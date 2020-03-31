Successfully reported this slideshow.
Irritated Status By Status Joint
Irritated status

Published in: Entertainment & Humor
  1. 1. Irritated Status By Status Joint
  2. 2. मुझे िजंदगी का तजूबार्बा तो नहीं पर इतना मालूम है, छोटा इंसान बडे मौके पर काम आ सकता है।
  3. 3. मंिजल चाहे कतनी भी उंची क्यो नाहोदोस्तो..!! रास्ते हमेशा पेरो के नीचे होते हे.
  4. 4. यहाँ सब समझते है के मैं इश्क़ का मारा हूँ, हाँ अन्जान हैं, के उन्होंने अभी मेरा मेहबूब नहीं देखा.
  5. 5. जरुरत है कु छ नए नफरत करने वालो की पुराने वाले चाहने लगे है मुझे.
  6. 6. सुना है तुम्हे मोहोबत का सोक नहीं है ले कन बबार्बाद तो तुम कमाल का करती हो.
  7. 7. हम तो बेज़ान चीज़ों से भी वफ़ा करते हैं, तुझमे तो फर भी मेरी जान बसी है।
  8. 8. ना तुमने आवाज़ दी ना मैंने मुड़ के देखाख़ामोशी चलती रही दरम्यां !!
  9. 9. जरुरत है कु छ नए नफरत करने वालो की पुराने वाले चाहने लगे है मुझे.
