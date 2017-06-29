DIRECCIÓN FINANCIERA Y CONTROL DE GESTIÓN FICHAS TÉCNICAS MULTIMEDIA UNIDAD 17: Operaciones y logística __________________...
Ficha pdd-u17-a5-d11-ejercicio resuelto nº 1

  1. 1. DIRECCIÓN FINANCIERA Y CONTROL DE GESTIÓN FICHAS TÉCNICAS MULTIMEDIA UNIDAD 17: Operaciones y logística _______________________________________________________________________________________________________ DIRECCIÓN FINANCIERA Y CONTROL DE GESTIÓN 1 APARTADO 5: Gestión de la cadena DIAPOSITIVA Nº: 11 EJERCICIO RESUELTO Nº 1: CASO PRÁCTICO Empresa ALMA CASO PRÁCTICO Empresa ALMA La empresa ALMA, S.A. se dedica a la fabricación y comercialización de carteras de lujo para ejecutivos y profesionales. La fábrica y almacenes están situados en los alrededores de Madrid, desde donde suministra a sus clientes de toda España (Tiendas de Lujo especializadas e importantes cadenas tipo El Corte Inglés). El suministro a clientes es constante ya que éstos no tienen espacio en el almacén para estos productos, existiendo una muestra de los productos en exposición en las instalaciones y tiendas del cliente. Los productos se venden bien. La empresa vendió en 2008 aproximadamente 160.000 carteras y se espera que las ventas del próximo año 2009 sean igual. Las carteras están hechas de cuero y herrajes. Los compradores de ALMA tienen que trasladarse a las instalaciones de muchos proveedores de herrajes para fijar modelos y negociar los pedidos directamente. A los proveedores de herrajes que no se visita, la elección de tipos de herrajes y negociación de los pedidos se realiza por teléfono a través de unos catálogos suministrados por los mismos proveedores. Cada cartera necesita de materiales para su fabricación. Los materiales más importantes son el cuero (que se trae de África y una sola vez al año forzosamente, dado lo lejano del lugar de provisión y los acuerdos negociados con el proveedor único) y los herrajes ya confeccionados (un juego de herrajes por cada cartera que fabrica). El cuero se almacena en un almacén especial de propiedad de la empresa, y no requiere ningún tipo de mantenimiento ni cuidado, y no genera ningún tipo de coste. Los herrajes son los únicos que requieren de la atención de los compradores de la empresa ya que son de un alto nivel de calidad y muy caros. Algunos de los costes estándares del departamento de compras, han sido los
  2. 2. DIRECCIÓN FINANCIERA Y CONTROL DE GESTIÓN FICHAS TÉCNICAS MULTIMEDIA UNIDAD 17: Operaciones y logística _______________________________________________________________________________________________________ DIRECCIÓN FINANCIERA Y CONTROL DE GESTIÓN 2 siguientes: - Traslados y visitas de los compradores a los proveedores (incluyendo coste hora/comprador): 150 €/pedido - Coste de teléfono de los compradores: 10 €/pedido - El tiempo empleado en llamadas por los compradores (coste hora/comprador): 20 €/pedido. - Coste de la generación de documentación asociada a las especificaciones de los productos y demás documentación asociada a los pedidos de los proveedores: 7 €/pedido. Los almacenes para los herrajes son alquilados y están divididos en cuatro partes y cada parte está dividida en cuatro módulos (cada módulo es un habitáculo de 2 x 2 m2 ), pudiéndose alquilar cada uno de los módulos por separado en función de las necesidades, pero siempre teniendo que tomar la decisión al principio de año, es decir, al arrendador hay que decirle cuantos módulos se van a alquilar desde ese momento y hasta el final del año (Condición del arrendador: los módulos que se alquilen a primeros de año van a estar alquilados todo el año). Cada módulo tiene una capacidad de almacenamiento de 10.000 herrajes. Los costes estándares de cada módulo de almacén, han sido los siguientes: - Alquiler: 670 €/anuales - Limpieza y demás gastos de mantenimiento del almacén: 300 €/año - Seguros: 600 €/año - Vigilancia y otros gastos: 400 €/año Cualquiera que sea el número de módulos alquilados, tienen asignados a un operario destinado al cuidado de almacén cuyo coste es de 28.000 €/año. El número de días al año que funcionan estos almacenes es de 361 días. El coste de cada herraje es de 10 € en factura. A los proveedores se les paga al contado. En el año 2007 se compraron todos los herrajes en un solo pedido al principio de año que
  3. 3. DIRECCIÓN FINANCIERA Y CONTROL DE GESTIÓN FICHAS TÉCNICAS MULTIMEDIA UNIDAD 17: Operaciones y logística _______________________________________________________________________________________________________ DIRECCIÓN FINANCIERA Y CONTROL DE GESTIÓN 3 ocuparon las cuatro partes del almacén, es decir, los 16 módulos al completo. El descuento del proveedor de herrajes en el precio de compra por haber sido comprados de una sola vez y pagados al contado fue en el 2006 del 17 % sobre el precio de factura. Si no es de esta forma, el descuento del proveedor sería del 10 % sobre el precio de factura. El tipo de interés anual de activos financieros en el mercado es del 12 % (1 % mensual). El Director Financiero invertiría en estos activos financieros todo el dinero que no tuviera que pagar a los proveedores de herrajes a lo largo del 2008 hasta final del año. Por otra parte, se sabe que la fabricación de las carteras requiere de un suministro diario de 450 herrajes para no parar el proceso de producción, lo que pudiera dar lugar a incumplimientos en los plazos de entrega a los clientes. Analizando la gestión de los stocks de los herrajes del año 2007, el Director Financiero quiere ver si se puede establecer una fórmula menos costosa para el año 2008. Se pide: 1) PRIMERA PARTE: realizar un análisis de la gestión de stock de los herrajes para ver si es posible encontrar para el 2008 una solución menos costosa que la empleada en el 2008, empleando el lote óptimo de pedido. Calcular la cantidad ahorrada con la nueva gestión del stock. SEGUNDA PARTE ALMA, S.A. también compra “logotipos de oro de la marca” para decorar unas carteras de mano también de lujo que vende en el mercado americano. En el mes de diciembre el Director Financiero quiere ver cómo puede cerrar el ejercicio económico 2009 con el mínimo beneficio económico para pagar menos a la Hacienda Pública.
