Ravines on Main Freehold Townhomes in Streetsville

Another fine project by: ravinesonmain.com
Table of Contents Discover Ravines on Main 03 Streetsville lifestyle 06 Area amenities 08 Elevated living 12 Floorplan...
In the heart of where you want to be. Ravines on Main in Streetsville is an exclusive community of 26 elegant, 3-storey to...
42 Enjoy life in the VillageintheCity 05 04
Streetsville’s Village in the City has everything you could ask for. Streetsville is a truly unique community within the C...
09 08 401 401 403 403 407 403 407 M cLA U G H LIN R D . H U R O N TA R IO ST. M AVIS RD. M I S S I S S A U G A R D . M I S...
11 RIVER GROVE COMMUNITY CENTRE SHERIDAN COLLEGE BRAEBEN GOLF COURSE HEARTLAND TOWN CENTRE TRILLIUM HEALTH PARTNERS CREDIT...
Elevated living The exquisite residences at Ravines on Main are built in a stunning neo-Georgian style. These all-brick ho...
RAVINES 1 Units 1-8
BASEMENT GROUND FLOOR SECOND FLOOR THIRD FLOOR Ravines 1 3 BEDROOM | RAVINE VIEW | 4 BATH BASEMENT PLAN HWB F ELEVATOR LOW...
BASEMENT SECOND FLOOR THIRD FLOOR Ravines 1 3 BEDROOM | RAVINE VIEW | 4 BATH LOWER HEADROOM BASEMENT PLAN LOTS 2 & 3 BLOCK...
BASEMENT SECOND FLOOR THIRD FLOOR Ravines 1 3 BEDROOM | RAVINE VIEW | 4 BATH ATOR PC. H-IN ED LOWER HEADROOM F HWB UNFINIS...
BASEMENT SECOND FLOOR THIRD FLOOR Ravines 1 4 BEDROOM | RAVINE VIEW | 4 BATH BASEMENT PLAN HWB F LOWER HEADROOM UNEX. OPT....
BASEMENT SECOND FLOOR THIRD FLOOR Ravines 1 3 BEDROOM | RAVINE VIEW | 4 BATH BASEMENT PLAN F UNEX. OPT. COLD CELLAR ELEVAT...
BASEMENT SECOND FLOOR THIRD FLOOR Ravines 1 3 BEDROOM | RAVINE VIEW | 4 BATH 27 26 BASEMENT PLAN F HWB LOW HEADROOM IF GRA...
BASEMENT SECOND FLOOR THIRD FLOOR BASEMENT PLAN HWB F W ELEVATOR UNEXCAVATED UNFINISHED BASEMENT D T UNEX. OPT. 3PC. ROUGH...
RAVINES 2 Units 9-14
BASEMENT SECOND FLOOR THIRD FLOOR BASEMENT PLAN HWB LAUNDRY UTILITY LOW HEADROOM UNEX. OPT. COLD CELLAR T UP ELEVATOR F OP...
BASEMENT SECOND FLOOR THIRD FLOOR T BASEMENT PLAN ELEVATOR F HWB OPT. 3PC. ROUGH-IN UNEXCAVATED UNFINISHED BASEMENT UNEX. ...
BASEMENT SECOND FLOOR THIRD FLOOR ELEVATOR OPT. 3PC. ROUGH-IN F HWB BASEMENT PLAN UNFINISHED BASEMENT LAUNDRY W D T UNEXCA...
RAVINES 3 Units 15-19
BASEMENT SECOND FLOOR THIRD FLOOR UNEX. BASEMENT PLAN F HWB LOW HEADROOM OPT. 3 PC ROUGH-IN UNEX. OPT. COLD CELLAR ELEVATO...
BASEMENT SECOND FLOOR THIRD FLOOR BASEMENT PLAN F HWB LOW HEADROOM UNEX. OPT. COLD CELLAR OPT. 3 PC ROUGH-IN ELEVATOR UNEX...
BASEMENT SECOND FLOOR THIRD FLOOR LOW HEADROOM UNEX. UNEX. BASEMENT PLAN F HWB OPT. 3 PC ROUGH-IN ELEVATOR OPT. COLD CELLA...
RAVINES 4 Freehold Units 1-3
RAVINES 5 Freehold Units 4-7
BASEMENT SECOND FLOOR THIRD FLOOR Ravines 4 3 BEDROOM | 4 BATH 51 50 BASEMENT PLAN W HWB OPT. 3PC. ROUGH-IN UNFINISHED BAS...
BASEMENT SECOND FLOOR THIRD FLOOR Ravines 4, 5 3 BEDROOM | 4 BATH 53 52 BASEMENT PLAN HWB ELEVATOR UNFINISHED BASEMENT UNE...
BASEMENT SECOND FLOOR THIRD FLOOR Ravines 4, 5 3 BEDROOM | 4 BATH Unit 7, 4 Reverse 55 54 BASEMENT PLAN W UNEXCAVATED ELEV...
RAVINES 1 RAVINES 2 RAVINES 3 RAVINES 4 – Freehold RAVINES 5 – Freehold 1 - 2391 sq.ft. 2 - 2610 sq.ft. 3 - 2610 sq.ft. 4 ...
Builder of Excellence City Park Homes Exciting new homes in established neighbourhoods City Park Homes is a custom boutiqu...
LAUNDRY AREA: n One laundry tub provided, as per plan n Hot and cold laundry taps for washer n Exterior exhaust for dry...
