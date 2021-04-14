Boulevard at The Thornhill

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Discover a new landscape of possibilities
Welcome to life on the Boulevard.
04/ Introduction 07/ The Opportunity 14/ Location Map 09/ The Community 23/ Boulevard 29/ Amenities 49/ Suites 58/ Feature...
Arrive at Boulevard, the highly-anticipated final chapter of The Thornhill master-planned community at Bathurst and Beverl...
meets living. Where vibrant Enjoy local dining and shopping at Boulevard. The area’s array of restaurants and retail store...
1MEZZA NOTTE The neighbourhood place to go for authentic Italian food in Thornhill. You’ll be reminded of the cuisine a No...
ORGANIC GARAGE Whether you walk to dinner or stroll with a warm drink, you’re always close to home. STARBUCKS THE OCTAGON ...
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 8 10 9 1 2 3 4 5 6 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 1 2 3 4 5 1 3 2 6 7 5 9 8 1 3 2 4 1 2 3 4 11 5 6 7 9 1 2 3 4 8 5 6 ...
N BATHURST ST. B E V E R L E Y G L E N B LV D . OUTDOOR TERRACE LOBBY ENTRANCE LOBBY ENTRANCE PARKING PARKING F U T U R E ...
With VIVA’s rapid bus network running along Bathurst Street, you’ll always have an excuse to leave the car in the parking ...
Boulevard’s nearby hotspots 3 min 4 min 3 min S H O P P E R S D R U G M A R T S TA R B U C KS WA L M A R T S U P E R C E N...
The final phase is here. Boulevard’s offering extends beyond family-sized suites. Residents will enjoy how the indoor and ...
Boulevard has what you need desire. The amenities at Boulevard are thoughtfully chosen to complement your lifestyle. From...
S H A R E D C O U R T YA R D The ground-level Shared Courtyard makes for a casual area to chat with friends and family in ...
At Boulevard you will have access to shared amenity spaces throughout The Thornhill master- planned community, including t...
Boulevard’s lobby is designed to be a modern yet elegant introduction to the final piece of The Thornhill community. The f...
Q U I E T LO U N G E Find peace with a good book in the Quiet Lounge as the sun’s gentle rays peak through the beams of th...
The right spaces for the moments you’ll cherish forever. 34 B O U L E V A R D
AC T I V E LO U N G E Venture to the Active, Co-work Lounge for a board game, or brainstorm session, while you enjoy the v...
M E E T I N G R O O M If you need to mix work and your homelife, do it in style. Boulevard’s Meeting Room replicates the a...
PA R T Y R O O M or an intimate celebration — so you can host with confidence! The fully-accessible outdoor terrace is equ...
F I T N E S S ZO N E Set aside some time in the fully-equipped Fitness Zone to work on your cardio or take on a new person...
C A L I S T H E N I C S ZO N E The Outdoor Terraces at Boulevard offer a host of options for residents, including the Cali...
G R E E N H O U S E , G A R D E N I N G P LO T S , A N D D O G R U N The Greenhouse is a shared amenity of The Thornhill m...
Spacious suites makes working from home a pleasure. S U I T E S 48 B O U L E V A R D
G R O U N D F LO O R T E R R AC E NORTH CONDOMINIUM – THE HILL VIEW The ground floor suites at Boulevard are designed with...
Functional and thoughtful suite designs awaits residents in livable spaces filled with warm, natural light. A focus on cra...
Your personal oasis awaits at Boulevard. B E D R O O M NORTH CONDOMINIUM – THE MOUNTAIN 54 B O U L E V A R D
E X T E R I O R T E R R AC E SOUTH CONDOMINIUM – THE HARRIS Take in the eye-catching tree canopy of South Thornhill from y...
A variety of features and finishes adorn your suite with elements that define timeless and dedicated craftsmanship. You wi...
Urban Agricultural Commitment. We work hard to incorporate urban agriculture opportunities into our new home communities w...
37 YEARS BUILDING STRONG The Daniels Corporation builds with a passion for creating vibrant communities in every sense of...
