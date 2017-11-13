Insights for winning product teams

THE HUNT FOR GROWTH
IMAGINEERING, DETERMINATION & PERSISTENCE
Innovation Labs Open Source Initiatives Development Hackathons Showcase Events Community Partner Programs Incubators...
OPPORTUNITIES 45%FAILURE 82%FAILURE 75%FAILURE 69%FAILURE WellDefinedNot Well Defined Problems NotWellDefinedWellDefined
THERE ARE THOUSANDS OF THINGS THAT CAN DISTRACT YOUR TEAMS
1 2 3
RO ADM AP FOCUS YOUR STRATEGIES1
Tactics Insights Analysis Strategy Execution Dimension THE OPPORTUNITY CAPITAL MARKETS REGULATORY TECHNOLOGY CUSTOMERS ALT...
Required Capital Time to Market Needs Ideas Addressable Segments Predictable Spend EXPLORE MARKET FIT Assets Liabilities C...
MODEL MARKET DYNAMICS Integrators Owners PLATFORM Producers Consumers Value Exchange HOW IT’S FOUND, DELIVERED, PACKAGED, ...
GET OUT IN FRONT OF CHANGE
KNOW WHO’S WORRIED AND WHY Companies acrossall industries are expecting continued disruption in 2017, but financial servic...
834 Transportation Technology companies across 17 categories, with a combined funding of $49.45 Billion. 1,379 FinTech com...
UNDERSTAND HOW ITS HAPPENING! THEN ASKWHY?
Its not just about making things that people want better than anyone else Automation Productivity Trust Models Business Mo...
IDENTIFY TECHNOLOGY ENABLERS Artificial Intelligence DeepLearning Nano-TechnologyGPUAcceleration NeuralNetworks Virtualiza...
DIG INTO HYPE CYCLES
ASK THE RIGHT QUESTIONS, TO THE RIGHT PEOPLE CEO CFO CTO Organizational Goals? Business Priorities? Speed Gaps? Pain Point...
WATCH OUT FOR BANDWAGONS
KNOW YOUR BUSINESS CLIMATE Cost Reduction Risk Management Product Development Increasing CashFlow Organic Growth M&A Growt...
Source: Pankaj Ghemawat, “Competition and Business Strategy in Historical Perspective” CHOOSE THE RIGHT APPROACH SHAPE REN...
DO NOT DISCOUNT THE EASY OR AVOID THE HARD Take market share with pricing Take market share with promotions Change value p...
WORK BACKWARDS FRAME YOUR CHALLENGE FOR THESE CUSTOMERS WHO HAVE THESE JOBS TO BE DONE OUR IS A THAT PROVIDES UNLIKE THESE...
OPEN SOURCE CROWDSOURCING OUTSOURCING OFFSHORING SOFTWARE LICENSING INTELECTUAL PROPERTY LICENSING FUNDING ACADEMIC RESEAR...
Importance of idea, to whom and why Market size, timing, drivers and dynamics People caliber and commitment Aligned stakeh...
2 GET TRIBAL WITH YOUR TEAM
Dream - Discover - Design - Develop - Deliver Together! Creating acompany culture worthy of high-performance teams require...
INTOLERANCE OF FANATICS: Big companies often view entrepreneurial fanatics as embarrassments or troublemakers. Many major ...
DETERMINE YOUR PRODUCT MANAGEMENT CHALLENGES
DETERMINE YOUR PRODUCT TEAM CHALLENGES Source: Alpha – 2017 PRODUCT MANAGEMENT INSIGHTS Lack of resources Internal Politi...
DO WE HAVE LEADERSHIP CHALLENGES?
DO WE RECOGNIZE DYSFUNTION? Patrick Lencioni ] (Author) Inattention to Results Avoidance of Accountability Lack of Comm...
Unmotivated Unsupported TYPICAL U.S. JOB ENGAGEMENT 33% of Employees 35% of Managers DO WE HELP THOSE NOT ENGAGED? GALL...
DO WE LEVERAGE DIVERSITY AS A TEAM STRENGTH? Types of Diversity that Bolster Innovation Industry Background - Very High Co...
DO WE PRIORITIZE CULTURE OR SKILLS?
DO WE TOLERATE BRILLIANT JERKS?
DO WE COACH WHEN TO CHALLENGE DIRECTLY? Kim Scott
Teamwork Creativity Critical Conversations Caring Connections Engagement Problem- Solving Risk-Taking Innovation Predictab...