46 Main Street, Streetsville, Mississauga, ON. sales@cityparkhomes.com www.ravinesonmain.com April 22, 2021
Ravines on Main Freehold Townhomes in Streetsville

  1. 1. Another fine project by: ravinesonmain.com
  2. 2. Table of Contents Discover Ravines on Main 03 Streetsville lifestyle 06 Area amenities 08 Elevated living 12 Floorplans 14 Site map 56 Builder of excellence 58 Quality features and finishes 60 The Nature of Luxury CLASSIC TOWNHOMES IN STREETSVILLE VILLAGE
  3. 3. In the heart of where you want to be. Ravines on Main in Streetsville is an exclusive community of 26 elegant, 3-storey townhome residences, complete with personal elevators. Here you’re close to nature while wrapped in luxury. Located at Main and Wyndham, Ravines on Main puts you right in the heart of Streetsville’s unique village in the city. Everything is so close, you can leave the car and walk wherever you want. Walk west to the Village Square and enjoy the vitality of the sidewalk cafes, neighbourhood boutiques, and local conveniences. Walk east to the banks of the Credit River and admire the beautiful ravines along the Culham Trail. You can even walk to the local GO Station to whisk you to downtown Toronto. It’s the perfect location for business professionals seeking a balanced life with a convenient car-free commute. You’re also right next door to the mighty metropolis of Mississauga, Canada’s sixth largest city and major hub in the Waterloo-Toronto tech corridor. 03
  4. 4. 42 Enjoy life in the VillageintheCity 05 04
  5. 5. Streetsville’s Village in the City has everything you could ask for. Streetsville is a truly unique community within the City of Mississauga. It has retained all the charm and appeal of its small-town roots while offering the comforts and conveniences you expect from the city. Situated on the banks of the beautiful Credit River, Streetsville features irresistible shops, lovely cafés, fine-dining restaurants, pubs, spas, fitness facilities and myriad recreational opportunities. With a Walk Score of 82 out of 100, Streetsville lets you go wherever you want on foot. A stroll down Queen Street is an absolute delight. Over 300 shops and services cater to your every need from fashion and food to martial arts and a manicure. Main Street connects Streetsville’s riverside ravines to the boutiques and treats of Village Square. The heart of the community and hub of activity, Village Square with its cobblestone streets is the popular gathering place for friends and neighbours throughout every season of the year. From festivals to concerts to parades and seasonal markets, there’s always something happening in the Village. Just steps from your front door, the beautiful Credit River offers kayaking, fishing and the rare sight of salmon spawning in the fall. Along its forested banks and deep ravines, the David J. Culham Trail reveals idyllic settings for jogging, cycling, hiking, cross-country skiing, magical walks and picnics. Ravines on Main redefineslifeinthecity 07 06
  6. 6. 09 08 401 401 403 403 407 403 407 M cLA U G H LIN R D . H U R O N TA R IO ST. M AVIS RD. M I S S I S S A U G A R D . M I S S I S S A U G A R D . M I S S I S S A U G A R D . E R I N M I L L S P K W Y E R I N M I L L S P K W Y W I N S T O N C H U R C H I L L B L V D . W IN STO N C H U R C H ILL B LV D . D E R R Y R D . W . B R I T A N N I A R D . W . B R I T A N N I A R D . W . E G L I N T O N A V E . W . E G L I N T O N A V E . W . B U R N H A M T H O R P E R D . W . M A V I S R D . DERRY RD. W . MAIN STREET BRISTO L RD. W . B R I S T O L R D . W . Sawgrass Park Deer Run Park Deerwood Clover Meadows Park Fallingbrook Community Park Carolyn Green Park Hewick Meadows Manor Hill Park Sugar Maple Woods Park Middlebury Green Park Vista Heights Park Turner Park Lake Wabukayne Park Windwood Park Plowmans Park Settler’s Green Lake Aquitaine Park Eden Woods Park Hunter’s Green Maplewood Park Riverrun Park Meadow Green Gatineau Green Credit Meadows Swinbourne Meadows Hawthorn Valley Park Ceremonial Green Staghorn Woods Woodland Park Meadowvale Sports Park Leslie Trail Britannia Hills Golf Course Creditview Woods Park River Grove Community Centre Meadowvale Four Rinks Arena Castlegreen Meadows Meadowvale Secondary School Rick Hansen Secondary School Streetsville Secondary School St. Bernadette Elementary School St. Valentine Elementary School Miller's Grove School Trelawny Public School Osprey Woods Public School Settler's Green Public School Whitehorn Public School St. Gregory Champlain Trail School St Jude's Academy West Credit Secondary School Fallingbrook Middle School Meadowvale Community Centre and Library Vic Johnston Arena Meadowvale GO Erin Mills Town Centre Heartland Town Centre Heartland Town Centre Sonoma Park Meadowvale Town Centre Kingsbridge Common Riverwood Park Woodlands Meadow Park Springfield Park Square One Shopping Centre Sheridan College Hazel McCallion Campus Credit Valley Hospital H Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Secondary School Streetsville GO Cineplex Cinemas Mississauga Bristol Road Middle School BraeBen Golf Course Playdium Living Arts Centre N PARKS SCHOOLS SHOPPING RECREATIONAL LIBRARY GOLF GO TRANSIT H HOSPITAL ENTERTAINMENT RESTAURANTS Andiamo Pasta Plus Blackstone Steakhouse & Grill Border MX Mexican Grill Burger Legend Cagney’s Steakhouse & Wine Bar Chop Steakhouse & Bar El Mariachi Tacos and Churros Enzo Two Guys From Italy Goodfellas Pizza Michaelangelo’s Italian Foods Mondello Ristorante Stavro’s Greek Restaurant & Lounge Tea Room Union Social Eatery PARKS AND RECREATION Frank Dowling Softball Jon Clipperton Park Meadowvale Conservation Area Streetsville Memorial Park Streetsville Village Square Timothy Street Park SCHOOLS Dolphin Senior Public School Kendelhurst Academy Preschool Little Rascals Preschool Saint Joseph Catholic Elementary School Streetsville Secondary School Wandering Minstrel Music School COLLEGES & UNIVERSITIES Canadian Business College CDI College Mississauga Evergreen College Mississauga Campus Hazel McCallion Campus National Academy of Health & Business Sylvan Learning of North Mississauga University of Toronto – Mississauga MEDICAL CENTRES Creditview Medical Holor Medical Centre Streetsville Medical Centre Trillium Health Partners – Credit Valley Hospital PLACES OF WORSHIP Mount of Olives Church Ministries St. Andrews Presbyterian Church Streetsville United Church The Journey Trinity Anglican Church Enjoy the Convenience
  7. 7. 11 RIVER GROVE COMMUNITY CENTRE SHERIDAN COLLEGE BRAEBEN GOLF COURSE HEARTLAND TOWN CENTRE TRILLIUM HEALTH PARTNERS CREDIT VALLEY HOSPITAL STREETSVILLE MEMORIAL PARK STREETSVILLE GO STATION 3min 7min STREETSVILLE LIBRARY 6min 9min 8min 2min 3min 4min 4min 11min 3min 2min 7min STREETSVILLE SECONDARY SCHOOL THE FRANKLIN HOUSE 10
  8. 8. Elevated living The exquisite residences at Ravines on Main are built in a stunning neo-Georgian style. These all-brick homes exemplify outstanding craftsmanship with distinctive architectural features such as columned porticos and elegant mullioned windows. These spacious townhomes also feature stunning interiors, premium quality finishes and elevators available in every home. Artisan craftsmanship Homes built by City Park Homes define artisan-quality craftsmanship with their unsurpassed attention to detail. Each unique residence combines high-style and durability to ensure your complete satisfaction. You can take pride in the latest products and materials, and choose from a superb selection of accessories and finishes. Reduced consumption It’s a fact that City Park Homes are built to hi-efficiency standards. Low energy consumption saves you money on both heating and cooling. Total confidence City Park Homes has earned an enviable reputation as a community leader and is one of the most trusted names in this province’s home construction business. Warrantied ownership Your new City Park Home comes with a comprehensive homeowner’s warranty, backed by exceptional after-sales follow-up and service. 13 12 Luxury defined This is an artist rendering and may not truly represent final design or construction. Elevations may vary by location. Errors and Omissions Excepted (E. & O.E.). Dimensions, specifications, layout and materials are approximate and are subject to change and are subject to the terms and conditions of the Agreement of Purchase and Sale. Tile patterns, window size and locations may vary. The actual usable floor space may vary from stated floor area.