  4. 4. DIRECCIÓN FINANCIERA Y CONTROL DE GESTIÓN FICHAS TÉCNICAS MULTIMEDIA UNIDAD 17: Operaciones y logística _______________________________________________________________________________________________________ DIRECCIÓN FINANCIERA Y CONTROL DE GESTIÓN 4 Para ello, quiere valorar las existencias de estos “logotipos de oro” en almacén durante el mes de diciembre por el método que suponga un menor Coste de Ventas de cara a conseguir el menor Beneficio Bruto de cara al Impuesto sobre el Beneficio. ALMA, S.A. ha realizado los siguientes movimientos en el almacén de “logotipos de oro” en el mes de diciembre de 2009: FECHA ENTRADAS SALIDAD Unidades Valor Unidad (€) Unidades 3-12-2009 15.000 1.500 5-12-2009 13.000 15-12-2009 8.000 20-12-2009 12.000 1.600 31-12-2009 11.000 Existencias iniciales a 2-12-2009: 10.000 unidades, valoradas a 1.400 €/unidad Estas carteras se venden bajo pedido, por lo que solo se pone logotipo a las carteras que se venden. Y sólo se compran logotipos dorados cuando se venden las carteras, así que se venden todas las carteras a las que se les ha grabado el logotipo dorado. El suplemento en el precio de las carteras por poner el logotipo dorado es de 2.000 euros por cartera. Se pide: 2) SEGUNDA PARTE: realizar los cálculos para valorar las existencias de stock de “logotipos de oro” por los distintos sistemas de valoración (FIFO, LIFO Y PMP) durante el mes de diciembre para poder elegir el método que más convenga para que el Beneficio Bruto sea mínimo. ¿Qué método de valoración de las existencias de “logotipos dorados” elegiría?
  5. 5. DIRECCIÓN FINANCIERA Y CONTROL DE GESTIÓN FICHAS TÉCNICAS MULTIMEDIA UNIDAD 17: Operaciones y logística _______________________________________________________________________________________________________ DIRECCIÓN FINANCIERA Y CONTROL DE GESTIÓN 5 TERCERA PARTE La fabricación de las carteras de lujo para ejecutivos y profesionales, ALMA, S.A. dispone de dos formas de hacerlo: - FORMA 1: Mediante fabricación en sus propias instalaciones. - FORMA 2: Subcontratando la fabricación a una empresa externa (MACONSA). Durante el año 2009 la producción fue la siguiente: - Forma 1: 96.000 carteras (el 60 % de la producción total) - Forma 2: 64.000 carteras (el 40 % de la producción total) Ambas empresas emplean 10 trabajadores cada una en el proceso productivo. Actualmente, el precio de venta de las carteras de MACONSA a ALMA es de 200 euros/unidad. El coste de la cartera cuando es fabricada por ALMA es de 190 euros/unidad. El Director Financiero de ALMA comunica a MACOMSA que si no reduce su precio de venta a 190 o menos, para el 2010 toda la fabricación de carteras las asumiría la empresa, ya que los costes son menores. La empresa MACOMSA quiere invertir en una nueva maquinaria con una tecnología superior capaz de realizar el mismo trabajo con un 30 % menos de operarios y una bajada en Otros gastos de fabricación del 40 %, y poder hacer así frente a una bajada de precios que permita seguir suministrando a ALMA. MACOMSA necesita prioritariamente, al menos, de un margen de explotación del 40 % sobre ventas que le permita hacer frente al pago de devolución de préstamos, intereses de deudas y gastos financieros, y al pago de los Impuestos sobre el Beneficio a la Hacienda Pública. Con la maquinaria actual y los precios actuales, la cuenta de explotación de MACOMSA
  6. 6. DIRECCIÓN FINANCIERA Y CONTROL DE GESTIÓN FICHAS TÉCNICAS MULTIMEDIA UNIDAD 17: Operaciones y logística _______________________________________________________________________________________________________ DIRECCIÓN FINANCIERA Y CONTROL DE GESTIÓN 6 es la siguiente: MACOMSA Cuenta de Explotación Conceptos Valor Ventas de carteras……………………….. (64.000 carteras x 200 €/cartera) 12.800.000 € - Compras de materias primas………….. 4.820.000 € - Mano de obra directa..…………………. (10 operarios x 30.000 euros/año) 300.000 € - Otros gastos de de fabricación 1.560.000 € Margen de Bruto de ventas.....………... 6.120.000 € Gastos comerciales y de estructura……. 1.000.000 € Resultado de explotación……………... 5.120.000 € % Bº Explotación sobre Ventas………. 40 % Se pide: 3) TERCERA PARTE: Calcular si con la nueva maquinaria MACOMSA puede bajar los precios a lo que ALMA exige, es decir, a 190 €/unidad, y ver si cumple con la condición de que el Beneficio de Explotación debe ser, al menos, el 40 % del las Ventas Brutas. Si es el caso, establecer la nueva
  7. 7. DIRECCIÓN FINANCIERA Y CONTROL DE GESTIÓN FICHAS TÉCNICAS MULTIMEDIA UNIDAD 17: Operaciones y logística _______________________________________________________________________________________________________ DIRECCIÓN FINANCIERA Y CONTROL DE GESTIÓN 7 cuenta de Explotación con la nueva maquinaria y los nuevos precios. ¿Cuánto es el incremento de la productividad por operario de MACOMSA con la nueva maquinaria, en relación a los siguientes parámetros: Nº de unidades, facturación, costes de fabricación y Beneficio Bruto? CUARTA PARTE ALMA, S.A. también fabrica y comercializa juegos de escritorio de madera de calidad para ejecutivos y profesionales. Las previsiones de ventas para los primeros seis meses de 2009 fueron las siguientes: PREVISIÓN DE VENTAS (2008) (Juegos de escritorio) Meses Previsión (unidades) Enero 2.125 Febrero 2.540 Marzo 2.300 Abril 2.910 Mayo 2.850 Junio 2.150 TOTAL (6 meses) 14.875 Por otra parte, el número de días laborales de los seis primeros meses de 2009, son los siguientes: DÍAS LABORABLES (2009) Enero Febrero Marzo Abril Mayo Junio TOTAL 18 20 22 16 22 21 119