THE VILL AS OF LINDENWOOD, RICHMOND HILL OAK KNOLL , RICHMOND HILL About Baif Developments MONCREST TOWERS, TORONTO DON HE...
Feels just like home. It’s time to arrive at Boulevard. 66 B O U L E V A R D
TheThornhill.Com/Boulevard
Boulevard at The Thornhill

Arrive at Boulevard, the highly-anticipated final chapter of The Thornhill master-planned community at Bathurst and Beverley Glen. Experience spacious family-sized condominium suites nestled within a 6-storey and 12-storey mid-rise offering, featuring a shared podium, curated indoor and outdoor lifestyle amenities, and all the conveniences of connected urban living. You’ll adore the vast greenspaces of South Thornhill and the neighbourhood’s eye-catching tree canopy. With York Region Transit and VIVA bus lines at your door, as well a network of commuter highways nearby, you’ll enjoy easy access to anywhere you want to go. With so many options, your new landscape of possibilities at Boulevard awaits.

  1. 1. Discover a new landscape of possibilities
  2. 2. Welcome to life on the Boulevard.
  3. 3. 04/ Introduction 07/ The Opportunity 14/ Location Map 09/ The Community 23/ Boulevard 29/ Amenities 49/ Suites 58/ Features & Finishes 62/ Team T A B L E O F C O N T E N T S 04 B O U L E V A R D
  4. 4. Arrive at Boulevard, the highly-anticipated final chapter of The Thornhill master-planned community at Bathurst and Beverley Glen. Experience spacious family-sized condominium suites nestled within a 6-storey and 12-storey mid- rise offering, featuring a shared podium, curated indoor and outdoor lifestyle amenities, and all the conveniences of connected urban living. You’ll adore the vast greenspaces of South Thornhill and the neighbourhood’s eye-catching tree canopy. With York Region Transit and VIVA bus lines at your door, as well as a network of commuter highways nearby, you’ll enjoy easy access to anywhere you want to go. With so many options, your new landscape of possibilities at Boulevard awaits. Discover a new landscape of possibilities. T H E O P P O R T U NI T Y B O U L E VA R D E X T E R I O R
  5. 5. meets living. Where vibrant Enjoy local dining and shopping at Boulevard. The area’s array of restaurants and retail stores, including Promenade Mall, will let you find what you want, when you need it – from a delicious dinner to a brand new wardrobe. LOCAL CAFÉ T H E C O M M U NIT Y 08 B O U L E V A R D
  6. 6. 1MEZZA NOTTE The neighbourhood place to go for authentic Italian food in Thornhill. You’ll be reminded of the cuisine a Nona would make! Enjoy the wooden tables, traditional music, and a taste of Italian culture. 11 DISERA DRIVE, UNIT #100 MEZZANOT TE.CA | 905.707.0222 6SILVERCITY RICHMOND HILL When the cinema is calling, answer it! SilverCity’s 14 screens always have a variety of movies playing that will cater to everyone in the family. It’s located at the corner of Highway 7 and Yonge Street and has ample parking. It’s also conveniently placed beside the Viva terminal and Langstaff GO Station. 8725 YONGE STREET CINEPLEX.COM | 905.709.8755 4WHAT A BAGEL Just across the street from Boulevard at The Thornhill you will find What A Bagel, makers of some of the finest bagels and pastries in the GTA. It’s more than just cream cheese, though – delicious sandwiches, catering platters, and all your other bakery cravings, all made in-store. 8010 BATHURST STREET, UNIT 1 WHATABAGEL .COM | 905.707.0044 9THE THORNHILL CLUB A members only country club, The Thornhill Club offers golf (18 hole + 9 hole executive courses), curling, tennis, an outdoor pool, and a large fitness centre. Memberships are available – inquire at the club, located just south of Highway 407 on Yonge Street – approximately 7 minutes by car from Beverley at The Thornhill. 7994 YONGE STREET THETHORNHILLCLUB.CA | 905.881.3000 3MARBLE SLAB Homemade ice cream, birthday cakes, and more! At Marble Slab, dessert is the entire menu. The company is big on its use of 100% Canadian dairy products, which they use to make all their products fresh and in-house. 