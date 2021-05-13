Anchor Woods East Gwillimbury by AspenRidge

Successfully reported this slideshow.
A N C H O R W O O D S 1 LUXURY BLOOMS HERE
A N C H O R W O O D S 3 2 A S P E N R I D G E H O M E S Introducing Anchor Woods, a collection of crafted single family ho...
A N C H O R W O O D S 5 4 A S P E N R I D G E H O M E S TABLE OF CONTENTS A N C H O R W O O D S 5 Aspire with Aspen Ridge ...
A N C H O R W O O D S 7 6 A S P E N R I D G E H O M E S founding family and colleagues at Aspen Ridge Homes design and con...
A N C H O R W O O D S 9 8 A S P E N R I D G E H O M E S 1 3 2 4 NEW SITE. NEW FLOORPLANS. We do things differently at Aspe...
A N C H O R W O O D S 1 1 1 0 A S P E N R I D G E H O M E S The Studio is a boutique-inspired design centre. Anchor design...
A N C H O R W O O D S 1 3 1 2 A S P E N R I D G E H O M E S A master-planned community where the neighbourly feeling of fo...
A N C H O R W O O D S 1 5 1 4 A S P E N R I D G E H O M E S Heighten your awareness. Admire your pristine surroundings. Be...
A N C H O R W O O D S 1 7 1 6 A S P E N R I D G E H O M E S Elegant and ingenious, this 47-storey icon designed by celebra...
A N C H O R W O O D S 1 9 1 8 A S P E N R I D G E H O M E S COUNTRYSIDE BLISS Nestled between the history-rich farmlands o...
A N C H O R W O O D S 2 1 2 0 A S P E N R I D G E H O M E S Located at Doane Road and 2nd simple commute to communities th...
A N C H O R W O O D S 2 3 2 2 A S P E N R I D G E H O M E S Lake Simcoe ROGERS RESERVOIR CONSERVATION AREA Encounter great...
A N C H O R W O O D S 2 5 2 4 A S P E N R I D G E H O M E S HIGHER LEARNING HERE 1. 2. Holland Landing Public School 3. Go...
A N C H O R W O O D S 2 7 2 6 A S P E N R I D G E H O M E S its wide streets and abundance of bistros and cafes. Shopping ...
A N C H O R W O O D S 2 9 2 8 A S P E N R I D G E H O M E S In East Gwillimbury, urban and natural amenities abound. Dinin...
A N C H O R W O O D S 3 1 3 0 A S P E N R I D G E H O M E S FIND YOUR INNER BLISS A N C H O R W O O D S 3 1
A N C H O R W O O D S 3 3 3 2 A S P E N R I D G E H O M E S 38FT 3 2 A S P E N R I D G E H O M E S
A N C H O R W O O D S 3 5 3 4 A S P E N R I D G E H O M E S ELEVATION B ELEVATION C 38FT SINGLE-DETACHED ELEVATION A 2,906...
A N C H O R W O O D S 3 7 3 6 A S P E N R I D G E H O M E S 38FT SINGLE-DETACHED ELEVATION A 2,449 SF ELEVATION B 2,452 SF...
A N C H O R W O O D S 3 9 3 8 A S P E N R I D G E H O M E S 38FT SINGLE-DETACHED ELEVATION A 2,733 SF ELEVATION B 2,730 SF...
A N C H O R W O O D S 4 1 4 0 A S P E N R I D G E H O M E S 38FT SINGLE-DETACHED ELEVATION A 2,966 SF ELEVATION B 2,966 SF...
A N C H O R W O O D S 4 3 4 2 A S P E N R I D G E H O M E S 45FT 4 2 A S P E N R I D G E H O M E S
A N C H O R W O O D S 4 5 4 4 A S P E N R I D G E H O M E S 45FT SINGLE-DETACHED ELEVATION A 3,745 SF ELEVATION B 3,729 SF...
A N C H O R W O O D S 4 7 4 6 A S P E N R I D G E H O M E S 45FT SINGLE-DETACHED ELEVATION A 4,200 SF ELEVATION B 4,220 SF...
