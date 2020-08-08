Successfully reported this slideshow.
Doing Business Online Power: Facebook Business Page 101
Doing Business Online Power: Facebook Business Page 101
One of the major things we are doing with the Doing Business programme is to promote technology literacy in Africa. We have weekly webinars for SMEs to take part in and build capacity for their business development.

We are also working to eradicate some of the major obstacles to business development in Africa and technology illiteracy is one of them.

You are welcome to sign up for any of our upcoming events at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/up-your-online-power-game-tickets-110435639972 and join the WhatsApp group at https://chat.whatsapp.com/DYtDi2TvHR9GyTlXbapQrK
I look forward to your being a part of the Doing Business Community.
Thank you for your interest.
Stephanie Pius
https://www.doingbusinessafrica.com/post/3-major-obstacles-to-business-development-in-africa-part-1-the-who-you-know-factor-stephanie

Published in: Small Business & Entrepreneurship
  1. 1. ONLINE POWER STEPHANIE PIUS DOING BUSINESS AFRICA - AFRICULTURE GBC -
  2. 2. WHY WORK WITH STEPHANIE PIUS ON DEVELOPING YOUR ONLINE POWER? 1. ONLINE CONTENT DEVELOPMENT - HAVE BEEN DEVELOPING WEBSITES, BLOGS AND SOCIAL MEDIA CONTENT AND DESIGN SINCE 2004, GEDE FOUNDATION/NGBC/POLITICAL SITE ETC. 2. WWW.DOINGBUSINESSAFRICA.COM ETC. 3. DIGITAL MARKETING SERVICES FOR 9 BEAUTY AND FASHION COMPANIES IN AUSTRALIA AND USA – SERVICE EXPORT 4. SEASONED MEDIA PROFESSIONAL SINCE 2001 (TV (4), RADIO (6), NEWSPAPERS (4), MAGAZINES (8), BLOGS (5)) 5. AMAZON PUBLISHED ARTHUR OF 4 BOOKS AND 2 BOOKS OFFLINE 6. EXPORTED CONSULTING SERVICES TO 16 EU COMPANIES, 26 EMBASSIES, BRAZILLIAN ESTABISHMENTS THROUGH CONTENT MARKETING AND CORPORATE EVENTS PLANNING.
  3. 3. OUR TARGETS ARE: •PERSONAL CAPACITY BUILDING •PERSONAL DIGITAL TRANSFORMATION •BUSINESS / CAREER RE- POSITIONING
  4. 4. JOIN ME ON THIS VERY EXCITING JOURNEY AS WE DISCUSS: • 1. TAPPING INTO YOUR SOCIAL POWER FOR BUSINESS DEVELOPMENT • 2. RE-POSITIONING YOUR BUSINESS FOR ONLINE SUCCESS • 3. DISPLAYING YOUR CAPABILITIES AND ACHIEVEMENTS TO ATTRACT THE RIGHT NETWORKS • 4. AN IMPLEMENTATION ROADMAP FOR TURNING YOUR KNOWLEDGE INTO ACTUAL OUTCOME
  5. 5. VITAL QUESTIONS TO ANSWER WHEN SETTING UP A DIGITAL MEDIA STRATEGY 1- DO YOU HAVE THE NECESSARY RESOURCES AND/OR BUDGET? 2- WHAT TOOLS WILL YOU NEED? 3- HOW WILL YOU KEEP TRACK?
  6. 6. TODAY – FACEBOOK FOR BUSINESS +2347011178304
  7. 7. FACEBOOK BUSINESS PAGE +2347011178304 • FEATURES OF FACEBOOK BUSINESS PAGE INCLUDES: • PROFILE PHOTO • COVER PHOTO • PAGE USERNAME • CALL-TO-ACTION (CTA) BUTTON • ABOUT SECTION
  8. 8. PROFILE PHOTO: HTTPS://WWW.FACEBOOK.COM/DOINGBUSINESSAF RICA Your profile photo represents your business on Facebook. Ideally, your profile photo is your business logo, so people can associate your page with your
  9. 9. COVER PHOTO: HTTPS://WWW.FACEBOOK.COM/DOINGBUSINESSAF RICA • YOUR COVER PHOTO REPRESENTS YOUR BUSINESS ON FACEBOOK. • WE SUGGEST A LARGER VERSION OF YOUR LOGO OR AN IMAGE UNIQUE TO YOUR BUSINESS. • YOUR COVER PHOTO APPEARS AT THE TOP OF YOUR PAGE.