  BASEMENT GROUND FLOOR SECOND FLOOR THIRD FLOOR Ravines 1 3 BEDROOM | RAVINE VIEW | 4 BATH BASEMENT PLAN HWB F ELEVATOR LOW HEADROOM OPT. 3PC. ROUGH-IN UNEXCAVATED UNFINISHED BASEMENT T W D LAUNDRY UNEX. OPT. COLD CELLAR UP FIRST FLOOR PLAN GARAGE G/M BOX FAMILY ROOM ELEVATOR FOYER PORCH PWDR. DOOR WHERE GRADE PERMITS H/M LINE OF WALL ABOVE STEPS IF REQ'D. BY GRADE GUARD DN UP SECOND FLOOR PLAN FLUSH BRST. BAR OPT. PANTRY KITCHEN GUARD DINING ROOM LIVING ROOM ELEVATOR PORCH ROOF DW S F PWDR. DN UP MASTER BEDROOM BEDROOM 3 BEDROOM 2 THIRD FLOOR PLAN GUARD SHARED BATH ENSUITE W.I.C. LINEN ELEVATOR (RESTRICTED THIRD FLOOR ACCESS) GLASS SHOWER DOOR. DN MODEL 8 INT. 2 MODEL 6 END 1 FRONT ELEVATION 3 MODEL 8 INT. MODEL 8 INT. 4 FRONT ELEVATION MODEL 7 INT. 5 MODEL 6 INT. 6 MODEL 5 INT. 7 MODEL 3 END 8 Townhouse 2391 S.F. Unit 1
  BASEMENT SECOND FLOOR THIRD FLOOR Ravines 1 3 BEDROOM | RAVINE VIEW | 4 BATH LOWER HEADROOM BASEMENT PLAN LOTS 2 & 3 BLOCK 1 F HWB UNFINISHED BASEMENT UNEX. OPT. COLD CELLAR ELEVATOR OPT. 3PC. ROUGH-IN UNEXCAVATED LOWER HEADROOM F HWB UNFINISHED BASEMENT OPT. 3PC. ROUGH-IN UNEX. OPT. COLD CELLAR ELEVATOR UNEXCAVATED BASEMENT PLAN LOT 4 BLOCK 1 UP UP RAVINES ON MAIN FIRST FLOOR PLAN LOTS 2 & 3 BLOCK 1 GARAGE RECREATION ROOM ELEVATOR H/M LINE OF WALL ABOVE FOYER PORCH PWDR. LAUNDRY 1 2" WALL SOLID MASONRY W/ PRIVACY SCREEN T W D DOOR WHERE GRADE PERMITS STEPS IF REQ'D. BY GRADE SLIDING DOOR STEPS IF REQ'D. BY GRADE G/M BOX GUARD OPT. UPPERS OPT. BASE CABINET DN UP RAVINES ON MAIN MASTER BEDROOM BEDROOM 3 BEDROOM 2 LINEN ELEVATOR ENSUITE BATH GUARD BALCONY THIRD FLOOR PLAN LOTS 2 & 3 BLOCK 1 DN GLASS SHOWER DOOR. RAVINES ON MAIN SECOND FLOOR PLAN LOTS 2 & 3 BLOCK 1 FLUSH BREAKFAST. BAR OPT. LIVING/DINING KITCHEN/ BREAKFAST FAMILY ROOM STORAGE ELEVATOR SLIDING DOOR PORCH ROOF DW S F PWDR. GUARD DN UP RAVINES ON MAIN MODEL 8 INT. 2 MODEL 6 END 1 FRONT ELEVATION 3 MODEL 8 INT. MODEL 8 INT. 4 FRONT ELEVATION MODEL 7 INT. 5 MODEL 6 INT. 6 MODEL 5 INT. 7 MODEL 3 END 8 Townhouse 2610 S.F. Unit 2 Reverse, 3 GROUND FLOOR
  BASEMENT SECOND FLOOR THIRD FLOOR Ravines 1 3 BEDROOM | RAVINE VIEW | 4 BATH ATOR PC. H-IN ED LOWER HEADROOM F HWB UNFINISHED BASEMENT OPT. 3PC. ROUGH-IN UNEX. OPT. COLD CELLAR ELEVATOR UNEXCAVATED BASEMENT PLAN LOT 4 BLOCK 1 UP GARAGE RECREATION ROOM ELEVATOR LINE OF WALL ABOVE PORCH T W D DOOR WHERE GRADE PERMITS STEPS IF REQ'D. BY GRADE SLIDING DOOR STEPS IF REQ'D. BY GRADE G/M BOX FIRST FLOOR PLAN LOT 4 BLOCK 1 DECK AND STEPS IF REQ'D BY GRADE H/M LAUNDRY OPT. UPPERS OPT. BASE CABINET DN UP FOYER PWDR. MASTER BEDROOM BEDROOM 3 BEDROOM 2 LINEN ELEVATOR EGRESS BALCONY ENSUITE BATH THIRD FLOOR PLAN LOT 4 BLOCK 1 GLASS SHOWER DOOR. DN SECOND FLOOR PLAN LOT 4 BLOCK 1 LIVING/DINING KITCHEN/ BREAKFAST FAMILY ROOM STORAGE ELEVATOR SLIDING DOOR DW S F BALCONY PWDR. PORCH ROOF DN UP OPT. FLUSH BREAKFAST. BAR MODEL 8 INT. 2 MODEL 6 END 1 FRONT ELEVATION 3 MODEL 8 INT. MODEL 8 INT. 4 FRONT ELEVATION MODEL 7 INT. 5 MODEL 6 INT. 6 MODEL 5 INT. 7 MODEL 3 END 8 Townhouse 2610 S.F. Unit 4 Reverse GROUND FLOOR
  BASEMENT SECOND FLOOR THIRD FLOOR Ravines 1 4 BEDROOM | RAVINE VIEW | 4 BATH BASEMENT PLAN HWB F LOWER HEADROOM UNEX. OPT. COLD CELLAR ELEVATOR OPT. 3PC. ROUGH-IN UNEXCAVATED UNFINISHED BASEMENT LAUNDRY T W D UP BEDROOM 1 GARAGE FIRST FLOOR PLAN OPT. BENCH ELEVATOR G/M BOX STEPS IF REQ'D. BY GRADE LINE OF WALL ABOVE FOYER PORCH BATH 1 2" WALL SOLID MASONRY W/ PRIVACY SCREEN H/M DOOR WHERE GRADE PERMITS STEPS IF REQ'D. BY GRADE MUD ROOM SLIDING DOOR DECK AND STEPS IF REQ'D BY GRADE DN UP DW S F BALCONY KITCHEN FLUSH BRFST. BAR OPT. BREAKFAST LIVING/DINING SERVERY ELEVATOR SLIDING DOOR WALK-IN PANTRY PWDR. DN UP SECOND FLOOR PLAN MASTER BEDROOM BEDROOM 3 BEDROOM 2 LINEN ELEVATOR ENSUITE W.I.C. BATH EGRESS BALCONY DN GLASS SHOWER DOOR. THIRD FLOOR PLAN Townhouse 2421 S.F. Unit 5 GROUND FLOOR
  BASEMENT SECOND FLOOR THIRD FLOOR Ravines 1 3 BEDROOM | RAVINE VIEW | 4 BATH BASEMENT PLAN F UNEX. OPT. COLD CELLAR ELEVATOR HWB OPT. 3PC. ROUGH-IN UNEXCAVATED UNFINISHED BASEMENT LAUNDRY T W D LOW HEADROOM UP FIRST FLOOR PLAN FAMILY ROOM GARAGE G/M BOX LINE OF WALL ABOVE ELEVATOR DOOR WHERE GRADE PERMITS FOYER H/M STEPS IF REQ'D. BY GRADE STEPS IF REQ'D. BY GRADE PWDR. PORCH 1 2" WALL SOLID MASONRY W/ PRIVACY SCREEN DECK AND STEPS IF REQ'D BY GRADE DN UP LIVING ROOM DINING ROOM SECOND FLOOR PLAN FLUSH BRST. BAR OPT. KITCHEN BALCONY PORCH ROOF F PWDR. DW S PANTRY DN UP ELEVATOR MASTER BEDROOM BEDROOM 3 BEDROOM 2 THIRD FLOOR PLAN ELEVATOR ENSUITE EGRESS BALCONY W.I.C. BATH (RESTRICTED THIRD FLOOR ACCESS) LINEN GLASS SHOWER DOOR DN Townhouse 2145 S.F. Unit 6 GROUND FLOOR