CONFIRMATION BIAS Confirmation bias manifests in a few ways: 1. Only talking to people we think will agree with us. 2. Wri...
Technical Debt REWORK REFACTORS ROLLBACKS BOTTLENECKS UNNEEDED HANDOFFS SINGLE POINTS OF FAILURE HYPERBOLIC DISCOUNTING UN...
DO WE ADAPT OUR IDEOLOGIES? There are over 55 proven frameworks, processesand methodologies for managing software developm...
DO WE OPTIMIZE FOR OUTCOMES? Apply the principles of continuous flow, feedback and improvement to people, process, technol...
BEST COMPANIES PROVIDE NEARLY
DISCOVER WHATS CRITICAL3
EVEN FOR SMALL STARTUPS LEARNING IS EXPENSIVE TIME IDEAS DESIGN BUILD TEST MEASURE LEARN COST You can not A/B test your wa...
DISCOVERING PRODUCT FIT Capital Burn Rate Revenue Ramp Rate Problems Solutions User Discovery Jobs to Be Done Valuable DE...
DESIGN THE RIGHT THINGS DESIGN THINGS RIGHT
Nail THE PROBLEM
Controlled Product Introduction Critical Product Themes Critical Design & Technology Components Critical Team Capabili...
EXPLORE NEW SOURCES OF DISCOVERY Source: Alpha – 2017 PRODUCT MANAGEMENT INSIGHTS
BE DELIBERATE IN RESEARCH MOTIVATIONS Test Type Frequency Source: Alpha – 2017 PRODUCT MANAGEMENT INSIGHTS
TRY NEW RESEARCH TECHNIQUES Mobile Surveys Online Communities Social Media Analytics Text Analytics Webcam Based Interview...
DISCOVER SOURCES OF VALUE
BUILD A JOURNEY MAP
TAKE TIME TO UNDERSTAND Customer Journey Customer Needs Awareness Becomes aware of product, brand, promotion or offer Desi...
Wants,Needs,Fears JobstoBeDone Willingnessto pay Potential to promote Currentalternatives Switchingincentives Connectionto...
EXPLORE BEHAVIORAL SCIENCE TASK/JOB ACTUALIZATION COGNITIVELOAD AESTHETICDESIGN SOCIALSIGNIFICANCE EMOTIONALFULLFILMENT EC...
RELEARN TO PRIORITIZE Source: https://foldingburritos.com/product-prioritization-techniques/
GO BUILD SOMETHING WONDERFUL FIND THE BEST VERSIONS OF YOURSELVES WHILE DOING IT!
Insights for winning product teams
Insights for winning product teams
Insights for winning product teams
Insights for winning product teams
Insights for winning product teams
Insights for winning product teams
Insights for winning product teams
Insights for winning product teams
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Insights for winning product teams

15 views

Published on

Better insights ... Better questions

Published in: Leadership & Management
0 Comments
0 Likes
Statistics
Notes
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

No Downloads
Views
Total views
15
On SlideShare
0
From Embeds
0
Number of Embeds
1
Actions
Shares
0
Downloads
0
Comments
0
Likes
0
Embeds 0
No embeds

No notes for slide

Insights for winning product teams

  1. 1. THE HUNT FOR GROWTH
  2. 2. IMAGINEERING, DETERMINATION & PERSISTENCE
  3. 3. Innovation Labs Open Source Initiatives Development Hackathons Showcase Events Community Partner Programs Incubators & Accelerators Intellectual Property Management Corporate Venture Capital
  4. 4. OPPORTUNITIES 45%FAILURE 82%FAILURE 75%FAILURE 69%FAILURE WellDefinedNot Well Defined Problems NotWellDefinedWellDefined
  5. 5. THERE ARE THOUSANDS OF THINGS THAT CAN DISTRACT YOUR TEAMS
  6. 6. 1 2 3
  7. 7. RO ADM AP FOCUS YOUR STRATEGIES1
  8. 8. Tactics Insights Analysis Strategy Execution Dimension THE OPPORTUNITY CAPITAL MARKETS REGULATORY TECHNOLOGY CUSTOMERS ALTERNATIVES
  9. 9. Required Capital Time to Market Needs Ideas Addressable Segments Predictable Spend EXPLORE MARKET FIT Assets Liabilities CHANNELS Regulatory Domain expertise Business Model Operating Model KNOWN/UNKNOWNS Potential blindsides
  10. 10. MODEL MARKET DYNAMICS Integrators Owners PLATFORM Producers Consumers Value Exchange HOW IT’S FOUND, DELIVERED, PACKAGED, PRICED AND CONSUMED WHY They BUY WHAT They NEED
  11. 11. GET OUT IN FRONT OF CHANGE
  12. 12. KNOW WHO’S WORRIED AND WHY Companies acrossall industries are expecting continued disruption in 2017, but financial services, healthcare, and industrial companies are bracing for the most significantchange. http://www.russellreynolds.com/insights/thought-leadership/digital-pulse-2017-outlook-perspectives-from-the-market
