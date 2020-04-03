Exploring with Canvas

Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
MOVING BEYOND THE STATUS QUO
GETTING BEYOND BEST PRACTICES User Persona User Stories Jobs to be Done Customer Journey Map Service Blueprinting Empathy ...
FROM NATIVE MODE DEFAULT OR BORED AND BRILLIANT CONCEPTS
https://twitter.com/danielfschmidt TO UNDERSTANDING CHANGABLE
pt = practice (cumulative sum of the team) et = team empathy (as a function of team dynamics and motivation) es = self emp...
Human reasoning is explored with thought experiments, mental models, frameworks, research, domain contextualization and fe...
USING BOTH STUCTURED AND UNSTRUCTURED THINKING
@larrykim GETTING BEYOND YOUR COMFORT ZONE
TO COMMUNICATE DESIGN FUNCTIONAL Business Marketing Technical Regulatory Security Operational Support • Technology, Produc...
START MAKING SENSE OF THINGS
BEGIN EXPLORING
DISCOVER WHATS ON YOUR RADAR
CONVERGE ON THE USUAL SUSPECTS
IMAGINE DESIRED OUTCOMES
INSPECT FIRST PRINCIPLES
DIVERGE TO EXPLORE THE EDGES
EXAMINE COHERENCE
Minimal Viable Community Canvas Service Model Canvas Elements of User Experience Design Model Canvas User Centered Design ...
The S a C e Ca a ​(be a) P rpo e Wh are o here? Wha i o r compan P rpo e? Val e Wha are he core al e ha define ho ork ge d...
This personal impact canvas was made by Caleb Gardner. Feel free to use and adapt it however it’ll help you change the wor...
HOW, WHERE AND WHY THEY USE, REASONS TO PROMOTE, WILLINGNESS TO PAY 1CONTEXT 2EMOTION 3MEANING COGNITIVE INTERVIEW ADDITIO...
Opportunity Canvas Users & Customers What types of users and customers have the challenges your solution addresses? Look f...
The Business Model Canvas designed by: Strategyzer AG The makers of Business Model Generation and Strategyzer This work is...
Branding Value Propositions Segments & PersonasBrandExperiencesLexiconOrganicChannels Assets Promotional Infrastructure ht...
Service Model Canvas
User Centred Design Canvas is licenced as Creative Commons – you can use it in any way you like unless you give credits to...
Lean UX Canvas (v2) Users What types (i.e., personas) of users and customers should you focus on first? (Hint: Who buys yo...
Empathy Map Canvas Designed for: Designed by: Date: Version: WHO are we empathizing with? What do they need to DO? What do...
Confluence Blueprint DACI Decision FAQ Q1: A1: References Relevance Link Follow-up action items Title = to do Option 1: Do...
Mission Vision Brand Acquisition Activation Value Propositions Revenue Target Audience Market Retention This work is licen...
TheBrandStrategyCanvas Created by archer>malmo ventures. CC Attribution-NonCommercial 4.0 International. creative capital ...
Research Design CanvasName: Designed by Ben Ellway @ Academic-Toolkit. CC-BY-NC-SA. This work is licensed under Creative C...
PRODUCTFIT.BIZ EXPLORING, LEARNING AND ADAPTING
Exploring with Canvas
Exploring with Canvas
Exploring with Canvas
Exploring with Canvas
Exploring with Canvas
Exploring with Canvas
Exploring with Canvas
Exploring with Canvas
Exploring with Canvas
Exploring with Canvas
Exploring with Canvas
Exploring with Canvas
Exploring with Canvas
Exploring with Canvas
Exploring with Canvas
Exploring with Canvas
Exploring with Canvas
Exploring with Canvas
Exploring with Canvas
Exploring with Canvas
Exploring with Canvas
Exploring with Canvas
Exploring with Canvas
Exploring with Canvas
Exploring with Canvas
Exploring with Canvas
Exploring with Canvas
Exploring with Canvas
Exploring with Canvas
Exploring with Canvas
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Exploring with Canvas

28 views

Published on

When you need a jumpstart.

