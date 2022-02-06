Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Upcoming SlideShare
Porion a new Build Manager
Porion a new Build Manager
Loading in …3
×
1 of 22

Implementing a build manager in Ada

Feb. 06, 2022
0 likes 56 views

0

Share

Download to read offline

Software

Having used Jenkins with more than 30 projects during 8 years, it was time to switch to another build manager. Written in Ada, Porion is a new build manager intended to replace Jenkins by providing more security, safety and performance.

The presentation describes the complexity of designing a build manager. It highlights some security issues that apply to a build manager and its implementation. It explains the overall architecture that was chosen and the reason of the choice. Finally it presents the Ada generation tools that have been used in this project.

Recommended

More Related Content

You Might Also Like

Trillion Dollar Coach Book (Bill Campbell)
Trillion Dollar Coach Book (Bill Campbell)
Eric Schmidt
APIdays Paris 2019 - Innovation @ scale, APIs as Digital Factories' New Machines? by Cyril Vart, Fabernovel
APIdays Paris 2019 - Innovation @ scale, APIs as Digital Factories' New Machi...
apidays
A few thoughts on work life-balance
A few thoughts on work life-balance
Wim Vanderbauwhede
Is vc still a thing final
Is vc still a thing final
Mark Suster
The GaryVee Content Model
The GaryVee Content Model
Gary Vaynerchuk
Mammalian Brain Chemistry Explains Everything
Mammalian Brain Chemistry Explains Everything
Loretta Breuning, PhD
Blockchain + AI + Crypto Economics Are We Creating a Code Tsunami?
Blockchain + AI + Crypto Economics Are We Creating a Code Tsunami?
Dinis Guarda
The AI Rush
The AI Rush
Jean-Baptiste Dumont
AI and Machine Learning Demystified by Carol Smith at Midwest UX 2017
AI and Machine Learning Demystified by Carol Smith at Midwest UX 2017
Carol Smith
10 facts about jobs in the future
10 facts about jobs in the future
Pew Research Center's Internet & American Life Project
Harry Surden - Artificial Intelligence and Law Overview
Harry Surden - Artificial Intelligence and Law Overview
Harry Surden
Inside Google's Numbers in 2017
Inside Google's Numbers in 2017
Rand Fishkin
Pinot: Realtime Distributed OLAP datastore
Pinot: Realtime Distributed OLAP datastore
Kishore Gopalakrishna
How to Become a Thought Leader in Your Niche
How to Become a Thought Leader in Your Niche
Leslie Samuel
Visual Design with Data
Visual Design with Data
Seth Familian
Designing Teams for Emerging Challenges
Designing Teams for Emerging Challenges
Aaron Irizarry
UX, ethnography and possibilities: for Libraries, Museums and Archives
UX, ethnography and possibilities: for Libraries, Museums and Archives
Ned Potter
Winners and Losers - All the (Russian) President's Men
Winners and Losers - All the (Russian) President's Men
Ian Bremmer
Study: The Future of VR, AR and Self-Driving Cars
Study: The Future of VR, AR and Self-Driving Cars
LinkedIn
Shorter ER Wait Times
Shorter ER Wait Times
Knowledge@Wharton
Asia's Artificial Intelligence Agenda. MIT Technology Review
Asia's Artificial Intelligence Agenda. MIT Technology Review
Alexander Jarvis
Martin Luther King's Pearl Of Wisdom!
Martin Luther King's Pearl Of Wisdom!
SurveyCrest
Teaching Students with Emojis, Emoticons, & Textspeak
Teaching Students with Emojis, Emoticons, & Textspeak
Shelly Sanchez Terrell
Inaugural Addresses
Inaugural Addresses
Booz Allen Hamilton
How to think like a startup
How to think like a startup
Loic Le Meur
32 Ways a Digital Marketing Consultant Can Help Grow Your Business
32 Ways a Digital Marketing Consultant Can Help Grow Your Business
Barry Feldman
How to Fix the Internet
How to Fix the Internet
LinkedIn Editors' Picks
5 major events that shaped 2016
5 major events that shaped 2016
Kotak Securities
What's Next in Growth? 2016
What's Next in Growth? 2016
Andrew Chen
The Outcome Economy
The Outcome Economy
Helge Tennø
The Six Highest Performing B2B Blog Post Formats
The Six Highest Performing B2B Blog Post Formats
Barry Feldman
6 things to know about demonetisation
6 things to know about demonetisation
Kotak Securities
Reuters: Pictures of the Year 2016 (Part 2)
Reuters: Pictures of the Year 2016 (Part 2)
maditabalnco
The impact of innovation on travel and tourism industries (World Travel Market-Brian Solis)
The impact of innovation on travel and tourism industries (World Travel Marke...
Brian Solis
Open Source Creativity
Open Source Creativity
Sara Cannon
2017 Marketing Predictions—Marketo
2017 Marketing Predictions—Marketo
Marketo
Succession “Losers”: What Happens to Executives Passed Over for the CEO Job?
Succession “Losers”: What Happens to Executives Passed Over for the CEO Job?
Stanford GSB Corporate Governance Research Initiative
Lightning Talk #9: How UX and Data Storytelling Can Shape Policy by Mika Aldaba
Lightning Talk #9: How UX and Data Storytelling Can Shape Policy by Mika Aldaba
ux singapore
SEO: Getting Personal
SEO: Getting Personal
Kirsty Hulse
Learn BEM: CSS Naming Convention
Learn BEM: CSS Naming Convention
In a Rocket

