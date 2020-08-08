Doing Business: Closing the Sale

One of the major things we are doing with the Doing Business programme is to promote technology literacy in Africa. We have weekly webinars for SMEs to take part in and build capacity for their business development.



We are also working to eradicate some of the major obstacles to business development in Africa and technology illiteracy is one of them.



You are welcome to sign up for any of our upcoming events at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/up-your-online-power-game-tickets-110435639972 and join the WhatsApp group at https://chat.whatsapp.com/DYtDi2TvHR9GyTlXbapQrK

I look forward to your being a part of the Doing Business Community.

Thank you for your interest.

Stephanie Pius

https://www.doingbusinessafrica.com/post/3-major-obstacles-to-business-development-in-africa-part-1-the-who-you-know-factor-stephanie