  13. 13. 834 Transportation Technology companies across 17 categories, with a combined funding of $49.45 Billion. 1,379 FinTech companies across 16 categories, with a combined funding of $33 Billion. 1,091 Health Technology companies across 22 categories, with a combined funding of $20.3 Billion. 1,268 IoT companies across 21 categories with a combined funding of 19.1 Billion. 1,032 Real Estate Technology companies across 12 categories, with a combined funding of $16.99 Billion. 868 Insurance Technology companies across 14 categories, with a combined funding of $10.32 Billion. 957 Artificial Intelligence companies across 13 categories, with a combined funding of $4.8 Billion. 770 Bitcoin companies across 11 categories, with a combined funding of $1.3 Billion LOOK FOR THE DISRUPTORS
  14. 14. UNDERSTAND HOW ITS HAPPENING! THEN ASKWHY?
  15. 15. Its not just about making things that people want better than anyone else Automation Productivity Trust Models Business Models Operating Models Capital Funding First Loss Financing Available Talent Emerging Markets Customer Engagement Value Creation Consumer Convenience Technology Improvements Alternative Channels Digitization Value Capture Creative Destruction Sharing Economies Circular Economics INNOVATION | TRANSFORMATION | DISRUPTION
  16. 16. IDENTIFY TECHNOLOGY ENABLERS Artificial Intelligence DeepLearning Nano-TechnologyGPUAcceleration NeuralNetworks Virtualization ProgrammableNetworks Advanced SoC Microcontrollers Wireless Sensors& Actuators AdvancedRoboticsCognitiveComputing QuantumComputing
  17. 17. DIG INTO HYPE CYCLES
  18. 18. ASK THE RIGHT QUESTIONS, TO THE RIGHT PEOPLE CEO CFO CTO Organizational Goals? Business Priorities? Speed Gaps? Pain Points?
  19. 19. WATCH OUT FOR BANDWAGONS
  20. 20. KNOW YOUR BUSINESS CLIMATE Cost Reduction Risk Management Product Development Increasing CashFlow Organic Growth M&A Growth IncreasedCapital Spending Disposingof Assets 79% 57% 52% 48% 46% 21% 18% 13%
  21. 21. Source: Pankaj Ghemawat, “Competition and Business Strategy in Historical Perspective” CHOOSE THE RIGHT APPROACH SHAPE RENEW ADAPT FOLLOW
  22. 22. DO NOT DISCOUNT THE EASY OR AVOID THE HARD Take market share with pricing Take market share with promotions Change value prop by bundling products Improve margin through cost reductions New features for under served users Cross platform and product integration Partner programs Outsourcing Software Being first New channels for underserved segments Disrupt through obsolescence Focus on profitability over growth Change the market with Value Capture Unbundling your business and brand Create a new product category Going global / multinational Finding a non-disruptable value chain Hardware Being the best
  23. 23. WORK BACKWARDS FRAME YOUR CHALLENGE FOR THESE CUSTOMERS WHO HAVE THESE JOBS TO BE DONE OUR IS A THAT PROVIDES UNLIKE THESE ALTERNATIVES WE ARE BETTER IN THESE WAYS
  24. 24. OPEN SOURCE CROWDSOURCING OUTSOURCING OFFSHORING SOFTWARE LICENSING INTELECTUAL PROPERTY LICENSING FUNDING ACADEMIC RESEARCH FUNDING INSTITUTIONAL RESEARCH ACQUIHIRE INVESTMENT SPIN IN PRODUCT CHANNEL / PARTNER STRATEGIES CORPORATE VENTURE CAPITAL INVESTMENT STRATEGIC MERGER & ACQUISITION EVALUATE DELIVERY OPTIONS ROIC TIME
  25. 25. Importance of idea, to whom and why Market size, timing, drivers and dynamics People caliber and commitment Aligned stakeholder expectations Critical design, development and delivery capabilities Technology enablers Scalability of the system MAKE THE CASE Source: Dan Schmidt
  26. 26. 2 GET TRIBAL WITH YOUR TEAM
  27. 27. Dream - Discover - Design - Develop - Deliver Together! Creating acompany culture worthy of high-performance teams requires an environment free of judgmentwith open communication among team members. Employees need to feel encouraged to challenge others, exert their influence, share their ideas while holding each other accountable.