  8. 8. DIRECCIÓN FINANCIERA Y CONTROL DE GESTIÓN FICHAS TÉCNICAS MULTIMEDIA UNIDAD 17: Operaciones y logística _______________________________________________________________________________________________________ DIRECCIÓN FINANCIERA Y CONTROL DE GESTIÓN 8 Datos de partida: - La jornada laboral diaria es de 8 horas. - Coste de la hora de mano de obra directa normal en fabricación: 4 €/hora - Coste de la hora de mano de obra directa extraordinaria en fabricación: 7 €/hora - La Ley establece que el número máximo de horas extraordinarias que un operario pueda hacer al día es de 1 hora. ALMA, S.A., quiere cumplir con la Ley. - El tiempo que se tarda en fabricar un juego de mesa es de 96 minutos/unidad. - Otros costes de fabricación por cada juego de mesa, son los siguientes: OTROS COSTES UNITARIOS DE FABRICACIÓN Conceptos de coste €/juego de mesa Materia prima (madera y herrajes) 55 €/unidad Otros gastos de fabricación 40 % sobre costes directos por unidad - El coste de mantenimiento de inventario es del 12,45 % del coste estándar (las unidades que se demandan, se venden en su mes y no generan coste de mantenimiento de inventario). - No se permiten roturas de inventario, es decir, se debe satisfacer toda la demanda de los clientes. El Director Financiero quiere estar seguro de la plantilla que debe de tener en los primeros seis meses del 2009 para hacer frente a la producción establecida, y también para prever los consiguientes procesos de contratación y establecer las consiguientes necesidades de tesorería. Por otra parte, ya con la plantilla establecida para horas normales, se encuentra que hay meses en que existen picos de demanda que pueden ser satisfechos de distinta forma:
  9. 9. DIRECCIÓN FINANCIERA Y CONTROL DE GESTIÓN FICHAS TÉCNICAS MULTIMEDIA UNIDAD 17: Operaciones y logística _______________________________________________________________________________________________________ DIRECCIÓN FINANCIERA Y CONTROL DE GESTIÓN 9 a) OPCIÓN 1: Utilizar las horas extraordinarias permitidas al mes y, una vez utilizadas estas horas, poder subcontratar la fabricación de los juegos de mesa en el exterior. El coste comprar los juegos de mesa en el exterior es de 90 €/unidad. b) OPCIÓN 2: Utilizar solo las horas extraordinarias permitidas al mes para fabricar internamente todos los juegos de mesa demandados por los clientes, sin acudir a la subcontrata exterior. Se pide: 4) CUARTA PARTE: Calcular la plantilla a prever para fabricar, en horas normales, el número de juegos de mesa previstos en el semestre de 2009. El Director Financiero quiere analizar las dos opciones propuestas para saber cuál es la que menor incremento de coste genera (€/juego de mesa). ¿Cuál de las dos opciones elegiría? Calcular los costes totales de la producción total en las dos opciones. ¿Habrá stock final? Si lo hubiera, ¿de cuántas unidades estaría compuesto?
  10. 10. DIRECCIÓN FINANCIERA Y CONTROL DE GESTIÓN FICHAS TÉCNICAS MULTIMEDIA UNIDAD 17: Operaciones y logística _______________________________________________________________________________________________________ DIRECCIÓN FINANCIERA Y CONTROL DE GESTIÓN 10 Solución PRIMERA PARTE Análisis de la gestión de stock de herrajes. De lo que se trata es de encontrar el LOTE ÓPTIMO DE PEDIDO (Q*), que minimice los costes sin perjudicar el ritmo de suministro que necesita la fabricación de las carteras. Cálculo del Lote Óptimo de Suministro:  Coste anual de lanzamiento = E x (D/Q) (E) Coste de preparación de cada pedido = Traslados y visitas a los compradores + coste de teléfono + coste hora/empleado + Coste documentación = = 150 + 10 + 20 + 7 = 187 €/pedido (D) Cantidad de unidades a adquirir durante el horizonte temporal H = 160.000 unidades/año 160.000 Coste de lanzamiento = 187 x ---------------- Q  Coste de almacenamiento = A x (Q/2) x H (A) Coste diario de posesión de almacenamiento por unidad = Coste de personal almacén + Alquiler + Limpieza y mantenimiento de almacén + seguros + Vigilancia y otros = = 28.000 + 16 módulos x (670 + 300 + 600 + 400) = 59.520 €/año
  11. 11. DIRECCIÓN FINANCIERA Y CONTROL DE GESTIÓN FICHAS TÉCNICAS MULTIMEDIA UNIDAD 17: Operaciones y logística _______________________________________________________________________________________________________ DIRECCIÓN FINANCIERA Y CONTROL DE GESTIÓN 11 (H) Horizonte temporal de gestión = 1 (por estar H referido al año) Q Coste de almacenamiento = 59.520 x -------- x 1 2  Equilibrio: 160.000 Q 187 x --------------- = 59.520 x -------- x 1 Q 2  Lote Óptimo de Pedido: 59.520 Coste de almacenamiento unitario anual = -------------- = 0,372 €/unidad/año 160.000 2 x 187 x 160.000 Q* = ----------------------------- = 12.683,0680 ≈ 12.683 unidades 0,372 x 1 160.000 Número de pedidos al año (N) = ----------------- = 12,6153 ≈ 13 pedidos/año 12.683 365 días/año Periodicidad de los pedidos = ----------------------- = 28,0769 ≈ 28 días 13 pedidos/año Así, pues, cada 28 días se recibirán 12.683 herrajes, que diariamente suponen 453,9643 ≈ 454 herrajes de stock, lo que supera en 4 herrajes la necesidad diaria de suministro en la fabricación de los bolsos que es de 450 herrajes.
