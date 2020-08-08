Doing Business: Closing the Sale

Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
CLOSING THE SALE
This Evening with SP… • 5/24 Closing Techniques • DBA Programme • Q and A • Feedback on the Online Power WhatsApp action p...
24 TECHNIQUES FOR CLOSING THE SALE Research has shown that you need at least 5 attempts at closing to successfully close t...
24 TECHNIQUES FOR CLOSING THE SALE • Buyers have what is called “buyer remorse’: the fear of making mistakes. • Be prepare...
You need to employ at least 5 Closing Techniques to a sale to get an 85% chance of closing…. Let me share 5 You can learn ...
1 - Telephone techniques • To get appointments. • “Hello Mr. Tinubu, This is Akin Okoro Yusuf. How would you like to see a...
2 - Approach Close • • “Mr. Prospect, I’m not going to try and sell you anything now.”• • “Mr. Prospect, You promised you ...
3 - Trial Close It means you check how well you’re doing / how far along you are in the selling process. • "Mr. Prospect, ...
4 - SECONDARY CLOSE You close on a minor point. “Do you want the two bedroom or the three bedroom?” “Do you want to move i...
5 - PUPPY DOG CLOSE First Group Dubai weekend experience.
This Evening with SP… • 5/24 Closing Techniques • DBA Programme • Q and A • Feedback on the Online Power WhatsApp action p...
4 Weeks Journey •19 More Closing Techniques •Online Power for Your Sales Explosion
4 Weeks Journey • 19 More Closing Techniques • Online Power for Your Sales Explosion • Implementation Roadmap Sessions
VAS • AWESOME LEARNING RESOURCE - FREE • WHATSAPP MENTORING GROUP • ONE-ON-ONE RELEVANT FEEDBACK AND REVIEWS IN YOUR MARKE...
Get a copy of our successful networking book and join the 4 weeks mentoring sessions for free • Price - $29.99 • Special p...
THANK YOU FOR JOINING ME IN THIS PRESENTATION • STEPHANIE PIUS • WWW.DOINGBUSINESS AFRICA.COM • DIGICLUBAFRICA@GMA IL.COM ...
SERVICES • L & D • MEDIA • FUNDRAISING
Media • Publications • New Media and Web Presence Consultation • Electronic Media Productions • Media Relations and PR / P...
Fundraising • NGOs • Social Entrepreneurs • Humanitarian Projects • Civil Society Organizations • Rural Community Schools ...
FUNDRAISING CLIENTS • Save the Children Fund (UK) • Evergreen Environmental Foundation (UK) • UNICEF • Fund for Rwanda’s C...
L&D and CONSULTING FOR … • Various Real Estate firms including ReMax, Beverly and Sam, Landmark, UPDC, Lekky County Homes,...
THANK YOU
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Doing Business: Closing the Sale

43 views

Published on

One of the major things we are doing with the Doing Business programme is to promote technology literacy in Africa. We have weekly webinars for SMEs to take part in and build capacity for their business development.

We are also working to eradicate some of the major obstacles to business development in Africa and technology illiteracy is one of them.

You are welcome to sign up for any of our upcoming events at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/up-your-online-power-game-tickets-110435639972 and join the WhatsApp group at https://chat.whatsapp.com/DYtDi2TvHR9GyTlXbapQrK
I look forward to your being a part of the Doing Business Community.
Thank you for your interest.
Stephanie Pius
https://www.doingbusinessafrica.com/post/3-major-obstacles-to-business-development-in-africa-part-1-the-who-you-know-factor-stephanie

Published in: Small Business & Entrepreneurship
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Doing Business: Closing the Sale