A N C H O R W O O D S 4 9 4 8 A S P E N R I D G E H O M E S 45FT SINGLE-DETACHED ELEVATION A 3,251 SF ELEVATION B 3,249 SF...
A N C H O R W O O D S 5 1 5 0 A S P E N R I D G E H O M E S 60FT 5 0 A S P E N R I D G E H O M E S
A N C H O R W O O D S 5 3 5 2 A S P E N R I D G E H O M E S 60FT SINGLE-DETACHED ELEVATION A 4 BED / 5 BED 4,548 SF 4,858 ...
A N C H O R W O O D S 5 5 5 4 A S P E N R I D G E H O M E S 27FT 5 4 A S P E N R I D G E H O M E S
A N C H O R W O O D S 5 7 5 6 A S P E N R I D G E H O M E S 27FT SEMI-DETACHED GINSBURG ELEVATION C ELEVATION D ELEVATION ...
Anchor Woods East Gwillimbury by AspenRidge
Anchor Woods East Gwillimbury by AspenRidge

  1. 1. A N C H O R W O O D S 1 LUXURY BLOOMS HERE
  2. 2. A N C H O R W O O D S 3 2 A S P E N R I D G E H O M E S Introducing Anchor Woods, a collection of crafted single family homes and townhouses in charming East Gwillimbury. Queensville model home
  3. 3. A N C H O R W O O D S 5 4 A S P E N R I D G E H O M E S TABLE OF CONTENTS A N C H O R W O O D S 5 Aspire with Aspen Ridge Homes The Aspen Ridge Difference The Studio Aspen Ridge: A History of Success Location Transit Lifestyle Schools Restaurants & Shopping Neighbourhood Amenity Map Interior Design 38' Singles Floorplans 45' Singles Floorplans 60' Singles Floorplans 27' Semi-Detached Floorplans
  4. 4. A N C H O R W O O D S 7 6 A S P E N R I D G E H O M E S founding family and colleagues at Aspen Ridge Homes design and construction, while offering a traditional ASPIRE WITH ASPEN RIDGE HOMES Queensville model home A N C H O R W O O D S 7
  5. 5. A N C H O R W O O D S 9 8 A S P E N R I D G E H O M E S 1 3 2 4 NEW SITE. NEW FLOORPLANS. We do things differently at Aspen Ridge Homes. Each in an area that has only seen traditional designs. Or it interior spaces with abundant light. UNIQUE DESIGNS FOR EACH NEW COMMUNITY. there. We continuously update our designs, and always in their homes today. INTERIOR DESIGNER INPUT. EVERYONE GETS A SAY. Kettle Lakes model home difference for our homebuyers. A UNIQUE APPROACH TO DESIGN SETS US APART
  6. 6. A N C H O R W O O D S 1 1 1 0 A S P E N R I D G E H O M E S The Studio is a boutique-inspired design centre. Anchor design consultants and choosing from an abundance of design options. All our displays are shown in large format aspenridgehomes.com/design-studio THE STUDIO: 4,000 SQUARE FEET OF POSSIBILITY
  7. 7. A N C H O R W O O D S 1 3 1 2 A S P E N R I D G E H O M E S A master-planned community where the neighbourly feeling of for you and your family. BRAMPTON and care, Aspen Ridge Homes has a history of success throughout Southern Ontario and the GTA. A HISTORY OF SUCCESS
  8. 8. A N C H O R W O O D S 1 5 1 4 A S P E N R I D G E H O M E S Heighten your awareness. Admire your pristine surroundings. Begin to in a place of peace and tranquility. The pristine wonders of Richmond Hill will remind you how it feels to be lost. And found. Welcome to trails, with easy access to dining, shopping and entertainment in the surrounding areas and the GTA. marinas. But it also features a rich assortment of urban amenities, and gourmet eateries. by rural communities plus one-of-two designated urban growth centres urban sustainability. RICHMOND HILL QUEENSVILLE KESWICK PICKERING Miles model, Elevation C Queensville living room