  12. 12. DIRECCIÓN FINANCIERA Y CONTROL DE GESTIÓN FICHAS TÉCNICAS MULTIMEDIA UNIDAD 17: Operaciones y logística _______________________________________________________________________________________________________ DIRECCIÓN FINANCIERA Y CONTROL DE GESTIÓN 12 Cálculo de la cantidad ahorrada con la nueva gestión de los stocks. Costes reales anuales de la gestión de stocks (2008) Conceptos de coste Valor Coste de los herrajes (160.000 herrajes x 10 €/herraje) 1.600.000 € Descuento en precio [0,17 x (160.000 x 10)] - 272.000 € Personal de almacén (1 operario) 28.000 € Costes almacenamiento [16 módulos x (670 + 300 + 600 + 400)] 31.520 € Coste de lanzamiento de pedido [1 pedido x (150 + 10 + 20 + 7)] 187 € TOTAL………………. 1.387.707 € Costes previstos anuales de la gestión de stocks (2009) Conceptos de coste Valor Coste de los herrajes (160.000 herrajes x 10 €/herraje) 1.600.000 € Descuento en precio [0,10 x (160.000 x 10)] - 160.000 Personal de almacén (1 operario) 28.000 € Costes almacenamiento [2 módulos x (670 + 300 + 600 + 400)] (*) 3.940 €
  13. 13. DIRECCIÓN FINANCIERA Y CONTROL DE GESTIÓN FICHAS TÉCNICAS MULTIMEDIA UNIDAD 17: Operaciones y logística _______________________________________________________________________________________________________ DIRECCIÓN FINANCIERA Y CONTROL DE GESTIÓN 13 Coste de lanzamiento pedido [13 pedidos x (150 + 10 + 20 + 7)] 2.431 € Ingresos financieros (**) - 83.766 € TOTAL………………. 1.390.605 € (*) Se alquilarían desde el principio sólo 2 módulos para todo el año, ya que cada pedido sería de 12.683 unidades y la capacidad máxima de cada módulo es de 10.000 unidades. (**) Ingresos financieros: Mes Cantidad facturada (1) Descuento (2) Cantidad pagada (3) = ((1)x(2) Base para inversión (4) Cantidad a invertir (5) = (4)-(3) Enero 12.683 x 10 = 126.830 10 % 114.147 1.600.000 - 10% = 1.440.000 1.325.853 Febrero 12.683 x 10 = 126.830 10 % 114.147 1.325.853 1.211.706 Marzo 12.683 x 10 = 126.830 10 % 114.147 1.211.706 1.097.559 Abril 12.683 x 10 = 126.830 10 % 114.147 1.097.559 983.412 Mayo 12.683 x 10 = 126.830 10 % 114.147 983.412 869.265 Junio 12.683 x 10 = 126.830 10 % 114.147 869.265 755.118 Julio 12.683 x 10 = 126.830 10 % 114.147 755.118 640.971 Agosto 12.683 x 10 = 126.830 10 % 114.147 640.971 526.824 Septiembre 12.683 x 10 = 126.830 10 % 114.147 526.824 412.677 Octubre 12.683 x 10 = 126.830 10 % 114.147 412.677 298.530 Noviembre 12.683 x 10 = 126.830 10 % 114.147 298.530 184.383 Diciembre 12.683 x 10 = 126.830 10 % 114.147 184.383 70.236
  14. 14. DIRECCIÓN FINANCIERA Y CONTROL DE GESTIÓN FICHAS TÉCNICAS MULTIMEDIA UNIDAD 17: Operaciones y logística _______________________________________________________________________________________________________ DIRECCIÓN FINANCIERA Y CONTROL DE GESTIÓN 14 Mes Cantidad Nº de meses Interés mensual TOTAL Enero 1.325.853 1 0,01 13.259 Febrero 1.211.706 1 0,01 12.117 Marzo 1.097.559 1 0,01 10.976 Abril 983.412 1 0,01 9.834 Mayo 869.265 1 0,01 8.693 Junio 755.118 1 0,01 7.551 Julio 640.971 1 0,01 6.410 Agosto 526.824 1 0,01 5.268 Septiembre 412.677 1 0,01 4.127 Octubre 298.530 1 0,01 2.985 Noviembre 184.383 1 0,01 1.844 Diciembre 70.236 1 0,01 702 TOTAL INTERESES DEVENGADOS ANUALES………… 83.766 La cantidad ahorrada por la nueva gestión de los stocks de herrajes es la siguiente: AHORRO GENERADO CON LA NUEVA GESTIÓN DE STOCKS DE HERRAJES Conceptos Valor Costes reales en el 2008…………………………………………. 1.387.707 € Costes previstos para el 2009……………………………………. 1.390.605 € TOTAL AHORRO GENERADO…………… - 2.898 € Por tanto, parece que con los nuevos datos no es más ventajosa la nueva situación que la anterior ya que supone un mayor coste.