Published in: Design
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Exploring with Canvas

  1. 1. MOVING BEYOND THE STATUS QUO
  2. 2. GETTING BEYOND BEST PRACTICES User Persona User Stories Jobs to be Done Customer Journey Map Service Blueprinting Empathy Map Scenario Map Value Proposition
  3. 3. FROM NATIVE MODE DEFAULT OR BORED AND BRILLIANT CONCEPTS
  4. 4. https://twitter.com/danielfschmidt TO UNDERSTANDING CHANGABLE
  5. 5. pt = practice (cumulative sum of the team) et = team empathy (as a function of team dynamics and motivation) es = self empathy (as a function of self awareness and reflection) eu = user empathy (as a function of engagement, observation and immersion) tc = team composition (as a function of diversity in experience and personality) io = number of original ideas generated id = number of divergent additions on original ideas de = domain expertise db = domain perceived need/solution bias dc = domain contribution quotient In = innovation capacity In=pt(2et+es+eu+tc)+dc Source: Matt Rothe EXECUTING WHATS SOLVABLE
  6. 6. Human reasoning is explored with thought experiments, mental models, frameworks, research, domain contextualization and feedback loops. 650 MENTAL MODELS The 12 most common from over
  7. 7. USING BOTH STUCTURED AND UNSTRUCTURED THINKING
  8. 8. @larrykim GETTING BEYOND YOUR COMFORT ZONE
  9. 9. TO COMMUNICATE DESIGN FUNCTIONAL Business Marketing Technical Regulatory Security Operational Support • Technology, Product, Marketing Roadmaps • Reference Architectures • High Level Software Designs • C4 Models for Software Architectures • Solution Architecture Documents (ARC42) • Software Requirement Specifications (IEEE 830) • Business, Opportunity, Design, User, Value Prop Canvases • Business Process Model Notations • Storyboards, Concept Videos, Wireframes, Mockups, Prototypes • Creative Briefs, Personas, Style Guides, Sitemaps • Service Blueprinting, Customer Journey Maps • Data Dictionaries & Models • Application Programming Interface specifications • Component Specifications, Product Spec Sheets • User Stories, Use Cases, Jobs to Be Done • Call Flows/System Flows/UML sequence diagrams • Release Notes, Method of Procedures • FAQ, How To, What's New, Quick Start guides
  10. 10. START MAKING SENSE OF THINGS
  11. 11. BEGIN EXPLORING
  12. 12. DISCOVER WHATS ON YOUR RADAR
  13. 13. CONVERGE ON THE USUAL SUSPECTS
  14. 14. IMAGINE DESIRED OUTCOMES
  15. 15. INSPECT FIRST PRINCIPLES
  16. 16. DIVERGE TO EXPLORE THE EDGES
  17. 17. EXAMINE COHERENCE
  18. 18. Minimal Viable Community Canvas Service Model Canvas Elements of User Experience Design Model Canvas User Centered Design Canvas Lean UX Canvas Google Heart Framework Customer Journey Canvas Empathy Map Canvas Persona Canvas Buyer Canvas Customer Forces Canvas DACI Decisions Canvas Digital Marketing Canvas Brand Strategy Canvas Event Canvas Jobs to Be Done Canvas Research Design Canvas Experiment Report Canvas Knowledge Sharing Canvas Article Design Canvas The Startup Culture Canvas Personal Impact Canvas Play-to-Win Strategy Canvas Context Map Canvas How Might We (Double Diamond) Humane Design Guide Project Canvas Team Canvas Product Vision Board Consumer Trend Canvas Opportunity Canvas Business Model Canvas Growth Hacking Canvas Lean Canvas MVP Experiment Canvas Pestel Canvas Porter Five Forces The Product Management Canvas Value Proposition Canvas Product-Market Fit Canvas Platform Design Canvas 42 CANVASES TO GET YOU STARTED
  19. 19. The S a C e Ca a ​(be a) P rpo e Wh are o here? Wha i o r compan P rpo e? Val e Wha are he core al e ha define ho ork ge done & ho people rela e o each o her? Memorable & conci e. No more han fo r. A pira ion Wha i o r ideal compan & c l re like? Wha are he o come of o r al e in prac ice? Si o eigh brief a emen . Goal & S ra egie Leade hi & A h i Wha i i gle i a le f leade hi ? S e Wha adjec i e be de c ibe h hi g k? Pe e Wha i a ab h he c a ela e i e le? Wha ra egie & ac ic can align opera ion i h al e & achie e a pira ion ? A hori Leader hip Go ernance S r c re & Space Polic Proce People C omer & Comm ni Hiring B ine Propo i ion Ho doe o r b ine al e propo i ion align i h o r al e and a pira ion ? . he a i de a e .c DEFINING MEANINGFUL
