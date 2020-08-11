Stateside Culture Code Deck

Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Culture deck
Whether you’re new to the office or you have been a Statesider for some time, being a successful Team means staying aligne...
What do we mean when we say “culture”? A company’s culture is the key to ensure sustainable success and scalable growth in...
What does Stateside’s culture consist of?
01. Our entrepreneurial mindset 02. Our purpose 03. Our values 04. Our people 05. Our work environment 06. Our learning ph...
Our entrepreneurial mindset 01.
We know the significant effort required to achieve success. 01. Our entrepreneurial mindset
We see challenges as opportunities. 01. Our entrepreneurial mindset
Statesiders are allowed to make mistakes, in fact, we embrace them. We are not afraid to risk in order to innovate. 01. Ou...
For us, active listening to those with different ideas and opinions is key. (Everyone has a voice) 01. Our entrepreneurial...
We are passionate about what we do, we believe in making a difference and making the world a better place. 01. Our entrepr...
Our purpose 02.
Build great digital experiences with extraordinary people” 02. Our purpose “
Having our customer’s back. (understanding their needs and making sure they have a great experience) 02. Our purpose How w...
Focusing on the solution, rather than the problem. 02. Our purpose How we do it?
Communicating effectively. (clear + direct + honest + on time; we ask and don't make assumptions) 02. Our purpose How we d...
How we do it? Delivering on time while exceeding expectations. 02. Our purpose
Our values03.
We own We deliver We risk We enjoy 03. Our values
We act accordingly to our values, and we work with people who embody them. These are reinforced during our hiring process;...
We own 03. Our values
03. Our values Statesiders Are leaders, and don’t wait to be told what to do.
03. Our values Statesiders Are leaders, and don’t wait to be told what to do. Accept responsibility for their own behaviou...
03. Our values Statesiders Are leaders, and don’t wait to be told what to do. Accept responsibility for their own behaviou...
03. Our values Statesiders Are leaders, and don’t wait to be told what to do. Accept responsibility for their own behaviou...
03. Our values Statesiders Are leaders, and don’t wait to be told what to do. Accept responsibility for their own behaviou...
We risk 03. Our values
03. Our values Statesiders Demonstrate their ability to solve problems, specially when dealing with challenging circumstan...
03. Our values Statesiders Demonstrate their ability to solve problems, specially when dealing with challenging circumstan...
03. Our values Statesiders Demonstrate their ability to solve problems, specially when dealing with challenging circumstan...
03. Our values Statesiders Demonstrate their ability to solve problems, specially when dealing with challenging circumstan...
We deliver 03. Our values
03. Our values Statesiders Understand the Company’s vision and establish career goals that are aligned with that main purp...
03. Our values Statesiders Understand the Company’s vision and establish career goals that are aligned with that main purp...
03. Our values Statesiders Understand the Company’s vision and establish career goals that are aligned with that main purp...
03. Our values Statesiders Understand the Company’s vision and establish career goals that are aligned with that main purp...
03. Our values Statesiders Understand the Company’s vision and establish career goals that are aligned with that main purp...
We enjoy 03. Our values
03. Our values Create great relationships, working closely with colleagues and clients. Statesiders
03. Our values Create great relationships, working closely with colleagues and clients. Are passionate about what they do....
03. Our values Create great relationships, working closely with colleagues and clients. Are passionate about what they do....
03. Our values Create great relationships, working closely with colleagues and clients. Are passionate about what they do....
03. Our values Take pride in what they create and have fun while achieving common goals. Statesiders
03. Our values Take pride in what they create and have fun while achieving common goals. Laugh and celebrate their wins! S...
03. Our values Take pride in what they create and have fun while achieving common goals. Laugh and celebrate their wins! “...
Our people 04.
Statesiders are A players! 04. Our people
We are creative, dynamic and innovative. 04. Our people
We take responsibility for our performance. (no excuses) 04. Our people
We like to win. We are self disciplined. We think ahead. 04. Our people
We are aligned with the company’s goals and do everything we can to help achieve them. 04. Our people
We are grounded, down to earth and humble. We act with compassion and respect. 04. Our people
We have an agile mindset. 04. Our people
We don't only fit the culture, we are constantly shaping it into a better version of itself. 04. Our people
Our work environment 05.
We love time flexibility while keeping in mind our responsibilities. 05. Our environment
We believe in collaborative work. 05. Our environment
We care about work - life balance. 05. Our environment
We have great office perks. 05. Our environment
We have fun at work, we celebrate our milestones and achievements together. 05. Our environment
Our leaders provide a work environment that encourages creativity and innovation. 05. Our environment
We care about our community and promote social responsibility through our positive impact committee. 05. Our environment
Our Continuous Learning Philosophy 06.
06. Learning How Statesiders master their skill set?
How Statesiders master their skill set? Our leaders are committed to identifying potential and help shape our team members...
How Statesiders master their skill set? We believe real time feedback is fundamental to foster talent. We believe in const...
How Statesiders master their skill set? 06. Learning Attending our workshops or guest - speakers events.
How Statesiders master their skill set? 06. Learning Attending our workshops or guest - speakers events. Using our E-learn...
How Statesiders master their skill set? 06. Learning Attending our workshops or guest - speakers events. Using our E-learn...
How Statesiders master their skill set? 06. Learning Attending our workshops or guest - speakers events. Using our E-learn...
How Statesiders master their skill set? 06. Learning Attending our workshops or guest - speakers events. Using our E-learn...
How Statesiders master their skill set? 06. Learning Attending our workshops or guest - speakers events. Using our E-learn...
How Statesiders master their skill set? 06. Learning Leading or attending our Stateside Talks.
How Statesiders master their skill set? 06. Learning Leading or attending our Stateside Talks. Supporting our “Dev Like a ...
How Statesiders master their skill set? 06. Learning Leading or attending our Stateside Talks. Supporting our “Dev Like a ...
How Statesiders master their skill set? 06. Learning Leading or attending our Stateside Talks. Supporting our “Dev Like a ...
How can you grow at Stateside? 06. Learning
How can you grow at Stateside? Not only by being promoted but mostly by expanding the scope of a job by varying the number...
How can you grow at Stateside? Having the freedom to take multiple roles and responsibilities. For example, being involved...
How can you grow at Stateside? Broadening your horizons by rotating through different projects. 06. Learning
Our daily life rules
When working from home, we always use our camera for meetings. If you’re going to be late please reach out to your manager...
Wash your dishes. Take care of our office supplies. The last person leaving the office turns off the lights and the air co...
Masha Rostovskaya Alessandro Erbetta Chuttersnap New York Public Library David Fanuel Holger Link Ocean Ng Jordan Ladikos ...
Stateside Culture Code Deck
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Stateside Culture Code Deck

