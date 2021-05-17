Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
May 6th 2021 Covid-19 among immigrants in Norway Thor Indseth, department director
Co-authors Indseth T, Elgersma IH, Strand BH, Telle K, Labberton AS, Arnesen T, Nygård KM, Godøy A. Norwegian report: Covi...
Register data National emergency preparedness register (BeredtC-19): laboratory-confirmed infections with SARS-CoV-2 and r...
Summary Immigrants have been overrepresented in the statistics on confirmed cases and hospitalizations; People born in Som...
0 1000 2000 3000 4000 5000 6000 7000 8000 9000 10000 Confirmed cases per 100 000, by country of birth, 25 largest immigran...
Household crowding only
Oslo City districts
Household crowding Confirmed cases
0 100 200 300 400 500 600 700 800 900 1000 Hospitalizations per 100 000 by country of birth, June 15th-March 31th, 25 larg...
Hospitalizations and medical risk only
Hospitalizations and Oslo city districts
Percent tested at least once, and percent tested positive among those tested
Figure 5a: Percentage tested per month by country background (continent) April 2020 - April 2021 (inclusive).
References: Indseth T, Elgersma IH, Strand BH, Telle K, Labberton AS, Arnesen T, Nygård KM, Godøy A.Covid-19 blant persone...
Impact of COVID-19 on Migrant Health and Labour Market Outcomes, Thor Indseth
Impact of COVID-19 on Migrant Health and Labour Market Outcomes, Thor Indseth
Impact of COVID-19 on Migrant Health and Labour Market Outcomes, Thor Indseth
Impact of COVID-19 on Migrant Health and Labour Market Outcomes, Thor Indseth
Impact of COVID-19 on Migrant Health and Labour Market Outcomes, Thor Indseth
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×
Data & Analytics
23 views
May. 17, 2021

Impact of COVID-19 on Migrant Health and Labour Market Outcomes, Thor Indseth

Webinar Series on COVID-19 and Inequality, 6 May 2021, More information at: https://www.oecd.org/wise/events/covid-and-inequality-webinars.htm

no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Impact of COVID-19 on Migrant Health and Labour Market Outcomes, Thor Indseth

  1. 1. May 6th 2021 Covid-19 among immigrants in Norway Thor Indseth, department director
  2. 2. Co-authors Indseth T, Elgersma IH, Strand BH, Telle K, Labberton AS, Arnesen T, Nygård KM, Godøy A. Norwegian report: Covid-19 among persons born outside Norway, adjusted for occupation, Household crowding, medical risk group, education and income, Report 2021 (Summery available in English)
  3. 3. Register data National emergency preparedness register (BeredtC-19): laboratory-confirmed infections with SARS-CoV-2 and related hospitalizations in the entire Norwegian population The BeredtC19 dataused for this study originated from the Norwegian Surveillance System for Communicable Diseases and laboratory database (all polymerase chain reaction (PCR) tests with test results for SARS-COV-2), Norwegian Patient Registry and Norwegian Registry for Primary Health Care (hospital admissions, medical risk group) National Population Register(demographics, municipality of residence) Employer and Employee Register(occupation) Statistics Norway (household crowding, education, household income). Immigrants are defined as persons born outside Norway and currently residing in Norway legally We also use the category «Norwegian-born with foreign-born parents» People on short term stays in Norway or who reside without legal permission are not included in the material
  4. 4. Summary Immigrants have been overrepresented in the statistics on confirmed cases and hospitalizations; People born in Somalia, Pakistan, Turkey, Iraq, Afghanistan, Iran and Eritrea have been hit hardest The overrepresentation is somewhat reduced after we adjust for age, sex and municipality of residence When we adjust for household income, education, household crowding, occupation and medical risk, the overrepresentation in confirmed cases is reduced by 12%, and hospitalizations by 3% During the first period of the pandemic, immigrants were tested less than Norwegian -born persons From October-November we saw a shift, and in recent months immigrants have had higher rates of testing than Norwegian-born persons High hospitalizations combined with high numbers of positive tests among those tested, despite high rates of testing among many immigrant groups, is a cause for concern
  5. 5. 0 1000 2000 3000 4000 5000 6000 7000 8000 9000 10000 Confirmed cases per 100 000, by country of birth, 25 largest immigrant groups, June 15th - March 31st
  6. 6. Household crowding only
  7. 7. Oslo City districts
  8. 8. Household crowding Confirmed cases
  9. 9. 0 100 200 300 400 500 600 700 800 900 1000 Hospitalizations per 100 000 by country of birth, June 15th-March 31th, 25 largest immigrant groups
  10. 10. Hospitalizations and medical risk only
  11. 11. Hospitalizations and Oslo city districts
  12. 12. Percent tested at least once, and percent tested positive among those tested
  13. 13. Figure 5a: Percentage tested per month by country background (continent) April 2020 - April 2021 (inclusive).
  14. 14. References: Indseth T, Elgersma IH, Strand BH, Telle K, Labberton AS, Arnesen T, Nygård KM, Godøy A.Covid-19 blant personer født utenfor Norge, justert for yrke,trangboddhet, medisinsk risikogruppe, utdanning og inntekt Indseth T, Godøy A, Kjøllesdal M, Arnesen T,Carelo, CJ, Vinjerui KH, Elgersma IH, Telle K. "Covid-19 etter fødeland fra mars 2020 til februar 2021. Indseth, T., Godøy, A., Kjøllesdal, M., Arnesen, T., Jacobsen, C., Grøsland, M., & Telle, K. 2020aCovid-19 etter fødeland: Personer testet, bekreftet smittet og relaterte innleggelser og dødsfall. FHI-Rapport 2020 Indseth, T., Kjøllesdal, M. K. R., Jacobsen, C. C., Nygård, K. M., & Godøy, A. A. 2020bCovid-19 i Oslo etter fødeland: Personer testet, bekreftet smittet og relaterte innleggelser. FHI-Rapport 2020 Indseth, T., Grøsland, M., Arnesen, T., Skyrud, K., Kløvstad, H., Lamprini, V., Telle, K. & Kjøllesdal, M. 2021. COVID-19 among immigrants in Norway, notified infections, related hospitalizations and associated mortality: A register-based study. Scandinavian journal of public health 2021 Nilsen TS, Johansen R, Aarø LE, Kjøllesdal MKR, Indseth T.Holdninger til vaksine, og etterlevelse råd om sosial distansering og hygiene blant innvandrere i forbindelse med koronapandemien, FHI-rapport, 2021. Folkehelseinstituttet, Oslo, 2021. Telle KE, Grøsland M, Helgeland J, Håberg SE.Factors associated with hospitalization, invasive mechanical ventilation treatment and death among all confirmed COVID-19 cases in Norway: Prospective cohort study. Scandinavian Journal of Public Health. January 2021. Indseth, T Nygård, K. M., & Godøy, A. A. 2021b Covid-19 blant norskfødte med utenlandsfødte foreldre: Personer testet, bekreftet smittet og relaterte innleggelser, FHI-Rapport 2021 Kunnskapsdepartementet 2020. Rapport fra Ekspertgruppe, forslag til tiltak for å redusere Covid-19-smitte blant innvandrere, Oslo, desember 2020 Folkehelseinstituttet 2021.Statistikk for Covid-19 etter fødeland, meldte tilfeller og innleggelse, svar på spørsmål fra Stortinget 982 og 984 Folkehelseinstituttet 2021.Ukerapporter om koronavirus og covid-19 Folkehelseinstituttet 2021: Oslo: testaktivitet fødeland – innleggelser, statusrapport 16. mars 2021

×