11 DISERA DRIVE, UNIT #160 MARBLESL AB.CA | 905.886.4700 8SUGARBUSH HERITAGE PARK Located just north of Highway 7 on the west side of Bathurst Street, Sugarbush is the go-to local place for escaping into nature. Among the several kilometres of tree-lined walking trails, there is a community-run group of gardens, parking, and an open field for general recreation. 91 THORNHILL WOODS DRIVE 7PROMENADE MALL With over 150 shops and services, Promenade Mall is a convenient neighbourhood destination for all things retail. The shopping centre is anchored by H&M, Imagine Cinemas, and T & T Supermarket. 1 PROMENADE CIRCLE PROMENADE.CA | 905.764.0020 5BULK BARN This is, without, a doubt, the best place to get exactly the right amount any grain, spice, or tasty treats. From nuts to seeds to many different flours, Bulk Barn has what you need to cook and eat well with. And they let you bring re-useable containers to reduce plastic waste – double win! 720 CENTRE STREET, UNIT D1 BULKBARN.CA | 905.882.8004 10UPLANDS GOLF & SKI CLUB Located south of Highway 407 between Yonge and Bathurst Streets, Uplands offers a nine hole golf course and charming ski slopes, with hills averaging 1000 feet in length. It’s a great place to hit the links or learn how to ski and snowboard from certified instructors. 46 UPL ANDS AVENUE GOLFNORTH.CA /UPL ANDS | 1.888.833.8787 Here Is Our Top Ten Local Picks* Living well is about more than just a great home. Having local amenities you’ll want to visit again and again is the mark of a great community – and Boulevard at The Thornhill is close to many such hotspots for dining and recreation. 2FRILU Frilu is Thornhill’s preeminent destination for tasting menus. Brought to you by Executive chef John-Vincent Troiano (Tutti Matti, Acadia), this restaurant offers eight-to-twelve course contemporary Canadian menus, featuring local and seasonal ingredients. 7 713 YONGE STREET FRILURESTAURANT.COM | 289.597.8867 *Due to the current Ontario stay-at-home order, some or all of these businesses may not be operating or are maintaining reduced hours. Please call or visit their website for more detailed information.
  7. 7. ORGANIC GARAGE Whether you walk to dinner or stroll with a warm drink, you’re always close to home. STARBUCKS THE OCTAGON LA FITNESS 12 B O U L E V A R D
  8. 8. 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 8 10 9 1 2 3 4 5 6 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 1 2 3 4 5 1 3 2 6 7 5 9 8 1 3 2 4 1 2 3 4 11 5 6 7 9 1 2 3 4 8 5 6 7 9 10 11 12 13 14 1 2 3 4 1 2 3 6 5 6 7 4 1 3 2 4 10 11 8 12 14 13 15 19 16 17 18 38 38 73 53 Steeles Ave W Steeles Ave E Hwy 7 Hwy 7 407 407 407 B a t h u r s t S t 34 34 Finch Ave E Finch Ave W Autumn Hill Blvd T h o r n h i l l W o o d s D r Centre St A t k in s o n A v e Clark Ave John St Royal Orchard Blvd Drewry Ave H ilda Ave H i l d a A v e T a lb o t R d Y o n g e S t Y o n g e S t Doncaster Ave H e n d e r s o n A v e M a x o m e A v e M a x o m e A v e Cummer Ave W i l l o w d a l e A v e W i l l o w d a l e A v e D o r i s A v e 1 1 A l n e s s S t N e w W e s tm in s te r D r Green Ln High Tech Rd Beverley Glen Blvd Mullen Dr J o s e p h A a r o n B l v d D u ff e ri n S t B e e c r o f t R d Newton Dr Bantry Ave V a l l e y m e d e D r 71 Briggs Ave B a th u rs t S t Garden Ave Map is not to scale. Illustration is artist’s concept. E. & O.E. Location map SCHOOLS 1. Ventura Park Public School 2. Westmount Collegiate Institute 3. Rosedale Heights Public School 4. Wilshire Elementary School 5. Brownridge Public School 6. St. Elizabeth Catholic High School 7. Humber College North Campus 8. York University Keele Campus RECREATION 1. Richmond Hill Golf Club 2. Uplands Golf Ski Club 3. GoodLife Fitness Thornhill 4. The Thornhill Club 5. Fit For Life Group 6. Yonge North Recreation Centre GAS STATIONS 1. Shell 2. Esso 3. Petro Canada 4. Husky TRANSPORTATION 1. Langstaff GO 2. Finch Station 3. VIVA Go COMMUNITY 1. Schwartz/Reisman Centre 2. North