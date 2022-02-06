Implementing a build manager in Ada

Having used Jenkins with more than 30 projects during 8 years, it was time to switch to another build manager. Written in Ada, Porion is a new build manager intended to replace Jenkins by providing more security, safety and performance.



The presentation describes the complexity of designing a build manager. It highlights some security issues that apply to a build manager and its implementation. It explains the overall architecture that was chosen and the reason of the choice. Finally it presents the Ada generation tools that have been used in this project.