COMPETITIVE INDEX 2017-2018
  17. 17. MILKEN INSTITUTE GLOBAL OPPORTUNITY INDEX 201817th of 123
  18. 18. With a score of 71, the United States lost four points since last year, dropping out of the top 20 countries on the CPI for the first time since 2011. The low score comes at a time when the US is experiencing threats to its system of checks and balances as well as an erosion of ethical norms at the highest levels of power. CORRUPTION PERCEPTIONS INDEX 201822nd of 180
  19. 19. THE RULE OF LAW INDEX 201920th of 126 19th of 126 20th of 126 13th of 126 27th of 126 49th of 126 19th of 126 30th of 126 23rd of 126
  20. 20. 1st MASS INCARCERATION Number of prisoners per 100,000 people 1.United States (737) 2.Russia (615) 3.Ukraine (350) 4.South Africa (334) 5.Poland (235) 6.Mexico (196) 7.Brazil (193) 8.Spain (144) 9.Kenya (130) 10.Netherlands (128)
  21. 21. FREEDOM OF THE PRESS RANKING 201845th of 180
  22. 22. 13th of 79 https://www.oecd.org/pisa/PISA 2018 Insights and Interpretations FINAL PDF.pdf 2018
  23. 23. 35th of 169 HEALTHIEST COUNTRIES 2019
  24. 24. ECOLOGICAL FOOTPRINT 7th of 187 31st of 187 2nd of 187 TOTAL ECOLOGICAL FOOTPRINT ECOLOGICAL FOOTPRINT PER PERSON BIOCAPACITY PER PERSON REDUCE + REUSE + RECYCLE How much further should the world push its material consumption?
  25. 25. 35th of 156 17 SUSTAINABLE DEVELOPMENT GOALS FOR 2030
  26. 26. THE UNITED STATES HAS NEVER MADE THE TOP 10 IN THE WORLD HAPPINESS RANKINGS SLIDING FROM 14TH TO 19TH IN JUST 3 YEARS WORLD HAPPINESS REPORT 2019

