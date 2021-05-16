Successfully reported this slideshow.
UML Integrantes: Gabriel Castro Mariaca Jairo Teran Ballesteros Lucio Junior Vega Sanchez Francis Stefanny Guerrero Yepez ...
DEFINICIÓN UML son las siglas de “Unified Modeling Language” o “Lenguaje Unificado de Modelado”. Se trata de un estándar q...
HISTORIA DE UML INTEGRANTES: Erick, Stefanny, Gabriel,Jairo, Lucio y Brayan. INGENIERO: DAVID ENRIQUE MENDOZA GUTIERREZ
Tipos de diagramas en UML INTEGRANTES: Erick, Stefanny, Gabriel,Jairo, Lucio y Brayan. INGENIERO: DAVID ENRIQUE MENDOZA GU...
Diagramas Estructurales Los diagramas estructurales muestran la estructura estática del sistema y sus partes en diferentes...
Diagramas de Clases Los diagramas de clase son, sin duda, el tipo de diagrama UML más utilizado. Es el bloque de construcc...
Diagrama de Componentes Un diagrama de componentes muestra la relación estructural de los componentes de un sistema de sof...
Diagrama de Despliegue Un diagrama de despliegue muestra el hardware de su sistema y el software de ese hardware. Los diag...
Diagrama de Objetos l igual que los diagramas de clases, también muestran la relación entre los objetos, pero usan ejemplo...
Diagrama de Paquetes Un diagrama de paquetes en el Lenguaje Unificado de Modelado representa las dependencias entre los pa...
Diagramas de Perfiles Diagrama de perfil es un nuevo tipo de diagrama introducido en UML 2. Este es un tipo de diagrama qu...
Diagrama de Estructura Compuesta Los diagramas de estructura compuesta se utilizan para mostrar la estructura interna de u...
Herramientas del UML herramientas UML las que te ayudan a utilizar el lenguaje de modelado. Pero encontrar la herramienta ...
Herramientas de diagramas UML: Aspectos a tener en cuenta 1:Antes de elegir una herramienta UML hazte las siguientes pregu...
2:Abstraer sistemas complejos Para estos casos, necesitas una herramienta de modelado UML con las siguientes característic...
3:Desarrollar modelos para integrar nuevos procesos atención a los siguientes criterios: ● El software es adecuado para to...
Lucidchart: la herramienta UML online para el trabajo en equipo Lucidchart es una herramienta UML a la que se puede accede...
Microsoft Visio: la herramienta de diagramas UML para usuarios de Office Microsoft Visio es un popular software de gráfico...
Notaciones Básicas UML UML es popular por sus notaciones esquemáticas. Todos sabemos que UML se utiliza para visualizar, e...
Elementos estructurales Las notaciones gráficas utilizadas en elementos estructurales son las más utilizadas en UML. Estos...
Notación de Class INTEGRANTES: Erick, Stefanny, Gabriel,Jairo, Lucio y Brayan. INGENIERO: DAVID ENRIQUE MENDOZA GUTIERREZ
Notación de Objetos INTEGRANTES: Erick, Stefanny, Gabriel,Jairo, Lucio y Brayan. INGENIERO: DAVID ENRIQUE MENDOZA GUTIERREZ
Notación de Interface INTEGRANTES: Erick, Stefanny, Gabriel,Jairo, Lucio y Brayan. INGENIERO: DAVID ENRIQUE MENDOZA GUTIER...
Notación de colaboración INTEGRANTES: Erick, Stefanny, Gabriel,Jairo, Lucio y Brayan. INGENIERO: DAVID ENRIQUE MENDOZA GUT...
Notación de caso de uso INTEGRANTES: Erick, Stefanny, Gabriel,Jairo, Lucio y Brayan. INGENIERO: DAVID ENRIQUE MENDOZA GUTI...
Notación de actor Un actor puede definirse como una entidad interna o externa que interactúa con el sistema. Un actor se u...
Notación de estado final El estado final se usa para mostrar el final de un proceso. Esta notación también se usa en casi ...
Notación de class activa INTEGRANTES: Erick, Stefanny, Gabriel,Jairo, Lucio y Brayan. INGENIERO: DAVID ENRIQUE MENDOZA GUT...
