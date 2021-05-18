Successfully reported this slideshow.
FINDING THE BEST OPPORTUNITIES
BALANCE SHEETS, STOCK BUYBACKS, HIGH RISK LEGAL AND TAX STRATEGIES It’s not just about
MULTI-SIDED PLATFORMS, VALUE EXTRACTION, AND MARKET POWER or
NEW CATEGORY CREATION, FIRST MOVER ADVANTAGE, AND BLITZSCALING or
NETWORK EFFECTS, AND NONDISRUPTABLE VALUE CHAINS or
PRODUCT PIPELINE VITALITY, CUSTOMER ADVISORY BOARDS, AND ECO-SYSTEMS or
SCALING PLATFORMS, CONTENT, SERVICES, AND CUSTOMER LIFETIME VALUE or
PRICING POWER, BUNDLING, ENGAGEMENT, AND FLYWHEELS or
FOLLOWING TRILLION DOLLAR COMPANIES VERTICAL INTEGRATED BUSINESS MODEL GLOBAL GROWTH MINDSET IDENTITY BRANDED CUSTOMER REL...
These are all epic strategies, but no one ever starts with epic.
Source: Dan Schmidt START BY STRUCTURING YOUR RESEARCH
GO BEYOND DISCOVERY AND THE DESIGN SPRINT
GO BEYOND SERVICE BLUEPRINTING AND CUSTOMER JOURNEY MAPS
BEHAVIORS MARKETS SEGMENTS ENABLERS EXPLORE THE NEW NORMAL Integrated System Thinking
QUANTIFY, QUALIFY AND PRIORITIZE NEXT
EVALUATE YOUR DIFFERENTIATION STRATEGY Service Warranty Delivery Payment Options Functionality Support Quality Reliability...
FOR THESE COHORTS WHO HAVE THESE JOBS TO BE DONE OUR IS A THAT PROVIDES UNLIKE THESE ALTERNATIVES WE ARE BETTER IN THESE W...
MODEL YOUR MARKETPLACE DYNAMICS W H A T T H E Y W A N T , N E E D , F E A R , V A L U E W H Y A N D W I L L I N G N E S S ...
KNOW YOUR BUSINESS PRIORITIES
EVALUATE BUILD, BUY, PARTNER, AND INVESTMENT OPTIONS ROIC TIME OPEN SOURCE CROWDSOURCING OUTSOURCING OFFSHORING SOFTWARE L...
FRAME THE BUSINESS MODEL
ALIGN YOUR STAKEHOLDERS Sales Partners Customers C-Suite Investors Finance Support Engineering
DELIVER YOUR MVP MOVE BEYOND INSPIRED TO EMPOWERED
MAKE YOUR CASE Source: Dan Schmidt THE IMPORTANCE OF THE PROBLEM, TO WHOM AND WHY MARKET SIZE, DRIVERS, FRICTION AND DYNAM...
WHAT’S MY POINT?
OPPORTUNITIES ARE NOT “WHAT IF” or “WHY NOT” HYPOTHESIS
OPPORTUNITIES ARE NOT TECHNOLOGIES IN SEARCH OF MARKETS
OPPORTUNITIES ARE NOT RESEARCH, EXPERIMENTS OR PROBLEM SOLVING
OPPORTUNITIES ARE ABOUT REIMAGINING A BETTER FUTURE TOGETHER BECAUSE KNOWING WHAT MADE SOMETHING GREAT AND WHAT MAKES SOME...
REMEMBER IT’S NOT ENOUGH TO LOVE WHAT YOU'RE MAKING
LOVE THE PEOPLE YOU'RE MAKING IT WITH AND FOR
BECAUSE HERE'S THE THING LIFE IS JUST TOO SHORT TO BE CHECKING OFF BOXES
