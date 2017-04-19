Adobe 2017 EDU Summit

The Perfect Campus Storm: Exponential Value through Digital Clouds Stephen W. Marshall, Ph.D.
MAY 2016
Forrester Research (2016) Invest In The Next-Generation Technology Skills Required For Digital Business
portfolios recruiting revenue-producing industry partnerships interdisciplinary collaborations research collaboration bran...
TRENDS
• University brands are lifetime brands • Digital brand experiences are expected • Universities are resource-challenged • ...
Now we focus on building long-term, sustainable learning programs that include self- service, peer-to-peer support, and ba...
EDU trends
More colleges should expose students to real-world work while still in the shelter of the college experience… Chronicle of...
Internships/active-learning and employment during school are the two most important factors to employers in their hiring d...
By coupling a field-specific skill set with the soft skills that form the foundation of a liberal education, liberal arts ...
Future BT employees need the hard skills associated with design thinking, data science, and product management, but equall...
Large employers like IBM, IDEO and Cisco are spearheading initiatives to hire T- shaped professionals EAB Research: Creati...
77% of companies considered missing digital skills as the key hurdle to digital transformation Capgemini-MIT Study: The Di...
90% [of industry professionals] stated they did not have necessary skills in areas of social media, mobile… performance mo...
Advertising Age 2016 Marketing Fact Pack employment trends
Wanted: Executive experienced in data, digital, social, search, media, creative, PR, events, shopper marketing, programmat...
71% of high school seniors rate college websites as the top communication channel for learning about a college Ruffalo Noe...
94% of first impressions are design-related Kenesis.com digital trends
75% of users admit to making judgments about a company’s credibility based on their website’s design Stanford Web Credibil...
84% agreed that an integrated suite of marketing tools has a positive impact on customer experience digital trends Decembe...
PATH
BUILD GREAT EXPERIENCES & DELIVER ACROSS EVERY TOUCHPOINT UNDERSTAND AND ADAPT TO THE RIGHT PERSON, RIGHT PLACE & RIGHT TI...
Faculty/Student Digital Transformation Institution Digital Transformation Creative Cloud Marketing Cloud Industry Leadersh...
INTEGRATION
Digital Literacy Industry Talent Pipeline Project-based Collaboration ACADEMIC OUTCOMES
UNIVERSITY OUTCOMES Premier Digital & Brand Experience PlatformImage: bearpawpartners.com Huge Advancement, Revenue & Gran...
APPLICATION Embed Adobe Digital Marketing Cloud in curriculum
ACTIVATION Campus organizations are “labs” enhancing university marketing communication resources Advancement Athletics Un...
FUNDING MODEL Student recruitment
portfolios recruiting revenue-producing industry partnerships interdisciplinary collaborations research collaboration bran...
The Perfect Campus Storm: Exponential Value through Digital Clouds Stephen W. Marshall, Ph.D.
Adobe 2017 EDU Summit
Adobe 2017 EDU Summit
  22. 22. PATH
  23. 23. BUILD GREAT EXPERIENCES & DELIVER ACROSS EVERY TOUCHPOINT UNDERSTAND AND ADAPT TO THE RIGHT PERSON, RIGHT PLACE & RIGHT TIME CONTENT DATA Industry Leadership Associations premier experience platform
  24. 24. Faculty/Student Digital Transformation Institution Digital Transformation Creative Cloud Marketing Cloud Industry Leadership Associations premier experience platform
  25. 25. INTEGRATION
  26. 26. Digital Literacy Industry Talent Pipeline Project-based Collaboration ACADEMIC OUTCOMES
  27. 27. UNIVERSITY OUTCOMES Premier Digital & Brand Experience PlatformImage: bearpawpartners.com Huge Advancement, Revenue & Grant Opportunities
  28. 28. APPLICATION Embed Adobe Digital Marketing Cloud in curriculum
  29. 29. ACTIVATION Campus organizations are “labs” enhancing university marketing communication resources Advancement Athletics University Marketing & Communications Colleges & Research University Admissions
  30. 30. FUNDING MODEL Student recruitment
  31. 31. portfolios recruiting revenue-producing industry partnerships interdisciplinary collaborations research collaboration brand storytelling platform digital pubs & apps public-facing work enhanced marketing & asset resources curriculum enhancement DIGITAL EXPERIENCE INITIATIVE ROI grant writing platform critical thinking certifications continuing ed more