  28. 28. INTOLERANCE OF FANATICS: Big companies often view entrepreneurial fanatics as embarrassments or troublemakers. Many major cities are now ringed by companies founded by these “non-team” players—often to the regret of their former employers. SHORT TIME HORIZONS: The perceived corporate need to report a continuous stream of quarterly profits conflicts with the long time spans that major innovations normally require. Such pressures often make publicly owned companies favor quick marketing fixes, cost cutting, and acquisition strategies over process, product, or quality innovations that would yield much more in the long run. ACCOUNTING PRACTICES: By assessing all its direct, indirect, overhead, overtime, and service costs against a project, large corporations have much higher development expenses compared with entrepreneurs working in garages. A project in a big company can quickly become an exposed political target, its potential net present value may sink unacceptably, and an entry into small markets may not justify its sunk costs. An otherwise viable project may soon founder and disappear. EXCESSIVE RATIONALISM: Managers in big companies often seek orderly advance through early market research studies or PERT planning. Rather than managing the inevitable chaos of innovation productively, these managers soon drive out the very things that lead to innovation in order to prove their announced plans. EXCESSIVE BUREAUCRACY: In the name of efficiency, bureaucratic structures require many approvals and cause delays at every turn. Experiments that a small company can perform in hours may take days or weeks in large organizations. The interactive feedback that fosters innovation is lost, important time windows can be missed, and real costs and risks rise for the corporation. INAPPROPRIATE INCENTIVES: Reward and control systems in most big companies are designed to minimize surprises. Yet innovation, by definition, is full of surprises. It often disrupts well-laid plans, accepted power patterns, and entrenched organizational behavior at high costs to many. Few large companies make millionaires of those who create such disruptions, however profitable the innovations may turn out to be. When control systems neither penalize opportunities missed nor reward risks taken, the results are predictable. AUTHOR: James Brian Quinn DETERMINE YOUR ORGANIZITIONAL CHALLENGES
  29. 29. DETERMINE YOUR PRODUCT MANAGEMENT CHALLENGES
  30. 30. DETERMINE YOUR PRODUCT TEAM CHALLENGES Source: Alpha – 2017 PRODUCT MANAGEMENT INSIGHTS Lack of resources Internal Politics Meeting deadlines Generating Actionable customer insights Collaborating with R&D Hiring the right people Other 39% 28% 11% 10% 5% 5%3%
  31. 31. DO WE HAVE LEADERSHIP CHALLENGES?
  32. 32. DO WE RECOGNIZE DYSFUNTION? Patrick Lencioni ] (Author) Inattention to Results Avoidance of Accountability Lack of Commitment Fear of Conflict Absence of Trust THE NEED TO AVOID INTERPERSONAL DISCOMFORT PREVENTS TEAM MEMBERS FROM HOLDING EACH OTHER ACCOUNTABLE THE LACK OF CLARITY OR BUY-IN PREVENTS TEAM MEMBERS FROM MAKING DECISIONS THE THE PURSUIT OF INDIVIDUAL GOALS AND PERSONAL STATUS ERODES THE FOCUS ON COLLECTIVE SUCCESS THE DESIRE TO PRESERVE ARTIFICIAL HARMONY STIFLES THE OCCURRENCE OF PRODUCTIVE IDEOLOGICAL CONFLICT THE FEAR OF BEING VULNERABLE WITH TEAM MEMBERS PREVENTSTHE BUILDING OF TRUST WITHIN THE TEAM
  33. 33. Unmotivated Unsupported TYPICAL U.S. JOB ENGAGEMENT 33% of Employees 35% of Managers DO WE HELP THOSE NOT ENGAGED? GALLUP: State of the American Workplace http://www.gallup.com/services/178514/state-american-workplace.aspx INSPIRE GROOM MENTOR INCENTIVISE CAREER PATH
  34. 34. DO WE LEVERAGE DIVERSITY AS A TEAM STRENGTH? Types of Diversity that Bolster Innovation Industry Background - Very High Country of Origin - Very High Career Path - Very High Gender - High https://www.bcg.com/en-us/publications/2017/people-organization-leadership-talent-innovation-through-diversity-mix-that-matters.aspx
  35. 35. DO WE PRIORITIZE CULTURE OR SKILLS?