  10. 10. PAGE USERNAME: Every page has a username. A simple and specific username will make it easier for people to find your business. People can type your username into the search bar after www.faebook.com/ to go directly to your page. Your page username appears below your profile picture and each time you post. https://www.facebook.com/DoingBusinessAfrica
  11. 11. USING CALL-TO-ACTION (CTA) BUTTON A CALL-TO-ACTION (OR CTA) BUTTON IS A WAY TO GET PEOPLE WHO VISIT YOUR PAGE TO TAKE AN ACTION. FOR EXAMPLE, CALL-TO-ACTION BUTTONS CAN ENCOURAGE PEOPLE TO: • BOOK APPOINTMENTS; • CONTACT YOUR BUSINESS DIRECTLY VIA CHAT, EMAIL OR PHONE; • DOWNLOAD AN APP; AND • BUY SOMETHING.
  12. 12. ABOUT SECTION The about section of your page allows you to share business details, such as contact information and opening hours, and tell customer what you have to offer. This description will also appear in search results when people search for your business online.
  13. 13. LETS VISIT ONLINE HTTPS://WWW.FACEBOOK.COM/DOINGBUSINESSA FRICA
  14. 14. ADDITIONAL RESOURCES ONLINE HTTPS://WWW.FACEBOOK.COM/DOINGBUSINESSA FRICA • https://neilpatel.com/blog/design-highly- effective-facebook-page/ • https://ng.oberlo.com/blog/facebook-business- page • https://neilpatel.com/blog/best-facebook- business-pages/ • https://thrivehive.com/10-essentials-successful- facebook-business-page/
  15. 15. THANK YOU FOR JOINING ME IN THIS PRESENTATION • STEPHANIE PIUS • WWW.DOINGBUSINESSAFRI CA.COM +2347011178304 PLEASE JOIN THE WHATSAPP GROUP
  16. 16. IN THIS PRESENTATION, WE WILL DISCUSS: •VITAL QUESTIONS TO ANSWER WHEN SETTING UP A DIGITAL MEDIA STRATEGY •OVERVIEW OF THE 4 PART DOING BUSINESS MEMBERS ORIENTATION COURSE
  17. 17. 4 STEPS TO TRANSFORM YOUR BUSINESS / CAREER • 30 MINUTES HIGHLY INTERACTIVE SESSIONS EACH WEEK • EXERCISES • WHATSAPP GROUP FOR QUESTIONS AND ANSWERS (RULES: NO POST OUTSIDE DISCUSSED TOPICS WITHOUT ADMIN APPROVAL / MUTUAL RESPECT / NO CLOGGING OF THE THREAD) • BUSINESS BOOK CLUB FREE MEMBERSHIP
  18. 18. VITAL QUESTIONS TO ANSWER WHEN SETTING UP A DIGITAL MEDIA STRATEGY 1- WHAT ARE YOUR GOALS? • REMEMBER SMART GOALS? IF NOT FOLLOW THESE RULE: 2- WHO IS YOUR TARGET AUDIENCE? 3- WHAT IS THE CURRENT STATE OF YOUR SOCIAL MEDIA MARKETING? 4- WHAT KIND OF CONTENT WILL YOU NEED TO PRODUCE?