  15. 15. DIRECCIÓN FINANCIERA Y CONTROL DE GESTIÓN FICHAS TÉCNICAS MULTIMEDIA UNIDAD 17: Operaciones y logística _______________________________________________________________________________________________________ DIRECCIÓN FINANCIERA Y CONTROL DE GESTIÓN 15 Así, pues, no existe ninguna cantidad ahorrada. Al contrario, existe un incremento de costes de 2.898 euros. PARTE SEGUNDA Cálculo del valor de las existencias de “logotipos de oro” por los tres métodos: FIFO, LIFO y PMP. Método FIFO FECHA ENTRADAS SALIDAS VALOR OPERACIÓN VALOR ALMACÉN NOTAS Cantidad Valor Cantida d Valor 2-10-09 10.000 1.400 14.000.000 14.000.000 3-12-09 15.000 1.500 22.500.000 36.500.000 5-12-09 10.000 1.400 14.000.000 18.000.0003.000 1.500 4.500.000 15-12-09 8.000 1.500 12.000.000 6.000.000 20-12-09 12.000 1.600 19.200.000 25.200.000 31-12-09 4.000 1500 6.000.000 8.000.0007.000 1.600 11.200.000 Inventario Valor final almacén: 5.000 unidades x 1.600 €/unidad = 8.000.000 € BENEFICIO BRUTO (logotipos dorados) Conceptos Valor Ventas………………………………………………. (10.000 + 3.000 + 8.000 + 4.000 + 7.000) = = 32.000 unidades x 2.000 €/unidad = = 64.000.000 € 64.000.000 € - Coste de ventas…………………………………… Coste de Ventas = Compras + Ei + Ef = = [(15.000 x 1.500) + (12.000 x 1.600)] + + 14.000.000 – 8.000.000 = 47.700.000 47.700.000 €
  16. 16. DIRECCIÓN FINANCIERA Y CONTROL DE GESTIÓN FICHAS TÉCNICAS MULTIMEDIA UNIDAD 17: Operaciones y logística _______________________________________________________________________________________________________ DIRECCIÓN FINANCIERA Y CONTROL DE GESTIÓN 16 = Beneficio Bruto……………................................... 16.300.000 € Método LIFO FECHA ENTRADAS SALIDAS VALOR OPERACIÓN VALOR ALMACÉN NOTAS Cantidad Valor Cantidad Valor 2-10-09 10.000 1.400 14.000.000 14.000.000 3-12-09 15.000 1.500 22.500.000 36.500.000 5-12-09 13.000 1.500 19.500.000 17.000.000 15-12-09 2.000 1.500 3.000.000 5.600.0006.000 1400 8.400.000 20-12-09 12.000 1.600 19.200.000 24.800.000 31-12-09 11.000 1600 17.600.000 7.200.000 Inventario Valor final almacén: 4.000 unidades x 1.400 €/unidad = 5.600.000 € 1.000 unidades x 1.600 €/unidad = 1.600.000 € ----------------------- TOTAL……………….. 7.200.000 € BENEFICIO BRUTO (logotipos dorados) Conceptos Valor Ventas……………………………………………………. (13.000 + 2.000 + 6.000 + 4.000 + 7.000) = = 32.000 unidades x 2.000 €/unidad = = 64.000.000 € 64 .000.000 € - Coste de ventas………………………………………… Coste de Ventas = Compras + Ei + Ef = = [(15.000 x 1.500) + (12.000 x 1.600)] + + 14.000.000 – 7.200.000 = 48.500.000 48.500.000 € = Beneficio Bruto………………...................................... 15.500.000 €
  17. 17. DIRECCIÓN FINANCIERA Y CONTROL DE GESTIÓN FICHAS TÉCNICAS MULTIMEDIA UNIDAD 17: Operaciones y logística _______________________________________________________________________________________________________ DIRECCIÓN FINANCIERA Y CONTROL DE GESTIÓN 17 Método PMP FECHA ENTRADAS SALIDAS VALOR OPERACIÓN VALOR ALMACÉN PMP Cantidad Valor Cantidad Valor 2-10-09 10.000 1.400 14.000.000 14.000.000 3-12-09 15.000 1.500 22.500.000 36.500.000 1.460 5-12-09 13.000 1.460 18.980.000 17.520.000 15-12-09 8.000 1.460 11.680.000 5.840.000 20-12-09 12.000 1.600 19.200.000 25.040.000 1.565 31-12-09 11.000 1.565 17.215.000 7.825.000 Inventario Valor final almacén: 5.000 unidades x 1.565 €/unidad = 7.825.000 € BENEFICIO BRUTO (logotipos dorados) Conceptos Valor Ventas……………………………………………………. (13.000 + 8.000 + 11.000) = = 32.000 unidades x 2.000 €/unidad = = 64.000.000 € 64.000.000 € - Coste de ventas………………………………………… Coste de Ventas = Compras + Ei + Ef = = [(15.000 x 1.500) + (12.000 x 1.600)] + + 14.000.000 – 7.825.000 = 47.875.000 47.875.000 € = Beneficio Bruto………………...................................... 16.125.000 € Por tanto: Para que el Beneficio Bruto sea mínimo se valorarían las existencias de “logotipos dorados” por el Método LIFO, ya que por el FIFO y PMP el valor resulta mayor.