Notación de componentes INTEGRANTES: Erick, Stefanny, Gabriel,Jairo, Lucio y Brayan. INGENIERO: DAVID ENRIQUE MENDOZA GUTI...
Un nodo en UML está representado por un cuadro cuadrado como se muestra en la siguiente figura con un nombre. Un nodo repr...
DIAGRAMAS DE COMPORTAMIENTO Los diagramas de comportamiento se emplean para visualizar, especificar, construir y documenta...
Hay un total de siete diagramas de comportamiento ,Clasificados de la siguiente forma: ● Diagrama de actividades ● Diagram...
DIAGRAMA DE ACTIVIDADES Muestra la secuencia y las condiciones para coordinar los comportamientos de nivel inferior, en lu...
DIAGRAMA DE CASOS DE USO Describe un conjunto de acciones (casos de uso) que algunos sistemas o sistemas (sujetos) deben o...
DIAGRAMA DE MÁQUINA DE ESTADOS Se utiliza para modelar el comportamiento discreto a través de transiciones de estados fini...
DIAGRAMA DE INTERACCIÓN Tal como su nombre lo sugiere, un diagrama de interacción es un tipo de diagrama UML que se emplea...
BENEFICIOS DE USAR UN DIAGRAMA DE INTERACCIÓN ● Modelar un sistema como una secuencia de eventos ordenados por tiempo. ● H...
DIAGRAMA DE SECUENCIA Es el tipo más común de diagramas de interacción y se centra en el intercambio de mensajes entre lín...
Se enfoca en la interacción entre líneas de vida donde la arquitectura de la estructura interna y cómo esto se corresponde...
DIAGRAMA DE TIEMPOS Se centran en las condiciones que cambian dentro y entre las líneas de vida a lo largo de un eje de ti...
Un diagrama de tiempos ofrece los siguientes beneficios: ● Permite realizar ingeniería inversa y directa. ● Puede represen...
DIAGRAMA GLOBAL DE INTERACCIONES Los diagramas global de interacciones brindan una descripción general del flujo de contro...
Notación avanzada UML En UML un diagrama de actividades se usa para mostrar la secuencia de actividades. Los diagramas de ...
contenido del diagrama de actividades ● Estados de actividad ● Estados de acción ● Uniones ● Objetos INTEGRANTES: Erick, S...
Actividades Una actividad es la especificación de una secuencia parametrizada de comportamiento. Una actividad muestra un ...
Flujo de Control Un flujo de control muestra el flujo de control de una acción a otra. Su notación es una línea con una pu...
Flujo de objetos Un flujo de objeto es la ruta a lo largo de la cual pueden pasar objetos o datos. Un objeto se muestra có...
Nodos de Bifurcación y Unión Las bifurcaciones y uniones tienen la misma notación: tanto una barra horizontal como vertica...
  1. 1. UML Integrantes: Gabriel Castro Mariaca Jairo Teran Ballesteros Lucio Junior Vega Sanchez Francis Stefanny Guerrero Yepez Brayan Seña Galean Rudy Erick Alarcon Ayarde
  2. 2. DEFINICIÓN UML son las siglas de “Unified Modeling Language” o “Lenguaje Unificado de Modelado”. Se trata de un estándar que se ha adoptado a nivel internacional por numerosos organismos y empresas para crear esquemas, diagramas y documentación relativa a los desarrollos de software (programas informáticos). INTEGRANTES: Erick, Stefanny, Gabriel,Jairo, Lucio y Brayan. INGENIERO: DAVID ENRIQUE MENDOZA GUTIERREZ
  3. 3. HISTORIA DE UML INTEGRANTES: Erick, Stefanny, Gabriel,Jairo, Lucio y Brayan. INGENIERO: DAVID ENRIQUE MENDOZA GUTIERREZ
  4. 4. Tipos de diagramas en UML INTEGRANTES: Erick, Stefanny, Gabriel,Jairo, Lucio y Brayan. INGENIERO: DAVID ENRIQUE MENDOZA GUTIERREZ
  5. 5. Diagramas Estructurales Los diagramas estructurales muestran la estructura estática del sistema y sus partes en diferentes niveles de abstracción. INTEGRANTES: Erick, Stefanny, Gabriel,Jairo, Lucio y Brayan. INGENIERO: DAVID ENRIQUE MENDOZA GUTIERREZ
