Ackee bietet App Entwicklung jetzt auch in Berlin

Ackee bietet App Entwicklung jetzt auch in Berlin

  1. 1. Typ: Unternehmensinformation Kategorie: IT | New Media | Software Ackee bietet App Entwicklung jetzt auch in Berlin Das Unternehmen ist in Tschechien einer der f�hrenden Player in Sachen App Entwicklung. Jetzt ist Ackee mit eigener App Agentur in Berlin vertreten. Die Ackee-Gr�nder auf dem Weg zur neu er�ffneten App Agentur in Berlin. Seit kurzem bietet Ackee mobile App Entwicklung auch in Berlin vor Ort an. Das Technologieunternehmen ist innerhalb von f�nf Jahren zu einem der f�hrenden Unternehmen in der Branche der App Entwicklung in Tschechien aufgestiegen. Jetzt hat Ackee sein Gesch�ft ausgebaut und eine App Agentur in Berlin mit eigenem tschechisch-deutschem Team er�ffnet. Von dort aus versorgt es den deutschen Markt mit qualitativ hochwertigen mobilen Apps mit frischen Designs. Kunden erhalten dort alle mit der App Entwicklung verbundenen Dienstleistungen aus einer Hand. Zentraler Standort f�r App Entwicklung in Berlin Der neue Standort, das Space Shack Coworking Center, liegt zentral in Berlin-Sch�neberg. Die drei Ackee Gr�nder haben sich f�r diesen Standort entschieden, "weil 30 % unserer Kunden ohnehin deutsche Unternehmen sind und wir mit der Agentur f�r App Entwicklung in Berlin n�her bei ihnen sein k�nnen", sagt Mitgr�nder Josef Gattermayer, der auch Gesch�ftsf�hrer der deutschen Niederlassung ist. App Agentur in Berlin mit 360-Grad-Service In Tschechien besch�ftigt Ackee ein Team von 50 Personen, um selbst die anspruchsvollsten Kunden rundum versorgen zu k�nnen. Neben der App Entwicklung fokussiert sich Ackee auf Analyse, UX Design und UI Design, Testen
  2. 2. sowie auf den nachfolgenden Betrieb der Applikationen. S�mtliche Services aus einer Hand bedeutet f�r die Kunden, dass die Kommunikation vereinfacht und die Prozesse beschleunigt werden. Vor allem aber bedeutet es, dass Ackee Qualit�tsarbeit gew�hrleisten kann. Jetzt hat Ackee auch eine App Agentur in Berlin, mit der Onsite-Themen direkt in der Landessprache der deutschen Kunden bearbeitet werden k�nnen. Ackee betreut Kunden vom Start-up bis zum Konzern Neben vieler Projekte in Tschechien wie beispielsweise f�r Skoda Auto oder T-Mobile ist Ackee gibt es auch einige Bestandskunden in Deutschland. Einer dieser Kunden ist Hi5 Textildruck, der j�hrlich Millionen von T-Shirts produziert. Ackee hat f�r Hi5 eine online Web Applikation entwickelt, mit deren Hilfe Kunden ihre eigenen Designs gestalten und die T-Shirts direkt in den Druck schicken k�nnen. F�r die private Grenke Bank hat Ackee eine App entwickelt, mit der die Bankkunden Geld in verschiedenen Partnergesch�ften abheben k�nnen, ohne auf einen Geldautomaten angewiesen zu sein. Herzensangelegenheiten: App4Event und eine Geb�rdensprachen-App Ma�geschneiderte App Entwicklung ist eine Priorit�t f�r Acke und dies jetzt auch in Berlin. Aber das Unternehmen f�hlt sich auch den eigenen Produkten verpflichtet: App4Event - eine mobile App f�r Festivals und Konferenzen. "Mit App4Event haben wir die Arbeit mit dem Vergn�gen verbunden. Wir lieben es, auf Film- und Musikfestivals dabei zu sein und wir nutzen daf�r lieber ein App als ein Programmheft aus Papier", so Dominik Vesel�, Mitgr�nder und CTO von Ackee. Die App kommt inzwischen auch bei vielen Festivals in Tschechien, Polen, Slowakei und seit neuestem sogar in Neuseeland zum Einsatz. Aktuell arbeitet Ackee an einer App, die geh�rlosen Kindern das Erlernen der Geb�rdensprache sowie die Kommunikation mit anderen erleichtert. Dieses Projekt ging aus einem Wettbewerb f�r gemeinn�tzige Organisationen hervor, den Ackee anl�sslich seines 5-j�hrigen Bestehens ausgerufen hatte. Gewinner war das Children's Hearing Center Tamtam, das f�r die 40.000 EUR Preisgeld jetzt eine App nach Wunsch bekommt. YouTube-Video Link Ackee wurde 2012 von Absolventen der Tschechischen Universit�t in Prag gegr�ndet. Nach nur f�nf Jahren ist Ackee heute eines der f�hrenden Technologieunternehmen im Bereich der mobilen App Entwicklung in Tschechien. Zu den Kunden geh�ren T-Mobile, Skoda Auto, Tapito oder das Unicorn Startup Delivery Hero. Neben mobilen Apps designt und entwickelt Ackee auch Webseiten und verarbeitet Big Data. Seit 2017 ist Ackee mit einer Niederlassung f�r App Entwicklung in Berlin vertreten. Mehr Informationen gibt es hier: www.ackee.de Firmenkontakt Ackee Jan Varak c/o Space Shack, Akazienstr. 3A 10827 Berlin Tel.: 0159 052 540 92
  3. 3. E-Mail: jan.varak@ackee.de Web: https://www.ackee.de Pressekontakt SterzerPR, die Publikmacher Sibylle Sterzer Urbanstr. 172 172 10961 Berlin Tel.: 0151 548 66606 E-Mail: info@sterzerpr.de Web: http://www.sterzerpr.de Verbreitet durch PR-Gateway

