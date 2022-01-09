Successfully reported this slideshow.
Real Estate
Jan. 09, 2022
Concord Sky Condos in Downtown Toronto

Real Estate
Jan. 09, 2022
Concord Sky is poised to be one of the tallest residential towers in Canada. Live at the epicentre of Toronto on Yonge Street with unparalleled convenience.

Register Now: https://www.to-condo.com/concord-sky-live-at-the-heart-of-toronto.html
#ConcordAdex #Concord #ConcordPacific #Toronto #GTA #ConcordParkPlace #ConcordCityPlace #ParkPlace #CityPlace #PreConstruction #Toronto #CondoLiving #torontorealestate #Condo #landdevelopment #realestatedevelopment #realestate #community #communitybuilding #GreaterTorontoArea #ConcordSky #ConcordSkycondos

Concord Sky Condos in Downtown Toronto

  1. 1. ConcordSky.ca
  2. 2. Reach for the Sky. One of the tallest residential towers in Canada. Taking Downtown Toronto’s skyline to new heights. And reaching the pinnacle of luxury living. The new Toronto landmark—Concord Sky.
  3. 3. Concord Sky’s prime location on bustling Yonge Street offers convenience as far as the eye can see. Walk and transit scores close to 100 means you are connected to everything, from both the University of Toronto and Ryerson University, to medical centres and research facilities, to downtown’s best restaurants and the Eaton Centre, to the downtown office core.
  4. 4. Surrounded by higher learning. Nestled between Ryerson University and the University of Toronto campuses, Concord Sky residents can expect to be immersed in some of the country’s finest educational institutions, as well as the country’s top medical and research facilities.
  5. 5. Ryerson University is Canada’s leader in innovative, career-oriented education. Home to Canada’s largest undergraduate business school, the Ted Rogers School of Management, and Canada’s third largest undergraduate engineering school, it also boasts the best media school in the country. A short walk also leads you to the University of Toronto, one of the world’s most prestigious universities with over 700 undergraduate degrees and 200 postgraduate degrees. With a longstanding reputation for innovation and research, the university was the birthplace of such ground-breaking scientific moments as the discovery of insulin and stem cell research, and the invention of the electron microscope. The university also cites teaching as a strength in disciplines spanning medicine, business, engineering, humanities, education, and more.
  6. 6. Parks Queen’s Park 1. Allan Gardens 2. Ryerson Community Park 3. Roundhouse Park 4. Schools & Hospitals University of Toronto Toronto General Hospital 5. 7. Mount Sinai Hospital 8. Princess Margaret Cancer Centre The Hospital For Sick Children 6. 9. Ryerson University 10. Transit College Station 17. Dundas Station 18. Shopping, Restaurants & Other CF Toronto Eaton Centre 11. Nathan Phillips Square 12. Yonge-Dundas Square 13. Concord CityPlace 14. CN Tower 15. St. Lawrence Market 16. BLOOR ST E COLLEGE ST DUNDAS ST W SPADINA AVE UNIVERSITY AVE YONGE ST MT PL EA SA NT RD SPADINA AVE UN IV ER SI TY AV E YONGE ST JARVIS ST DUNDAS ST E QUEEN ST W KING ST W QUEEN ST E KING ST E FRONT ST E GARDINER EXPWY QUEENS QUAY E 1 5 7 9 10 2 4 3 11 12 13 16 14 17 18 15 8 6
  7. 7. Uniquely designed by world-renowned KPFArchitects. Soaring high at a proposed 95 storeys tall, Concord Sky brings new heights of both form and function to downtown Toronto. World-renowned KPF Architects, who have previously designed some of the world’s other tallest buildings – including the Lotte World Tower in Seoul and Ping-An Financial Centre in Shenzhen – have redefined the modern skyscraper once again with expansive glass panels and a unique angular design primed to make Concord Sky a globally recognized presence. CITIC Tower, Beijing The Royal Atlantis, Nassau Abu Dhabi International Airport Azrieli Tower, Tel Aviv 18 Robinson, Singapore Oppo Chan An R+D Centre, Dongguan Lotte World Tower, South Korea One Vanderbilt, New York HKUST, Hong Kong