Related Books

Free with a 30 day trial from Scribd

See all
Emergence: The Connected Lives of Ants, Brains, Cities, and Software Steven Johnson
(4.5/5)
Free
Tubes: A Journey to the Center of the Internet Andrew Blum
(4/5)
Free
The Impulse Economy: Understanding Mobile Shoppers and What Makes Them Buy Gary Schwartz
(4.5/5)
Free
An Army of Davids: How Markets and Technology Empower Ordinary People to Beat Big Media, Big Government, and Other Goliaths Glenn Reynolds
(4/5)
Free
World Wide Mind: The Coming Integration of Humanity, Machines, and the Internet Michael Chorost
(4/5)
Free
In the Plex: How Google Thinks, Works, and Shapes Our Lives Steven Levy
(4.5/5)
Free
Hamlet's BlackBerry: A Practical Philosophy for Building a Good Life in the Digital Age William Powers
(4/5)
Free
Talking Back to Facebook: The Common Sense Guide to Raising Kids in the Digital Age James P. Steyer
(4.5/5)
Free
The Thank You Economy Gary Vaynerchuk
(4/5)
Free
Socialnomics: How Social Media Transforms the Way We Live and Do Business Erik Qualman
(3/5)
Free
Public Parts: How Sharing in the Digital Age Improves the Way We Work and Live Jeff Jarvis
(3.5/5)
Free
The Nature of the Future: Dispatches from the Socialstructed World Marina Gorbis
(4/5)
Free
Blog Schmog: The Truth About What Blogs Can (and Can't) Do for Your Business Robert W. Bly
(4/5)
Free
The End of Business As Usual: Rewire the Way You Work to Succeed in the Consumer Revolution Brian Solis
(5/5)
Free
How to Be Invisible: Protect Your Home, Your Children, Your Assets, and Your Life J. J. Luna
(4/5)
Free
101 Awesome Builds: Minecraft® Secrets from the World's Greatest Crafters Triumph Books
(4.5/5)
Free

