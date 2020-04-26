Successfully reported this slideshow.
COVID-19 WWW.ALIAUTONOMIE.IT FASE2,LEMISUREDELGOVERNO 26APRILE2020 SIPARTEIL4MAGGIO:ECCOLENOVITÀ
COVID-19 WWW.ALIAUTONOMIE.IT POSSIBILITÀDISPOSTARSIPERANDAREATROVAREFAMILIARI(ANCHEANZIANI,MAINDOSSANDOLAMASCHERINA) POSSI...
COVID-19 WWW.ALIAUTONOMIE.IT L’AUTOCERTIFICAZIONERIMANEINVIGORE. OLTREALLEMOTIVAZIONICHEHANNOCONSENTITOGLISPOSTAMENTINELLA...
COVID-19 WWW.ALIAUTONOMIE.IT SARANNORIAPERTIIPARCHIPUBBLICI. PERMESSAL'ATTIVITÀMOTORIAMASOLOINDIVIDUALEOCOMUNQUEADISTANZAD...
COVID-19 WWW.ALIAUTONOMIE.IT LEATTIVITÀLEGATEALL’ISTRUZIONEPUBBLICARIPRENDERANNOAPARTIREDASETTEMBRE. CONFERMATIULTERIORIAI...
COVID-19 WWW.ALIAUTONOMIE.IT CONSENTITESOLOLECELEBRAZIONIDEIFUNERALI. MASOLTANTOALLAPRESENZADEIFAMILIARIPIÙSTRETTI. MASSIM...
COVID-19 WWW.ALIAUTONOMIE.IT CONSENTITOSOLOCIBODIASPORTO. RISTORANTIEBARNONRIAPRIRANNOPRIMADEL18MAGGIO RISTORAZIONEEBAR
COVID-19 WWW.ALIAUTONOMIE.IT LEATTIVITÀALDETTAGLIORIAPRIRANNONONPRIMADEL18MAGGIO. SURICHIESTADELCOMITATOTECNICOSCIENTIFICO...
COVID-19 WWW.ALIAUTONOMIE.IT IL27APRILEOKPERIMPRESEEIDISTRETTIDELSETTOREMANIFATTURIEROLACUIATTIVITÀ SIARIVOLTAPREVALENTEME...
COVID-19 WWW.ALIAUTONOMIE.IT AUMENTOFREQUENZADELLECORSENELLEOREDIPUNTA. NUMEROMASSIMODIPASSEGGERISUITRAM,SUGLIAUTOBUSESULL...
26aprile2020 rev2

  1. 1. COVID-19 WWW.ALIAUTONOMIE.IT FASE2,LEMISUREDELGOVERNO 26APRILE2020 SIPARTEIL4MAGGIO:ECCOLENOVITÀ AnticipazionisullabasedellaConferenzaStampa delPresidentedelConsiglio,GiuseppeConte
  2. 2. COVID-19 WWW.ALIAUTONOMIE.IT POSSIBILITÀDISPOSTARSIPERANDAREATROVAREFAMILIARI(ANCHEANZIANI,MAINDOSSANDOLAMASCHERINA) POSSIBILITÀDIRIENTRONELLUOGODIDOMICILIOORESIDENZADICHIÈRIMASTOBLOCCATODALLOCKDOWN NELLECITTÀINCUISTUDIAOLAVORA POSSIBILITÀDISPOSTARSIALL’INTERNODELLASTESSAREGIONE POSSIBILITÀATTIVITÀMOTORIEADISTANZA SPOSTAMENTI
  3. 3. COVID-19 WWW.ALIAUTONOMIE.IT L’AUTOCERTIFICAZIONERIMANEINVIGORE. OLTREALLEMOTIVAZIONICHEHANNOCONSENTITOGLISPOSTAMENTINELLAFASE1(LAVORO, SALUTE,STATODINECESSITÀ)NESARÀINTRODOTTAUNANUOVA:INCONTROCONICONGIUNTI. L’AUTOCERTIFICAZIONE
  4. 4. COVID-19 WWW.ALIAUTONOMIE.IT SARANNORIAPERTIIPARCHIPUBBLICI. PERMESSAL'ATTIVITÀMOTORIAMASOLOINDIVIDUALEOCOMUNQUEADISTANZADIALMENO UNMETRO,CONLASOLAECCEZIONEDIPERSONECONVIVENTINELLASTESSACASA. OKALL'ATTIVITÀMOTORIACONIFIGLIOALLEPASSEGGIATECONPERSONENON AUTOSUFFICIENTI.POTRANNORIPRENDEREADALLENARSIANCHEGLIATLETIPROFESSIONISTI DELLEATTIVITÀINDIVIDUATEDALCONI,NONGLISPORTDISQUADRA. ATTIVITÀALL’ARIAAPERTA
  5. 5. COVID-19 WWW.ALIAUTONOMIE.IT LEATTIVITÀLEGATEALL’ISTRUZIONEPUBBLICARIPRENDERANNOAPARTIREDASETTEMBRE. CONFERMATIULTERIORIAIUTIALLEFAMIGLIECONMISURESPECIFICHEDISOSTEGNOPERI GENITORICHEHANNOFIGLIACASACONCONGEDOSTRAORDINARIOEBONUSBABYSITTING. PUBBLICAISTRUZIONE
  6. 6. COVID-19 WWW.ALIAUTONOMIE.IT CONSENTITESOLOLECELEBRAZIONIDEIFUNERALI. MASOLTANTOALLAPRESENZADEIFAMILIARIPIÙSTRETTI. MASSIMO15PERSONE. CELEBRAZIONIRELIGIOSE
  7. 7. COVID-19 WWW.ALIAUTONOMIE.IT CONSENTITOSOLOCIBODIASPORTO. RISTORANTIEBARNONRIAPRIRANNOPRIMADEL18MAGGIO RISTORAZIONEEBAR
  8. 8. COVID-19 WWW.ALIAUTONOMIE.IT LEATTIVITÀALDETTAGLIORIAPRIRANNONONPRIMADEL18MAGGIO. SURICHIESTADELCOMITATOTECNICOSCIENTIFICOSIÈRITENUTODIPROGRAMMARESTEPDI RIAPERTURADI14GIORNIPERVERIFICAREGLIEFFETTIDIOGNIRIAPERTURA. PARRUCCHIERI,BARBIERI,CENTRIESTETICARIAPRIRANNONONPRIMADIGIUGNO. COMMERCIO
  9. 9. COVID-19 WWW.ALIAUTONOMIE.IT IL27APRILEOKPERIMPRESEEIDISTRETTIDELSETTOREMANIFATTURIEROLACUIATTIVITÀ SIARIVOLTAPREVALENTEMENTEALL'EXPORTELEAZIENDEDELCOMPARTOCOSTRUZIONI, SOLOPERICANTIERISUDISSESTO,SCUOLA,CARCERIEEDILIZIARESIDENZIALEPUBBLICA. IL4MAGGIOOKPERILCOMPARTOMANUFATTURIERO,EDILIZIAECANTIERI,COMMERCIO ALL'INGROSSOFUNZIONALEAQUESTEFILIERE. ATTIVITÀPRODUTTIVE
  10. 10. COVID-19 WWW.ALIAUTONOMIE.IT AUMENTOFREQUENZADELLECORSENELLEOREDIPUNTA. NUMEROMASSIMODIPASSEGGERISUITRAM,SUGLIAUTOBUSESULLEMETROPOLITANE. MARKERSUIPOSTIASEDEREPERSEGNALAREQUELLICHENONPOSSONOESSEREUSATI. MASCHERINEOBBLIGATORIE TRASPORTOPUBBLICO

