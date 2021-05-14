Formularios contables

Successfully reported this slideshow.
  1. 1. FORMULARIOS Facilitadora Integrantes Nathalie Rodríguez Duvelis González C.I: 28.664.510 Stayhanyelibeth Fermín C.I: 30.545.017 Karelys Billarroel C.I: 28.664.883 Diana López C.I: 28.714.843 Diosbelis Quijada C.I: 30.645.469 Abril,2021
  2. 2. Formularios Un formulario es un documento utilizado para la recolección de datos de manera estructurada. Se designa con este termino a aquella plantilla que contiene espacios vacíos, los cuales están destinados para ser rellenados por algún individuo con un propósito en especifico. Pueden ser físicos o digitales, ya que están diseñados con el propósito de introducir la información de manera ordenada para analizarla posteriormente.
  3. 3. Tipos Dependiendo de la finalidad del formulario en cuestión este será de un tipo u otro aunque haya una gran variedad de formularios están en la misma línea. Estos son algunos de los diferentes tipos de formularios 1. Ordenes de trabajo 2. Partes por hora 3. Checklists 4. Encuestas 5. Inspecciones 6. Auditorias 7. pedidos
  4. 4. Utilidad Cada formulario es creado para un fin en específico. La función principal de un formulario es almacenar y guardar los datos para que queden registrados fácilmente. Una de las ventajas de usarlos es el diseño de los mismos. Es fundamental disponer de unos formularios bien diseñados con los que ser eficaces y poder especificar datos con precisión. Hoy en día, con el fin de agilizar procesos, muchas empresas buscan herramientas digitales para procesar información de una manera más optima. Debido a esto, los formularios digitales entran en escena.
  5. 5. Características 1. Están diseñados para un procedimiento especifico. 2. Deben ser sencillos y solicitar la información en orden secuencial. 3. Deben tener un espacio suficiente para llenar la información que solicitan. 4. Deben estar codificado bajo algún esquema. 5. Debe tener un diseño adecuado. 6. La redacción sobre la recolección de datos debe estar diseñada para reducir las posibilidades de error 7. Organizan la información gráficamente. 8. Incluyen logotipo o emblema de la organización.
  6. 6. Uso en Word Como se sabe el formulario es un documento, en el papel o en pantalla, diseñado para con el propósito de que el usuario introduzca datos estructurados. En las zonas de documento destinas a ese propósito para ser almacenadas y procesadas posteriormente. Son prácticamente innumerables los documentos (formularios) que rellenamos a lo largo de nuestras vida: solicitudes, instancias, fichas reservas. Los campos de formulario son las zonas en las que se puede (se debe) escribir. En esas zonas se espera que el usuario indique los datos concretos que se esperan recoger.
  7. 7. Tipos de campos de formularios 1. Texto normal: acepta textos, números, simbolos o espacios. 2. Número: requiere número por ejemplo, el numero de identificación del empleado. 3. Fecha: requiere una fecha valida 4. Fecha actual y hora actual: muestran la hora y la fecha actual de los usuarios no podrán modificar 5. Calculo: utiliza un campo = (formula) para calcular los números

×