General Household Survey (GHS), 2017

The percentage of South African households with inadequate or severely inadequate access to food decreased from 23,6% in 2010 to 21,3% in 2017, individuals that were at risk of going hungry decreased from 29,1% to 24,7%. Households that experienced hunger decreased from 24,2% to 10,4% while the number of individuals who experienced hunger decreased from 29,3% to 12,1%.



Download the full report here: http://www.statssa.gov.za/?page_id=1854&PPN=P0318&SCH=7348