  BASEMENT SECOND FLOOR THIRD FLOOR Ravines 1 3 BEDROOM | RAVINE VIEW | 4 BATH BASEMENT PLAN F HWB LOW HEADROOM IF GRADE REQ'D. UNEX. UNEXCAVATED ELEVATOR UNFINISHED BASEMENT UP OPT. 3PC. ROUGH-IN PORCH FIRST FLOOR PLAN GARAGE DEN ELEVATOR DOOR WHERE GRADE PERMITS H/M G/M BOX STEPS IF REQ'D. BY GRADE LINE OF WALL ABOVE FOYER PWDR. LAUNDRY 1 2" WALL SOLID MASONRY W/ PRIVACY SCREEN T STEPS IF REQ'D. BY GRADE W D MUD ROOM OPT. UPPERS OPT. BASE CABINETS DECK AND STEPS IF REQ'D BY GRADE UP DN LIVING/ DINING ROOM SECOND FLOOR PLAN FLUSH BREAKFAST BAR OPT. PANTRY KITCHEN/ BREAKFAST ELEVATOR PORCH ROOF DW S PWDR. F BALCONY UP DN MASTER BEDROOM ENSUITE BEDROOM 3 BEDROOM 2 THIRD FLOOR PLAN LINEN EGRESS BALCONY ELEVATOR W.I.C. (RESTRICTED THIRD FLOOR ACCESS) BATH GLASS SHOWER DOOR DN Townhouse 2000 S.F. Unit 7 GROUND FLOOR
  BASEMENT SECOND FLOOR THIRD FLOOR BASEMENT PLAN HWB F W ELEVATOR UNEXCAVATED UNFINISHED BASEMENT D T UNEX. OPT. 3PC. ROUGH-IN LAUNDRY UP ROOF ABOVE FIRST FLOOR PLAN GARAGE FOYER DOOR WHERE GRADE PERMITS BEDROOM 3 STEPS IF REQ'D. BY GRADE STEPS IF REQ'D. BY GRADE ELEVATOR G/M BOX H/M PORCH W.I.C. ENSUITE LINE OF WALL ABOVE DECK AND STEPS IF REQ'D BY GRADE DN UP PANTRY BALCONY FLAT ROOF SECOND FLOOR PLAN FLUSH BRST. BAR OPT. SERVERY DW ELEVATOR KITCHEN PWDR. F LIVING ROOM S DINING ROOM SLIDING DOOR DN UP THIRD FLOOR PLAN HALF WALL LINEN MASTER BEDROOM EGRESS BALCONY W.I.C. ELEVATOR BEDROOM 2 ENSUITE ENSUITE W.I.C. DN GLASS SHOWER DOOR. Ravines 1, 2 3 BEDROOM | RAVINE VIEW | 4 BATH Townhouse 2043 S.F. Unit 9 Unit 8 Reverse GROUND FLOOR
  RAVINES 2 Units 9-14
  BASEMENT SECOND FLOOR THIRD FLOOR BASEMENT PLAN HWB LAUNDRY UTILITY LOW HEADROOM UNEX. OPT. COLD CELLAR T UP ELEVATOR F OPT. 3PC. ROUGH-IN UNEXCAVATED UNFINISHED BASEMENT W D RAVINES ON MAIN Main Street, Mississauga, On STUDIO / DEN DN 3'-0" F.A. GARAGE BEDROOM 4 FIRST FLOOR PLAN BATH LINE OF BALCONY ABOVE ELEVATOR UP H/M G/M BOX STEPS IF REQ'D. BY GRADE STEPS IF REQ'D. BY GRADE HALF WALL FOYER PORCH DOOR WHERE GRADE PERMITS W.I.C. LINEN 1 2" WALL SOLID MASONRY W/ PRIVACY SCREEN SLIDING DOOR DECK AND STEPS IF REQ'D BY GRADE RAVINES ON MAIN Main Street, Mississauga, On LIVING/DINING ROOM KITCHEN FAMILY ROOM DN UP 7'-0" F.A. BREAKFAST SECOND FLOOR PLAN PORCH ROOF DW S F ELEVATOR PWDR. BALCONY SLIDING DOOR RAVINES ON MAIN Main Street, Mississauga, On BEDROOM 2 BATH MASTER BEDROOM BEDROOM 3 EGRESS BALCONY THIRD FLOOR PLAN 3'-0" F.A. ELEVATOR ENSUITE W.I.C. DN OPT. BENCH GLASS SHOWER DOOR RAVI M Main Street Ravines 2 4 BEDROOM | RAVINE VIEW | 4 BATH Townhouse 2488 S.F. Unit 10 GROUND FLOOR
  BASEMENT SECOND FLOOR THIRD FLOOR T BASEMENT PLAN ELEVATOR F HWB OPT. 3PC. ROUGH-IN UNEXCAVATED UNFINISHED BASEMENT UNEX. W D LAUNDRY UP FIRST FLOOR PLAN SLIDING DOOR ELEVATOR DEN DOOR WHERE GRADE PERMITS FOYER H/M G/M BOX STEPS IF REQ'D. BY GRADE 1 2" WALL SOLID MASONRY W/PRIVACY SCREEN PWDR. PORCH STEPS IF REQ'D. BY GRADE HALF WALL LINE OF WALL ABOVE GARAGE DECK AND STEPS IF REQ'D BY GRADE DN UP SECOND FLOOR PLAN PRIVACY SCREEN IF REQ'D. LIVING/DINING ROOM FAMILY ROOM PORCH ROOF KITCHEN DW S F ELEVATOR BALCONY SLIDING DOOR BREAKFAST SERVERY PWDR. FLUSH BRST. BAR OPT. UP DN THIRD FLOOR PLAN EGRESS BALCONY GLASS SHOWER DOOR. MASTER BEDROOM ENSUITE BEDROOM 3 BEDROOM 2 LINEN W.I.C. ELEVATOR HALF WALL MAIN BATH W.I.C. DN Ravines 2 3 BEDROOM | RAVINE VIEW | 4 BATH Townhouse 1903 S.F. Unit 11, 12 Reverse, 13 GROUND FLOOR
  BASEMENT SECOND FLOOR THIRD FLOOR ELEVATOR OPT. 3PC. ROUGH-IN F HWB BASEMENT PLAN UNFINISHED BASEMENT LAUNDRY W D T UNEXCAVATED UP OPT. COLD CELLAR UNEX. SLIDING DOOR H/M FOYER STEPS IF REQ'D. BY GRADE FIRST FLOOR PLAN ELEVATOR G/M BOX STUDY/DEN DOOR WHERE GRADE PERMITS STEPS IF REQ'D. BY GRADE PWDR. PORCH HALF WALL LINE OF WALL ABOVE GARAGE HALF WALL DECK AND STEPS IF REQ'D BY GRADE UP DN DW SLIDING DOOR SECOND FLOOR PLAN PORCH
  20. 20. BASEMENT SECOND FLOOR THIRD FLOOR ELEVATOR OPT. 3PC. ROUGH-IN F HWB BASEMENT PLAN UNFINISHED BASEMENT LAUNDRY W D T UNEXCAVATED UP OPT. COLD CELLAR UNEX. SLIDING DOOR H/M FOYER STEPS IF REQ'D. BY GRADE FIRST FLOOR PLAN ELEVATOR G/M BOX STUDY/DEN DOOR WHERE GRADE PERMITS STEPS IF REQ'D. BY GRADE PWDR. PORCH HALF WALL LINE OF WALL ABOVE GARAGE HALF WALL DECK AND STEPS IF REQ'D BY GRADE UP DN DW SLIDING DOOR SECOND FLOOR PLAN PORCH ROOF KITCHEN F S FAMILY ROOM LIVING/DINING ROOM ELEVATOR PWDR. FLUSH BREAKFAST BAR OPT. BALCONY DN UP EGRESS BALCONY MASTER BEDROOM BEDROOM 2 (RESTRICTED THIRD FLOOR ACCESS) THIRD FLOOR PLAN HALF WALL MAIN BATH ELEVATOR W.I.C. ENSUITE W.I.C. BEDROOM 3 LINEN GLASS SHOWER DOOR. DN Ravines 2 3 BEDROOM | RAVINE VIEW | 4 BATH 37 36 10 MODEL 4 INT. MODEL 3 END FRONT ELEVATION 11 12 MODEL 2 INT. 13 MODEL 2 CORNER 14 MODEL 2 INT. MODEL 2 INT. FRONT ELEVATION Townhouse 1950 S.F. Unit 14 GROUND FLOOR 14 This is an artist rendering and may not truly represent final design or construction. Elevations may vary by location. Errors and Omissions Excepted (E. & O.E.). Dimensions, specifications, layout and materials are approximate and are subject to change and are subject to the terms and conditions of the Agreement of Purchase and Sale. Tile patterns, window size and locations may vary. The actual usable floor space may vary from stated floor area. Dwelling may be constructed either as shown on the Plans and marketing materials or on a reverse mirror image plan, including reversal of the garage siting and reversal of the interior floor plan layout.