  20. 20. This personal impact canvas was made by Caleb Gardner. Feel free to use and adapt it however it’ll help you change the world. (But please don’t try to sell it.) Ambition Assets Time Horizons Areas of How do you want to change the world? What keeps you up at night? What do you bring to the table that’s unique to you? You Your social circle Your world Now (In the next year) The short-term (1-5 years) The long-term (5+ years) What new things do you need to make your ambition possible? How will you fulﬁll your ambition? Constraints What non- negotiables do you have?
  21. 21. HOW, WHERE AND WHY THEY USE, REASONS TO PROMOTE, WILLINGNESS TO PAY 1CONTEXT 2EMOTION 3MEANING COGNITIVE INTERVIEW ADDITIONAL ELICITATION TECHNIQUES http://humanetech.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/04/humane_design_worksheet.pdf
  22. 22. Opportunity Canvas Users & Customers What types of users and customers have the challenges your solution addresses? Look for differences in user’s goals or uses that would affect their use of the product. Separate users and customers into different types based on those differences that make a difference. It’s a bad idea to target “everyone” with your product. Problems What problems do prospective users and customers have today that your solution addresses? What needs, goals, or jobs-to-be-done done should your solution address? Solution ideas List product, feature, or enhancement ideas that solve problems for your target audience. How will users use your solution? If your target audience has your solution, what will they do differently as a consequence? And, how will that benefit them? User Metrics What specific user behaviors can you measure that will indicate they try, adopt, use, and place value in your solution? Solutions Today How do users address their problems today? List competitive products or work-around approaches your users have for meeting their needs. Adoption Strategy How will customers and users discover and adopt your solution? Business Challenges How do the customers’ and users’ and their challenges above impact your business? If you don’t solve these problems for your customers and users, will it hurt your business? How? Business Benefits and Metrics What business performance metrics will be affected by the success of this solution? These usually change as a consequence of users actually buying and using your solution. Title: Date: Iteration: 12 1 3 4 6 5 7 89 Budget 1. What might it cost your organization if you don’t create this solution? 2. What might your organization earn or save if you do? 3. Given that, what would your organization budget to create this solution? Download at: http://jpattonassociates.com/opportunity-canvas/
  23. 23. The Business Model Canvas designed by: Strategyzer AG The makers of Business Model Generation and Strategyzer This work is licensed under the Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 Unported License. To view a copy of this license, visit: http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/3.0/ or send a letter to Creative Commons, 171 Second Street, Suite 300, San Francisco, California, 94105, USA. strategyzer.com Revenue Streams Customer SegmentsValue PropositionsKey ActivitiesKey Partners Cost Structure Customer Relationships Designed by: Date: Version:Designed for: ChannelsKey Resources
  24. 24. Branding Value Propositions Segments & PersonasBrandExperiencesLexiconOrganicChannels Assets Promotional Infrastructure https://www.alexandercowan.com/growth-hacking-canvas/ The Growth Hacking Canvas Designed by:Designed for: This work is licensed under the Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 Unported License. To view a copy of this license, visit http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/3.0/ or send a letter to Creative Commons, 171 Second Street, Suite 300, San Francisco, California, 94105, USA. Notes: PaidChannels Activities ABC
  25. 25. Service Model Canvas
  26. 26. User Centred Design Canvas is licenced as Creative Commons – you can use it in any way you like unless you give credits to The Rectangles by mentioning the authors or linking the site therectangles.com.