  8. 8. As global desire for healthier and hassle-free living environment increases, comes a response where technology and innovative design intersect. Concord BioSpace is a multi-layered system to deliver cleaner and safer indoor space through improved indoor airflow and filtration in high-traffic areas. Access to major entry points and high-traffic common areas including elevators can be controlled through your mobile phone. Furthermore, a building-wide water flow detection and remote shutoff system and a comprehensive parcel collection system will facilitate better property management. Concord has always tried to be industry leaders whether through planning firsts or technology firsts. Their customers are planning for the future and their home is an important investment for most. Technology Innovation For Wellness, Safety & Convenience.
  9. 9. Soar above the clouds is your private sanctuary with sky high views. Right above Downtown Toronto yet miles away from the hustle and bustle of the city.
  10. 10. View to the North View to the East
  11. 11. View to the South View to the West
  12. 12. Impeccable finishes Indulge in beauty and functionality. Kitchen features large format quartz engineered stone backsplash, polished chrome/hard graphite faucet, lacquer/ laminate cabinetry with drawer organizers and recessed lighting, complemented by Miele appliances. Custom medicine cabinet with built-in lighting, polished chrome/hard graphite fixtures, large format porcelain tile tub and shower surround add luxury to the bathroom.
  13. 13. *The developer reserves the right to make modifications, substitutions, change brands, sizes, colours, layouts, materials, ceiling heights, features, finishes and other specifications without prior notification. Such details are governed by the applicable offer to purchase and agreement for sale, and disclosure statement. This is not an offering for sale. Any such offering can only be made with the applicable disclosure statements. Concord Properties Developments Corp. E&OE. Features & Finishes INTERIORS • A selection of two designer color schemes: • Grigio • Crema • Ceiling height of approximately 9 ft in most living areas (designated areas will include ceiling drops to accommodate lighting and other construction-related features) • Laminate wood flooring throughout the main living area, bedrooms, den, and closets • Lacquer/laminate finish closet organizers for major closets • Roller-shade window coverings in living, dining and bedrooms enhance privacy • Television and telephone jacks in every principal room • On-demand heating and cooling system • Smart thermostat to optimize temperature control, maximize comfort while minimize energy KITCHEN • Lacquer/laminate kitchen cabinetry with under- cabinet lighting • Cabinets feature soft-close hardware by Blum® hinges and tracks for superb quality and durability, a magic corner (where applicable) and a sliding basket under the kitchen sink • Drawer organizer for cutlery • Quartz engineered stone slab countertop • Large format quartz engineered stone backsplash • Above cabinet LED accent strip lighting and additional track lighting or recessed pot-lights (depending on kitchen configuration) • Single-bowl stainless steel under-mount sink • Polished chrome or hard graphite faucet with lever handle and pull down sprayer (depending on color scheme selection) • Integrated stainless steel Miele appliance package including: • Fridge with bottom-mount freezer with integrated panels • Under cabinet slide-out hood fan with integrated lighting* • Dishwasher with integrated panel* • Gas cook-top • Wall oven • Panasonic microwave installed with trim kit* BATHROOM • Custom medicine cabinet with mirror, shelves and built-in lighting • Lacquer/laminate vanity cabinet with soft-close hardware featuring Blum® hinges and tracks for superb quality and durability • Drawer with built-in organizers (where applicable) • Engineered quartz stone countertop • Kohler® under-mount sink • Polished chrome or hard graphite plumbing fixtures (depending on color scheme selection) • One piece elongated dual flush toilet with quiet-close seat • Recessed or surface-mount lighting provided • Soaking tub (in select layouts) with spout, shower faucet and pressure balancing valve • Walk-in shower stall (in select layouts) enclosed with frameless glass with door and hand-held sliding shower head • Large format porcelain tile flooring and tub/shower surround LAUNDRY • Stackable or side by side Miele front load washer and energy-efficient heat pump dryer • Customized built-in shelving (where applicable) • Porcelain tile flooring *Depending on kitchen configuration, dishwasher and microwave/hood fan may be substituted with other manufacturer.