  21. 21. 38 39 RAVINES 3 Units 15-19 This is an artist rendering and may not truly represent final design or construction. Elevations may vary by location. Errors and Omissions Excepted (E. & O.E.). Dimensions, specifications, layout and materials are approximate and are subject to change and are subject to the terms and conditions of the Agreement of Purchase and Sale. Tile patterns, window size and locations may vary. The actual usable floor space may vary from stated floor area. Dwelling may be constructed either as shown on the Plans and marketing materials or on a reverse mirror image plan, including reversal of the garage siting and reversal of the interior floor plan layout.
  22. 22. BASEMENT SECOND FLOOR THIRD FLOOR UNEX. BASEMENT PLAN F HWB LOW HEADROOM OPT. 3 PC ROUGH-IN UNEX. OPT. COLD CELLAR ELEVATOR UNEXCAVATED UNFINISHED BASEMENT UP GARAGE DEN ENTRY G/M BOX FIRST FLOOR PLAN T OPT. UPPERS D W ELEVATOR FOYER PWDR. LAUNDRY H/M LINE OF BALCONY ABOVE PORCH PORCH DOOR WHERE GRADE PERMITS STEPS IF REQ'D. BY GRADE STEPS IF REQ'D. BY GRADE STEPS IF REQ'D. BY GRADE OPT. BASE CABINET UP DN LIVING/DINING ROOM FAMILY ROOM SECOND FLOOR PLAN BROOM RAIL FLUSH BRST. BAR OPT. KITCHEN S GARDEN DOOR F DW ELEVATOR PORCH ROOF PWDR. BALCONY PORCH ROOF UP DN THIRD FLOOR PLAN MASTER BEDROOM BEDROOM 3 BEDROOM 2 OPT. BUILT-IN ELEVATOR EGRESS BALCONY ENSUITE W.I.C. BATH GLASS SHOWER DOOR DN Ravines 3 3 BEDROOM | 4 BATH 41 40 Townhouse 2309 S.F. Unit 15 MODEL 1 END MODIF. 15 MODEL 1 INT. 17 MODEL 1 INT. 16 MODEL 1 INT. 18 MODEL 1 END 19 FRONT ELEVATION RAVINES ON MAIN Main Street, Mississauga, On Townhouses BLOCK 3 CONDO GROUND FLOOR 15 This is an artist rendering and may not truly represent final design or construction. Elevations may vary by location. Errors and Omissions Excepted (E. & O.E.). Dimensions, specifications, layout and materials are approximate and are subject to change and are subject to the terms and conditions of the Agreement of Purchase and Sale. Tile patterns, window size and locations may vary. The actual usable floor space may vary from stated floor area. Dwelling may be constructed either as shown on the Plans and marketing materials or on a reverse mirror image plan, including reversal of the garage siting and reversal of the interior floor plan layout.
  23. 23. BASEMENT SECOND FLOOR THIRD FLOOR BASEMENT PLAN F HWB LOW HEADROOM UNEX. OPT. COLD CELLAR OPT. 3 PC ROUGH-IN ELEVATOR UNEX. UNEXCAVATED UNFINISHED BASEMENT UP FIRST FLOOR PLAN DEN GARAGE G/M BOX LINE OF BALCONY ABOVE D T OPT. UPPERS W OPT. BASE CABINET ELEVATOR FOYER H/M PORCH PWDR. LAUNDRY 1 2" WALL SOLID MASONRY W/ PRIVACY SCREEN DOOR WHERE GRADE PERMITS STEPS IF REQ'D. BY GRADE PORCH STEPS IF REQ'D. BY GRADE STEPS IF REQ'D. BY GRADE UP DN BALCONY FLUSH BRST. BAR OPT. LIVING/DINING ROOM FAMILY ROOM GARDEN DOOR SECOND FLOOR PLAN PORCH ROOF RAIL HALF WALL KITCHEN DW S F BROOM ELEVATOR PWDR. PORCH ROOF UP DN MASTER BEDROOM BEDROOM 3 BEDROOM 2 THIRD FLOOR PLAN OPT. BENCH OPT. BUILT-IN OPT. MAKE-UP COUNTER ELEVATOR EGRESS BALCONY ENSUITE W.I.C. BATH LINEN W.I.C. DN GLASS SHOWER DOOR Ravines 3 3 BEDROOM | 4 BATH 43 42 MODEL 1 END MODIF. 15 MODEL 1 INT. 17 MODEL 1 INT. 16 MODEL 1 INT. 18 MODEL 1 END 19 FRONT ELEVATION RAVINES ON MAIN Main Street, Mississauga, On Townhouses BLOCK 3 CONDO Unit 16 Reverse, 17, 18 Reverse Townhouse 2258 S.F. GROUND FLOOR 16 17 18 This is an artist rendering and may not truly represent final design or construction. Elevations may vary by location. Errors and Omissions Excepted (E. & O.E.). Dimensions, specifications, layout and materials are approximate and are subject to change and are subject to the terms and conditions of the Agreement of Purchase and Sale. Tile patterns, window size and locations may vary. The actual usable floor space may vary from stated floor area. Dwelling may be constructed either as shown on the Plans and marketing materials or on a reverse mirror image plan, including reversal of the garage siting and reversal of the interior floor plan layout.