  36. 36. DO WE TOLERATE BRILLIANT JERKS?
  37. 37. DO WE COACH WHEN TO CHALLENGE DIRECTLY? Kim Scott
  38. 38. Teamwork Creativity Critical Conversations Caring Connections Engagement Problem- Solving Risk-Taking Innovation Predictability Curiosity Decision- Making Accountability DO WE NURTURE WHAT MATTERS? MOST EFFECTIVE TEAMS EQUAL VOICE INCLUSION TRUST DEPENDABILITY STRUCTURE AND CLARITY MEANINGFUL WORK MEASUREABLE IMPACT
  39. 39. CONFIRMATION BIAS Confirmation bias manifests in a few ways: 1. Only talking to people we think will agree with us. 2. Writing off people who don’t agree with us as idiots or haters. 3. Asking questions designed to support our hypothesis. HINDSIGHT BIAS When you fail to write down all the times you were proven wrong and had to course correct, you’ll forget. Especially if your product ends up succeeding, you’ll think you have great instincts and will continue making similar mistakes. HYPERBOLIC DISCOUNTING Discounting is the tendency for people to have a stronger preference for more immediate payoffs relative to later payoffs. Hyperbolic discounting leads to people make choices today that their future selves would prefer not to have made, despite using the same reasoning. SUPPORTIVE BIAS We already made the decision, despite new information or insights its is easier to defend past than experience some uncomfortable cognitive dissonance. ARE WE CONSCIOUS OF TEAM BIASES? GROUP ATTRIBUTION ERROR The biased belief that the characteristics of an individual group member are reflective of the group as a whole or the tendency to assume that group decision outcomes reflect the preferences of group members, even when information is available that clearly suggests otherwise.
  40. 40. Technical Debt REWORK REFACTORS ROLLBACKS BOTTLENECKS UNNEEDED HANDOFFS SINGLE POINTS OF FAILURE HYPERBOLIC DISCOUNTING UNNECESSARY COMPLEXITY MANUAL PROCESSING REDUNDANT TASK Cultural Debt REORGS POLITICS MEETINGS TRANSPARENCY UNNEEDED MOTION MOVEMENT OF INFORMATION UNNECESSARY STRUCTURE ORGANIZATIONAL OVERHEAD WAITING FOR DECISIONS DO WE FIX THINGS THAT COMPOUND DEBT?
  41. 41. DO WE ADAPT OUR IDEOLOGIES? There are over 55 proven frameworks, processesand methodologies for managing software development projects. Eachstrategy is designed to address specific issuesrelevant to type of work, organizational structure, business goals, experience level, cost, quality, project size, adaptability, release frequency, risk avoidance, coordination, collaboration, transparency andproductivity. Accelerate product delivery Manage changing priorities Increase productivity Improve project visibility Enhance software quality Improve stakeholder alignment Reduce project risk Improve team collaboration Improve predictability Improve Dev/Ops capabilities Better manage distributed teams Reduce project cost Increase software lifecycles ReasonsforAdapting
  42. 42. DO WE OPTIMIZE FOR OUTCOMES? Apply the principles of continuous flow, feedback and improvement to people, process, technology and tools. 1. Everyone provides three“WhatWe Did Well” 2. Everyone provides three “What ShouldWe DoBetter” 3. Problems are grouped into themes 4. Encourage elaboration on symptoms 5. Problems are explored for solutions 6. Opportunities are selected that require action 7. A owner is identified to implement improvement 8. Goals reviewed with leadership team The Retrospect
  43. 43. BEST COMPANIES PROVIDE NEARLY
  44. 44. DISCOVER WHATS CRITICAL3
  45. 45. EVEN FOR SMALL STARTUPS LEARNING IS EXPENSIVE TIME IDEAS DESIGN BUILD TEST MEASURE LEARN COST You can not A/B test your way to core value and minimally viable is not the same as critical. WHAT WE BUILT WHAT WE LEARNED WHAT WE ARE PLANNING
  46. 46. DISCOVERING PRODUCT FIT Capital Burn Rate Revenue Ramp Rate Problems Solutions User Discovery Jobs to Be Done Valuable DESIREABLE FEASIBLE