20 views

Published on

Let's crack this culture code together and learn more about Stateside’s Culture!

Published in: Software
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Stateside Culture Code Deck

  1. 1. Culture deck
  2. 2. Whether you’re new to the office or you have been a Statesider for some time, being a successful Team means staying aligned, and part of this alignment is to figure out how things work around here. Let's crack this culture code together and learn more about Stateside’s Culture!
  3. 3. What do we mean when we say “culture”? A company’s culture is the key to ensure sustainable success and scalable growth in the long run. Allowing us to potentialize our skills and the work we deliver. As well as expanding our chances to attract the right talented people and the right partners.
  4. 4. What does Stateside’s culture consist of?
  5. 5. 01. Our entrepreneurial mindset 02. Our purpose 03. Our values 04. Our people 05. Our work environment 06. Our learning philosophy
  6. 6. Our entrepreneurial mindset 01.
  7. 7. We know the significant effort required to achieve success. 01. Our entrepreneurial mindset
  8. 8. We see challenges as opportunities. 01. Our entrepreneurial mindset
  9. 9. Statesiders are allowed to make mistakes, in fact, we embrace them. We are not afraid to risk in order to innovate. 01. Our entrepreneurial mindset
  10. 10. For us, active listening to those with different ideas and opinions is key. (Everyone has a voice) 01. Our entrepreneurial mindset
  11. 11. We are passionate about what we do, we believe in making a difference and making the world a better place. 01. Our entrepreneurial mindset
  12. 12. Our purpose 02.
  13. 13. Build great digital experiences with extraordinary people” 02. Our purpose “
  14. 14. Having our customer’s back. (understanding their needs and making sure they have a great experience) 02. Our purpose How we do it?
  15. 15. Focusing on the solution, rather than the problem. 02. Our purpose How we do it?
  16. 16. Communicating effectively. (clear + direct + honest + on time; we ask and don't make assumptions) 02. Our purpose How we do it?
  17. 17. How we do it? Delivering on time while exceeding expectations. 02. Our purpose
  18. 18. Our values03.
  19. 19. We own We deliver We risk We enjoy 03. Our values
  20. 20. We act accordingly to our values, and we work with people who embody them. These are reinforced during our hiring process; our 360 and compensation reviews. 03. Our values
  21. 21. We own 03. Our values
  22. 22. 03. Our values Statesiders Are leaders, and don’t wait to be told what to do.
  23. 23. 03. Our values Statesiders Are leaders, and don’t wait to be told what to do. Accept responsibility for their own behaviours and their work.
  24. 24. 03. Our values Statesiders Are leaders, and don’t wait to be told what to do. Accept responsibility for their own behaviours and their work. Take the initiative to identify conflicts within the team and foster resolution.
  25. 25. 03. Our values Statesiders Are leaders, and don’t wait to be told what to do. Accept responsibility for their own behaviours and their work. Take the initiative to identify conflicts within the team and foster resolution. Plan ahead.
  26. 26. 03. Our values Statesiders Are leaders, and don’t wait to be told what to do. Accept responsibility for their own behaviours and their work. Take the initiative to identify conflicts within the team and foster resolution. Plan ahead. Adapt to change fast.
  27. 27. We risk 03. Our values
  28. 28. 03. Our values Statesiders Demonstrate their ability to solve problems, specially when dealing with challenging circumstances by making sound decisions, and presenting opinions effectively.
  29. 29. 03. Our values Statesiders Demonstrate their ability to solve problems, specially when dealing with challenging circumstances by making sound decisions, and presenting opinions effectively. Are not afraid to experiment, imagine and innovate.
  30. 30. 03. Our values Statesiders Demonstrate their ability to solve problems, specially when dealing with challenging circumstances by making sound decisions, and presenting opinions effectively. Are not afraid to experiment, imagine and innovate. Demonstrate curiosity by recognizing ideas that have potential and moving the ideas forward.