Thornhill Community Centre 3. Rosemount Community Centre 4. Thornhill Village Library 5. Thornhill Community Centre 6. Dufferin Clark Community Centre 7. Yorkview Daycare Centre 8. Patricia Kemp Community Centre 9. Beth Chabad Israeli Community PARKS 1. Sugarbush Heritage Park 2. Bayview Reservoir Park 3. Bathurst District Park 4. Royal Orchard Park 5. Thornhill Green Park 6. Rosedale North Park 7. Pomona Mills Park 8. Bathurst Estates Park 9. Pierre Elliot Trudeau Park 10. Promenade Green Park 11. Beverley Glen Park SHOPPING 1. Shoppers Drug Mart 2. The Beer Store 3. HomeSense 4. Walmart Thornhill Supercentre 5. LCBO 6. Promenade Mall 7. The Home Depot 8. Bulk Barn 9. Rosedale Heights Plaza 10. SmartCentres Thornhill 11. Hillcrest Mall 12. Bayview Village Mall 13. Yorkdale Mall 14. Fairview Mall ENTERTAINMENT 1. SilverCity Richmond Hill 2. Imagine Cinemas 3. Funland 4. City Playhouse Theatre HIGHWAY RESTAURANTS 1. Stonefire Bar Grill 2. Yummy Grill 3. What A Bagel 4. Marble Slab 5. Bagel World 6. Mezza Notte Trattoria 7. Cynthia’s Chinese Restaurant 8. Starbucks 9. Cora Breakfast 10. Congee Wong Thornhill 11. Kuu Sushi 12. Bombay Touch 13. Halibut House Fish and Chips 14. Maple Sushi 15. Frilu 16. Ramona’s Kitchen 17. Me Va Me 18. Dante’s Pizzeria 19. The Octagon GROCERY 1. Organic Garage 2. TT Supermarket 3. York Farmers Market 4. Longo’s Bayview 5. Sobeys 6. FreshCo 7. Galleria Supermarket 8. No Frills 9. Nortown Foods BANKS 1. RBC 2. TD 3. CIBC 4. Scotiabank 5. HSBC 14 B O U L E V A R D
  9. 9. N BATHURST ST. B E V E R L E Y G L E N B LV D . OUTDOOR TERRACE LOBBY ENTRANCE LOBBY ENTRANCE PARKING PARKING F U T U R E R E T A I L COURT YARD* FUTURE RE TAIL SOLD URBAN GARDENS* GREENHOUSE* DOG RUN* OUTDOOR TERRACES SOLD N NORT H COND OMINIUM 1 2-STORE YS SOU TH CONDOMINIUM 6-STORE YS Map is not to scale and is subject to change due to municipal and other regulatory approvals. Exclusive Listing: City Life Realty Ltd. Brokerage. Brokers Protected. All brand names, logos, images, text and graphics are the copyright of the owners, Daniels Baif Thornhill Inc. Reproduction in any form, without prior written permission of Daniels Baif Thornhill Inc., is strictly prohibited. Illustrations are artist’s concept. E..O.E. The complete master-planned community. Boulevard is the final installment of The Thornhill, a visionary community years in the making, that will make living well a pleasure at Bathurst Beverley Glen. Residents have access to on-site retail, greenspace, great local amenities like restaurants and shopping, and the opportunity to discover a new landscape of possibilities. 16 B O U L E V A R D
  10. 10. With VIVA’s rapid bus network running along Bathurst Street, you’ll always have an excuse to leave the car in the parking garage. Dedicated transit lanes nd frequent vehicles connect you directly to Finch Station and Vaughan Metropolitan Station on the TTC’s Line 1, and to Langstaff GO Station at Yonge and Highway 7. HIGHWAY ACCESS Hop on, hop off. VIVA BUS TERMINAL YORK REGION TRANSIT GO STATION 18 B O U L E V A R D
  11. 11. Boulevard’s nearby hotspots 3 min 4 min 3 min S H O P P E R S D R U G M A R T S TA R B U C KS WA L M A R T S U P E R C E N T R E 4 min 8 min 4 min O R G A N I C G A R AG E P R O M E N A D E M A L L LC B O Map is not to scale and is subject to change due to municipal and other regulatory approvals. Illustration is artist’s concept. E..O.E. Hwy 7 T h o r n h i l l W o o d s D r Centre St A t k i n s o n A v e Clark Ave H i l d a A v e D u ff e r i n S t B a t h u r s t S t Beverley Glen Blvd N e w W e s t m i n s t e r D r 20 B O U L E V A R D
  12. 12. The final phase is here. Boulevard’s offering extends beyond family-sized suites. Residents will enjoy how the indoor and outdoor amenities complement their personal living space and will have exclusive use of a functional party room, modern fitness centre, and large outdoor terrace, in addition to an abundance of shared lifestyle amenities throughout The Thornhill community. More than 4,500 square feet of new commercial retail along Bathurst Street will provide shopping solutions just steps from Boulevard’s front doors, making running errands a simple activity where driving is optional. B O U L E VA R D E X T E R I O R N O R T H C O N D O M I N I U M 22 B O U L E V A R D
