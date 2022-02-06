Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Upcoming SlideShare
Protect Sensitive Data with Ada Keystore
Protect Sensitive Data with Ada Keystore
Loading in …3
×
1 of 18

Porion a new Build Manager

Feb. 06, 2022
0 likes 60 views

0

Share

Download to read offline

Software

Another build manager to address security, safety and performance issues after having used Jenkins with more than 30 projects during 8 years.

The talk presents the Porion build manager with its command line interface but also with its responsive web UI. It also explains some security and safety aspects provided by this new build manager.

Recommended

Related Books

Free with a 30 day trial from Scribd

See all
Emergence: The Connected Lives of Ants, Brains, Cities, and Software Steven Johnson
(4.5/5)
Free
Tubes: A Journey to the Center of the Internet Andrew Blum
(4/5)
Free
The Impulse Economy: Understanding Mobile Shoppers and What Makes Them Buy Gary Schwartz
(4.5/5)
Free
An Army of Davids: How Markets and Technology Empower Ordinary People to Beat Big Media, Big Government, and Other Goliaths Glenn Reynolds
(4/5)
Free
World Wide Mind: The Coming Integration of Humanity, Machines, and the Internet Michael Chorost
(4/5)
Free
In the Plex: How Google Thinks, Works, and Shapes Our Lives Steven Levy
(4.5/5)
Free
Hamlet's BlackBerry: A Practical Philosophy for Building a Good Life in the Digital Age William Powers
(4/5)
Free
Talking Back to Facebook: The Common Sense Guide to Raising Kids in the Digital Age James P. Steyer
(4.5/5)
Free
The Thank You Economy Gary Vaynerchuk
(4/5)
Free
Socialnomics: How Social Media Transforms the Way We Live and Do Business Erik Qualman
(3/5)
Free
Public Parts: How Sharing in the Digital Age Improves the Way We Work and Live Jeff Jarvis
(3.5/5)
Free
The Nature of the Future: Dispatches from the Socialstructed World Marina Gorbis
(4/5)
Free
Blog Schmog: The Truth About What Blogs Can (and Can't) Do for Your Business Robert W. Bly
(4/5)
Free
The End of Business As Usual: Rewire the Way You Work to Succeed in the Consumer Revolution Brian Solis
(5/5)
Free
How to Be Invisible: Protect Your Home, Your Children, Your Assets, and Your Life J. J. Luna
(4/5)
Free
101 Awesome Builds: Minecraft® Secrets from the World's Greatest Crafters Triumph Books
(4.5/5)
Free

Related Audiobooks

Free with a 30 day trial from Scribd

See all
Cognitive Surplus: Creativity and Generosity in a Connected Age Clay Shirky
(3.5/5)
Free
So You Want to Start a Podcast: Finding Your Voice, Telling Your Story, and Building a Community that Will Listen Kristen Meinzer
(4.5/5)
Free
Everybody Lies: Big Data, New Data, and What the Internet Can Tell Us About Who We Really Are Seth Stephens-Davidowitz
(4.5/5)
Free
The New New Thing: A Silicon Valley Story Michael Lewis
(4.5/5)
Free
Kill All Normies: Online Culture Wars From 4Chan And Tumblr To Trump And The Alt-Right Angela Nagle
(4/5)
Free
The Art of Social Media: Power Tips for Power Users Guy Kawasaki
(4/5)
Free
Who Owns the Future? Jaron Lanier
(4/5)
Free
An Introduction to Information Theory: Symbols, Signals and Noise John R. Pierce
(4.5/5)
Free
The Dark Net: Inside the Digital Underworld Jamie Bartlett
(3.5/5)
Free
The Death of Expertise: The Campaign Against Established Knowledge and Why it Matters Tom Nichols
(4.5/5)
Free
Alone Together: Why We Expect More from Technology and Less from Each Other Sherry Turkle
(4/5)
Free
Algorithms to Live By: The Computer Science of Human Decisions Tom Griffiths
(4.5/5)
Free
New Dark Age: Technology and the End of the Future James Bridle
(4.5/5)
Free
Blockchain Revolution: How the Technology Behind Bitcoin Is Changing Money, Business, and the World Don Tapscott
(4/5)
Free
The Emperor's New Mind: Concerning Computers, Minds, and the Laws of Physics Roger Penrose
(3.5/5)
Free
Networking For Dummies: 11th Edition Doug Lowe
(4.5/5)
Free