  27. 27. Lean UX Canvas (v2) Users What types (i.e., personas) of users and customers should you focus on first? (Hint: Who buys your product or service? Who uses it? Who configures it? Etc) Solutions What can we make that will solve our business problem and meet the needs of our customers at the same time? List product, feature, or enhancement ideas here. User Outcomes & Benefits Why would your users seek out your product or service? What benefit would they gain from using it? What behavior change can we observe that tells us they've achieved their goal? (Hint: Save money, get a promotion, spend more time with family) Hypotheses Combine the assumptions from 2, 3, 4 & 5 into the following hypothesis statement: “We believe that [business outcome] will be achieved if [user] attains [benefit] with [feature].” (Hint: Each hypothesis should focus on one feature only.) What’s the least amount of work we need to do to learn the next most important thing? Design experiments to learn as fast as you can whether your riskiest assumption is true or false. Business Problem What problem does the business have that you are trying to solve? (Hint: Consider your current offerings and how they delver value, changes in the market, delivery channels, competitive threats and customer behavior.) Business Outcomes How will you know you solved the business problem? What will you measure? (Hint: What will people/users be doing differently if your solutions work? Consider metrics that indicate customer success like average order value, time on site, and retention rate.) Title of initiative: Date: Iteration: 5 3 8 1 6 4 7 2 Download this canvas at: www.jeffgothelf.com/blog/leanuxcanvas-v2 What’s the most important thing we need to learn first? For each hypothesis from Box 6, identify its riskiest assumptions. Then determine the riskiest one right now. This is the assumption that will cause the entire idea to fail if it’s wrong. (Hint: In the early stages of a hypothesis focus on risks to value rather than feasibility.)
  28. 28. Empathy Map Canvas Designed for: Designed by: Date: Version: WHO are we empathizing with? What do they need to DO? What do they need to do differently? What job(s) do they want or need to get done? What decision(s) do they need to make? How will we know they were successful? Who is the person we want to understand? What is the situation they are in? What is their role in the situation? GOAL What do they SEE? What do they SAY? What do they DO? What do they HEAR? What do they THINK and FEEL? What do they see in the marketplace? What do they see in their immediate environment? What do they see others saying and doing? What are they watching and reading? What have we heard them say? What can we imagine them saying? What do they do today? What behavior have we observed? What can we imagine them doing? What are they hearing others say? What are they hearing from friends? What are they hearing from colleagues? What are they hearing second-hand? © 2017 Dave Gray, xplane.comLast updated on 16 July 2017. Download a copy of this canvas at http://gamestorming.com/empathy-map/ 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 PAINS GAINS What are their fears, frustrations, and anxieties? What are their wants, needs, hopes and dreams? What other thoughts and feelings might motivate their behavior?