  24. 24. BASEMENT SECOND FLOOR THIRD FLOOR LOW HEADROOM UNEX. UNEX. BASEMENT PLAN F HWB OPT. 3 PC ROUGH-IN ELEVATOR OPT. COLD CELLAR ELEVATOR UNEXCAVATED UNFINISHED BASEMENT UP FIRST FLOOR PLAN DEN GARAGE FOYER STEPS IF REQ. BY GRADE G/M BOX OPT. UPPERS D W T ELEVATOR ENTRY PWDR. DOOR WHERE GRADE PERMITS H/M STEPS IF REQ'D. BY GRADE LAUNDRY PORCH PORCH LINE OF BALCONY ABOVE STEPS IF REQ'D. BY GRADE DN UP OPT. BASE CABINET LIVING/DINING ROOM FAMILY ROOM SECOND FLOOR PLAN GARDEN DOOR HALF WALL RAIL FLUSH BRST. BAR OPT. KITCHEN DW S F BROOM ELEVATOR PORCH ROOF PWDR. BALCONY PORCH ROOF DN UP BEDROOM 3 MASTER BEDROOM BEDROOM 2 THIRD FLOOR PLAN OPT. BUILT-IN ELEVATOR EGRESS BALCONY ENSUITE W.I.C. W.I.C. BATH LINEN GLASS SHOWER DOOR DN Ravines 3 3 BEDROOM | 4 BATH 45 44 Townhouse 2330 S.F. Unit 19 MODEL 1 END MODIF. 15 MODEL 1 INT. 17 MODEL 1 INT. 16 MODEL 1 INT. 18 MODEL 1 END 19 FRONT ELEVATION RAVINES ON MAIN Main Street, Mississauga, On Townhouses BLOCK 3 CONDO GROUND FLOOR 19 This is an artist rendering and may not truly represent final design or construction. Elevations may vary by location. Errors and Omissions Excepted (E. & O.E.). Dimensions, specifications, layout and materials are approximate and are subject to change and are subject to the terms and conditions of the Agreement of Purchase and Sale. Tile patterns, window size and locations may vary. The actual usable floor space may vary from stated floor area. Dwelling may be constructed either as shown on the Plans and marketing materials or on a reverse mirror image plan, including reversal of the garage siting and reversal of the interior floor plan layout.
  25. 25. 47 46 RAVINES 4 Freehold Units 1-3 This is an artist rendering and may not truly represent final design or construction. Elevations may vary by location. Errors and Omissions Excepted (E. & O.E.). Dimensions, specifications, layout and materials are approximate and are subject to change and are subject to the terms and conditions of the Agreement of Purchase and Sale. Tile patterns, window size and locations may vary. The actual usable floor space may vary from stated floor area. Dwelling may be constructed either as shown on the Plans and marketing materials or on a reverse mirror image plan, including reversal of the garage siting and reversal of the interior floor plan layout.
  26. 26. 49 48 RAVINES 5 Freehold Units 4-7 This is an artist rendering and may not truly represent final design or construction. Elevations may vary by location. Errors and Omissions Excepted (E. & O.E.). Dimensions, specifications, layout and materials are approximate and are subject to change and are subject to the terms and conditions of the Agreement of Purchase and Sale. Tile patterns, window size and locations may vary. The actual usable floor space may vary from stated floor area. Dwelling may be constructed either as shown on the Plans and marketing materials or on a reverse mirror image plan, including reversal of the garage siting and reversal of the interior floor plan layout.
  27. 27. BASEMENT SECOND FLOOR THIRD FLOOR Ravines 4 3 BEDROOM | 4 BATH 51 50 BASEMENT PLAN W HWB OPT. 3PC. ROUGH-IN UNFINISHED BASEMENT D ELEVATOR F UNEXCAVATED OPT. COLD CELLAR T LOW HEADROOM UP LAUNDRY UNEX. FIRST FLOOR PLAN STEPS IF REQ'D. BY GRADE PORCH DOOR WHERE GRADE PERMITS LINE OF BALCONY ABOVE SLIDING DOOR ELEVATOR GARAGE H/M FAMILY ROOM PWDR. FOYER MIRRORED GLASS G/M BOX LINE OF WALL ABOVE HALF WALL UP DN DN SECOND FLOOR PLAN DINING ROOM ELEVATOR F S OPT. PANTRY KITCHEN/ BREAKFAST LIVING ROOM DW BALCONY MIRRORED GLASS PWDR. PORCH ROOF SLIDING DOOR 24" DECORATIVE HANDRAIL UP DN STEPS IF REQ'D BY GRADE THIRD FLOOR PLAN (RESTRICTED THIRD FLOOR ACCESS) ELEVATOR MIRRORED GLASS BATH BEDROOM 3 EGRESS BALCONY ENSUITE W.I.C. MASTER BEDROOM LINEN BEDROOM 2 GLASS SHOWER DOOR DN Unit 1 MODEL 9 END 3 FRONT ELEVATION 1 MODEL 9 INT. MODEL 9 CORNER 2 RAVINES O MAIN Main Street, Mississaug Townhouses BLOCK 4 FREE Freehold 1881 S.F. GROUND FLOOR 1 This is an artist rendering and may not truly represent final design or construction. Elevations may vary by location. Errors and Omissions Excepted (E. & O.E.). Dimensions, specifications, layout and materials are approximate and are subject to change and are subject to the terms and conditions of the Agreement of Purchase and Sale. Tile patterns, window size and locations may vary. The actual usable floor space may vary from stated floor area. Dwelling may be constructed either as shown on the Plans and marketing materials or on a reverse mirror image plan, including reversal of the garage siting and reversal of the interior floor plan layout.
