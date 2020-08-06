Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
  LASSI
 LASSI stands for “Learning and Study Strategies Inventory”.  This is designed to help you attain an awareness of your s...
 After taking the LASSI, you will see how your answers compare to the answers of other college students. Your chart uses ...
 “Anxiety and Worry about school performance”  What if I fail? What if I get academic suspension? What will my family an...
 “Attitude and Interest” We all have those classes that we just don’t understand why we have to take them. Because we hav...
 “Concentration and Attention to academic tasks” How many things are on your mind right now? How many things have passed ...
 “ Information Processing, Acquiring Knowledge, and Reasoning” A lot of us have problems with finding the right facts to ...
 “ Motivation, Diligence, Self-discipline, and Willingness to work hard” Why are you here? That is the main question you ...
 “Self-testing, Reviewing, and Preparing for class” This is a big area of concern for a lot of students. A lot of factors...
 “ Selecting Main Ideas and Recognizing Important Information” We can get caught up in all the information that is presen...
 “Use of Academic Resources” Do you have trouble asking for help? That’s ok. A lot of people can be shy about going to ot...
 “ Use of Time Management principles for academic tasks” We all have more obligations then just school. We work jobs, hav...
 “ Test Strategies and Preparing for tests” We can do wonderfully in class work but when it comes down to the tests and e...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

What does the LASSI mean

51 views

Published on

This presentation explains what LASSI stands for and how it can help you.

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

What does the LASSI mean

  1. 1.   LASSI
  2. 2.  LASSI stands for “Learning and Study Strategies Inventory”.  This is designed to help you attain an awareness of your strengths and weaknesses so that you can be more successful in college.
  3. 3.  After taking the LASSI, you will see how your answers compare to the answers of other college students. Your chart uses percentiles to show your results. If your Anxiety score is in the 45th percentile, that means that you scored higher than 45% of other college students answering the same questions  Any score at or above the 75th percentile indicates an area of relative strength. Improving your strategies and skills in these areas should not be your highest priority  Any score between the 50th and 75th percentile indicates an area where you may need to improve your strategies and skills. Without improving these areas, you may encounter difficulties succeeding in college.  Any score at or below the 50th percentile indicates an area of relative weakness. Improving your strategies and skills in these areas should be your highest priority. It’s very likely that your strategies and skills in these areas aren’t enough for you to succeed in college.
  4. 4.  “Anxiety and Worry about school performance”  What if I fail? What if I get academic suspension? What will my family and friends think if I don’t succeed?  Do questions like these fill your head? Anxiety and worry are some of the top reasons for failing in our years in college. Stresses about school performance can clog our minds and discourage us from really trying for our goals because we fear failure.
  5. 5.  “Attitude and Interest” We all have those classes that we just don’t understand why we have to take them. Because we have this attitude we carry it into our minds and we quickly loose interest in those “not so exciting” classes. How do you keep your interest? The answer to that question lies in the individual. Keep in mind why you are in college in the first place. This can be the key to your attitude adjustment and maintain your interests in the subject matter. matter.
  6. 6.  “Concentration and Attention to academic tasks” How many things are on your mind right now? How many things have passed through your mind since the presentation started? Many things can cause a lack of concentration in class: -outside stresses (family, friends, jobs, relationships, health, etc.) -lack of interest in the subject matter and/or class. - in class distractions (friends, talking classmates, phone going off, etc)
  7. 7.  “ Information Processing, Acquiring Knowledge, and Reasoning” A lot of us have problems with finding the right facts to know in our classes. Some professors can have a tendency to be vague or misleading (at least to us) and this can cause a lot of confusion. If this sounds like you, it’s a very common problem among college students and it can be helped.
  8. 8.  “ Motivation, Diligence, Self-discipline, and Willingness to work hard” Why are you here? That is the main question you need to ask yourself if this is something that is less than the 50 percentile on your score. If you don’t know why you are going to college, how are you supposed to find motivation to stay diligent? If you know why you are in college, how hard are you working to maintain that goal?
  9. 9.  “Self-testing, Reviewing, and Preparing for class” This is a big area of concern for a lot of students. A lot of factors can get in the way of this. We have other obligations that may interfere with our ability to prepare ourselves for class such as family, friends, work, loss of interest or even having problems understanding the material. Basically, to fix this we must address issues such as time managing, information processing, and overall
  10. 10.  “ Selecting Main Ideas and Recognizing Important Information” We can get caught up in all the information that is presented to us and this can cause a lot of confusion and a lack of understanding of the important material. People who have trouble with this often engage in “over highlighting” or taking TOO many notes. If you do either of these there are many ways that you can avoid doing this over and over again.
  11. 11.  “Use of Academic Resources” Do you have trouble asking for help? That’s ok. A lot of people can be shy about going to others for help for various reasons. But if you are having trouble in this area, you might want to consider fighting your fear and using all the various resources that are available to you. This can be talking with the professor, contacting a tutor, using study groups, asking general questions in class, etc.
  12. 12.  “ Use of Time Management principles for academic tasks” We all have more obligations then just school. We work jobs, have to have quality time with friends or family, have to balance out time for all of our outside class work. Simple time management is a wonderful way of lifting this heavy load called life. Sometimes we have trouble finding time for even the most basic tasks such as sleep and
  13. 13.  “ Test Strategies and Preparing for tests” We can do wonderfully in class work but when it comes down to the tests and exams, we may not do so hot. This if for a variety of reasons, most likely test anxiety but it may also be the enormous amount of information we have to remember for those long tests. It can become overwhelming but simple study skills and stress management will elevate those testing pains.

×