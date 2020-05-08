Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
FINDING THE BEST OPPORTUNITIES
BALANCE SHEETS, STOCK BUYBACKS HIGH RISK LEGAL AND TAX STRATEGIES It’s not just about
MULTI-SIDED PLATFORMS, VALUE EXTRACTION AND MARKET POWER or
NEW CATEGORY CREATION FIRST MOVER ADVANTAGE AND BLITZSCALING or
NETWORK EFFECTS, EXPLOSIVE GROWTH, AND NONDISRUPTABLE VALUE CHAINS or
OBSOLESCENCE AND BECOMING A FINE-TUNED FEATURE FACTORY VALUABLE FEASIBLEUSABLE or
PRODUCT PIPELINE VITALITY, CUSTOMER ADVISORY BOARDS AND ECO-SYSTEMS or
UNIT COST, PRICING POWER, BUNDLING, ENGAGEMENT LOOPS AND FLYWHEELS or
SCALING PLATFORMS, CONTENT, SERVICES, CUSTOMER ACQUISITION COST, LOYALTY AND CUSTOMER LIFETIME VALUE or
FOLLOWING TRILLION DOLLAR COMPANIES VERTICAL INTEGRATED BUSINESS MODEL GLOBAL GROWTH MINDSET IDENTITY BRANDED CUSTOMER REL...
These are all epic strategies, but no one ever starts with epic.
Source: Dan Schmidt START BY STRUCTURING YOUR RESEARCH
BEHAVIORS MARKETS SEGMENTS ENABLERS EXPLORE
GO BEYOND SERVICE BLUEPRINTING AND CUSTOMER JOURNEY MAPS
TRY CONVERGING ON THE USUAL SUSPECTS
TRY CHALLENGING FIRST PRINCIPLES
TRY DIVERGING TO EXPLORE THE EDGES
THEN WORK BACKWARDS FROM DESIRED OUTCOMES
QUANTIFY, QUALIFY AND PRIOITIZE NEXT
EVALUATE YOUR DIFFERENTIATION STRATEGY Service Warranty Delivery Payment Options FunctionalitySupport Quality Reliability ...
FOR THESE COHORTS WHO HAVE THESE JOBS TO BE DONE OUR IS A THAT PROVIDES UNLIKE THESE ALTERNATIVES WE ARE BETTER IN THESE W...
MODEL YOUR MARKETPLACE DYNAMICS W H A T T H E Y W A N T , N E E D , F E A R , V A L U E W H Y A N D W I L L I N G N E S S ...
KNOW YOUR BUSINESS PRIORITIES
EVALUATE BUILD, BUY, PARTNER, AND INVESTMENT OPTIONS ROIC TIME OPEN SOURCE CROWDSOURCING OUTSOURCING OFFSHORING SOFTWARE L...
FRAME THE BUSINESS MODEL
ALIGN YOUR STAKEHOLDERS Sales Partners Customers C-Suite Investors FinanceSupport Engineering
MAKE YOUR CASE Source: Dan Schmidt THE IMPORTANCE OF THE PROBLEM, TO WHOM AND WHY MARKET SIZE, DRIVERS, FRICTION AND DYNAM...
DELIVER YOUR MVP FIND PRODUCT MARKET FIT GET BEYOND ZERO TO ONE
VALIDATE CUSTOMER AND END USER CHALLENGES
WHAT’S MY POINT?
OPPORTUNITIES ARE NOT JUST “WHAT IF” or “WHY NOT” HYPOTHESIS
OPPORTUNITIES ARE NOT JUST TECHNOLOGIES IN SEARCH OF MARKETS
OPPORTUNITIES ARE NOT JUST RESEARCH, EXPERIMENTS OR PROBLEM SOLVING
OPPORTUNITIES ARE ABOUT REIMAGINING A BETTER FUTURE TOGETHER AND NOT BECAUSE THEY ARE EASY … Exploring for meaningful beca...
REMEMBER IT’S NOT ENOUGH TO LOVE WHAT YOU'RE MAKING
LOVE THE PEOPLE YOU'RE MAKING IT WITH AND FOR
PRODUCTFIT.BIZ EXPLORING, LEARNING AND ADAPTING
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Finding the Best Opportunities

24 views

Published on

It's not just about secret sauce, a better-better, or your critical edge.

Published in: Business
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Finding the Best Opportunities

