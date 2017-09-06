Category Management templates Procurement Central
Pareto Analysis Supplier Spend Fragmentation Suppliers £ spend Cum. % Tesco Supplier 2 Supplier 3 Supplier 4 Supplier 5 Su...
Conclusions and strategic implications: % of Total Cost Supplier Name 201x Spend £ Labour Material Overhead Logistics Pack...
Category: Comment 1 -low 2 3 4 5-high Comment Assurance of supply Disruption to supply has a minor impact on operations an...
Summary Category Plan Category Scope Geographical Scope Sourcing Levers / Strategies Summary of Category Strategy Relevant...
Priority Matrices Cost Reduction Opportunities Improvement Opportunities Opportunity #1 Opportunity #2 Opportunity #3 £0 £...
Category Team & Alignment Team mobilized for the development of the Category Plan No. Name Job title Office location Key r...
Top 10 suppliers Region % ‘13 Spend Start date Expiry date Category Spend Comment ‘12 act. ‘13 act. ‘14 est. ‘15 est. Supp...
Supplier Performance analysis Supplier Name Completed by: Date: Comment 1 -low 2 3 4 5-high Comment Assurance of supply Fr...
Category Group Category £ M £ M £ M£ M £ M£ M£ M£ M Sub-Category Category Scope: Spend Tree Template
Leverage Strategic Non-Critical / Routine Bottleneck HIGH HIGH LOW LOWFinancialimpact Complexity of supply market Exploita...
Markets Topic Porters 5 Forces Supplier Footprint & Capabilities Cost Driver Analysis Commodity Developments PESTLE Analys...
Force Competition Competitive Climate in Category Market Market Competition Supplier Bargaining Power Buyer Bargaining Pow...
PESTLE Developments Region / country Impact + / - Significance H / M / L Political Economic Social Technological Legal / R...
Free set of templates to Super Charge your Category Management Program - by Procurement Central

Register with us and get these Free set of Templates to Super Charge your Category Management Program - by Procurement Central

  • If there is limited information available to compare total cost between suppliers for the same products, you can also change the label ‘Supplier Name’ into ‘Product / service’ and add a more high level TCO analysis.
    The elements in ‘% of Total Cost’ are an example, you can change these into the cost elements applicable to your category
  • Use the embedded template if multiple category strategies are feasible. Draft a summary for each of the strategies and fill in the template, to be discussed with the team and sponsor
  • Not every team member needs to participate in every meeting. You can use ‘extended’ team members to participate where needed
  • The excel file embedded can be used to capture all the attributes of the contracts for the (sub-) category
  • Plot multiple sub-categories in the Kraljic matrix, and discuss the positioning and potential strategies. For the Supplier matrix, plot the main suppliers and discuss how you want to be perceived by your suppliers and what you can do to change your position
  • You don’t have to fill each of the boxes, if the emphasis is on a few of the elements. Focus on the discussion and what is really important

    • Free set of templates to Super Charge your Category Management Program - by Procurement Central