  13. 13. Boulevard has what you need desire. The amenities at Boulevard are thoughtfully chosen to complement your lifestyle. From the Pet Wash to the Party Room, each element serves as an extension of your living space, filling your everyday with convenience and opportunity. You can access the Fitness Zone, Active or Quiet Lounges and the outdoor areas are all just steps from your suite’s front door. COURTYARD PARCELS QUIET LOUNGE (BOOKABLE) OUTDOOR DINING (BOOKABLE) OUTDOOR LOUNGE (BOOKABLE) PARTY TERRACE (BOOKABLE) CALISTHENICS ZONE GROVE/PLAY ZONE OUTDOOR DINING ACTIVE/CO-WORK LOUNGE MAIL GREENHOUSE, GARDENING PLOTS DOG RUN MAIN ENTRANCE LOBBY MEETING ROOM (BOOKABLE) UWR WR WR PMO NORTH CONDO ELEVATORS 24/7 CONCIERGE PET WASH YOGA/STRETCH ZONE FITNESS ZONE TONE ZONE MOVE-IN ROOM MOVE-IN ROOM AMENITY ENTRANCE AMENITY PLAN 24 B O U L E V A R D
  14. 14. S H A R E D C O U R T YA R D The ground-level Shared Courtyard makes for a casual area to chat with friends and family in between errands or grabbing dinner at a local restaurant. 26 B O U L E V A R D
  15. 15. At Boulevard you will have access to shared amenity spaces throughout The Thornhill master- planned community, including the large indoor gymnasium that features a half-sized basketball court for playing pick-up games with friends or practicing your jump shot. The tranquil Community Garden provides residents with the opportunity to hone their green thumb while growing plants and flowers. The Dog Run is a fun place for your furry friend to get outside and socialize with other dogs while burning off some energy. These amenities allow you to extend your living space beyond your suite, letting you to enjoy a variety of experiences and opportunities, all at home. A M E N I T I ES An array of amenities, inside and out. 28 B O U L E V A R D
  16. 16. Boulevard’s lobby is designed to be a modern yet elegant introduction to the final piece of The Thornhill community. The feeling is welcoming with an aesthetic edge that says no details were overlooked. S H A R E D LO B B Y LOBBY PLAN PARCELS MAIL MAIN ENTRANCE LOBBY UWR WR PMO NORTH CONDO ELEVATORS 24/7 CONCIERGE COURTYARD MOVE-IN ROOM 30 B O U L E V A R D
  17. 17. Q U I E T LO U N G E Find peace with a good book in the Quiet Lounge as the sun’s gentle rays peak through the beams of the outdoor pergola. 32 B O U L E V A R D
  18. 18. The right spaces for the moments you’ll cherish forever. 34 B O U L E V A R D
  19. 19. AC T I V E LO U N G E Venture to the Active, Co-work Lounge for a board game, or brainstorm session, while you enjoy the view of the connected outdoor seating area. 36 B O U L E V A R D
  20. 20. M E E T I N G R O O M If you need to mix work and your homelife, do it in style. Boulevard’s Meeting Room replicates the atmosphere of an office boardroom with furniture and technology ready to meet your needs. 38 B O U L E V A R D
  21. 21. PA R T Y R O O M or an intimate celebration — so you can host with confidence! The fully-accessible outdoor terrace is equipped with barbeques and complements the spacious indoor area when you wish to host under the sun in the combined lounge and dining area. The Party Room located on Boulevard’s ground floor comes fully-equipped with a catering kitchen, allowing you to extend your living space. Book it for your next big gathering with family or friends — whether it’s a lively get together 40 B O U L E V A R D
  22. 22. F I T N E S S ZO N E Set aside some time in the fully-equipped Fitness Zone to work on your cardio or take on a new personal yoga practice. Whether you want to bike, run, or lift weights in the Tone Zone, there is modern, innovative equipment and options for residents of all ages and activity levels! 42 B O U L E V A R D