  6. 6. Diagramas de Clases Los diagramas de clase son, sin duda, el tipo de diagrama UML más utilizado. Es el bloque de construcción principal de cualquier solución orientada a objetos. Muestra las clases en un sistema, atributos y operaciones de cada clase y la relación entre cada clase. INTEGRANTES: Erick, Stefanny, Gabriel,Jairo, Lucio y Brayan. INGENIERO: DAVID ENRIQUE MENDOZA GUTIERREZ
  7. 7. Diagrama de Componentes Un diagrama de componentes muestra la relación estructural de los componentes de un sistema de software. Estos se utilizan principalmente cuando se trabaja con sistemas complejos que tienen muchos componentes. INTEGRANTES: Erick, Stefanny, Gabriel,Jairo, Lucio y Brayan. INGENIERO: DAVID ENRIQUE MENDOZA GUTIERREZ
  8. 8. Diagrama de Despliegue Un diagrama de despliegue muestra el hardware de su sistema y el software de ese hardware. Los diagramas de implementación son útiles cuando la solución de software se despliega en varios equipos, cada uno con una configuración única. INTEGRANTES: Erick, Stefanny, Gabriel,Jairo, Lucio y Brayan. INGENIERO: DAVID ENRIQUE MENDOZA GUTIERREZ INTEGRANTES: Erick, Stefanny, Gabriel,Jairo, Lucio y Brayan. INGENIERO: DAVID ENRIQUE MENDOZA GUTIERREZ
  9. 9. Diagrama de Objetos l igual que los diagramas de clases, también muestran la relación entre los objetos, pero usan ejemplos del mundo real. Se utilizan para mostrar cómo se verá un sistema en un momento dado. Debido a que hay datos disponibles en los objetos, a menudo se utilizan para explicar relaciones complejas entre objetos. INTEGRANTES: Erick, Stefanny, Gabriel,Jairo, Lucio y Brayan. INGENIERO: DAVID ENRIQUE MENDOZA GUTIERREZ
  10. 10. Diagrama de Paquetes Un diagrama de paquetes en el Lenguaje Unificado de Modelado representa las dependencias entre los paquetes que componen un modelo. INTEGRANTES: Erick, Stefanny, Gabriel,Jairo, Lucio y Brayan. INGENIERO: DAVID ENRIQUE MENDOZA GUTIERREZ INTEGRANTES: Erick, Stefanny, Gabriel,Jairo, Lucio y Brayan. INGENIERO: DAVID ENRIQUE MENDOZA GUTIERREZ
  11. 11. Diagramas de Perfiles Diagrama de perfil es un nuevo tipo de diagrama introducido en UML 2. Este es un tipo de diagrama que se utiliza muy raramente en cualquier especificación. INTEGRANTES: Erick, Stefanny, Gabriel,Jairo, Lucio y Brayan. INGENIERO: DAVID ENRIQUE MENDOZA GUTIERREZ INTEGRANTES: Erick, Stefanny, Gabriel,Jairo, Lucio y Brayan. INGENIERO: DAVID ENRIQUE MENDOZA GUTIERREZ
  12. 12. Diagrama de Estructura Compuesta Los diagramas de estructura compuesta se utilizan para mostrar la estructura interna de una clase. INTEGRANTES: Erick, Stefanny, Gabriel,Jairo, Lucio y Brayan. INGENIERO: DAVID ENRIQUE MENDOZA GUTIERREZ
  13. 13. Herramientas del UML herramientas UML las que te ayudan a utilizar el lenguaje de modelado. Pero encontrar la herramienta adecuada no es tan fácil, ya que, aunque existen innumerables proveedores de programas UML en la red, no todos ofrecen las mismas funciones. Algunas herramientas requieren una capacidad de memoria menor y ofrecen pocas funciones; otras pueden mapear cualquier tipo de diagrama y exportarlo a diferentes lenguajes de programación o importar un modelo desde un código existente. En contrapartida, muchos de estos programas no ofrecen ninguna función para intercambiar información sobre el proyecto dentro de un equipo. INTEGRANTES: Erick, Stefanny, Gabriel,Jairo, Lucio y Brayan. INGENIERO: DAVID ENRIQUE MENDOZA GUTIERREZ