  28. 28. BASEMENT SECOND FLOOR THIRD FLOOR Ravines 4, 5 3 BEDROOM | 4 BATH 53 52 BASEMENT PLAN HWB ELEVATOR UNFINISHED BASEMENT UNEXCAVATED W UNEX. T D F OPT. 3PC. ROUGH-IN LAUNDRY LOW HEADROOM STORAGE LOW HEADROOM UP FIRST FLOOR PLAN LINE OF WALL ABOVE G/M BOX PWDR. PORCH SLIDING DOOR GARAGE FAMILY ROOM H/M ELEVATOR DOOR WHERE GRADE PERMITS ADDITIONAL STEPS IF REQ'D. BY GRADE SUNKEN FOYER MIRRORED GLASS DECK AND STEPS IF REQ'D BY GRADE HALF WALL DN DN UP DN FLUSH BRST. BAR OPT. SECOND FLOOR PLAN ELEVATOR S F PORCH ROOF DW LIVING ROOM MIRRORED GLASS SLIDING DOOR BALCONY PWDR. PANTRY KITCHEN/ BREAKFAST DINING ROOM STEPS IF REQ'D BY GRADE UP DN THIRD FLOOR PLAN ELEVATOR (RESTRICTED THIRD FLOOR ACCESS) MASTER BEDROOM W.I.C. BATH MIRRORED LINEN BEDROOM 3 ENSUITE BEDROOM 2 HALF WALL EGRESS BALCONY DN GLASS SHOWER DOOR. Unit 6 Reverse, 5 Unit 2 Freehold 1852 S.F. MODEL 9 END 3 FRONT ELEVATION 1 MODEL 9 INT. MODEL 9 CORNER 2 RAVINES ON MAIN Main Street, Mississauga, On Townhouses BLOCK 4 FREEHOLD MODEL 9 END 4 MODEL 9 INT. MODEL 9 INT. 6 MODEL 9 END 7 5 FRONT ELEVATION RAVINES ON MAIN Main Street, Mississauga, On Townhouses BLOCK 5 FREEHOLD GROUND FLOOR 5 6 2 This is an artist rendering and may not truly represent final design or construction. Elevations may vary by location. Errors and Omissions Excepted (E. & O.E.). Dimensions, specifications, layout and materials are approximate and are subject to change and are subject to the terms and conditions of the Agreement of Purchase and Sale. Tile patterns, window size and locations may vary. The actual usable floor space may vary from stated floor area. Dwelling may be constructed either as shown on the Plans and marketing materials or on a reverse mirror image plan, including reversal of the garage siting and reversal of the interior floor plan layout.
  29. 29. BASEMENT SECOND FLOOR THIRD FLOOR Ravines 4, 5 3 BEDROOM | 4 BATH Unit 7, 4 Reverse 55 54 BASEMENT PLAN W UNEXCAVATED ELEVATOR UNEX. UNFINISHED BASEMENT D T STORAGE LOW HEADROOM LAUNDRY F OPT. 3PC. ROUGH-IN HWB LOW HEADROOM UP FIRST FLOOR PLAN SLIDING DOOR SUNKEN FOYER LINE OF WALL ABOVE MIRRORED GLASS ELEVATOR DOOR WHERE GRADE PERMITS G/M BOX H/M FAMILY ROOM GARAGE PORCH ADDITIONAL STEPS IF REQ'D. BY GRADE DECK AND STEPS IF REQ'D BY GRADE HALF WALL DN DN UP PWDR. DN SECOND FLOOR PLAN PORCH ROOF SLIDING DOOR LIVING ROOM ELEVATOR PANTRY DINING ROOM FLUSH BRST. BAR OPT. DW BALCONY KITCHEN/ BREAKFAST S MIRRORED GLASS F UP DN PWDR. STEPS IF REQ'D BY GRADE THIRD FLOOR PLAN ELEVATOR BATH (RESTRICTED THIRD FLOOR ACCESS) MIRRORED GLASS BEDROOM 2 MASTER BEDROOM W.I.C. BEDROOM 3 ENSUITE HALF WALL LINEN WINDOW FOR LOT 3 AND 4 ONLY EGRESS BALCONY GLASS SHOWER DOOR. DN Freehold 1897 S.F. MODEL 9 END 4 MODEL 9 INT. MODEL 9 INT. 6 MODEL 9 END 7 5 FRONT ELEVATION RAVINES ON MAIN Main Street, Mississauga, On Townhouses BLOCK 5 FREEHOLD GROUND FLOOR 4 7 Unit 3 MODEL 9 END 3 FRONT ELEVATION 1 MODEL 9 INT. MODEL 9 CORNER 2 RAVINES ON MAIN Main Street, Mississauga, On Townhouses BLOCK 4 FREEHOLD 3 This is an artist rendering and may not truly represent final design or construction. Elevations may vary by location. Errors and Omissions Excepted (E. & O.E.). Dimensions, specifications, layout and materials are approximate and are subject to change and are subject to the terms and conditions of the Agreement of Purchase and Sale. Tile patterns, window size and locations may vary. The actual usable floor space may vary from stated floor area. Dwelling may be constructed either as shown on the Plans and marketing materials or on a reverse mirror image plan, including reversal of the garage siting and reversal of the interior floor plan layout.
  30. 30. RAVINES 1 RAVINES 2 RAVINES 3 RAVINES 4 – Freehold RAVINES 5 – Freehold 1 - 2391 sq.ft. 2 - 2610 sq.ft. 3 - 2610 sq.ft. 4 - 2610 sq.ft. 5 - 2421 sq.ft. 6 - 2145 sq.ft. 7 - 2000 sq.ft. 8 - 2043 sq.ft. 9 - 2043 sq.ft. 10 - 2488 sq.ft. 11 - 1903 sq.ft. 12 - 1903 sq.ft. 13 - 1903 sq.ft. 14 - 1950 sq.ft. 15 - 2309 sq.ft. 16 - 2258 sq.ft. 17 - 2258 sq.ft. 18 - 2258 sq.ft. 19 - 2330 sq.ft. 1 - 1881 sq.ft. 2 - 1852 sq.ft. 3 - 1897 sq.ft. 4 - 1897 sq.ft. 5 - 1852 sq.ft. 6 - 1852 sq.ft. 7 - 1897 sq.ft. 57 56 FREEHOLD POTL
  31. 31. Builder of Excellence City Park Homes Exciting new homes in established neighbourhoods City Park Homes is a custom boutique builder that brings new vitality to established communities throughout the GTA and Southern Ontario. We build high-quality infill communities that blend harmoniously with the present while revitalizing and transforming neighbourhoods for the future. Our communities enhance the existing fabric of an urban area by adding new excitement and energy. City Park Homes never builds cookie-cutter homes. Instead, we focus on creating intimate communities of expertly crafted homes that have been custom designed for specific locations. Unlike other builders, we fully immerse ourselves in the community in which we’re building. We purchase the land, develop the masterplan most suitable for the site and work closely with the municipality or township to reflect their goals. We design and build highly desirable new communities that stand out for their luxury, sophistication and glamorous appeal. 59 58
  32. 32. LAUNDRY AREA: n One laundry tub provided, as per plan n Hot and cold laundry taps for washer n Exterior exhaust for dryer ROUGH-INS: n Central vacuum rough in to all finished floors with pipes dropped to basement n One (1) telephone outlet and three (3) cable television outlets n Alarm rough in on ground floor EXTERIOR DETAILS: n Exterior hardware to comprise of decorative exterior lights, house numbers and grip set n Concrete patio slabs at rear walkout, as per plan n Two (2) exterior hose bibs, one at rear and one in garage complete with interior shut-off values n Wood decks to rear elevations, as per plan n Entry door from Garage as per plan n Decorative garage door as per plan n Decorative exterior railing as per plan n Smart Car Rough in * Excluding unfinished area in basement as per plan ** Excluding stairs to basement. *** As per builders std. samples. COLOUR SELECTION AND FINISHES: All colour and finishing selections are to be made from the Vendor’s samples. The Purchaser acknowledges and agrees that colour, shade, texture, appearance, grains, veining, natural variations in appearance, etc. of features and finishes installed may vary from the Vendor’s samples as a result of normal manufacturing and installation processes and as a result of any such finishes being natural products and the Purchaser agrees that the Vendor is not responsible for same. The Vendor is not responsible for shade difference occurring in the manufacture of items such as, but not limited to, finishing materials or products such as carpet, tiles, bath tubs, sinks, and other such products where the product manufacturer establishes the standard for such products. Nor shall the Vendor be responsible for the shade difference in colour of components manufactured from different materials but which components are designed to be assembled into either one product or installed in conjunction with another product and in these circumstances the product as manufactured shall be accepted by the Purchaser. The Purchaser acknowledges and agrees that carpeting (if any) may be seamed in certain circumstances and said seams may be visible. The Purchaser acknowledges and agrees that pre-finished wood flooring (if any) may react to normal fluctuating humidity levels inducing gapping or cupping. The Purchaser acknowledges that marble (if any) is a very soft stone which will require a substantial amount of maintenance by the Purchaser and is very easily scratched and damages. NOTE: 1. The Vendor reserves the right, at the Vendor’s absolute discretion, to substitute other products and materials for those listed in this Schedule or provided for in the plans and specifications provided that the substituted products and materials are of a quality equal to or better than, the products and materials so listed or so provided. 