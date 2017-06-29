7 p de la Mercadotecnia. Ejemplo

1 7 P delMercado. • Producto Calidad: Calidad garantizada en nuestros servicios mediante las certificaciones emitidas por ...
  1. 1. 1 7 P delMercado. • Producto Calidad: Calidad garantizada en nuestros servicios mediante las certificaciones emitidas por la Aeronáutica Civil de Colombia, FAA, EASA. Adicionalmente nuestros procesos cuentan con certificación ISO 9001. por quinta vez han recibido dos importantes reconocimientos que hacen parte de los Premios Skytrax: “Mejor Aerolínea” y “Mejor equipo de servicio” en Centroamérica y el Caribe. Skytrax, la encuesta más respetada en el mundo de la aviación comercial a nivel global, tuvo en cuenta la opinión de 18 millones de viajeros de 105 nacionalidades diferentes, obteniendo resultados muy gratificantes que además nos motivan a seguir entregando lo mejor a nuestros usuarios. Son 41 los aspectos que componen dicha encuesta realizada entre agosto de 2013 y mayo de 2014, y que finalmente dieron cuenta de los estándares de los productos y servicios que ofrecemos. Características: Cuando vuelas en Clase Económica disfrutas siempre del mejor servicio a bordo, atención de primera categoría y de una variedad de tarifas especiales de acuerdo a tus necesidades.
  2. 2. 2 Nuestros accesorios junto a las pantallas táctiles te permitirán disfrutar de películas, series, música, lecturas y juegos también ofrecemos diferentes tipos de comidas y bebidas diseñados para que disfrutes de tu viaje. Garantías: seguro de viaje: vianca Travel Insurance es un programa integral de asistencia al pasajero ofrecido por ACE-AXA, que funciona a nivel mundial, las 24 horas del día, los 7 días de la semana, en el lugar de tu destino. Está disponible para pasajeros hasta los 85 años incluye Gastos médicos por enfermedades no preexistentes. • Gastos médicos por accidentes. • Pérdida y daño de equipaje. • Cancelación del viaje, entre otros servicios. Devoluciones: devolución correspondiente a boletos o impuestos no utilizados.
  3. 3. 3 •Precio. Precio de vuelos: desde $899 ida y vuelta de El salvador a Boston MA. Descuentos: al utilizar tarjeta de crédito vida 30% de descuento en vuelo. Rebajas: Desde $499 ida y vuelta de El Salvador a Boston MA. Del 9 de mayo de 2015 a 20 de mayo de 2015. Condiciones de crédito: Aceptamos tarjetas de crédito emitidas en los siguientes países: Argentina, Bolivia, Brasil, Chile, Costa Rica, Colombia, Ecuador, El Salvador, Estados Unidos, Guatemala, Honduras, México, Nicaragua, Panamá, Paraguay, Perú, República Dominicana, Uruguay y Venezuela. En Centroamérica todas las compras realizadas con tarjeta de crédito permiten pago a una cuota (un pago). • Posición. Cobertura: Norte América, Centro América y El Caribe, Sur américa, Europa, otros países. Transporte: Aviones
  4. 4. 4 • Promoción. Publicidad: Avianca en Revista digital, publicidad televisiva y online Promoción de ventas: Tarjeta Bono regalo: Es una tarjeta prepago que puedes dar como obsequio. Quien la reciba la podrá cambiar por algunos de nuestros servicios. Actualmente este producto está disponible en Colombia y España Propaganda: Por ejemplo, Fonseca en Avianca https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=81l_i_UafGo
  5. 5. 5 • Prueba física. Disposiciónde vuelos, en un buen ambiente Materiales usados: La flota de aviones disfruta la variedad de servicios que te ofrecen más de 140 aeronaves con la más alta tecnología para brindarte seguridad, comodidad y la mayor satisfacción durante cada uno de los vuelos que realices. • Procesos. Políticas y procedimientos: Política de viaje Avianca: Antes de empacar, infórmate sobre las dimensiones, peso y elementos que puedes o no transportar en tu equipaje y disfruta tu vuelo sin contratiempos. Requisitos: documentos legales cada vez que vayas a realizar un viaje, debe asegurarse de tener su pasaporte vigente y cumplir con las regulaciones y requisitos migratorios específicos del país de salida, destino y/o tránsito, para así dar respuesta oportuna tanto a los requerimientos, como el de las autoridades de seguridad y control.
  6. 6. 6 • Personas Clientes: Turistas y personas de todo el mundo. Empleados: • Orientadas al logro • Orientadas al servicio • Que sean capaces de trabajar en equipo • Que cuenten con una excelente comunicación • Que sean capaces de adaptarse al cambio • Que promuevan la mejora continua • Líderes Así mismo, colaboradores que cuentan con programas de formación y desarrollo enfocados en el crecimiento del ser, habilidades técnicas, administrativas y operacionales.

