Wolverines & Their Hidden Lives

W o l v e r i n e s 1. Habitat 2. Physiology 3. Diet 4. Behaviours 5. Facts
S.M. • https://www.canadiangeographic.ca/article/animal-facts-wolverine • https://www.nationalgeographic.com/animals/mamma...
A short PowerPoint describing the lives of wolverines and their natural habitats.

  1. 1. By Stephen McIntosh & THEIR HIDDEN LIVES
  2. 2. • Wolverines live in dens made from snow tunnels, rocks and boulders • They are found in remote forests and tundra across the arctic region of Canada, as well as Alaska, Russia and Greenland • They are solitary animals and need a lot of room to roam – this applies mainly to male wolverines • The rule of territory for wolverines is that the territory of the same sex must not overlap – there is trouble if this happens • Females give birth to 2 or 3 young each late winter to early spring – kits sometimes stay with their mother till they are 2 • Females build dens in late February Habitat S.M.
  3. 3. • Scientific name: Gulo gulo • Average Height: 24 to 35 in • Body Length: roughly 40 in;Tail: 7 to 10 in • They weigh between 20 to 40 pounds • Can live up to 13 years • They resemble a mixture of a skunk and a small bear • Wolverines are the largest member of the weasel family, and not related to wolves like the name suggests • They have strong, sharp teeth and a powerful jaw, along with semi-retractable claws for eating frozen carcasses • They have large paws that help them stay atop of snow Physiology S.M.
  4. 4. Diet • Wolverines are primarily scavengers and rely on scraps and leftovers from other animals to survive • However, wolverines are omnivores and are known to also eat a few wild berries and plants • Opportunistic eaters meaning they eat what is available – This means from mice and rabbits to moose and caribou • They will even scare bears away and steal their food, or even dig the burrow of a hibernating animal and eat it • When they have to hunt for food, they will ambush prey by sitting in trees and behind tall rocks, then attack S.M.
  5. 5. Behaviours • Wolverines are shy/private animals • Nonetheless, a wolverine won’t back down when threatened • Wolverines can be vicious if threatened and make loud screeching and hissing noises • A wolverine can take down a fully grown moose or deer • Wolverines are always on the move and looking for food and spots to store their food • If a wolverine cannot finish its food, it will spray it with musk and bury it for later • They love to travel and roam – individual wolverines may travel 15 miles in a day looking for food S.M.
  6. 6. Facts • Other names: Glutton, Carcaju, Skunk Bear and Stink Bear • Sometimes called the “Hyenas of the North” due to their bone crushing jaw strength • They have razor sharp claws – this is where Marvel got the idea for the character of Logan in X-Men • Even though they have small, beady eyes, they have a great sense of smell – This is ideal for when they are looking for frozen carcasses in the winter time • They are very territorial and occupy up to 620 km2 of space • They can produce a foul smelling odor similar to skunks S.M.
  7. 7. W o l v e r i n e s 1. Habitat 2. Physiology 3. Diet 4. Behaviours 5. Facts S.M.
  8. 8. S.M. • https://www.canadiangeographic.ca/article/animal-facts-wolverine • https://www.nationalgeographic.com/animals/mammals/w/wolverine/ • https://www.ontario.ca/page/wolverine • http://www.bbc.com/earth/story/20150421-the-truth-about-wolverines • https://www.planetdeadly.com/animals/wolverine-facts-or-wolverine-kill-man