  18. 18. DIRECCIÓN FINANCIERA Y CONTROL DE GESTIÓN FICHAS TÉCNICAS MULTIMEDIA UNIDAD 17: Operaciones y logística _______________________________________________________________________________________________________ DIRECCIÓN FINANCIERA Y CONTROL DE GESTIÓN 18 PARTE TERCERA MACOMSA Con las nuevas máquinas y el mismo precio de venta, la cuenta de explotación sería la siguiente: MACOMSA Cuenta de Explotación Conceptos Valor Ventas de carteras……………………….. (64.000 carteras x 200 €/cartera) 12.800.000 € - Compras de materias primas………….. 4.820.000 € - Mano de obra directa..…………………. (7 operarios x 30.000 euros/año) 210.000 € - Otros gastos de de fabricación 936.000 € Margen de Bruto de ventas.....………... 6.834.000 € Gastos comerciales y de estructura……. 1.000.000 € Resultado de explotación……………... 5.834.000 € % Bº Explotación sobre Ventas………. 45,58 % El exceso de Bº Bruto lo podría destinar a bajar el precio de venta, ya que el exceso
  19. 19. DIRECCIÓN FINANCIERA Y CONTROL DE GESTIÓN FICHAS TÉCNICAS MULTIMEDIA UNIDAD 17: Operaciones y logística _______________________________________________________________________________________________________ DIRECCIÓN FINANCIERA Y CONTROL DE GESTIÓN 19 sería (5.834.000 – 5.120.000) = 714.000 que dividido entre el número de carteras, 714.000/64.000 = 11,16 euros por cartera, lo que supone suficiente margen. Con la nueva maquinaria y los nuevos precios (aplicando la bajada de 11 euros por unidad), la nueva cuenta de explotación sería: MACOMSA Cuenta de Explotación Conceptos Valor Ventas de carteras……………………….. (64.000 carteras x (200 – 10) €/cartera) 12.160.000 € - Compras de materias primas………….. 4.820.000 € - Mano de obra directa..…………………. (7 operarios x 30.000 euros/año) 210.000 € - Otros gastos de de fabricación 936.000 € Margen de Bruto de ventas.....………... 6.194.000 € Gastos comerciales y de estructura……. 1.000.000 € Resultado de explotación……………... 5.194.000 € % Bº Explotación sobre Ventas………. 42,71 % Productividad de MACOMSA:
  20. 20. DIRECCIÓN FINANCIERA Y CONTROL DE GESTIÓN FICHAS TÉCNICAS MULTIMEDIA UNIDAD 17: Operaciones y logística _______________________________________________________________________________________________________ DIRECCIÓN FINANCIERA Y CONTROL DE GESTIÓN 20 Productividad de MACOMSA por operario Parámetros Antes de la maquinaria Después de la maquinaria Diferencia Nº unidades 64.000/10 = = 6.400 carteras/operario 64.000/7 = = 9.143 carteras/operario Dif. Productividad = 2.743 carteras/operario Facturación 12.800.000/10 = = 1.280.000 euros/operario 12.170.000/7 = = 1.738.571.000 euros/operario Dif. Productividad = 458.571 euros/operario Costes de fabricación 4.820.000 300.000 1.560.000 __________________________ 6.680.000 6.680.000/10 = = 668.000 euros/operario 4.820.000 210.000 936.000 __________________________ 5.966.000 5.966.000/7 = = 852.286 euros/operario Dif. Productividad = - 184.286 euros/operario Como se trata de costes, supone un incremento de la productividad. Bº Bruto 5.120.000/10 = = 512.000 euros/operario 5.194.000/7 = = 742.000 euros/operario Dif. Productividad = 230.000 euros/operario PARTE CUARTA Opciones de fabricación de los picos de demanda de los Juegos de Mesa. Cálculo de la plantilla media necesaria para realizar, en horas normales, la producción: En primer lugar:
  21. 21. DIRECCIÓN FINANCIERA Y CONTROL DE GESTIÓN FICHAS TÉCNICAS MULTIMEDIA UNIDAD 17: Operaciones y logística _______________________________________________________________________________________________________ DIRECCIÓN FINANCIERA Y CONTROL DE GESTIÓN 21 60 minutos/hora ------------------------------- x 8 horas/día = 5 unidades/día/operario 96 minutos/unidad Por tanto, para hacer 11.900 unidades de juegos de mesa en el semestre, que tiene 119 días laborables, se precisan: 14.875 unidades 14.875 --------------------------------------------------------- = --------------- = 25 operarios 5 unidades/día/operario x 119 días 595 Cálculo de las puntas de demanda mensuales (sobrantes): PUNTAS DE DEMANDA MENSUAL (2008) Enero Febrero Marzo Abril Mayo Junio TOTAL Días laborables 18 20 22 16 22 21 119 Demanda 2.125 2.540 2.300 2.910 2.850 2.150 14.875 Producción normal (25 operarios) 2.250 2.500 2.750 2.000 2.750 2.625 14.875 Sobrante 125 - 40 450 - 910 - 100 475 Sobrante acumulado 125 85 535 - 375 - 475 0  Opción 2: Si se escogiera la OPCIÓN 2 (utilizar las horas extraordinarias permitidas exclusivamente, sin acudir a la subcontrata externa):
  22. 22. DIRECCIÓN FINANCIERA Y CONTROL DE GESTIÓN FICHAS TÉCNICAS MULTIMEDIA UNIDAD 17: Operaciones y logística _______________________________________________________________________________________________________ DIRECCIÓN FINANCIERA Y CONTROL DE GESTIÓN 22 Las unidades que se necesitan en los distintos meses y que no están fabricadas con horas normales son:  En febrero: - 40 unidades, que se compensarán o Con unidades fabricadas en el mes de enero con horas normales: 40 unidades.  En abril: - 910 unidades, que se compensarán o Con unidades fabricadas en los meses anteriores con horas normales: 535 unidades. o Con horas extraordinarias del mes de abril, hasta el límite permitido: 252 unidades. 60 minutos/hora --------------------------- = 0,63 unidades/hora/operario x 16 días x 25 operarios = 96 minutos/unidad = 252 unidades se pueden producir como máximo en el mes de abril con las horas extraordinarias o Las restantes 123 juegos de mesa se fabricarían en el mes de marzo con horas extraordinarias pertenecientes a dicho mes (las 123 unidades estarían dentro de los límites de horas extras de este mes), adelantándonos así a las necesidades del mes de abril. Lógicamente, esto supone un mayor coste de inventario de existencias (coste de mantenimiento), en el mes de marzo.
