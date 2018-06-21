General Household Survey (GHS), 2017

Successfully reported this slideshow.
General Household Survey 2017 Measuring the progress of development in the country 21 June 2018 @StatsSA StatsSA
ICON ICON Education Health and Social Development Housing Food security AgricultureHousehold access to services and facili...
Methodology GHS 2017 as well as historical GHS data was reweighted using 2017 series MYPE, which has implemented the demog...
Education
47,6% 44,7% 37,1% 36,8% 34,9% 28,4% Reading books with a child Drawing or colouring with a child Talking about things you ...
38,3% 43,5% 44,0% 51,4% 54,3% 55,3% 57,6% 58,8% At home with parent or guardian; 59,0% 45,8% 45,9% 41,1% 35,9% 37,0% 34,6%...
Pre-school Primary school Secondary school Not in education 0% 20% 40% 60% 80% 100% 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 1...
21,8% 18,9% 14,5% 11,6% 11,1% 9,7% 5,9% 5,6% 0,9% 0,0 5,0 10,0 15,0 20,0 25,0 No money for fees Poor academic perfor-mance...
33,6% 38,3% 0% 10% 20% 30% 40% 2002 2017 Percentage 21,3% 29,2% 0,0 10,0 20,0 30,0 40,0 2002 2017 17,4% 9,1% 0,0 10,0 20,0...
2% 24% 13% 16% 22% 10% 3% 1% 11% 4% 2013 2017 CORPORAL PUNISHMENT IN SCHOOLS IS ON THE DECLINE. Nationally, the percentage...
Lack of books Classes too large Fees too high 1,2% 2,6% 2,7% 2,7% 2,9% 4,1% 4,1% 6,3% 8,7% 0 2 4 6 8 10 WC GP NC NW EC FS ...
2,9% 3,6% 12,8% 15,5% 3,4% 3,5% 13,8% 18,0% 0% 2% 4% 6% 8% 10% 12% 14% 16% 18% 20% Black African Coloured Indian / Asian W...
Housing
Number of households that lived in formal, informal and traditional dwellings TO MEET INCREASING NEED FOR HOUSING, THE NUM...
South Africa 13,6% LP 5,5% MP 9% KZN 6,8% EC 7% FS 16% NW 19,9% NC 12,6% WC 19,0% GP 19,8% Percentage of households by Pro...
91% LP 91% FS 89% MP 87% WC NC 92% 83% KZN 81% NW 80% GP 85% EC SA 84% 2002 2017 2002 2017 The percentage of households co...
6,3% 75,9% 4,1% 15,4% 16,5% 4,2% 8,4% 0% 20% 40% 60% 80% 100% 2002 2003 2004 2005 2006 2007 2008 2009 2010 2011 2012 2013 ...
92,2% 94,1% 33,4% 85,3% 26,9% 58,9% 0 20 40 60 80 100 2002 2004 2006 2008 2010 2012 2014 2016 2017 DESPITE NEARLY DOUBLING...
23,7% 21,6% 19% 0% 5% 10% 15% 20% 25% Poor lighting Poor hygiene No water to wash hands Physical safety threatened Toilet ...
Waste; 42,9% Water; 16,4% Air; 19,9% Land; 32,8% 0 5 10 15 20 25 30 35 40 45 50 2003 2004 2005 2006 2007 2008 2009 2010 20...
28,0% 29,7% 32,7% 34,4% 41,5% 45,1% 48,0% 53,6% 0 10 20 30 40 50 60 EKU CPT TSH BUF COJ MAN NMB ETH MetroAverage 38,1% Per...
85,5% 41,1% 0 10 20 30 40 50 60 70 80 90 100 2004 2006 2008 2010 2012 2014 2016 Access to piped water Pay for water 63,9% ...
TELECOMMUNICATIONS
TELECOMMUNICATIONS ACCESS ARE PRIMARILY DRIVEN BY WIDESPREAD ADOPTION OF CELLULAR COMMUNICATION. Many households in Northe...
MOBILE DEVICES HAVE REVOLUTIONIZED INTERNET ACCESS. Access is generally much higher, although still lacking in rural areas...
HEALTH Factors such as where we live, the state of our environment, genetics, our income and education level, all have con...
8,3% 9,9% 12,6% 13,9% 14,9% 15,5% 16,3% 16,9% 24,8% 25,0% 0,0 5,0 10,0 15,0 20,0 25,0 30,0 LP EC KZN MP FS NW NC RSA WC GP...
OVERALL MORE THAN 81% OF SA WAS SATISFIED* WITH PUBLIC HEALTH CARE PROVISION. However the NW, WC and FS and NC had dissati...
PUBLIC FACILITIES STILL FIRST PORT OF CALL FOR THE VAST MAJORITY OF SOUTH AFRICA. Only highly urbanised provinces of Gaute...
AGRICULTURE Agriculture plays an important role in the process of economic development and can contribute significantly to...
48,3% 58,7% 59,2% 48,4% 78,4% 75,1% 79,0% 81,9% 91,5% WC GP N W NC FS KZ N MP EC LP 2,8% 4,5% 8,7% 10,1% 16,9% 18,2% 25,4%...
8,2% 1,7% 8,2% 7,8% 2,5% 1,5% 2,7% 1,2% 1,7% WC GP N W NC FS KZ N MP EC LP 2,8% 4,5% 8,7% 10,1% 16,9% 18,2% 25,4% 30,2% 41...
About a quarter of premature school leavers charged ‘lack of money’ for not studying. Family commitments cited by 18,5% of...
While the percentage of households with weekly refuse removal is increasing slowly, large urban/rural differences in servi...
ACCESS TO IMPROVED SANITATION Nationally, HH access to improved sanitation increased from 61,7% in 2002 to 82,2% in 2017. ...
