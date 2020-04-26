Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
PERSONAL BRAND EXPLORATION Stefan McClinnahan Project & Portfolio I: Week 3 April 1, 2019
26 One of three children, Stefan McClinnahan lived in multiple states growing up to include, New Jersey, Virginia and Nort...
PROFESSION Potential Job Titles: • Producer • Program Director • Talent Director Creator Archetype - creating or crafting ...
• DEMOGRAPHICS: 55% Female, 27-36 years old, Predominately White, Married, College Educated, Located in eastern- America. ...
GOALS Short Term: (Immediately After Graduation, 2022) • Land a Senior Manager position at Warner Media. ‣ Connect with, 5...
SKILLS ANALYSIS Notable Skills & Current Proﬁciencies: Notable Skills REQUIRED in TRADE & Current Proﬁciencies: Adobe Phot...
I help media organizations provide content, solutions and beneﬁcial outcomes by enhancing the user experience based on cur...
CREDENTIALS Work Experience: • 20 years management Best Buy • 2 years community advocate for Boys & Girls Club Education: ...
COMPETITION Badum M. Industry Experience: • Owner - AfroNation Radio 1 Yr • Ticket Sales Rep Insomniac Events 1 Yr Educati...
COMPETITION Tracie Kalkbrenner Industry Experience: • ~10 years of multi media management experience, Education: • Enterta...
BRAND POSITION Creating fun, exciting, and engaging media experiences that provide growth and smack down the competition. ...
26 NETWORKING & MARKETING Industry Events & Organizations • 2021 Essence Festival ‣ June 19 - 21 | New Orleans, LA • 2020 ...
PROFESSIONAL DEVELOPMENT Mentor • Seeking senior-level or executive with 10 yrs of experience in music or entertainment; h...
Stefan McClinnahan You know how many brands are releasing new mobile streaming services these days? Well, I am currently w...
REFERENCES Badum M. (2020). Badum M. Linkedin Proﬁle. Retrieved April 25, 2020, from https://www.linkedin.com/in/bmaaloo/ ...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