  23. 23. C A L I S T H E N I C S ZO N E The Outdoor Terraces at Boulevard offer a host of options for residents, including the Calisthenics Zone, a set of stationary fitness equipment that lets you stay fit under the sun and the bookable lounge and dining area, which is perfect for hosting friends or family for dinner. For the young and young at heart, head to the play area that features rubber flooring for enhanced safety. 44 B O U L E V A R D
  24. 24. G R E E N H O U S E , G A R D E N I N G P LO T S , A N D D O G R U N The Greenhouse is a shared amenity of The Thornhill master-planned community. In addition to providing an opportunity to grow plants, vegetables, and herbs, it serves as a social meeting point for residents to come together, be active, and feel connected to the earth. Gardening is a proven method of stress-relief, and it’s important for people to have an outlet where they can feel productive and give back to the community. The attached Dog Run is the perfect spot to let your furry friend take a stroll and make some friends of their own. Tend to plants while enjoying personal growth. 46 B O U L E V A R D
  25. 25. Spacious suites makes working from home a pleasure. S U I T E S 48 B O U L E V A R D
  26. 26. G R O U N D F LO O R T E R R AC E NORTH CONDOMINIUM – THE HILL VIEW The ground floor suites at Boulevard are designed with a spacious and inviting entrance where you can greet guests and meet friends before heading out for a bite at a local restaurant or café. Thoughtful outdoor design and meticulous landscaping are staples of The Thornhill master-planned community. 50 B O U L E V A R D
  27. 27. Functional and thoughtful suite designs awaits residents in livable spaces filled with warm, natural light. A focus on craftsmanship and quality finishes create a timeless presentation, with contemporary elements that round off suites, letting you enjoy the comforts and conveniences of your new life at Boulevard. L I V I N G R O O M / K I T C H E N NORTH CONDOMINIUM – THE MOUNTAIN 52 B O U L E V A R D
  28. 28. Your personal oasis awaits at Boulevard. B E D R O O M NORTH CONDOMINIUM – THE MOUNTAIN 54 B O U L E V A R D
  29. 29. E X T E R I O R T E R R AC E SOUTH CONDOMINIUM – THE HARRIS Take in the eye-catching tree canopy of South Thornhill from your suite at Boulevard. Panoramic views are a perk of living in this master-planned community at Bathurst Beverley Glen. 56 B O U L E V A R D
  30. 30. A variety of features and finishes adorn your suite with elements that define timeless and dedicated craftsmanship. You will enjoy the confidence and comfort in your home as you settle into life on the Boulevard. · Spacious 9 ft. ceiling heights in principal rooms · Contemporary 4” baseboards · Modern laminate flooring · Kitchens feature sleek quartz countertops, contemporary tile backsplash, custom- designed cabinetry with integrated lighting and soft-close hardware, spacious kitchen island or peninsula with quartz countertops and dining accommodations, and premium appliances · Bathrooms feature porcelain tiles, sophisticated stand-alone deep soaker tub, and modern clear tempered framed glass shower stalls · Convenient underground parking with security cameras and two-way voice communication to Concierge or monitoring station *See full Schedule B Features Finishes plan for specific suite details *All suite features and finishes are as per plan Functional designs with thoughtful details to define your space. F E A TU R E S F I NI S H E S L I V I N G R O O M / K I T C H E N SOUTH CONDOMINIUM – THE MILNE 58 B O U L E V A R D