  14. 14. Herramientas de diagramas UML: Aspectos a tener en cuenta 1:Antes de elegir una herramienta UML hazte las siguientes preguntas: ● Deseas programar en base a este gráfico? ● ¿El área del sistema a representar es muy compleja? ● ¿Tengo mucho tiempo para familiarizarme con el programa? ● ¿Estoy dispuesto a invertir un gran presupuesto en bocetos simples? INTEGRANTES: Erick, Stefanny, Gabriel,Jairo, Lucio y Brayan. INGENIERO: DAVID ENRIQUE MENDOZA GUTIERREZ
  15. 15. 2:Abstraer sistemas complejos Para estos casos, necesitas una herramienta de modelado UML con las siguientes características: ● Es multiplataforma y, a poder ser, compatible con versiones anteriores. ● Los tipos de diagramas UML actuales se posicionan en un punto central del menú, que ha de ser claro y simple -con todos los formularios necesarios. ● Los gráficos pueden crearse arrastrando y soltando, con atajos de teclado o a partir de código importado. ● Debe poder importar y exportar el lenguaje de programación que utilices. ● Ha de crear automáticamente la documentación en proceso de fondo. ● Incluso si se produce un error en el sistema, el programa debería ser fácil de usar: la usabilidad y la robustez del software son particularmente importantes para proyectos a gran escala con numerosos usuarios. ● La función de compartir y trabajar simultáneamente en un proyecto por parte de diferentes usuarios, ya sea de forma nativa dentro del programa o bien con la integración de aplicaciones de trabajo en equipo. INTEGRANTES: Erick, Stefanny, Gabriel,Jairo, Lucio y Brayan. INGENIERO: DAVID ENRIQUE MENDOZA GUTIERREZ INTEGRANTES: Erick, Stefanny, Gabriel,Jairo, Lucio y Brayan. INGENIERO: DAVID ENRIQUE MENDOZA GUTIERREZ
  16. 16. 3:Desarrollar modelos para integrar nuevos procesos atención a los siguientes criterios: ● El software es adecuado para todas las fases del proyecto: permite reaccionar con agilidad cuando se requieren bocetos rápidos y al mismo tiempo tiene las prestaciones suficientes para poder mostrar los diagramas que se necesitan. ● Una interfaz de usuario fácil de usar que pueda ser manejable sin dificultad también para personal ajeno al departamento de TI. ● Comunicación de equipo integrada: la visualización y la edición simultánea de un diagrama mejora el flujo de trabajo ● Un sistema integrado con ingeniería inversa permite una documentación completa y clara. ● Si utilizas más de un programa (por ejemplo, uno para bocetos y otro para diagramas detallados que convierte a código fuente), tus herramientas UML deberían poder utilizar o convertir formatos compatibles para facilitar el intercambio. INTEGRANTES: Erick, Stefanny, Gabriel,Jairo, Lucio y Brayan. INGENIERO: DAVID ENRIQUE MENDOZA GUTIERREZ
  17. 17. Lucidchart: la herramienta UML online para el trabajo en equipo Lucidchart es una herramienta UML a la que se puede acceder en el navegador, así como a través de Android e iOS. La cuenta gratuita te da paso a un paquete de herramientas UML muy completo. Incluye 7 tipos de diagramas UML y lenguajes de modelado de procesos de negocio como BPMN 2.0, plantillas de iconos de red, maquetas de dispositivos móviles e integración de vídeo. Una de las ventajas de Lucidchart es su funcionamiento intuitivo. También permite compartir y editar simultáneamente diagramas en equipo e integrar comentarios directamente en la herramienta. Como herramienta de modelado UML compatible con MacOS, es una buena alternativa a Microsoft Visio para usuarios de Apple. INTEGRANTES: Erick, Stefanny, Gabriel,Jairo, Lucio y Brayan. INGENIERO: DAVID ENRIQUE MENDOZA GUTIERREZ INTEGRANTES: Erick, Stefanny, Gabriel,Jairo, Lucio y Brayan. INGENIERO: DAVID ENRIQUE MENDOZA GUTIERREZ