  19. 19. DBA PARTNER PROGRAMME
  20. 20. 3 POWERFUL OPTIONS 1 – CONTINUE WITH FREE 4- PART PROGRAM TO LEARN: (30 MINUTES ZOOM LEARNING STARTING ON JUNE 26TH BY 8/9 PM – VOTE) • CLOSING THE SALE • SUCCESSFUL NETWORKING • PRODUCT DEVELOPMENT • SUSTAINABLE VISION DEVELOPMENT + WAPPS DISCUSSION GROUP 2- JOIN DBA PARTNER PROGRAM TO LEARN: • 26 PART LEARNING PROGRAM OVER 12 MONTHS (TWICE A MONTH OR WEEKLY OPTIONS) • WHATSAPP, FACEBOOK, IG, LINKEDIN PRIVATE GROUPS WITH MENTORS • WEEKLY 25 MINUTE RELEVANT MARKET PODCAST + DAILY INSPIRATION • 12 DBA RELEVANT MARKET EBOOKS AND WORKBOOKS • RESOURCE LIBRARY TO ACCESS TAILORED INFORMATION BASED ON YOUR FOCUS • MONTHLY 1 HOUR LIVE COACHING GROUP SESSIONS
  21. 21. OPTION 3: GOING BORDERLESS •DBA PARTNER PROGRAMME •CERTIFIED SERVICE EXPORT PROGRAMME AT THE END OF THE COURSE, AS AN ACTIVE PARTICIPANT, YOU WILL BE ABLE TO ACHIEVE THE FOLLOWING: • EVALUATE YOUR CAPACITY FOR SERVICE BUSINESS AND EXPORT. • SELL YOUR SERVICES TO CLIENTS IN THE INTERNATIONAL MARKET. • USE DIGITAL MARKETING TO ACTUALLY EXPORT YOUR SERVICES TO FOREIGN CLIENTS • OFFER HIGH QUALITY SERVICE LOCALLY AND INTERNATIONALLY • DR OBIORA MADU CEO OF MULTIMIX ACADEMY, OVER 25 YEARS – PRESIDENT GOODLUCK JONATHAN
  22. 22. TAILORED TO YOUR NEEDS • BRIEF ANSWERS TO QUESTIONS TO HELP US ASSESS YOUR NEEDS • TAILORED PARTNER PROGRAMME STARTING FROM N7000 PER ANNUM • PRIVATE COACHING OPTIONS AVAILABLE
  23. 23. GET ALL THE INFORMATION YOU NEED: • WHATSAPP ME AT 07011178304 TO GET THE NOTES ON THE WHATSAPP TRAINING WE JUST CONCLUDED PLUS ALL THE INFORMATION YOU NEED ON THE THREE OPTIONS + FIRST 6 TOPICS OUTLINE • JOIN ME ON FRIDAY FOR: CLOSING THE SALE – WILL DISCUSS 5 CLOSING TECHNIQUES • FRIDAY 8 OR 9 PM
  24. 24. FACEBOOK BUSINESS PAGE
  25. 25. INSTAGRAM BUSINESS PAGE SETUP
  26. 26. LINKEDIN FOR BUSINESS
  27. 27. YOUTUBE FOR BUSINESS
  28. 28. ENGAGING CONTENT FOR YOUR BUSINESS • 1 – WRITTEN CONTENT • 2- VIDEO CONTENT • 3- AUDIO CONTENT • 4- PHOTOGRAPHS • 4- QUICK CONTENT
  29. 29. CREATING CONTAGIOUS VIRAL CONTENT
  30. 30. CONTENT MARKETING MASTERY
  31. 31. BONUS ITEMS IN DBA PARTNER PROGRAMME ONE YEAR ONLINE PLATFORM MEMBERSHIP WITH A WEALTH OF INDISPENSABLE RESOURCE (ESSENTIAL TOOLS / TUTORIALS / PLATFORMS / IMPORTANT LEARNING GUIDANCE) TO HELP YOU ESTABLISH YOUR ONLINE PRESENCE
  32. 32. VAS • AWESOME LEARNING RESOURCE - FREE • WHATSAPP MENTORING GROUP • ONE-ON-ONE RELEVANT FEEDBACK AND REVIEWS IN YOUR MARKET SPACE • IMPLEMENTATION ROADMAP • INFORMATION RESOURCES
  33. 33. RE-POSITION FOR TOMORROW

