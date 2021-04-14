Boulevard at The Thornhill

-
Be the first to like this
Arrive at Boulevard, the highly-anticipated final chapter of The Thornhill master-planned community at Bathurst and Beverley Glen. Experience spacious family-sized condominium suites nestled within a 6-storey and 12-storey mid-rise offering, featuring a shared podium, curated indoor and outdoor lifestyle amenities, and all the conveniences of connected urban living. You’ll adore the vast greenspaces of South Thornhill and the neighbourhood’s eye-catching tree canopy. With York Region Transit and VIVA bus lines at your door, as well a network of commuter highways nearby, you’ll enjoy easy access to anywhere you want to go. With so many options, your new landscape of possibilities at Boulevard awaits.
Be the first to like this
Be the first to comment