  18. 18. Microsoft Visio: la herramienta de diagramas UML para usuarios de Office Microsoft Visio es un popular software de gráficos y visualización que pertenece a la familia Office, de modo que se integra a la perfección en la suite. Por ejemplo, si utilizas Office Pro 365, Microsoft te ofrece una extensión de suscripción para Visio -el precio se añadirá a tu suscripción de Office. Visio Online Plan 2 incluye una aplicación de escritorio y un editor basado en la web para un máximo de cinco PC (licencias por volumen a petición). También puedes obtener Visio Professional como licencia permanente por un precio fijo de unos 740 € por usuario. Esta versión incluye una aplicación de escritorio, otra de navegador y una app para el iPad. INTEGRANTES: Erick, Stefanny, Gabriel,Jairo, Lucio y Brayan. INGENIERO: DAVID ENRIQUE MENDOZA GUTIERREZ
  19. 19. Notaciones Básicas UML UML es popular por sus notaciones esquemáticas. Todos sabemos que UML se utiliza para visualizar, especificar, construir y documentar componentes de software y sistemas que no son software. Por lo tanto, la visualización es la parte más importante que debe entenderse y recordarse. Las notaciones UML son los elementos más importantes del modelado. El uso eficiente y apropiado de las notaciones es muy importante para crear un modelo completo y significativo. El modelo es inutil, a menos que su propósito se describa correctamente. Por lo tanto, se debe enfatizar el aprendizaje de las notaciones desde el principio. Hay diferentes notaciones disponibles para cosas y relaciones. Los diagramas UML se crean usando notaciones de cosas y relaciones. La escalabilidad es otra característica importante que hace que UML sea más potente y flexible. INTEGRANTES: Erick, Stefanny, Gabriel,Jairo, Lucio y Brayan. INGENIERO: DAVID ENRIQUE MENDOZA GUTIERREZ
  20. 20. Elementos estructurales Las notaciones gráficas utilizadas en elementos estructurales son las más utilizadas en UML. Estos se consideran los nombres de los modelos UML. Aqui esta la lista de elementos estructurales. ● Clases ● Objeto ● Interfaz ● Colaboración ● Caso Uso ● Clases activas ● Componentes ● Nodos INTEGRANTES: Erick, Stefanny, Gabriel,Jairo, Lucio y Brayan. INGENIERO: DAVID ENRIQUE MENDOZA GUTIERREZ
  21. 21. Notación de Class INTEGRANTES: Erick, Stefanny, Gabriel,Jairo, Lucio y Brayan. INGENIERO: DAVID ENRIQUE MENDOZA GUTIERREZ
  22. 22. Notación de Objetos INTEGRANTES: Erick, Stefanny, Gabriel,Jairo, Lucio y Brayan. INGENIERO: DAVID ENRIQUE MENDOZA GUTIERREZ
  23. 23. Notación de Interface INTEGRANTES: Erick, Stefanny, Gabriel,Jairo, Lucio y Brayan. INGENIERO: DAVID ENRIQUE MENDOZA GUTIERREZ
  24. 24. Notación de colaboración INTEGRANTES: Erick, Stefanny, Gabriel,Jairo, Lucio y Brayan. INGENIERO: DAVID ENRIQUE MENDOZA GUTIERREZ
  25. 25. Notación de caso de uso INTEGRANTES: Erick, Stefanny, Gabriel,Jairo, Lucio y Brayan. INGENIERO: DAVID ENRIQUE MENDOZA GUTIERREZ INTEGRANTES: Erick, Stefanny, Gabriel,Jairo, Lucio y Brayan. INGENIERO: DAVID ENRIQUE MENDOZA GUTIERREZ