  9. 9. A N C H O R W O O D S 1 7 1 6 A S P E N R I D G E H O M E S Elegant and ingenious, this 47-storey icon designed by celebrated architect Yann Weymouth, is steeped in both nostalgic sensibility and modern electric energy. Its inspired architecture, combined with the restored Manhattan heritage building, captures the unique essence that calls to mind the rare beauty that belies originality. District. This community will be comprised of two towers, 12 and 14 seamlessly with the traditionalist architecture of old Toronto. The community appeal of the neighbourhood. DON MILLS & EGLINTON, TORONTO YONGE & ST. CLAIR, TORONTO YORKVILLE, TORONTO KING WEST, TORONTO Driveway at Seventy Seven Charles The community of Crosstown WEST The Jack east facing
  10. 10. A N C H O R W O O D S 1 9 1 8 A S P E N R I D G E H O M E S COUNTRYSIDE BLISS Nestled between the history-rich farmlands of Holland Landing
  11. 11. A N C H O R W O O D S 2 1 2 0 A S P E N R I D G E H O M E S Located at Doane Road and 2nd simple commute to communities throughout the GTA. And getting into downtown Toronto is a breeze. The East Gwillimbury GO Train FROM HERE, 1.5 4 5 18 HR MIN MIN MIN
  12. 12. A N C H O R W O O D S 2 3 2 2 A S P E N R I D G E H O M E S Lake Simcoe ROGERS RESERVOIR CONSERVATION AREA Encounter great blue herons, American coots and Sora Rails at its swing bridge are remnants of a 'Ghost' Canal System built and HOLLAND LANDING CONSERVATION AREA SILVER LAKES GOLF & COUNTRY CLUB rolling countryside in the lush Holland Landing area. Featuring one of the GTA's best layouts, it is a four-star championship course with the LAKE SIMCOE GREEN MEANS GO Holland Landing Conservation Area 2 2 A S P E N R I D G E H O M E S
  13. 13. A N C H O R W O O D S 2 5 2 4 A S P E N R I D G E H O M E S HIGHER LEARNING HERE 1. 2. Holland Landing Public School 3. Good Sheppard Catholic Elementary School 4. Our Lady of Good Counsel Catholic Elementary School 5. Sharon Public School 6. 7. Phoebe Gillman Public School 8. 9. Denne Public School 10. 11. 12. Maple Leaf Public School SCHOOLS A N C H O R W O O D S 2 5
  14. 14. A N C H O R W O O D S 2 7 2 6 A S P E N R I D G E H O M E S its wide streets and abundance of bistros and cafes. Shopping boasts all the big city offerings in small city circumference. Handy gourmet food FOR THE DISCRIMINATING SHOPPER. A N C H O R W O O D S 2 7 Delicate pastries at Nutmeg Bakeshop Sushi Sushi Japanese Restaurant