  47. 47. DESIGN THE RIGHT THINGS DESIGN THINGS RIGHT
  48. 48. Nail THE PROBLEM
  49. 49. Controlled Product Introduction Critical Product Themes Critical Design & Technology Components Critical Team Capabilities Critical Program Events Design Sprint Discovery Problem Research Solution Discovery Journey Map Prototypes/Storyboards/Video Creative Brief/Press Release Interviews Daily SCRUM cadence Sprint Planning Vision Review Customer Interviews Design Goal Review Market Fit Review Stakeholder Alignment Prototypes Design Architect Web Site Phone App Tablet App Unit Testing QA Test Process Build Process Release Notes Bug Reporting Retrospect Process Customer Demos Customer Interviews Exec Readout Fail Fast Checkpoint Architecture Review Strategic Pricing Plan MVP Build Build Integrate Micro-Service Platform Web Services Framework Identity Framework API Gateway/Toolchain/SDK Email Notifications Push Notifications Pub/Sub Messaging Logging/Search Backlog Grooming Estimates/Commits Security Audits Bug Reviews Usability Testing A/B Testing Analytics Reporting Burn Down Reporting Budget Review Revenue Commits Channel Strategy Product Fit Review Executive Demos Exec Readout CI/CD Pipeline Automate Operate Deploy Build/Release/Deploy Framework Test Framework Security Audit Framework Security Attack Defense DevOps Dashboard Pipeline Automation Controlled Feature Release Regression Testing Marketing Plan Sales Training Support Training Product Launch Scale Value Scale Awareness Scale Users Device Finger Printing Parental Controls Policy Enforcement Content Filters Operational Readiness How To/What’s New Market Traction Reports Sales Training Soft Launch Satisfaction Surveys Exec Readout Revenue Reporting ROADMAP EVERYTHING CRITICAL
  50. 50. EXPLORE NEW SOURCES OF DISCOVERY Source: Alpha – 2017 PRODUCT MANAGEMENT INSIGHTS
  51. 51. BE DELIBERATE IN RESEARCH MOTIVATIONS Test Type Frequency Source: Alpha – 2017 PRODUCT MANAGEMENT INSIGHTS
  52. 52. TRY NEW RESEARCH TECHNIQUES Mobile Surveys Online Communities Social Media Analytics Text Analytics Webcam Based Interviews Mobile Qualitative Eye Tracking Behavioral Economic Models Research Gamification Prediction Markets Facial Analysis Virtual Environments / VR Internet of Things Biometric Response Sensor / Usage / Telemetry Data Wearables Based Research Mobile Ethnography Neuromarketing Crowdsourcing Micro-Surveys Big Data Analytics
  53. 53. DISCOVER SOURCES OF VALUE
  54. 54. BUILD A JOURNEY MAP
  55. 55. TAKE TIME TO UNDERSTAND Customer Journey Customer Needs Awareness Becomes aware of product, brand, promotion or offer Desire Determines interest, want or need compares against current alternatives Choice Best Value, Support, Quality, Package, Fit, Alternatives Engagement Impulse Fulfillment, FOMO, Self Worth, Gratification Satisfaction Return Visit, Repeat Purchase, Subscription Renewal Net Promoter Meaningful, Excitement, Insight, Knowledge, Sharing
  56. 56. Wants,Needs,Fears JobstoBeDone Willingnessto pay Potential to promote Currentalternatives Switchingincentives Connectionto the brand Emotionalfulfillment Instantgratification Signups Conversions Workflow completions ClickThroughRates AbandonCart Rates Monthly/Daily ActiveUsers Returnvisits Onlineratings Socialrecommendations BE A HEALTHY SCEPTIC Qualitative Misconceptions Quantitative Biases Do not assume rational, unbiased, or sustainable behaviors
  57. 57. EXPLORE BEHAVIORAL SCIENCE TASK/JOB ACTUALIZATION COGNITIVELOAD AESTHETICDESIGN SOCIALSIGNIFICANCE EMOTIONALFULLFILMENT ECONOMICFIT FUNCTIONALNEEDS
  58. 58. RELEARN TO PRIORITIZE Source: https://foldingburritos.com/product-prioritization-techniques/
  59. 59. GO BUILD SOMETHING WONDERFUL FIND THE BEST VERSIONS OF YOURSELVES WHILE DOING IT!

×