  23. 23. DIRECCIÓN FINANCIERA Y CONTROL DE GESTIÓN FICHAS TÉCNICAS MULTIMEDIA UNIDAD 17: Operaciones y logística _______________________________________________________________________________________________________ DIRECCIÓN FINANCIERA Y CONTROL DE GESTIÓN 23  En mayo: - 100 unidades, que se compensarán o Con horas extraordinarias del mes de mayo: 100 unidades (que está dentro del límite permitido) 60 minutos/hora --------------------------- = 0,63 unidades/hora/operario x 22 días x 25 operarios = 96 minutos/unidad = 347 unidades se pueden producir como máximo en el mes de mayo con las horas extraordinarias.  Opción 1: Si se escogiera la OPCIÓN 1 (utilizar las horas extraordinarias permitidas en cada mes que afecte la brecha entre producción y demanda, acudiendo a la subcontrata externa para compensar la diferencia de cada mes): En este caso, la diferencia de unidades que se pueden subcontratar externamente son los 123 juegos de mesa que faltan en el mes de abril. Cálculo de los costes de cada Opción: Una vez realizadas las consideraciones anteriores, vamos a calcular los costes de cada situación: Tiempo de fabricación en horas/unidad: 96 minutos/unidad ---------------------------------- = 1,60 horas/unidad 60 minutos/hora
  24. 24. DIRECCIÓN FINANCIERA Y CONTROL DE GESTIÓN FICHAS TÉCNICAS MULTIMEDIA UNIDAD 17: Operaciones y logística _______________________________________________________________________________________________________ DIRECCIÓN FINANCIERA Y CONTROL DE GESTIÓN 24 Coste de la hora norma = 4 € Coste de la hora extraordinaria = 7 € Coste de la unidad de juego de mesa: - Con horas normales: COSTE UNIDAD (con horas normales) Conceptos de coste Valor Coste de materia prima (madera y herrajes)…………….. 55 €/unidad Coste de mano de obra directa en fabricación…………... (1,60 horas/unidad x 4 €/unidad) 6,40 €/unidad TOTAL COSTES DIRECTOS……………………………… 61,40 €/unidad Otros gastos de fabricación………………………………... (40 % sobre costes directos = 0,40 X 61,40) 24,56 €/unidad TOTAL COSTE UNIDAD (con hora normal)…………… 85,96 €/unidad
  25. 25. DIRECCIÓN FINANCIERA Y CONTROL DE GESTIÓN FICHAS TÉCNICAS MULTIMEDIA UNIDAD 17: Operaciones y logística _______________________________________________________________________________________________________ DIRECCIÓN FINANCIERA Y CONTROL DE GESTIÓN 25 - Con horas extraordinarias: COSTE UNIDAD (con horas extraordinarias) Conceptos de coste Valor Coste de materia prima (madera y herrajes)…………….. 55 €/unidad Coste de mano de obra directa en fabricación…………... (1,60 horas/unidad x 7 €/unidad) 11,20 €/unidad TOTAL COSTES DIRECTOS……………………………… 66,20 €/unidad Otros gastos de fabricación………………………………... (40 % sobre costes directos = 0,40 X 66,20) 26,48 €/unidad TOTAL COSTE UNIDAD (con hora extraordinaria)….. 92,68 €/unidad Cuadro de costes comparados: COSTES DE FABRICACIÓN UNITARIO Clase de hora Relación de costes unitarios con la HN Total costes unitarios Hora normal (HN) 85,96 85,96 €/unidad Hora Extraordinaria HN + 6,72 92,68 €/unidad Hora subcontratada HN + 4,04 90 €/unidad
  26. 26. DIRECCIÓN FINANCIERA Y CONTROL DE GESTIÓN FICHAS TÉCNICAS MULTIMEDIA UNIDAD 17: Operaciones y logística _______________________________________________________________________________________________________ DIRECCIÓN FINANCIERA Y CONTROL DE GESTIÓN 26 El coste de mantenimiento de inventario por unidad: Coste estándar = Coste de la unidad con hora normal = 85,96 €/unidad Proporción a aplicar: 12,45 12,45 % = ----------- = 0,12 100 Coste de mantenimiento = 0,12 x 85,96 = 10,32 €/unidad Coste de mantenimiento de inventario total (para aquellas unidades que son sobrantes acumulados + el inventario final): COSTE DE MANTENIMIENTO DE INVENTARIO Mes Opción 2 Opción 1 Operación Valor Operación Valor Enero 125 x 10,32 1.293,75 125 x 10,32 1.293,75 Febrero 85 x 10,32 877,20 85 x 10,32 877,20 Marzo 535 x 10,32 123 x 10,32 5.521,20 1.269,36 535 x 10,32 5.521,20 Abril --- --- --- --- Mayo --- --- --- --- Junio 475 x 10,32 4,902,00 475 x 10,32 4,902,00 TOTAL…………… 13.863,51 TOTAL…… 12.594,15 Costes de las dos Opciones: Opción 2 (se fabrican todas las unidades demandadas y no se permite subcontratar):