Related Audiobooks

Free with a 30 day trial from Scribd

See all
Cognitive Surplus: Creativity and Generosity in a Connected Age Clay Shirky
(3.5/5)
Free
So You Want to Start a Podcast: Finding Your Voice, Telling Your Story, and Building a Community that Will Listen Kristen Meinzer
(4.5/5)
Free
Everybody Lies: Big Data, New Data, and What the Internet Can Tell Us About Who We Really Are Seth Stephens-Davidowitz
(4.5/5)
Free
The New New Thing: A Silicon Valley Story Michael Lewis
(4.5/5)
Free
Kill All Normies: Online Culture Wars From 4Chan And Tumblr To Trump And The Alt-Right Angela Nagle
(4/5)
Free
The Art of Social Media: Power Tips for Power Users Guy Kawasaki
(4/5)
Free
Who Owns the Future? Jaron Lanier
(4/5)
Free
An Introduction to Information Theory: Symbols, Signals and Noise John R. Pierce
(4.5/5)
Free
The Dark Net: Inside the Digital Underworld Jamie Bartlett
(3.5/5)
Free
The Death of Expertise: The Campaign Against Established Knowledge and Why it Matters Tom Nichols
(4.5/5)
Free
Alone Together: Why We Expect More from Technology and Less from Each Other Sherry Turkle
(4/5)
Free
Algorithms to Live By: The Computer Science of Human Decisions Tom Griffiths
(4.5/5)
Free
New Dark Age: Technology and the End of the Future James Bridle
(4.5/5)
Free
Blockchain Revolution: How the Technology Behind Bitcoin Is Changing Money, Business, and the World Don Tapscott
(4/5)
Free
The Emperor's New Mind: Concerning Computers, Minds, and the Laws of Physics Roger Penrose
(3.5/5)
Free
Networking For Dummies: 11th Edition Doug Lowe
(4.5/5)
Free