  26. 26. Notación de actor Un actor puede definirse como una entidad interna o externa que interactúa con el sistema. Un actor se usa en un diagrama de casos de uso para describir entidades internas o externas. externo. Notación de estado inicial El estado inicial se define para indicar el inicio de un proceso, esta notación se usa en casi todos los diagramas. El uso de la notación de estado inicial es mostrar el punto de inicio de un proceso. INTEGRANTES: Erick, Stefanny, Gabriel,Jairo, Lucio y Brayan. INGENIERO: DAVID ENRIQUE MENDOZA GUTIERREZ
  27. 27. Notación de estado final El estado final se usa para mostrar el final de un proceso. Esta notación también se usa en casi todos los diagramas para describir el final. El uso de la notación de estado final es mostrar el punto final de un proceso. INTEGRANTES: Erick, Stefanny, Gabriel,Jairo, Lucio y Brayan. INGENIERO: DAVID ENRIQUE MENDOZA GUTIERREZ INTEGRANTES: Erick, Stefanny, Gabriel,Jairo, Lucio y Brayan. INGENIERO: DAVID ENRIQUE MENDOZA GUTIERREZ
  28. 28. Notación de class activa INTEGRANTES: Erick, Stefanny, Gabriel,Jairo, Lucio y Brayan. INGENIERO: DAVID ENRIQUE MENDOZA GUTIERREZ
  29. 29. Notación de componentes INTEGRANTES: Erick, Stefanny, Gabriel,Jairo, Lucio y Brayan. INGENIERO: DAVID ENRIQUE MENDOZA GUTIERREZ
  30. 30. Un nodo en UML está representado por un cuadro cuadrado como se muestra en la siguiente figura con un nombre. Un nodo representa el componente físico del sistema. El nodo se usa para representar la parte física de un sistema como el servidor, red, etc. Notación de nodo INTEGRANTES: Erick, Stefanny, Gabriel,Jairo, Lucio y Brayan. INGENIERO: DAVID ENRIQUE MENDOZA GUTIERREZ INTEGRANTES: Erick, Stefanny, Gabriel,Jairo, Lucio y Brayan. INGENIERO: DAVID ENRIQUE MENDOZA GUTIERREZ
  31. 31. DIAGRAMAS DE COMPORTAMIENTO Los diagramas de comportamiento se emplean para visualizar, especificar, construir y documentar los aspectos dinámicos de un sistema. A diferencia de los diagramas estructurales, muestran cómo se comporta un sistema de información de forma dinámica. Es decir, describe los cambios que sufre un sistema a través del tiempo cuando está en ejecución. INTEGRANTES: Erick, Stefanny, Gabriel,Jairo, Lucio y Brayan. INGENIERO: DAVID ENRIQUE MENDOZA GUTIERREZ
  32. 32. Hay un total de siete diagramas de comportamiento ,Clasificados de la siguiente forma: ● Diagrama de actividades ● Diagrama de Casos de Uso ● Diagrama de máquina de estados ● Diagramas de Interacción (Es un subconjunto de los diagramas de comportamiento. Comprende los siguientes diagramas:) ● Diagrama de Secuencia ● Diagrama de Comunicación ● Diagrama de Tiempos ● Diagrama global de Interacciones INTEGRANTES: Erick, Stefanny, Gabriel,Jairo, Lucio y Brayan. INGENIERO: DAVID ENRIQUE MENDOZA GUTIERREZ
  33. 33. DIAGRAMA DE ACTIVIDADES Muestra la secuencia y las condiciones para coordinar los comportamientos de nivel inferior, en lugar de los clasificadores que poseen esos comportamientos. Estos son comúnmente llamados modelos de flujo de control y flujo de objetos. Un ejemplo de un diagrama de actividades se muestra a continuación INTEGRANTES: Erick, Stefanny, Gabriel,Jairo, Lucio y Brayan. INGENIERO: DAVID ENRIQUE MENDOZA GUTIERREZ
  34. 34. DIAGRAMA DE CASOS DE USO Describe un conjunto de acciones (casos de uso) que algunos sistemas o sistemas (sujetos) deben o pueden realizar en colaboración con uno o más usuarios externos del sistema (actores) para proporcionar algunos resultados observables y valiosos a los actores u otros interesados ​​del sistema(s). Relaciones de caso de uso Las tres relaciones principales entre los casos de uso son soportadas por el estándar UML, el cual describe notación gráfica para esas relaciones. Inclusión (include) Extensión (extend) Generalización INTEGRANTES: Erick, Stefanny, Gabriel,Jairo, Lucio y Brayan. INGENIERO: DAVID ENRIQUE MENDOZA GUTIERREZ