  15. 15. A N C H O R W O O D S 2 9 2 8 A S P E N R I D G E H O M E S In East Gwillimbury, urban and natural amenities abound. Dining, shopping and entertainment permeate the central areas and the GTA with ease. 1. 2. 3. 4. 5. 6. 7. Pizza Pizza 8. 9. Quiznos 10. Swiss Chalet Rotisserie & Grill 11. 12. Boston Pizza 13. Kelseys Original Roadhouse 14. Milestones Grill and Bar 15. Wild Wing 16. 17. Sunset Grill 18. 19. Quesada Burritos & Tacos 20. 21. Tim Hortons 22. 23. Bradford Home Hardware 24. Sobeys 25. Beer Store 26. Chapters 27. LCBO 28. Upper Canada Mall 29. Toys “R” Us 30. Canadian Tire 31. Walmart Supercentre 32. Real Canadian Superstore 33. Costco Wholesale 34. FreshCo 35. Best Buy 36. No Frills 37. Metro 38. National Sports 39. The Home Depot 40. 404 Town Centre 41. Shoppers Drug Mart 42. 43. Dollarama 44. Food Basics 45. 46. 47. Bradford Bowl DINING & GROCERY SHOPPING CULTURE & ENTERTAINMENT 48. 49. 50. 51. 52. 53. Stella Maris Marina 54. 55. 56. 57. East Gwillimbury GO Train Station 58. PARKS & RECREATION PUBLIC TRANSIT MAKING EAST GWILLIMBURY HOME
  16. 16. A N C H O R W O O D S 3 1 3 0 A S P E N R I D G E H O M E S FIND YOUR INNER BLISS A N C H O R W O O D S 3 1
  17. 17. A N C H O R W O O D S 3 3 3 2 A S P E N R I D G E H O M E S 38FT 3 2 A S P E N R I D G E H O M E S
  18. 18. A N C H O R W O O D S 3 5 3 4 A S P E N R I D G E H O M E S ELEVATION B ELEVATION C 38FT SINGLE-DETACHED ELEVATION A 2,906 SF ELEVATION B 2,902 SF ELEVATION C 2,908 SF MONROE ELEVATION A
  19. 19. A N C H O R W O O D S 3 7 3 6 A S P E N R I D G E H O M E S 38FT SINGLE-DETACHED ELEVATION A 2,449 SF ELEVATION B 2,452 SF ELEVATION C 2,449 SF THE WOOLF ELEVATION A ELEVATION B ELEVATION C
  20. 20. A N C H O R W O O D S 3 9 3 8 A S P E N R I D G E H O M E S 38FT SINGLE-DETACHED ELEVATION A 2,733 SF ELEVATION B 2,730 SF ELEVATION C 2,733 SF EARHEART ELEVATION A ELEVATION B ELEVATION C
  21. 21. A N C H O R W O O D S 4 1 4 0 A S P E N R I D G E H O M E S 38FT SINGLE-DETACHED ELEVATION A 2,966 SF ELEVATION B 2,966 SF ELEVATION C 2,966 SF PARKS ELEVATION A ELEVATION B ELEVATION C
  22. 22. A N C H O R W O O D S 4 3 4 2 A S P E N R I D G E H O M E S 45FT 4 2 A S P E N R I D G E H O M E S
  23. 23. A N C H O R W O O D S 4 5 4 4 A S P E N R I D G E H O M E S 45FT SINGLE-DETACHED ELEVATION A 3,745 SF ELEVATION B 3,729 SF KELLER ELEVATION C 3,736 SF ELEVATION A ELEVATION B ELEVATION C
  24. 24. A N C H O R W O O D S 4 7 4 6 A S P E N R I D G E H O M E S 45FT SINGLE-DETACHED ELEVATION A 4,200 SF ELEVATION B 4,220 SF ELEVATION C 4,198 SF HEPBURN ELEVATION A ELEVATION B ELEVATION C
  25. 25. A N C H O R W O O D S 4 9 4 8 A S P E N R I D G E H O M E S 45FT SINGLE-DETACHED ELEVATION A 3,251 SF ELEVATION B 3,249 SF ELEVATION C 3,253 SF KAMALA ELEVATION A ELEVATION B ELEVATION C
  26. 26. A N C H O R W O O D S 5 1 5 0 A S P E N R I D G E H O M E S 60FT 5 0 A S P E N R I D G E H O M E S
  27. 27. A N C H O R W O O D S 5 3 5 2 A S P E N R I D G E H O M E S 60FT SINGLE-DETACHED ELEVATION A 4 BED / 5 BED 4,548 SF 4,858 SF ELEVATION B 4 BED / 5 BED 4,548 SF 4,858 SF ELEVATION C 4 BED / 5 BED 4,548 SF 4,858 SF WINFREY ELEVATION A ELEVATION B ELEVATION C
  28. 28. A N C H O R W O O D S 5 5 5 4 A S P E N R I D G E H O M E S 27FT 5 4 A S P E N R I D G E H O M E S
  29. 29. A N C H O R W O O D S 5 7 5 6 A S P E N R I D G E H O M E S 27FT SEMI-DETACHED GINSBURG ELEVATION C ELEVATION D ELEVATION C 2,537 SF ELEVATION D 2,537 SF

