Are your pets is Suffering from inflammatory bowel disease? and you want to get the best treatment for it in league city. StemCell Safari is the best animal care hospital in your city. We provide treatment of IBD for pets. Generally, IBD affects the gastrointestinal system of middle-aged and older. Symptoms include vomiting and/or diarrhea, weight loss, lethargy, fatigue, abdominal pain, and gas.