  1. 1. FINDING THE BEST OPPORTUNITIES
  2. 2. BALANCE SHEETS, STOCK BUYBACKS HIGH RISK LEGAL AND TAX STRATEGIES It’s not just about
  3. 3. MULTI-SIDED PLATFORMS, VALUE EXTRACTION AND MARKET POWER or
  4. 4. NEW CATEGORY CREATION FIRST MOVER ADVANTAGE AND BLITZSCALING or
  5. 5. NETWORK EFFECTS, EXPLOSIVE GROWTH, AND NONDISRUPTABLE VALUE CHAINS or
  6. 6. OBSOLESCENCE AND BECOMING A FINE-TUNED FEATURE FACTORY VALUABLE FEASIBLEUSABLE or
  7. 7. PRODUCT PIPELINE VITALITY, CUSTOMER ADVISORY BOARDS AND ECO-SYSTEMS or
  8. 8. UNIT COST, PRICING POWER, BUNDLING, ENGAGEMENT LOOPS AND FLYWHEELS or
  9. 9. SCALING PLATFORMS, CONTENT, SERVICES, CUSTOMER ACQUISITION COST, LOYALTY AND CUSTOMER LIFETIME VALUE or
  10. 10. FOLLOWING TRILLION DOLLAR COMPANIES VERTICAL INTEGRATED BUSINESS MODEL GLOBAL GROWTH MINDSET IDENTITY BRANDED CUSTOMER RELATIONSHIPS VANITY AFFILIATION WITH PRODUCTS AND SERVICES PURSUIT OF NEW BUSINESS MODELS FOR THE FUTURE or
  11. 11. These are all epic strategies, but no one ever starts with epic.
  12. 12. Source: Dan Schmidt START BY STRUCTURING YOUR RESEARCH
  13. 13. BEHAVIORS MARKETS SEGMENTS ENABLERS EXPLORE
  14. 14. GO BEYOND SERVICE BLUEPRINTING AND CUSTOMER JOURNEY MAPS
  15. 15. TRY CONVERGING ON THE USUAL SUSPECTS
  16. 16. TRY CHALLENGING FIRST PRINCIPLES
  17. 17. TRY DIVERGING TO EXPLORE THE EDGES
  18. 18. THEN WORK BACKWARDS FROM DESIRED OUTCOMES
  19. 19. QUANTIFY, QUALIFY AND PRIOITIZE NEXT
  20. 20. EVALUATE YOUR DIFFERENTIATION STRATEGY Service Warranty Delivery Payment Options FunctionalitySupport Quality Reliability Ease of Use Service Warranty Delivery Payment Options FunctionalitySupport Quality Reliability Ease of Use
  21. 21. FOR THESE COHORTS WHO HAVE THESE JOBS TO BE DONE OUR IS A THAT PROVIDES UNLIKE THESE ALTERNATIVES WE ARE BETTER IN THESE WAYS DEVELOP YOUR VALUE PROPOSITION
  22. 22. MODEL YOUR MARKETPLACE DYNAMICS W H A T T H E Y W A N T , N E E D , F E A R , V A L U E W H Y A N D W I L L I N G N E S S T O P A Y S U B S T I T U T E S A L T E R N A T I V E S S W I T C H I N G C O S T C O N S T R A I N T S
  23. 23. KNOW YOUR BUSINESS PRIORITIES
  24. 24. EVALUATE BUILD, BUY, PARTNER, AND INVESTMENT OPTIONS ROIC TIME OPEN SOURCE CROWDSOURCING OUTSOURCING OFFSHORING SOFTWARE LICENSING INTELLECTUAL PROPERTY LICENSING FUNDING ACADEMIC RESEARCH FUNDING INSTITUTIONAL RESEARCH INCUBATER or ACCELERATOR ACQUIHIRE INVESTMENT SPIN IN PRODUCT CHANNEL or PARTNER STRATEGIES CORPORATE VENTURE CAPITAL INVESTMENT STRATEGIC MERGER or ACQUISITION
  25. 25. FRAME THE BUSINESS MODEL
  26. 26. ALIGN YOUR STAKEHOLDERS Sales Partners Customers C-Suite Investors FinanceSupport Engineering
  27. 27. MAKE YOUR CASE Source: Dan Schmidt THE IMPORTANCE OF THE PROBLEM, TO WHOM AND WHY MARKET SIZE, DRIVERS, FRICTION AND DYNAMICS COMPETITORS, SUBSTITUTES OR ALTERNATIVES CRITICAL DESIGN, DEVELOPMENT AND DELIVERY CAPABILITIES PROOF OF CONCEPT, DEMONSTRATED VALUE AND TRACTION VALIDATION OF THE PRICING, PACKAGING AND POSITIONING SCALABILITY OF CHANNELS, SYSTEM AND BUSINESS MODEL YOUR END GAME OR EXIT STRATEGY WHY US, WHY NOW
  28. 28. DELIVER YOUR MVP FIND PRODUCT MARKET FIT GET BEYOND ZERO TO ONE
  29. 29. VALIDATE CUSTOMER AND END USER CHALLENGES
  30. 30. WHAT’S MY POINT?
  31. 31. OPPORTUNITIES ARE NOT JUST “WHAT IF” or “WHY NOT” HYPOTHESIS
  32. 32. OPPORTUNITIES ARE NOT JUST TECHNOLOGIES IN SEARCH OF MARKETS
  33. 33. OPPORTUNITIES ARE NOT JUST RESEARCH, EXPERIMENTS OR PROBLEM SOLVING
  34. 34. OPPORTUNITIES ARE ABOUT REIMAGINING A BETTER FUTURE TOGETHER AND NOT BECAUSE THEY ARE EASY … Exploring for meaningful because we can. Discovering the best problems, solutions and customers. Experimenting with what’s undervalued and overcomplicated. Designing for humanities best interest.
  35. 35. REMEMBER IT’S NOT ENOUGH TO LOVE WHAT YOU'RE MAKING
  36. 36. LOVE THE PEOPLE YOU'RE MAKING IT WITH AND FOR
  37. 37. PRODUCTFIT.BIZ EXPLORING, LEARNING AND ADAPTING

×