Integrating Web and Business Data

Spinning Web and Business Data into Gold
The good news: It’s easier than ever to collect and store data. • Smartphones • Web & mobile apps • POS systems • CRMs • S...
The bad news: This data must be tamed!
Turning Frogs into Princes
Step 1: Connect to the data Transformers ● HTTPCaller ● HTMLExtractor ● S3 Transformers ● DropboxConnector ● OneDriveConne...
Step 2: Clean it up Keep the good. Filter out the bad. Clean up the ugly.
Step 3: Make it presentable
Build HTML & PDF Visualizations StatisticsCalculator RCaller AttributePivoter AttributeManager Geocoder (new) ChartGenerat...
Story: Mapping Eye Health University of Oxford Jasleen Kaur Jolly, MSc BSc(Hons) MCOptom On the blog: fme.ly/eyes
Visualization Created with FME
Data Analysis with FME
Visualizing trial results as 3D PDF Change in visual area over time Comparing treated/untreated eyes
Visualization Sorcery
Leaders in Visualization  QlikMaps (new in FME 2017)  Tableau  Microsoft Power BI and others: Write to a format support...
Built-in Visualization Apps
Business Intelligence: Making decisions by turning data into meaningful information.
QlikMaps ● By Analytics8, a big data & analytics consulting firm specializing in business intelligence. ○ Qlik: business i...
3 Common QlikMaps Use Cases ● Visualizing and managing sales performance. ● SLA (service level agreements) compliance. ● M...
Challenge: Passenger Flow at the Airport ● Track and improve passenger flow. ● Increase passenger satisfaction. ● Gain ins...
QlikMaps for Indoor Mapping
Story: Dashboards for Infrastructure Asset Management Henri Veldhuis Jurgen van Tiggelen
Data Preparation
Dashboard to help prioritize road work
Tableau Writer FME Server for Automation + Get the whole story at the
Questions? ● Tableau resources safe.com/tableau ● HTML transformers blog fme.ly/html ● FME + web blog fme.ly/web ● Data qu...
  1. 1. Spinning Web and Business Data into Gold
  2. 2. The good news: It’s easier than ever to collect and store data. • Smartphones • Web & mobile apps • POS systems • CRMs • SCM • Etc.
  3. 3. The bad news: This data must be tamed!
  4. 4. Turning Frogs into Princes
  5. 5. Step 1: Connect to the data Transformers ● HTTPCaller ● HTMLExtractor ● S3 Transformers ● DropboxConnector ● OneDriveConnector ● BoxConnector ● GoogleDriveConnector ● AutodeskA360Connector ● DatabaseJoiner Database Formats ● Oracle ● MS SQL Server ● PostgreSQL ● IBM Cloudant ● Teradata ● PostGIS ● SQLite ● Netezza Web Formats ● ArcGISOnline ● Salesforce ● Socrata ● Google Sheets ● MongoDB ● Amazon DynamoDB ● HTML Table Reader ● IBM dashDB
  6. 6. Step 2: Clean it up Keep the good. Filter out the bad. Clean up the ugly.
  7. 7. Step 3: Make it presentable
  8. 8. Build HTML & PDF Visualizations StatisticsCalculator RCaller AttributePivoter AttributeManager Geocoder (new) ChartGenerator HTMLReportGenerator PDFPageFormatter
  9. 9. Story: Mapping Eye Health University of Oxford Jasleen Kaur Jolly, MSc BSc(Hons) MCOptom On the blog: fme.ly/eyes
  10. 10. Visualization Created with FME
  11. 11. Data Analysis with FME
  12. 12. Visualizing trial results as 3D PDF Change in visual area over time Comparing treated/untreated eyes
  13. 13. Visualization Sorcery
  14. 14. Leaders in Visualization  QlikMaps (new in FME 2017)  Tableau  Microsoft Power BI and others: Write to a format supported by that application Source: Gartner
  15. 15. Built-in Visualization Apps
  16. 16. Business Intelligence: Making decisions by turning data into meaningful information.
  17. 17. Business Intelligence: Making decisions by turning data into meaningful information.
  18. 18. QlikMaps ● By Analytics8, a big data & analytics consulting firm specializing in business intelligence. ○ Qlik: business intelligence. ○ QlikMaps: geospatial business intelligence. ● Adds the value of location, spatial features, web map services, and search functionality to Qlik.
  19. 19. 3 Common QlikMaps Use Cases ● Visualizing and managing sales performance. ● SLA (service level agreements) compliance. ● Movement of goods, services, and people.
  20. 20. Challenge: Passenger Flow at the Airport ● Track and improve passenger flow. ● Increase passenger satisfaction. ● Gain insight into commercial opportunities for retailers.
  21. 21. QlikMaps for Indoor Mapping
  22. 22. QlikMaps for Indoor Mapping
  23. 23. Story: Dashboards for Infrastructure Asset Management Henri Veldhuis Jurgen van Tiggelen
  24. 24. Data Preparation
  25. 25. Dashboard to help prioritize road work
  26. 26. Tableau Writer FME Server for Automation + Get the whole story at the
  27. 27. Questions? ● Tableau resources safe.com/tableau ● HTML transformers blog fme.ly/html ● FME + web blog fme.ly/web ● Data quality checklist fme.ly/quality ● FME + QlikMaps tutorial fme.ly/qlikmaps