    1. 1. Category Management templates Procurement Central
    2. 2. Pareto Analysis Supplier Spend Fragmentation Suppliers £ spend Cum. % Tesco Supplier 2 Supplier 3 Supplier 4 Supplier 5 Supplier 6 Supplier 7 Supplier 8 Supplier 9 Supplier 10 Other x suppliers Total £ 100% # of vendors % of Spend Conclusions and strategic implications: Supplier Analysis: Pareto Template
    3. 3. Conclusions and strategic implications: % of Total Cost Supplier Name 201x Spend £ Labour Material Overhead Logistics Packaging Equipment/ Tooling Profit Supplier 1 £ xM x% x% x% x% x% x% xx% Supplier 2 Cost Driver Analysis Templates
    4. 4. Category: Comment 1 -low 2 3 4 5-high Comment Assurance of supply Disruption to supply has a minor impact on operations and / or brand perception Security of supply is critical, disruption will stop operations / impact our brand Quality Quality issues have minimal impact on operations and/or brand Quality performance has a major impact on our operations and/or brand Regulatory, Ethical, Environmental Compliance to ethical, environmental or regulations have a minimal impact on our operations or our brand Compliance to regulatory, ethical and environmental issues has high impact on our operations and/or our brand Service (Logistics/ delivery) Flexibility in delivery dates and service levels can be accommodated with minimal impact. Late deliveries / poor service has a major impact on operations / brand Cost Cost competitiveness is not a major requirements. Cost competitiveness is highly important for the business as is the ability to understand costs drivers of product / service Innovation R&D capability or investments in innovation has minimal impact on operations and/ or brands. Excellent R&D / product engineers and investments to innovate are critical to our operations and/or brand Conclusions and strategic implications: Importance Business Requirements Template
    5. 5. Summary Category Plan Category Scope Geographical Scope Sourcing Levers / Strategies Summary of Category Strategy Relevant Opportunities & Sourcing Strategies Summary Analyses Tot. Spend Addr. Spend Impact on Operations £ £ Annual Benefit (range) Potential Risk & Impact % £ Required Investment (time & £) Time to Implement Key Dependencies Ease of Implementation Comments Ease scoring (1- 5) - Template
    6. 6. Priority Matrices Cost Reduction Opportunities Improvement Opportunities Opportunity #1 Opportunity #2 Opportunity #3 £0 £200 £400 £600 £800 £1,000 £1,200 1 2 3 4 5 PotentialSavingsThousands Ease of Implementation Priority Matrix - Cost Reduction Opportunities Opportunity #1 Opportunity #2 Opportunity #3 1 2 3 4 5 1 2 3 4 5 PotentialBenefit Ease of Implementation Priority Matrix - Improvement Opportunities Templates
    7. 7. Category Team & Alignment Team mobilized for the development of the Category Plan No. Name Job title Office location Key role in team 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Sponsor No. Meeting / Activity Frequency Duration Comments 1 2 3 4 5 Template
    8. 8. Top 10 suppliers Region % ‘13 Spend Start date Expiry date Category Spend Comment ‘12 act. ‘13 act. ‘14 est. ‘15 est. Supplier 1 Supplier 2 Supplier 3 Supplier 4 Supplier 5 Supplier 6 Supplier 7 Supplier 8 Supplier 9 Supplier 10 Other: x suppliers Total Spend Conclusions and strategic implications: Contract Analysis Templates
    9. 9. Supplier Performance analysis Supplier Name Completed by: Date: Comment 1 -low 2 3 4 5-high Comment Assurance of supply Frequently do not adhere to schedule, often deliver late. Inflexible when requested to alter schedules. 100% adherence to schedule, never deliver late, can achieve rapid ramp up or reductions in deliveries. Quality Poor quality performance, do not achieve required standards of quality assurance Zero defects, excellent quality performance, consistently achieve high standards of quality assurance Regulatory, Ethical, Environmental Suppliers has poor compliance to ethical, environmental, regulatory standards Suppliers have excellent compliance to regulatory, ethical and environmental standards. Positive reputational impact. Service Concerns about management attitude and poor customer service. High quality, customer focused management team. Excellent service supported by dedicated account team. Cost Uncompetitive on cost, rarely submit ideas for cost reduction Highly competitive on cost, frequently submit ideas for cost reduction. Achieve all should cost models and target prices. Innovation Poor R&D capability, no investment in innovation Excellent R&D facilities and we achieve competitive advantage through supplier’s innovation. Conclusions and strategic implications: Evaluation of supplier performance on 6 key elements Templates
    10. 10. Category Group Category £ M £ M £ M£ M £ M£ M£ M£ M Sub-Category Category Scope: Spend Tree Template
    11. 11. Leverage Strategic Non-Critical / Routine Bottleneck HIGH HIGH LOW LOWFinancialimpact Complexity of supply market Exploitable Core Nuisance Develop HIGH HIGH LOW LOWValueofBusiness Account Attractiveness Buyer’s Perspective (Kraljic) Supplier’s Perspective Buyers perspective vs Suppliers perspective Conclusions and strategic implications: Kraljic & Supplier Perception Matrices
    12. 12. Markets Topic Porters 5 Forces Supplier Footprint & Capabilities Cost Driver Analysis Commodity Developments PESTLE Analysis Kraljic Matrix & Supplier Perception Matrix Key Observations
    13. 13. Force Competition Competitive Climate in Category Market Market Competition Supplier Bargaining Power Buyer Bargaining Power Barriers to Entry Threat of Substitutes L H L H L H L H L H Conclusions and strategic implications: Porter’s 5 Forces L H
    14. 14. PESTLE Developments Region / country Impact + / - Significance H / M / L Political Economic Social Technological Legal / Regulatory Environmental Conclusions and strategic implications: PESTLE Analysis + Positive / - Negative

    ×