Implementing a build manager in Ada

  1. 1. Implementing a build manager in Ada Stéphane Carrez FOSDEM 2022 Ada DevRoom
  2. 2. https://gitlab.com/stcarrez/porion 2 Introducing Porion ● Why a new build manager ? – Jenkins is slow and uses 1.3Gb memory RSS – Requires Java on build nodes – Regular security vulnerabilities ● Some requirements : – Security & perf : safe design in Ada – CLI and web interface – Flexible build nodes (ssh, docker, virsh,...)
  3. 3. https://gitlab.com/stcarrez/porion 3 What a build manager must know ● Define projects with source control method ● Define recipes to build the project ● Define project dependencies ● Define build nodes (different systems, CPUs,...) ● Define build information to track build results ● Define build and project metrics ● Store credentials to connect to build nodes ● Store API secret keys to publish ● More secret keys to sign builds…
  4. 4. https://gitlab.com/stcarrez/porion 4 What a build manager must do ● Probe source changes in projects ● Schedule builds according to changes (management of a build queue) ● Launch builds (locally or remotely) ● Control and track build execution ● Collect build results (coverage, tests, logs) ● Publish build results ● Send build notifications ● Keep managers happy by providing reports
  5. 5. https://gitlab.com/stcarrez/porion 5 What a build manager must protect ● A build manager has access to sensitive data ● It must protect sources files (proprietary projects) ● It must protect API secret keys ● It must protect credentials (checkout sources, connect to build nodes) ● It must protect the secret keys to sign or to publish ● It must protect build results and build logs ● It must not leak API secret keys through logs ● ...
  6. 6. https://gitlab.com/stcarrez/porion 6 Porion numbers ● Cost : 1.5 engineer month so far (260 hours on my free time) ● 95 % Ada, 2 % HTML, 0.4 % Typescript ● 32K CLOC Ada (16K generated) ● 43 Ada packages, 30 private Ada packages ● 19 database tables
  7. 7. https://gitlab.com/stcarrez/porion 7 Architecture porion Build Nodes SQLite Database Command Line Filesystem Web Server porion-server config logs projects tmp Ada Keystore AWS Ada Database Objects AWA
  8. 8. https://gitlab.com/stcarrez/porion 8 Porion Agent Architecture SQLite GNU/Linux FreeBSD NetBSD Dynamo Ada Database Objects Ada Keystore Ada EL Ada Util XML/Ada Porion Lib Printer Toolkit Advanced Resource Embedder Porion Agent (commands)
  9. 9. https://gitlab.com/stcarrez/porion 9 Porion Server Architecture Ada Web Application Ada Database Objects OpenAPI Ada Ada Server Faces Ada Servlet Ada Keystore Ada EL Ada Security Ada Util Ada Web Server XML/Ada SQLite GNU/Linux FreeBSD NetBSD Dynamo Advanced Resource Embedder Porion Lib Porion Web Server
  10. 10. https://gitlab.com/stcarrez/porion 10 UML to Ada generation ● Described the database model in UML : – 19 tables organized in 5 packages ● Used ArgoUML (Java tool) : – Tool migrated from tigris.org to GitHub – Works very well to define the UML class model ● Used Dynamo for the code generation : – It reads ArgoUML file – It generates Ada model for the UML classes – It generates SQL table creation schema
  11. 11. https://gitlab.com/stcarrez/dynamo 11 Database Modeling XML Model Dynamo Generator Model Doc (HTML) SQL Tables Ada Model Packages UML Model Ada Database Objects Library Generated Application Model Packages Your Application Code Ada Utility Library Postgresql, MySQL or SQLite Generate Develop YAML Model Design
  12. 12. https://gitlab.com/stcarrez/dynamo 12 UML generated Ada code ● 14K CLOC generated in 6 Ada packages ● Handles SQL insert, update, delete, queries ● Uses Ada.Containers.Vectors for lists ● Reference counting for objects
  13. 13. https://gitlab.com/stcarrez/dynamo 13 A tour to Porion UML model
  14. 14. https://gitlab.com/stcarrez/porion 14 Benefit of UML and Ada ● UML database model is not right at the first time ● Several iterations to add new tables, new relations or new attributes in UML model ● Easy and fast generation of Ada from UML ● Changes in UML model breaks the compilation and can be identified and fixed ● Consistency between Ada and SQL ● Refactoring is safe due to Ada strong typing !
  15. 15. https://gitlab.com/stcarrez/porion 15 Focus : build queue scheduler 1/3 ● Role of the build queue and its scheduler : – Keep an ordered list of recipes that must be built – Minimize the number of builds – Take into account project dependencies A B C D C A D C B D A Add B in queue Dependencies
  16. 16. https://gitlab.com/stcarrez/porion 16 Focus : build queue scheduler 2/3 ● Load the build queue in an Ada vector function "<" (Left, Right : in Build_Queue_Ref) return Boolean; with Porion.Builds.Models; Queues : Porion.Builds.Models.Build_Queue_Vector; Query : ADO.Queries.Context; DB : ADO.Sessions.Session; Query.Set_Filter ("o.node_id = :node_id"); Query.Bind_Param ("node_id", Node_Id) ; Porion.Builds.Models.List (Queues, DB, Query); ● Compare two build queue entries
  17. 17. https://gitlab.com/stcarrez/porion 17 Focus : build queue scheduler 3/3 ● Sort the build queue vector declare Order : Natural := 0; begin for Queue of Queues loop Queue.Set_Order (Order); Queue.Save (Service.DB); Order := Order + 1; end loop; end; Queues.Append (New_Item); Sort_Queue.Sort (Queues); ● Update the queue order and save in the database package Sort_Queue is new Build_Queue_Vectors.Generic_Sorting ("<" => "<"); ● Instantiate the sort package
  18. 18. https://gitlab.com/stcarrez/resource-embedder 18 Embedding resource ● Problem : – How to configure the database ? ● Solution : – Embed the SQL schema definition in the binary – Have an array of String with each String being an SQL create table statement – Use ARE to embed the SQL schema – Generates 2K CLOC in 3 Ada packages
  19. 19. https://gitlab.com/stcarrez/resource-embedder 19 Advanced Resource Embedder esource  Configuration Files Binary Executable Generate Build Resources Compiler  (C, Ada, Go) Help Files Web Files (HTML, CSS, JS...) Run Rules Copy Minify Compress Config Help Web C Ada Go A R E dvanced mbedder
  20. 20. https://gitlab.com/stcarrez/porion 20 ARE generated code ● ARE generates a child package with function declaration and static constant array of strings package Porion.Resources.Schema is function Get_Content (Name : String) return Content_Access; end Porion.Resources.Schema; package Porion.Resources is type Content_Array is array (Natural range <>) of access constant String; type Content_Access is access constant Content_Array; end Porion.Resources; ● Types are declared in a parent package
  21. 21. https://gitlab.com/stcarrez/porion 21 Conclusion ● Lessons learned : – Writing a build manager is hard (secure is harder!) – Ada helps by forcing to think more about your design ● Code generation can speed up development : – Dynamo : UML => Ada mapping & SQL schema – ARE : SQL files => Ada package with static content ● High level database representation is key : – Load, insert, update database objects easily – Implement complex algorithm easily
  22. 22. https://gitlab.com/stcarrez/porion 22 Questions ?

×