  29. 29. Confluence Blueprint DACI Decision FAQ Q1: A1: References Relevance Link Follow-up action items Title = to do Option 1: Do Nothing Option 2: Option 3: Description Roll out plan Pro/Cons List pros List cons List pros List cons List pros List cons Risks . Estimated cost and effort Add costs Add costs Add costs This work is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-ShareAlike 4.0 International License. Page 1
  30. 30. Mission Vision Brand Acquisition Activation Value Propositions Revenue Target Audience Market Retention This work is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 Unported License. To view a copy of this license, visit: https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/3.0/ or send a letter to Creative Commons, 171 Second Street, Suite 300, San-Francisco, California, 94105, USA. Designed by: Jeremy Corman The Digital Marketing Canvas Develop a strategy to accelerate business growth Designed for: Date: The company’s purpose and reason for being The company’s long-term, aspirational business goals Complete expression of the company that is being communicated creating an experience in the public, both rational and emotional The customers (existing + ideal) the company serves Getting visitors from scalable channels A measurable first happy experience to get to‘aha moment’ Monetizing users behavior Promise of value to be delivered : benefits and unique differentiation www.digitalmarketingcanvas.co Referral Users referring the product to their peers The company’s market position relative to competition Getting users to come back to AARRR sections (as much as possible)
  31. 31. TheBrandStrategyCanvas Created by archer>malmo ventures. CC Attribution-NonCommercial 4.0 International. creative capital from KeyMessages What’s your story? What are the most important and diﬀerentiating aspects of the brand? How can you deﬁne them as quickly and interestingly as possible? BrandPositioningStatement Must meet all ﬁve criteria: important, unique, believable, actionable, sustainable. Audience Who are they and what is their most important psychographic need or desire as it relates to the brand’s category? Description What is the simplest description of the product? Or what is the broader, more strategic frame of reference? Beneﬁt What is the unique, primary beneﬁt or point of diﬀerence of the product? Proof What are the factual, meaningful and provable reasons to believe the primary beneﬁt or point of diﬀerence? Payoﬀ What is the ultimate emotional payoﬀ for the customer or user? Does it answer the need in the audience section? For: ______________ is: that: because: sothat: BrandEssence What is the core idea or deﬁning concept of the brand? Is it tangible or attitudinal? (Unique, succinct, pithy, and ideally 2-4 words.) BrandPersonality What are the brand’s human characteristics? (Usually expressed as adjectives.) CompanyValues What are the values of the company? (Usually expressed as nouns.) How do the values of the founders inﬂuence company values? How do company values inﬂuence your product, culture, or customers? CREATED BY: CREATED FOR: VERSION: DATE: A B C D E EmotionalBeneﬁts What are the intangible beneﬁts of the product? Which beneﬁt is unique or most important? RationalBeneﬁts What are the tangible beneﬁts of the product? Which beneﬁt is unique or most important? DC E Customer/UserInsight What do people thinkand feel regarding the category? How are you relevant to those needs or desires? What problem(s) do you solve for them? What beneﬁts of your company/product are most valuable to them? What most strongly inﬂuences their decisions in this category? A Company/ProductFeatures What is the simplest description of your product and what it does? What aspects of that are diﬀerent from everyone else? B CompetitiveEnvironment What concepts and conventions deﬁne the category? Who are your direct and indirect competitors? What deﬁnes them? Where is the strategic void in the market? Are you disrupting the category in any way? C
  32. 32. Research Design CanvasName: Designed by Ben Ellway @ Academic-Toolkit. CC-BY-NC-SA. This work is licensed under Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-ShareAlike 4.0 International License. www.academic-toolkit.com Date / Version:Title of Thesis: Problem / Phenomenon Does a real-world problem(s) motivate the project? What are the main phenomenon and specific sub-phenomena being investigated? Assumptions / Paradigm Is the research based upon particular philosophical assumptions? Does the research operate within a specific paradigm? Literatures What literatures, subareas, or constellations will be used? What are the key articles / studies? Will each literature play a supporting or motivating role? Observations and Arguments What themes and issues are evident in the literatures? What gaps and / or problems are evident in the literatures? What are the costs or risks of the gaps / problems? Which are pre-existing and which are identified by you? Research Questions What are the research questions? What are the benefits / value of investigating them? Are there any tentative hypotheses? Theory What theoretical ideas / model / framework / concepts will be used or developed in the project? What role will theory play in the project? Contributions What are the potential contributions (empirical, theoretical, practical, methodological) of the research? Who are the key stakeholders and what benefits will the research provide to them? Methodology / Design What is the overall design or methodology for the study? What are the key principles or objectives of the methodology? Methods What methods of data collection and analysis will be utilized? What are the key features or strengths of each method? Sample / Context What sample and sampling methods will be used? What aspects of the context are likely to be important?
  33. 33. PRODUCTFIT.BIZ EXPLORING, LEARNING AND ADAPTING

×