  1. 1. CLOSING THE SALE
  2. 2. This Evening with SP… • 5/24 Closing Techniques • DBA Programme • Q and A • Feedback on the Online Power WhatsApp action points • Friday July 3rd: Sustainable Vision Development (faith based) - Tuesday June 30th: Online Power
  3. 3. 24 TECHNIQUES FOR CLOSING THE SALE Research has shown that you need at least 5 attempts at closing to successfully close the sale 80% of the time. Lets discuss 5 out of the known 24 closing techniques.
  4. 4. 24 TECHNIQUES FOR CLOSING THE SALE • Buyers have what is called “buyer remorse’: the fear of making mistakes. • Be prepared to hear ‘NO’ Bonus Tip: • Dress like those whom your client is used to taking advise from: bankers, lawyers, accountants. If you must look casual, don't be too casual, dress business casual.
  5. 5. You need to employ at least 5 Closing Techniques to a sale to get an 85% chance of closing…. Let me share 5 You can learn the remaining 19 later
  6. 6. 1 - Telephone techniques • To get appointments. • “Hello Mr. Tinubu, This is Akin Okoro Yusuf. How would you like to see a house that features all the specifications that you have ever wanted? If you give me just 10 minutes of your time, I could show it to you."
  7. 7. 2 - Approach Close • • “Mr. Prospect, I’m not going to try and sell you anything now.”• • “Mr. Prospect, You promised you would give me an answer one way or another.”• • “Are you in a position to make a decision now?”• • “If I could show you the best and most suitable house that you have ever seen, are you in a position to commit your money to it right now?”
  8. 8. 3 - Trial Close It means you check how well you’re doing / how far along you are in the selling process. • "Mr. Prospect, is this the type of neighborhood that you would like to live in?"• • "Mrs. Prospect, is this the type of kitchen that you would like to have in your house?"• • "Mr. Prospect, is this what you had in mind when you were thinking of owning a property in Dubai?"
  9. 9. 4 - SECONDARY CLOSE You close on a minor point. “Do you want the two bedroom or the three bedroom?” “Do you want to move in on the tenth or the fifteenth?” “Should I send you the account details or would you prefer to write a cheque?”
  10. 10. 5 - PUPPY DOG CLOSE First Group Dubai weekend experience.
  11. 11. This Evening with SP… • 5/24 Closing Techniques • DBA Programme • Q and A • Feedback on the Online Power WhatsApp action points • Friday July 3rd: Sustainable Vision Development (faith based) - Tuesday June 30th: Online Power
  12. 12. 4 Weeks Journey •19 More Closing Techniques •Online Power for Your Sales Explosion
  13. 13. 4 Weeks Journey • 19 More Closing Techniques • Online Power for Your Sales Explosion • Implementation Roadmap Sessions
  14. 14. VAS • AWESOME LEARNING RESOURCE - FREE • WHATSAPP MENTORING GROUP • ONE-ON-ONE RELEVANT FEEDBACK AND REVIEWS IN YOUR MARKET SPACE • Implementation ROADMAP • INFORMATION RESOURCES
  15. 15. Get a copy of our successful networking book and join the 4 weeks mentoring sessions for free • Price - $29.99 • Special promotion price for you …. • Amazon $19.99 • Paystack N9,500
  16. 16. THANK YOU FOR JOINING ME IN THIS PRESENTATION • STEPHANIE PIUS • WWW.DOINGBUSINESS AFRICA.COM • DIGICLUBAFRICA@GMA IL.COM • Fill in google form to sign up
  17. 17. SERVICES • L & D • MEDIA • FUNDRAISING
  18. 18. Media • Publications • New Media and Web Presence Consultation • Electronic Media Productions • Media Relations and PR / Personal Branding
  19. 19. Fundraising • NGOs • Social Entrepreneurs • Humanitarian Projects • Civil Society Organizations • Rural Community Schools • Rural Community PHC
  20. 20. FUNDRAISING CLIENTS • Save the Children Fund (UK) • Evergreen Environmental Foundation (UK) • UNICEF • Fund for Rwanda’s Children (UK) • Amnesty International (UK) • Body & Soul (UK) • International Club at AIUL (UK) • The Pan African Club at AIUL (UK)
  21. 21. L&D and CONSULTING FOR … • Various Real Estate firms including ReMax, Beverly and Sam, Landmark, UPDC, Lekky County Homes, Brookestone etc. • COVENANT UNIVERSITY - Ogun State • MOMO Group - Abuja • Equinox Oil & Gas - Abuja • Life Rehab Organization - Niger State • Ministry of LGA Affairs / Ministry of Women Affairs, Minna – Niger State • Gem Woman Magazine, Lagos • PENGASSAN – Exxon Mobil Branch • Livinglight Leadership School, Lagos • PENSION ALLIANCE , Lagos (In collaboration with Coker & Castle) • 18 Embassies in Abuja • Zenith Bank Plc • Zenith Pensions Ltd. • Redeemed Christian Church of God • Rotary International, Lagos • Nigerian Army Officer’s Wives Association (NAOWA), Bonny Camp - Lagos
  22. 22. THANK YOU

×