  31. 31. Urban Agricultural Commitment. We work hard to incorporate urban agriculture opportunities into our new home communities where possible. Providing everything from community gardening plots and edible landscaping to container balcony gardening and even farmers’ markets. Boulevard will showcase our commitment to an environmentally sustainable and healthy lifestyle with a greenhouse and an array of gardening plots, where you’ll be able to practice your green thumb. Residents can come together to help maintain one another’s plots, or share in homegrown vegetables, herbs, tips and tricks. Urban agriculture is a wonderful way for residents to come together, establish a deeper sense of community, and connect to the earth in an interactive way. 60 B O U L E V A R D
  32. 32. 37 YEARS BUILDING STRONG The Daniels Corporation builds with a passion for creating vibrant communities in every sense of the word. Daniels looks beyond the bricks and mortar, including social, cultural and economic infrastructures that will create a unique sense of place. This commitment has been an integral part of Daniels’ corporate philosophy for over 37 years. Daniels has built more than 30,000 award-winning homes and apartments, within master-planned, mixed-use communities, commercial and retail spaces, and has earned its standing as one of Canada’s largest and pre-eminent builders/developers. Company founder John H. Daniels is a towering figure of the North American real estate industry. In a career that has spanned over 50 years, the former Chairman and CEO of Cadillac Fairview Development Corporation has left an indelible mark on the quality of the places in which people live, work, play, create and shop. OUR APPROACH Led by company President and CEO Mitchell Cohen and a creative team of visionary professionals, The Daniels Corporation’s integration of residential and commercial divisions results in a stable turnkey operation, which earns the company a high level of industry and public trust. Daniels plans, designs, develops, builds, and manages all residential and commercial properties inhouse, enabling the ultimate in quality control and streamlined service. In essence, Daniels is an all-inclusive service provider – a company dedicated to seeing each project through to construction completion and beyond. INNOVATION IN MASTER-PLANNING Daniels transforms underutilized land into sought-after masterplanned communities that include residential, name-brand retail and commercial opportunities. Daniels’ land-use planning is based on the principle of integration into the existing urban fabric, creating neighbourhoods that fit seamlessly into their The Daniels Corporation in partnership with Baif Developments have come together to bring the vision for Boulevard to fruition. With a long track record of building success and the development of mixed-use, master-planned communities across the GTA, Daniels and Baif are jointly committed to The Thornhill master-planned community as a new benchmark for connected urban living in South Vaughan. ART WORKS TOWER, REGENT PARK FESTIVAL TOWER ATOP TIFF BELL LIGHTBOX, TORONTO DANIELS CIT Y CENTRE, MISSISSAUGA NY TOWERS COMMUNIT Y, TORONTO About The Daniels Corporation surroundings, providing a broad customer base of homebuyers, retailers and commercial businesses. For example, Daniels is partnering with Toronto Community Housing to revitalize 53 of the 69-acre Regent Park in Toronto’s Downtown East, which is being looked at around the world as the gold standard by which challenged urban neighbourhoods can be re-imagined as healthy, sustainable communities. Daniels also partnered with renowned filmmaker Ivan Reitman to build TIFF Bell Lightbox, an international destination for the world of film. In addition to the iconic home of the Toronto International Film Festival, this mixed-use development includes restaurants, ground floor retail, a commercial parking garage and the 44-storey Festival Tower Residence. Daniels has also created iconic neighbourhoods throughout the GTA, providing residential, retail and commercial services within their Daniels Waterfront-City of the Arts, NY Towers and HighPark Condominium communities in Toronto, as well as Daniels City Centre and Daniels Erin Mills communities in Mississauga. BUILDING FOR EVERYONE Dedicated to upholding a “people-first” philosophy, Daniels has