Porion a new Build Manager

  1. 1. Porion a new Build Manager Stéphane Carrez FOSDEM 2022 CI/CD DevRoom
  2. 2. https://gitlab.com/stcarrez/porion 2 Why a new build manager? ● Used Jenkins during 8 years : – 30 projects, 8 build nodes (x86, ARM, Mips) – Jenkins is great but… ● It is slow and uses 1.3Gb memory (RSS) ● Requires Java on build nodes ● Regular security vulnerabilities ● Why not : – Get rid of Java – Make a safer design in Ada
  3. 3. https://gitlab.com/stcarrez/porion 3 Meaning of Porion ● « porion » comes from north of France coil mine ● « porion » is the master miner (maître mineur) ● « porion » means leek (« poireau » in French) ● « porion » does not work : he sits down and waits for others to do the job !
  4. 4. https://gitlab.com/stcarrez/porion 4 Porion concepts ● Projects : defines what must be built ● Recipes : describes how to build the project ● Build nodes : executes the build recipes ● Builds : data and results produced by a build Projects Sources Recipes Build nodes Builds
  5. 5. https://gitlab.com/stcarrez/porion 5 Porion features ● Several build recipes per project branch : – Different build nodes (OS, CPUs) – Different build options (coverage, release, ...) ● Log filtering : – Pre-defined rules (configure, make, mvn, gprbuild) – Customizable rules ● Consolidated project view : – Compute a global build status on a project (takes into account every branch and every recipe)
  6. 6. https://gitlab.com/stcarrez/porion 6 Some security aspects ● A build manager has access to sensitive data : – Sources files (proprietary projects) – It has access to API secret keys – It knows some credentials (checkout sources, connect to build nodes) – It knows the secret keys to sign or to publish
  7. 7. https://gitlab.com/stcarrez/porion 7 Safe design with Ada ● Ada is designed for safe & critical systems : – 40 years of evolutions : Ada 83, 95, 05, 12, 22 ● Some benefits of Ada : – Strong typing to prevent programming errors – No code injection, no buffer overflow – Pre & post conditions to enforce API usage ● Other benefits of Porion architecture : – Uses Ada Web Application security and permission framework – Uses Ada Keystore to store sensitive data
  8. 8. https://gitlab.com/stcarrez/porion 8 Porion architecture porion Build Nodes SQLite Database Command Line Filesystem Web Server porion-server config logs projects tmp Ada Keystore Ada Ada
  9. 9. https://gitlab.com/stcarrez/porion 9 Porion installation ● Installation from sources git clone --recursive https://gitlab.com/stcarrez/porion.git cd porion ./configure make sudo make install ● Installation with Debian package sudo apt-get install porion-server
  10. 10. https://gitlab.com/stcarrez/porion 10 Porion setup ● Need a workspace : – For the database – For the build area ● Choose workspace area and setup with : porion init workspace-dir
  11. 11. https://gitlab.com/stcarrez/porion 11 Porion build node setup ● Each build node need a space for the build area ● Need only an ssh access with private/public key (no password) ● Register the build node with an URI ● Ssh scheme URI to register a build node ● Optional list of commands (rules) that must be checked on the node porion node -R git,make,mvn,gprbuild,lcov,cloc ssh://porion@poseidon/home/porion/build-dir
  12. 12. https://gitlab.com/stcarrez/porion 12 Adding a project ● Add a project and tell how to get the sources – Tar, Zip file path – Git URL porion add https://github.com/Ada-France/aflex.git ● Porion creates a build recipe for the project : – Identify GNU tools (./configure, make) – Identify Maven – Identify CMake – Identify npm
  13. 13. https://gitlab.com/stcarrez/porion 13 Updating recipes ● Add a build step to a recipe porion step aflex make install ● Updating a build step porion step –-update 3 aflex sudo make install ● Build porion build aflex ● List and information porion list porion info aflex
  14. 14. https://gitlab.com/stcarrez/porion 14 Porion identification string ● Easily identify a project, branch, recipe or build ● General format : <project>[#<branch>][~<recipe>][@<node>] ● Build identification : <project>:<build-number> aflex aflex:8 aflex~main aflex~netbsd aflex#debian-gnat-9 aflex~beaglebone@beaglebone
  15. 15. https://gitlab.com/stcarrez/porion 15 Porion small demo
  16. 16. https://gitlab.com/stcarrez/porion 16 Porion Web Server ● Implemented on top of AWA and AWS : – Ada Web Application (Web app security framework) – Ada Web Server (Pascal Obry, Dmitriy Anisimkov) ● Provides high level dashboard overview ● Responsive UI for desktop, phones, tablets,… ● Server UI still under construction
  17. 17. https://gitlab.com/stcarrez/porion 17 Conclusion ● Performance : – Web server memory reduced from 1.3Gb to 50Mb – Faster Web requests – No need for Java on build nodes ● Next development steps : – Notification of build results – Full editable configuration in Web UI – Start/stop build nodes (VM or dynamic instances)
  18. 18. https://gitlab.com/stcarrez/porion 18 Questions ?

×