NATURAL AND ACQUIRED IMMUNITY PRESENTED BY: STEPHANIE D. BORRES BSED SCI 2-2A
PAGE 01 1. Introduction 2.Types of Immunity 2.1 Natural or Innate Immunity 2.1.1 Mechanism of Innate Immunity 2.1.2 Types ...
PAGE 03 PAGE 02 Types of Immunity 1. Natural or Innate Immunity 2. Acquired or Adaptive Immunity Immunity is derived from ...
PAGE 03 PAGE 02 1. Anatomical barrier Skin and mucus membrane: •Skin consists of two distinct layer; a thin outer layer c...
PAGE 03 PAGE 02 2. Physicochemical barrier • Physiological conditions of body such as normal body temperature, normal bod...
PAGE 03 PAGE 02 Steps in phagocytosis:
PAGE 03 PAGE 02 3. Phagocytic barrier or Phagocytosis Killing Mechanism of phagocytosis: Killing of ingested bacteria duri...
PAGE 03 PAGE 02 4. Inflammatory barrier or Inflammation  Inflammation is an important defense mechanism of host to preven...
PAGE 03 PAGE 02 Types of Natural Immunity 1. Species Immunity • If one species is resistant to certain infection and the o...
PAGE 03 PAGE 02 Acquired or Developed Immunity • Immunity which is developed later in life after microbial infection in ho...
PAGE 03 PAGE 02 If host does not produce antibodies itself but antibodies produced in other host provides immunity, than i...
PAGE 03 PAGE 02
PAGE 03 PAGE 02 Characteristics Natural Immunity Acquired Immunity 1.Presence Natural immunity is something already presen...
PAGE 03 PAGE 02 Characteristics Natural Immunity Acquired Immunity 8. Memory Cannot react with equal potency upon repeated...
PAGE 03 PAGE 02 Characteristics Natural Immunity Acquired Immunity 16. Anatomic and physiological barriers Skin, Mucous me...
PAGE 03 PAGE 02
PAGE 05 PAGE 04 References: https://microbiologyinfo.com/difference-between-innate-and-adaptive- immunity/ https://www.onl...
THANK YOU
Jun. 12, 2021