PERSONAL BRAND EXPLORATION Stefan McClinnahan

46 views

Published on

My Personal Brand Exploration

Published in: Business
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

PERSONAL BRAND EXPLORATION Stefan McClinnahan

  1. 1. PERSONAL BRAND EXPLORATION Stefan McClinnahan Project & Portfolio I: Week 3 April 1, 2019
  2. 2. 26 One of three children, Stefan McClinnahan lived in multiple states growing up to include, New Jersey, Virginia and North Carolina, which allowed him to see many different cultures and experience many different forms of entertainment. He’s always had a passion for entertainment and wants to one day manage an organization that provides digital entertainment solutions. After working in retail and managing stores for 20 years, Stefan enrolled in the Entertainment Business Program at Full Sail University where he wants to learn more about the entertainment industry. IDENTITY
  3. 3. PROFESSION Potential Job Titles: • Producer • Program Director • Talent Director Creator Archetype - creating or crafting new things, that inspire people to rethink the now. Always years ahead of the current process but staying focused on what’s working today. Producer or Director For Motion Pictures, Television & Radio
  4. 4. • DEMOGRAPHICS: 55% Female, 27-36 years old, Predominately White, Married, College Educated, Located in eastern- America. • PSYCHOGRAPHICS: Enjoys interior design projects, spends free time animating and drawing, participates in community events dedicated to helping with tech. • IDEAL AUDIENCE MEMBERS: Matthew Gale, Senior Recruiter (Warner Media), Meky Leung, Human Resources (Warner Media), Melanie Render, Sr Recruiter (Warner Media) Recruiters & Hiring Managers at Warner Media LLC TARGET AUDIENCE
  5. 5. GOALS Short Term: (Immediately After Graduation, 2022) • Land a Senior Manager position at Warner Media. ‣ Connect with, 5-10 Warner Media executive team members on LinkedIn by May 31st , 2023. Mid Term: (2027) • Organize a successful team that combines all streaming platforms under the Warner Media Brand. ‣ Increase usage of the streaming platform dedicated to Warner Media content to 70% of worldwide streaming by January 31, 2027. Long Term: (2032) • Become the Chief Executive Officer of Warner Media. ‣ Create a community service brand dedicated to training teens the media business , Organize 5 successful events that promote diversity and inclusion in media, and acquire at least 2 brands associated with media by December 31, 2032.
  6. 6. SKILLS ANALYSIS Notable Skills & Current Proﬁciencies: Notable Skills REQUIRED in TRADE & Current Proﬁciencies: Adobe Photoshop 60% Logic Pro X 65% Critical Thinking 80% Originality 70% SOFTHARD Microsoft Powerpoint 10% Microsoft Word 80% Public Speaking 40% Active Listening 80% SOFTHARD
  7. 7. I help media organizations provide content, solutions and beneﬁcial outcomes by enhancing the user experience based on current and unknown needs that are acquired through risk, reward and strategic research. PROMISE
  8. 8. CREDENTIALS Work Experience: • 20 years management Best Buy • 2 years community advocate for Boys & Girls Club Education: • Dale Carnegie - Resolving Conﬂict • Business & Entertainment, B.S., Full Sail University (Exp. 2022) Awards: • Best Buy Greater Tomorrow Award
  9. 9. COMPETITION Badum M. Industry Experience: • Owner - AfroNation Radio 1 Yr • Ticket Sales Rep Insomniac Events 1 Yr Education: • Current student enrolled in Entertainment Business , B.S. at Full Sail University Leadership Experience: • No visible leadership experience Skills and Proﬁciencies: • Computer Literacy - 2 endorsements • Public Speaking - 2 endorsements • Critical Thinking - 2 endorsements Stefan McClinnahan Overall Online Presence: • Less than 500 connections, banner image not yet customized, professional headshot, lack of details throughout proﬁle, no articles published, inactive on social media, URL is customized • Grade: Poor, 15 out of 100 Industry Experience: • 19 years retail management for Best Buy Education: • Current student enrolled in Entertainment Business , B.S. at Full Sail University Leadership Experience: • Best Buy, multiple leadership roles Skills and Proﬁciencies: • Sales Operations - 24 endorsements • Proﬁt & Loss - 18 endorsements • Customer Experience - 18 endorsements Overall Online Presence: • 500+ connections, banner image customized, professional headshot, URL is customized, 1 Recommendation, Active on social media Grade: Average, 58 out of 100