long been a champion of affordable rental and ownership housing, and has built 3,600 affordable rental-housing units under several government programs. Daniels was the first developer to offer purpose-built rental housing in the Greater Toronto Area in 26 years through its Gateway Rental portfolio. In partnership with Sun Life Financial, Daniels is currently building a market rental building as part of its Daniels Erin Mills community in Mississauga. Daniels FirstHome™ communities across the GTA provide quality-built residences priced within the reach of first-time buyers, and at selected communities, Daniels is building seniors housing with Amica Mature Lifestyles Inc. On the commercial end of the spectrum, Daniels creates outstanding business opportunities for national brand companies as well as grassroots not-for-profit organizations. Over the past 37 years, Daniels has embraced financial and hands-on generosity toward a number of charities and nonprofit organizations, including Second Harvest, Eva’s Initiatives, Habitat for Humanity, and Covenant House Toronto. WEAVING ARTS AND CULTURE INTO THE COMMUNITY FABRIC Daniels has consistently demonstrated the value of embedding arts and culture into the fabric of new communities. In Regent Park, Daniels partnered with Artscape, Toronto Community Housing and members of the local community to create Daniels Spectrum – a 60,000 square-foot cultural hub. Setting Daniels apart even further, the company has established an art procurement program that identifies and purchases art from local and emerging artists for residential and commercial lobbies and amenity spaces, thus contributing enormously to the area’s economic development. SUSTAINABILITY Long before “green” became an industry buzzword, The Daniels Corporation took a proactive approach to protecting the environment through innovation in its construction techniques. Daniels continues to build for efficiency and environmental sustainability through standards beyond the Ontario Building Code, and in some cases, to LEED Gold certification. Within the Canadian building industry, Daniels is also leading the urban food revolution through trailblazing urban agriculture initiatives that incorporate farmers’ markets and urban allotment gardens into its residential communities. CF TORONTO EATON CENTRE DANIELS WATERFRONT- CIT Y OF THE ARTS, TORONTO ARC CONDOMINIUMS, ERIN MILLS DANIELS FIRSTHOMETM COMMUNITIES, ACROSS THE GTA DANIELS SPECTRUM, TORONTO’S REGENT PARK 62 B O U L E V A R D
  33. 33. THE VILL AS OF LINDENWOOD, RICHMOND HILL OAK KNOLL , RICHMOND HILL About Baif Developments MONCREST TOWERS, TORONTO DON HEAD VILL AGE, RICHMOND HILL SUMMERHILL WOODS, NEWMARKET 4000 YONGE STREET, TORONTO W YNFORD HEIGHTS CRESCENT, TORONTO Baif Developments is a fully-integrated real estate development company founded by builders Sandy Hofstedter and Simon Minz in the early 1960s. Since its inception, Baif has built, through its homebuilding arms, over 20,000 new homes and executed both urban communities—like the original assembly and development of the Yonge-Eglinton Centre, one of Toronto’s first large-scale, mixed-use projects—and significant new suburban communities throughout the surrounding regions of the GTA. A prominent community builder of masterplanned home developments in Richmond Hill, Vaughan, Newmarket, Oakville, Toronto, Whitby, Mississauga, Markham, and Brampton, Baif continues to make a lasting impact on the landscape of the GTA. The principals of Baif are known as thoughtful, forwardthinking developers who work collaboratively with municipalities to create outstanding communities. Those who have chosen to invest in these neighbourhoods continue to enjoy lasting value. Baif is proud to be partnering with The Daniels Corporation for their next project, a master-planned community, coming to South Thornhill. 64 B O U L E V A R D
  34. 34. Feels just like home. It’s time to arrive at Boulevard. 66 B O U L E V A R D
  35. 35. TheThornhill.Com/Boulevard