2. Exterior colour selections are architecturally controlled for the purpose of providing a pleasing streetscape. The Purchaser acknowledges that the number of steps at the front and rear may vary from that shown on drawings and a door from the garage to the home may not be installed due to grading conditions and municipal requirements. 3. All illustrations are artist’s concepts and all dimensions, if any, are approximate. All specifications, dimensions and materials are subject to change without notice. 4. The Purchaser acknowledges that there shall be no reduction in the price or credit for any standard feature listed herein which is omitted at the Purchaser’s request. 5. The Purchaser acknowledges that only the items set out in this Schedule are included in the purchase price and that any other furnishings and finishes contained in any model suite/home or the Vendor’s sales presentation centre are for display purposes only and are not included or are represented in the purchase price. 6. Pursuant to this Agreement or this Schedule or pursuant to a supplementary agreement or purchase order, the Purchaser may have requested the Vendor to construct an additional feature within the dwelling which is in the nature of an optional extra (such as, by way of example only, a fireplace); if, as a result of building, construction or site conditions within the dwelling , the Vendor is not able to construct such extra, then the Vendor may, by written notice to the Purchaser, terminate the Vendor’s obligation to construct the extra. In such event, the Vendor shall refund to the Purchaser the monies, if any, paid by the Purchaser to the Vendor in respect of such extra, without interest and in other respects this Agreement shall continue in full force and effect. CUSTOM QUALITY CONSTRUCTION: n Architecturally controlled and pre-selected exterior colors and materials n Premium 30 Year Asphalt Shingles as per plan n Premium 2 ply roofing membrane as per plan n Superior 2”x 6” wood exterior wall construction, insulated in full conformity with the Ontario Building Code n All engineered sub floor systems - sanded, glued and fastened with screws n Maintenance-free pre-finished aluminum soffits, fascia, eaves troughs and downspouts n Vinyl windows except basement, as per plan n All operable windows to have screens n Maintenance –free structural vinyl thermo pane basement windows as per plans n Metal insulated front entry door system, complete with weather stripping and dead bolt lock and glass insert n Quality caulking to all openings to outside n 2 stage paved driveways SPECTACULAR INTERIOR FINISHES: n Soaring 9’10” ceilings on main floor – 9’ ceilings on ground floor and 8’ on top floor* n 4 1/8” x 3/4” pre-finished engineered oak hardwood flooring throughout, choice of 3 colors*** n Oak stairs throughout, finish to match hardwood floor** n Oak nosing’s as per plan n Oak railings with 2-5/8” handrail with 1-5/16” pickets with 3” posts as per plan n Purchaser’s choice from Vendor’s standard samples of 13”x13” imported floor tile in main bathroom, master ensuite, powder room, laundry room, and foyer as per plan n Doors, windows are to be trimmed n Quality interior off-white paint on walls and white semi-gloss paint on doors and trim n Smooth finish ceilings in all finished areas* n Interior doors are Carrara 2 square panel, as per plan n Walk-in closet as per plan n 5-1/4” baseboard throughout, with 2-3/4” casings for doors, windows and archways where applicable n Brushed Nickle interior hardware and lever-style door handles DESIGNER KITCHENS: n Purchaser’s choice of upgraded level 3 cabinetry, with extended height uppers from Vendor’s samples. n Purchaser’s choice of quartz countertop in 3 colors, including island, from Vendor’s standard samples n Kitchen islands as per plan n Optional flush breakfast bar, as per plan n Double stainless steel, under-mount kitchen sink with pull out faucet n Exhaust hood fan over stove area in stainless steel finish, vented to the outside n Dishwasher rough in provided includes electrical and plumbing only, with opening for dishwasher LUXURIOUS BATHROOMS: n Master ensuite bathroom with separate shower with frameless glass door as per plan n Master ensuite vanity choice of 3 Quartz countertop colors with oval under mount sinks from standard vendors sample n All shower stalls to have marble jambs where applicable. n 8” X 10” shower wall tile up to and including ceiling in shower stalls and up to ceiling in standard bathtub enclosures n Master ensuite with separate deck style soaker tub with 13” x 13” imported tile as per vendor standard samples on skirt/deck and wall backsplash as per plan. n Level 3 vanity cabinet in all powder rooms and bathrooms from builders samples n Single lever taps with pop-up drains in all bathrooms n Privacy locks on all bathroom doors n Mirrors in all bathrooms above vanity as per plan n Temperature balance valves for all showers n Energy efficient water saver showerheads n Decorative light fixtures in all bathrooms and powder room n Waterproof lining to all separate shower stall n Waterproof light to separate shower stalls as per plan ELECTRICAL PLUMBING: n 200AMP electrical service with breakers n Electrical outlet for stove and dryer n Two (2) weatherproof exterior electrical outlets, one each accessible at front and rear of home n Spilt electrical outlets at counter level for small appliances n Ceiling lights with Vendor supplied fixtures for foyer, hallways, living room, kitchen and breakfast area, and all bedrooms, as per plan n Single capped outlet over all islands for future pendant fixture dining room to have capped provision for ceiling light complete with switch n White Decora-style switches and receptacles throughout n Bell chimes at front door and rear entry door, if available, as per plans n Smoke detectors with electrical connection on each floor, including lower level as per Ontario Building Code n Carbon monoxide detectors as per Ontario Building Code n Two (2) electrical outlets in garage, one (1) in wall and one (1) in ceiling n Combined space and water heating system (rental water heating only) with air handler and Dual Zone Thermostat Control Quality Features Finishes Schedule “B” 61 60
  33. 33. 46 Main Street, Streetsville, Mississauga, ON. sales@cityparkhomes.com www.ravinesonmain.com April 22, 2021