  35. 35. DIAGRAMA DE MÁQUINA DE ESTADOS Se utiliza para modelar el comportamiento discreto a través de transiciones de estados finitos. Además de expresar el comportamiento de una parte del sistema, las máquinas de estado también se pueden usar para expresar el protocolo de uso de parte de un sistema. Aplicaciones de los diagramas de estado De forma similar a la mayoría de los diagramas UML, los diagramas de estado tienen diferentes usos. Las aplicaciones principales son las siguientes: ● Representar objetos basados en eventos en un sistema reactivo. ● Ilustrar escenarios de casos de uso en un contexto de negocios. ● Describir cómo se mueve un objeto a través de diversos estados a lo largo de su existencia. ● Mostrar el comportamiento general de una máquina de estados o el comportamiento de un conjunto relacionado de máquinas de estados. INTEGRANTES: Erick, Stefanny, Gabriel,Jairo, Lucio y Brayan. INGENIERO: DAVID ENRIQUE MENDOZA GUTIERREZ
  36. 36. DIAGRAMA DE INTERACCIÓN Tal como su nombre lo sugiere, un diagrama de interacción es un tipo de diagrama UML que se emplea para captar el comportamiento interactivo de un sistema. Los diagramas de interacción se centran en describir el flujo de mensajes dentro de un sistema y ofrecen contexto para una o más líneas de vida dentro de un sistema. Además, los diagramas de interacción pueden emplearse para representar las secuencias ordenadas dentro de un sistema, y actúan como medio para visualizar los datos en tiempo real vía UML.. INTEGRANTES: Erick, Stefanny, Gabriel,Jairo, Lucio y Brayan. INGENIERO: DAVID ENRIQUE MENDOZA GUTIERREZ
  37. 37. BENEFICIOS DE USAR UN DIAGRAMA DE INTERACCIÓN ● Modelar un sistema como una secuencia de eventos ordenados por tiempo. ● Hacer ingeniería inversa o directa de un sistema o un proceso. ● Organizar la estructura de diversos eventos interactivos. ● Transmitir de manera simple el comportamiento de los mensajes y de las líneas de vida dentro de un sistema. ● Identificar las posibles conexiones entre los elementos de la línea de vida INTEGRANTES: Erick, Stefanny, Gabriel,Jairo, Lucio y Brayan. INGENIERO: DAVID ENRIQUE MENDOZA GUTIERREZ
  38. 38. DIAGRAMA DE SECUENCIA Es el tipo más común de diagramas de interacción y se centra en el intercambio de mensajes entre líneas de vida (objetos). INTEGRANTES: Erick, Stefanny, Gabriel,Jairo, Lucio y Brayan. INGENIERO: DAVID ENRIQUE MENDOZA GUTIERREZ
  39. 39. Se enfoca en la interacción entre líneas de vida donde la arquitectura de la estructura interna y cómo esto se corresponde con el paso del mensaje es fundamental. La secuencia de mensajes se da a través de una numeración. DIAGRAMA DE COMUNICACIÓN INTEGRANTES: Erick, Stefanny, Gabriel,Jairo, Lucio y Brayan. INGENIERO: DAVID ENRIQUE MENDOZA GUTIERREZ
  40. 40. DIAGRAMA DE TIEMPOS Se centran en las condiciones que cambian dentro y entre las líneas de vida a lo largo de un eje de tiempo lineal. INTEGRANTES: Erick, Stefanny, Gabriel,Jairo, Lucio y Brayan. INGENIERO: DAVID ENRIQUE MENDOZA GUTIERREZ
  41. 41. Un diagrama de tiempos ofrece los siguientes beneficios: ● Permite realizar ingeniería inversa y directa. ● Puede representar el estado de un objeto en una instancia exacta de tiempo. ● Puede llevar un control de todos los cambios dentro de un sistema. ● También debes tener en cuenta estas posibles desventajas de usar un diagrama de tiempos: ● Pueden ser difíciles de comprender. ● Pueden ser complicados de mantener con el tiempo. INTEGRANTES: Erick, Stefanny, Gabriel,Jairo, Lucio y Brayan. INGENIERO: DAVID ENRIQUE MENDOZA GUTIERREZ
