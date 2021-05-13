Ravines on Main Freehold Townhomes in Streetsville

Ravines on Main in Streetsville is an exclusive community of 26 elegant, 3-storey townhome residences, complete with personal elevators. Here you’re close to nature while wrapped in luxury.



Located at Main and Wyndham, Ravines on Main puts you right in the heart of Streetsville’s unique village in the city. Everything is so close, you can leave the car and walk wherever you want. Walk west to the Village Square and enjoy the vitality of the sidewalk cafes, neighbourhood boutiques, and local conveniences. Walk east to the banks of the Credit River and admire the beautiful ravines along the Culham Trail.