  31. 31. 03. Our values Statesiders Demonstrate their ability to solve problems, specially when dealing with challenging circumstances by making sound decisions, and presenting opinions effectively. Are not afraid to experiment, imagine and innovate. Demonstrate curiosity by recognizing ideas that have potential and moving the ideas forward. Seek new and creative ways to make our customer’s experience more satisfying.
  32. 32. We deliver 03. Our values
  33. 33. 03. Our values Statesiders Understand the Company’s vision and establish career goals that are aligned with that main purpose.
  34. 34. 03. Our values Statesiders Understand the Company’s vision and establish career goals that are aligned with that main purpose. Manage time, tools and resources wisely to reach a goal.
  35. 35. 03. Our values Statesiders Understand the Company’s vision and establish career goals that are aligned with that main purpose. Manage time, tools and resources wisely to reach a goal. Listen to their clients to discover future needs and figure out the best way to meet them.
  36. 36. 03. Our values Statesiders Understand the Company’s vision and establish career goals that are aligned with that main purpose. Manage time, tools and resources wisely to reach a goal. Listen to their clients to discover future needs and figure out the best way to meet them. Express themselves effectively and stand up for their point of view, always respecting the rights and beliefs of others.
  37. 37. 03. Our values Statesiders Understand the Company’s vision and establish career goals that are aligned with that main purpose. Manage time, tools and resources wisely to reach a goal. Listen to their clients to discover future needs and figure out the best way to meet them. Express themselves effectively and stand up for their point of view, always respecting the rights and beliefs of others. Go beyond expectations.
  38. 38. We enjoy 03. Our values
  39. 39. 03. Our values Create great relationships, working closely with colleagues and clients. Statesiders
  40. 40. 03. Our values Create great relationships, working closely with colleagues and clients. Are passionate about what they do. Statesiders
  41. 41. 03. Our values Create great relationships, working closely with colleagues and clients. Are passionate about what they do. Are self driving and keep going even in the face of setbacks. Statesiders
  42. 42. 03. Our values Create great relationships, working closely with colleagues and clients. Are passionate about what they do. Are self driving and keep going even in the face of setbacks. Embrace opportunities and show commitment and joy to what they want to achieve. Statesiders
  43. 43. 03. Our values Take pride in what they create and have fun while achieving common goals. Statesiders
  44. 44. 03. Our values Take pride in what they create and have fun while achieving common goals. Laugh and celebrate their wins! Statesiders
  45. 45. 03. Our values Take pride in what they create and have fun while achieving common goals. Laugh and celebrate their wins! “Meet others halfway”, listen and respect others opinions, are open to new ideas. They work together through challenging issues and change the route when necessary. Statesiders
  46. 46. Our people 04.
  47. 47. Statesiders are A players! 04. Our people
  48. 48. We are creative, dynamic and innovative. 04. Our people
  49. 49. We take responsibility for our performance. (no excuses) 04. Our people
  50. 50. We like to win. We are self disciplined. We think ahead. 04. Our people
  51. 51. We are aligned with the company’s goals and do everything we can to help achieve them. 04. Our people
  52. 52. We are grounded, down to earth and humble. We act with compassion and respect. 04. Our people
  53. 53. We have an agile mindset. 04. Our people
  54. 54. We don't only fit the culture, we are constantly shaping it into a better version of itself. 04. Our people
  55. 55. Our work environment 05.
  56. 56. We love time flexibility while keeping in mind our responsibilities. 05. Our environment
  57. 57. We believe in collaborative work. 05. Our environment
  58. 58. We care about work - life balance. 05. Our environment
  59. 59. We have great office perks. 05. Our environment