  27. 27. DIRECCIÓN FINANCIERA Y CONTROL DE GESTIÓN FICHAS TÉCNICAS MULTIMEDIA UNIDAD 17: Operaciones y logística _______________________________________________________________________________________________________ DIRECCIÓN FINANCIERA Y CONTROL DE GESTIÓN 27 COSTES TOTALES (OPCIÓN 2) Unidades fabricadas = 14.875 + 475 = 15.350 Mes Unidades fabricadas con hora normal Unidades fabricadas con hora extraordinaria Enero 2.250 --- Febrero 2.500 --- Marzo 2.750 123 Abril 2.000 252 Mayo 2.750 100 Junio 2.625 --- TOTAL UNIDADES 14.875 475 Coste de la producción con horas normales………………. (14.875 unidades x 85,96 €/unidad) 1.278.655 € Coste de la producción con horas extraordinarias………… (475 unidades x 92,68 €/unidad) 44.023 € Coste de inventario…………………………………………… 13.864 € TOTAL COSTE OPCIÓN 2………………………………….. 1.336.542 €
  28. 28. DIRECCIÓN FINANCIERA Y CONTROL DE GESTIÓN FICHAS TÉCNICAS MULTIMEDIA UNIDAD 17: Operaciones y logística _______________________________________________________________________________________________________ DIRECCIÓN FINANCIERA Y CONTROL DE GESTIÓN 28 Opción 1 (se fabrican todas las unidades demandadas y se permite subcontratar): COSTES TOTALES (OPCIÓN 1) Unidades fabricadas y sucontratadas = 14.875 + 352 + 123 = 15.350 Mes Unidades fabricadas con horas normales Unidades fabricadas con horas extraordinarias Unidades subcontratadas externamente Enero 2.250 --- Febrero 2.500 --- Marzo 2.750 --- 123 Abril 2.000 252 Mayo 2.750 100 Junio 2.625 --- TOTAL UNIDADES 14.875 352 123 Coste de la producción con horas normales………………. (14.875 unidades x 85,96 €/unidad) 1.278.655 € Coste de la producción con horas extraordinarias………… (352 unidades x 92,68 €/unidad) 32.623 € Compra de unidades externamente………………………… (123 unidades x 90 €/unidad) 11.070 € Coste de inventario…………………………………………… 12.594 € TOTAL COSTE OPCIÓN 1………………………………….. 1.334.942 € Los costes incrementales serán los siguientes:
  29. 29. DIRECCIÓN FINANCIERA Y CONTROL DE GESTIÓN FICHAS TÉCNICAS MULTIMEDIA UNIDAD 17: Operaciones y logística _______________________________________________________________________________________________________ DIRECCIÓN FINANCIERA Y CONTROL DE GESTIÓN 29 COSTES INCREMENTALES (por unidad producida) CONCEPTOS OPCIÓN 2 (con subcontrata) OPCIÓN 1 (sin subcontrata) Unidades producidas 15.350 15.350 Producción con horas extraordinarias 352 unidades x 6,72 €/unidad = = 2.365 euros 475 unidades x 6,72 €/unidad = = 3.192 euros Producción subcontratada 123 unidades x 4.04 €/unidad = = 497 euros --------- Coste de inventario (mes de marzo) --------- 123 unidades x 10,32 €/unidad = 1.269 euros TOTAL 2.862 euros 4.461 euros INCREMENTO UNITARIO (en €/unidad) 2.862 ------------- = 0,19 €/unidad 15.350 4.461 ------------- = 0,29 €/unidad 15.350
  30. 30. DIRECCIÓN FINANCIERA Y CONTROL DE GESTIÓN FICHAS TÉCNICAS MULTIMEDIA UNIDAD 17: Operaciones y logística _______________________________________________________________________________________________________ DIRECCIÓN FINANCIERA Y CONTROL DE GESTIÓN 30 Inventario sobrante: CUADRO DE PRODUCCIÓN (2008) Conceptos Enero Febrero Marzo Abril Mayo Junio TOTAL Demanda 2.125 2.540 2.300 2.910 2.850 2.150 14.875 Producción normal (25 operarios) 2.250 2.500 2.750 2.000 2.750 2.625 14.875 Sobrante 125 - 40 450 - 910 - 100 475 Sobrante acumulado 125 85 535 - 375 - 475 0 Producción con horas extraordinarias (Opción 1) Producción con horas extraordinarias --- --- 123 252 100 --- 475 Producción subcontratada --- --- --- --- --- --- --- Producción sobrante 125 85 658 0 0 475 TOTAL 15.350 Producción con unidades subcontratadas (Opción 2) Producción con horas extraordinarias --- --- --- 252 100 --- 352 Producción subcontratada --- --- --- 123 --- --- 123 Producción sobrante 125 85 535 0 0 475 TOTAL 15.350
  31. 31. DIRECCIÓN FINANCIERA Y CONTROL DE GESTIÓN FICHAS TÉCNICAS MULTIMEDIA UNIDAD 17: Operaciones y logística _______________________________________________________________________________________________________ DIRECCIÓN FINANCIERA Y CONTROL DE GESTIÓN 31 Inventario sobrante = 475 unidades (en el mes de junio)

