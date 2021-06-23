Successfully reported this slideshow.
Jun. 23, 2021

Delivering on meaningful.

A guide to giddy-up.

  1. 1. LOOK BEYOND THE SHORT TERM
  2. 2. GET PAST COMFORT ZONES
  3. 3. VALUABLE FEASIBLE USABLE THINK BEYOND OBVIOUS
  4. 4. IMMERSE IN THE MARKET AND WITH CUSTOMERS User Personas Segmentation Profiles User Stories Jobs to be Done Customer Journey Map Service Blueprinting Empathy Map Scenario Map Value Proposition
  5. 5. LEVERAGE STUCTURED AND UNSTRUCTURED THINKING
  6. 6. EXPLORE
  7. 7. MAKE SENSE OF THINGS
  8. 8. Minimal Viable Community Canvas Service Model Canvas Elements of User Experience Design Model Canvas User Centered Design Canvas Lean UX Canvas Google Heart Framework Customer Journey Canvas Empathy Map Canvas Persona Canvas Buyer Canvas Customer Forces Canvas Digital Marketing Canvas Brand Strategy Canvas Jobs to Be Done Canvas Research Design Canvas Experiment Report Canvas Play-to-Win Strategy Canvas How Might We (Double Diamond) Humane Design Guide Project Canvas Product Vision Board Consumer Trend Canvas Opportunity Canvas Business Model Canvas Growth Hacking Canvas Lean Canvas MVP Experiment Canvas Pestel Canvas Porter Five Forces Canvas The Product Management Canvas Value Proposition Canvas Product-Market Fit Canvas Platform Design Canvas DIMENSION COMPLEXITY
  9. 9. CLEARLY DEFINE THE PROBLEM
  10. 10. DO NOT FEAR HARD
  11. 11. UNDERSTAND THE SYSTEM
  12. 12. TEST WHAT’S MEANINGFUL Product Concepts Customer Discovery User Experiences Friction Price/Value
  13. 13. pt = practice (cumulative sum of the team) et = team empathy (as a function of team dynamics and motivation) es = self empathy (as a function of self awareness and reflection) eu = user empathy (as a function of engagement, observation and immersion) tc = team composition (as a function of diversity in experience and personality) io = number of original ideas generated id = number of divergent additions on original ideas de = domain expertise db = domain perceived need/solution bias dc = domain contribution quotient In = innovation capacity In=pt(2et+es+eu+tc)+dc Source: Matt Rothe TOGETHER IS JUST BET TER