  60. 60. We have fun at work, we celebrate our milestones and achievements together. 05. Our environment
  61. 61. Our leaders provide a work environment that encourages creativity and innovation. 05. Our environment
  62. 62. We care about our community and promote social responsibility through our positive impact committee. 05. Our environment
  63. 63. Our Continuous Learning Philosophy 06.
  64. 64. 06. Learning How Statesiders master their skill set?
  65. 65. How Statesiders master their skill set? Our leaders are committed to identifying potential and help shape our team members’ growth. 06. Learning
  66. 66. How Statesiders master their skill set? We believe real time feedback is fundamental to foster talent. We believe in constant constructive conversations around performance. 06. Learning
  67. 67. How Statesiders master their skill set? 06. Learning Attending our workshops or guest - speakers events.
  68. 68. How Statesiders master their skill set? 06. Learning Attending our workshops or guest - speakers events. Using our E-learning Platforms.
  69. 69. How Statesiders master their skill set? 06. Learning Attending our workshops or guest - speakers events. Using our E-learning Platforms. Getting involved in our innovation projects (R&D).
  70. 70. How Statesiders master their skill set? 06. Learning Attending our workshops or guest - speakers events. Using our E-learning Platforms. Getting involved in our innovation projects (R&D). Mentoring junior colleagues.
  71. 71. How Statesiders master their skill set? 06. Learning Attending our workshops or guest - speakers events. Using our E-learning Platforms. Getting involved in our innovation projects (R&D). Mentoring junior colleagues. Enrolling in our English lessons.
  72. 72. How Statesiders master their skill set? 06. Learning Attending our workshops or guest - speakers events. Using our E-learning Platforms. Getting involved in our innovation projects (R&D). Mentoring junior colleagues. Enrolling in our English lessons. Joining our monthly Book Club.
  73. 73. How Statesiders master their skill set? 06. Learning Leading or attending our Stateside Talks.
  74. 74. How Statesiders master their skill set? 06. Learning Leading or attending our Stateside Talks. Supporting our “Dev Like a Girl” Team.
  75. 75. How Statesiders master their skill set? 06. Learning Leading or attending our Stateside Talks. Supporting our “Dev Like a Girl” Team. Taking part of our Dev Brunch.
  76. 76. How Statesiders master their skill set? 06. Learning Leading or attending our Stateside Talks. Supporting our “Dev Like a Girl” Team. Taking part of our Dev Brunch. Being part of our Leadership Program.
  77. 77. How can you grow at Stateside? 06. Learning
  78. 78. How can you grow at Stateside? Not only by being promoted but mostly by expanding the scope of a job by varying the number of different tasks, mastering knowledge in the various areas within the same role. 06. Learning
  79. 79. How can you grow at Stateside? Having the freedom to take multiple roles and responsibilities. For example, being involved in our R&D projects. 06. Learning
  80. 80. How can you grow at Stateside? Broadening your horizons by rotating through different projects. 06. Learning
  81. 81. Our daily life rules
  82. 82. When working from home, we always use our camera for meetings. If you’re going to be late please reach out to your manager and if necessary HR. Request time off via BambooHR from your line manager, not the client! Request vacations 15 days ahead for 5 days off and 1 month ahead for more than 6 days off.
  83. 83. Wash your dishes. Take care of our office supplies. The last person leaving the office turns off the lights and the air conditioning. We love music but we also work in an open space where people have to take clients’ calls so be aware of when it’s the best time to jam. If you need to book a meeting room, make sure you book it at least 1 hour before the meeting.
  84. 84. Masha Rostovskaya Alessandro Erbetta Chuttersnap New York Public Library David Fanuel Holger Link Ocean Ng Jordan Ladikos Evan Smogor Clay Banks Jonathan Chng Photo Credits Nadine Shaabana Izhak Agency Milada Vigerova Jeremy Yap Tim Wildsmith Russn Fckr Eleonor Albasi Priscilla Du Preez Giorgio Trovato

×