  42. 42. DIAGRAMA GLOBAL DE INTERACCIONES Los diagramas global de interacciones brindan una descripción general del flujo de control donde los nodos del flujo son interacciones o usos de interacción. Un diagrama de global de interacciones ofrece los siguientes beneficios: ● Ofrece una vista sin complicaciones de la actividad dentro de un modelo. ● Ofrecen un alto grado de navegabilidad entre los distintos diagramas. ● Permiten el uso de la mayoría de las anotaciones dentro de un diagrama de actividad, junto con elementos adicionales para una mayor claridad. INTEGRANTES: Erick, Stefanny, Gabriel,Jairo, Lucio y Brayan. INGENIERO: DAVID ENRIQUE MENDOZA GUTIERREZ INTEGRANTES: Erick, Stefanny, Gabriel,Jairo, Lucio y Brayan. INGENIERO: DAVID ENRIQUE MENDOZA GUTIERREZ
  43. 43. Notación avanzada UML En UML un diagrama de actividades se usa para mostrar la secuencia de actividades. Los diagramas de actividades muestran el flujo de trabajo desde el punto de inicio hasta el punto final detallando muchas de las rutas de decisiones que existen en el progreso de eventos contenidos en la actividad. Diagrama de actividades INTEGRANTES: Erick, Stefanny, Gabriel,Jairo, Lucio y Brayan. INGENIERO: DAVID ENRIQUE MENDOZA GUTIERREZ INTEGRANTES: Erick, Stefanny, Gabriel,Jairo, Lucio y Brayan. INGENIERO: DAVID ENRIQUE MENDOZA GUTIERREZ
  44. 44. contenido del diagrama de actividades ● Estados de actividad ● Estados de acción ● Uniones ● Objetos INTEGRANTES: Erick, Stefanny, Gabriel,Jairo, Lucio y Brayan. INGENIERO: DAVID ENRIQUE MENDOZA GUTIERREZ
  45. 45. Actividades Una actividad es la especificación de una secuencia parametrizada de comportamiento. Una actividad muestra un rectángulo con las puntas redondeadas adjuntando todas las acciones, flujos de control y otros elementos que constituyen la actividad. Acciones Una acción representa un solo paso dentro de una actividad. Las acciones se denotan por rectángulos con las puntas redondeadas. INTEGRANTES: Erick, Stefanny, Gabriel,Jairo, Lucio y Brayan. INGENIERO: DAVID ENRIQUE MENDOZA GUTIERREZ
  46. 46. Flujo de Control Un flujo de control muestra el flujo de control de una acción a otra. Su notación es una línea con una punta de flecha. Nodo inicial Un nodo inicial o de comienzo se describe por un gran punto negro, como se muestra a continuación. El nodo final de actividad se describe como un círculo con un punto dentro del mismo. Nodo final INTEGRANTES: Erick, Stefanny, Gabriel,Jairo, Lucio y Brayan. INGENIERO: DAVID ENRIQUE MENDOZA GUTIERREZ
  47. 47. Flujo de objetos Un flujo de objeto es la ruta a lo largo de la cual pueden pasar objetos o datos. Un objeto se muestra cómo un rectángulo. Un flujo de objeto debe tener un objeto en por lo menos uno de sus extremos. Una notación de acceso rápido para el diagrama de arriba sería usar los pines de salidas y entradas. INTEGRANTES: Erick, Stefanny, Gabriel,Jairo, Lucio y Brayan. INGENIERO: DAVID ENRIQUE MENDOZA GUTIERREZ
  48. 48. Nodos de Bifurcación y Unión Las bifurcaciones y uniones tienen la misma notación: tanto una barra horizontal como vertical (la orientación depende de si el flujo de control va de derecha a izquierda o hacia abajo y arriba. Estos indican el comienzo y final de hilos actuales de control. INTEGRANTES: Erick, Stefanny, Gabriel,Jairo, Lucio y Brayan. INGENIERO: DAVID ENRIQUE MENDOZA GUTIERREZ