  10. 10. COMPETITION Tracie Kalkbrenner Industry Experience: • ~10 years of multi media management experience, Education: • Entertainment Business, B.A. • Entertainment Business, M.A. Noteworthy Experience: • Herkules World Promotions - Director of Operations for 3 years. • America’s Mortgage Brokers - Operations/Processing Manager for over 7 years. Skills and Proﬁciencies: • Facebook - 14 endorsements • Marketing - 12 endorsements • Social Media - 11 endorsements Overall Online Presence: • Less than 260 connections, banner image not yet customized, polished headshot, detailed proﬁle summaries, two recommendations, no notable volunteer work, URL not yet customized, Experience missing images, Grade: Good, 60 out of 100 Industry Experience: • 19 years retail management for Best Buy Education: • Current student enrolled in Entertainment Business , B.S. at Full Sail University Leadership Experience: • Best Buy, multiple leadership roles Skills and Proﬁciencies: • Sales Operations - 24 endorsements • Proﬁt & Loss - 18 endorsements • Customer Experience - 18 endorsements Overall Online Presence: • 500+ connections, banner image customized, professional headshot, URL is customized, 1 Recommendation, Active on social media Grade: Average, 58 out of 100 Stefan McClinnahan
  11. 11. BRAND POSITION Creating fun, exciting, and engaging media experiences that provide growth and smack down the competition. STEFAN “SMACK DOWN” MCCLINNAHAN Stefan earned the nickname “Smack- Down” during his retail management tenure as he often shouted the phrase “Smack Down” after every positive client experience.
  12. 12. 26 NETWORKING & MARKETING Industry Events & Organizations • 2021 Essence Festival ‣ June 19 - 21 | New Orleans, LA • 2020 Revolt Summit | Atlanta, GA ‣ Summer 2020 • TCM Classic Film Festival ‣ Summer 2021 Digital Marketing • Primary Content: est. website called “Doopli”; 20-30 min. episodes giving advice to viewers on what entertainment options are available; 1 episode per week; host and share through YouTube a website and mobile applications. • Primary Tools: Google Ads and Facebook Ads - promote Videos using 5 day limits, targeting viewers, users and subscribers interested in media and entertainment. • Website: Full Sail digital portfolio site to showcase school work; use blog to showcase knowledge of advertising using social media.
  13. 13. PROFESSIONAL DEVELOPMENT Mentor • Seeking senior-level or executive with 10 yrs of experience in music or entertainment; has relationships with high level executives that make hiring decisions, June 2020 Formal Education • Complete Entertainment Business , B.S. at Full Sail University by expected graduation date in 2021 Technical Skills • Powerpoint Cert Prep - Lynda.com June 2020 • Microsoft Word Cert Prep - Lynda.com, May 2020 • Soft Skills • Public Speaking Foundations - lynda.com May 2020 • Dale Carnegie - Public Speaking Mastery - July 2020 • Dale Carnegie - Leading Remote Teams - August 2020
  14. 14. Stefan McClinnahan You know how many brands are releasing new mobile streaming services these days? Well, I am currently working on a new way for users who want to watch, listen and enjoy their favorite content in the home or on the go, to do so with ease. In fact, after working in retail for over 18 years I started a website called “Doopli” that provides content to users who can’t afford to pay premium prices to larger outlets. Some of the users have already recommended my platform over some of the major content providers. “
  15. 15. REFERENCES Badum M. (2020). Badum M. Linkedin Proﬁle. Retrieved April 25, 2020, from https://www.linkedin.com/in/bmaaloo/ ONETOnLine.org. (2020). Summary Report for: 27-2012.00 - Search Program Director. Retrieved April 24, 2020, from https:// www.onetonline.org/link/summary/27-2012.00 Keana Forbes (2020). Keana Forbes Linkedin Proﬁle. Retrieved April 25, 2020, from https://www.linkedin.com/in/keana- forbes-77252111/ Warner Media, LLC. (2020). Warner Media, LLC Company Page on LinkedIn. Retrieved April 25, 2020, from https:// www.linkedin.com/jobs/search/? currentJobId=1833383146&f_C=1000&locationId=OTHERS.wor ldwide ONETOnLine.org. (2020). Summary Report for: 27-2012.02 - Search Program Director. Retrieved April 25, 2020, from https:// www.onetonline.org/link/summary/27-2012.02 Dalecarnegie.com. (2020). Public Speaking Mastery. Retrieved April 25, 2020, from https://www.dalecarnegie.com/en/ courses-v2/201?topics=34 Dalecarnegie.com. (2020). Leading Remote Teams. Retrieved April 25, 2020, from https://www.dalecarnegie.com/en/ courses-v2/4480?page=4&topics=36 careeronestop.org. (2019). Career One Stop. Retrieved April 14, 2019, from https://www.careeronestop.org/Toolkit/Jobs/ﬁnd- jobs-details.aspx?keyword=Sr.%20Director, %20Unscripted%20Programming%20- %20TNT,tbs,truTV&ajax=0&location=California&source=DEA&la ng=en&AC=N&ACKW=Sir.%20Director, %20Unscripted%20Programming%20- %20TNT,tabs,Tartuffe&fc=Yes&jvid=7CCBFC059E664ABBB9B4 ED5678E436E4206

×