  14. 14. Canada’s largest community builder. For three decades, Concord has set innovative standards for master-planned communities Canada wide. From Concord Pacific Place in Vancouver and Concord CityPlace in Toronto, to North York’s Concord Park Place and Calgary’s coveted new neighbourhood. Concord has further expanded with numerous large-scale master-planned communities across Canada and is now developing in the UK and the USA. To learn more about Concord’s international presence, visit ConcordAdex.com
  15. 15. Commited to community. Beyond building homes and contributing parks, recreation facilities, amenities, school sites, seawall walkways and daycares, Concord infuses over $2 million dollars annually into the communities they develop in through family-oriented events and charities.
  16. 16. Flower Power (re-installed 2009), Mark Di Suvero Marking High Tide (1996), Don Vaughan Droplet (2018), Studio Kimiis Approaching Red (2013), Maha Mustafa Street Light (1997), Bermie Miller & Alan Tregebov v Concord has built over 40,000 homes globally. v In the last 5 years, Concord has been building at a pace of over 3,000 units per year. v Concord has developed almost 150 towers to date. v Concord is the largest contributor of public parks in Canada. Concord has constructed 70 acres of park and public space and 30 more acres will be constructed in the near future. v Concord has contributed $20 million back to various events, housing, programs, and charities over the last decade. v Concord has Canada’s largest privately funded public art portfolio. Our claim to fame.
  17. 17. Concord created Concord Green Energy to explore and support a variety of zero carbon energy producing projects. Concord Green Energy has projects of scale in wind, solar and hydro at various stages of planning, development, and operation across Canada. v Concord Green Energy generates more than twice the energy to power all of Concord’s 40,000 homes. v Concord is the first in North America to provide 100% high speed EV infrastructure. v Amisk is the largest planned hydroelectric project in Alberta’s history. v Red Lily is the largest independent wind power project in Saskatchewan and will contribute significantly toward Canadian carbon reductions. Livability and green living is threaded throughout every level of a Concord community. Concord recognizes that transportation and temperature control are the largest energy draws in its communities. Their focus is to design green communities of scale and infrastructure that reduces energy usage while at the same time supporting the green energy grid. v High-density master-planned communities connected to cities and mass transit greatly reduce transit congestion and carbon. v Elevators and walkability replace thousands of single vehicle trips a day in Concord communities. v High-rise building with hundreds of homes share walls managing heating and cooling far more efficiently than single-family homes. Concord takes this philosophy further in its current and future communities by: v Supplying smart building systems to make its buildings more energy efficient. v Pioneering in residential EV parking infrastructure, setting new benchmarks in North America. v Building and developing Concord Green Energy Power projects that offset the energy usage of our buildings many times over. Creating livable, green communities.
  18. 18. Actual suite interiors, finishes, appliances, exteriors and views may be noticeably different than what is depicted in photographs and renderings. The developer reserves the right to make modifications, substitutions, change brands, sizes, colours, layouts, materials, ceiling heights, features, finishes and other specifications without prior notification. Such details are governed by the applicable offer to purchase and agreement of sale, and disclosure statement. This is not an offering for sale. Any such offering can only be made with the applicable offer to purchase and agreement of sale, and disclosure statement. E. O.E.

Concord Sky is poised to be one of the tallest residential towers in Canada. Live at the epicentre of Toronto on Yonge Street with unparalleled convenience.

Register Now: https://www.to-condo.com/concord-sky-live-at-the-heart-of-toronto.html

#ConcordAdex #Concord #ConcordPacific #Toronto #GTA #ConcordParkPlace #ConcordCityPlace #ParkPlace #CityPlace #PreConstruction #Toronto #CondoLiving #torontorealestate #Condo #landdevelopment #realestatedevelopment #realestate #community #communitybuilding #GreaterTorontoArea #ConcordSky #ConcordSkycondos

