best free online movie trailers Gharasarpa 2018 | Drama

Gharasarpa
2018 | Drama
Gharasarpa is a movie starring Aishara Athukorala, Senaka Titus Anthony, and Kusum Renu. In 1980, A Sinhala boy,
Sandaras Edirisinghe, and a Tamil girl, Vidya, fall in love "It's love at first sight" on their way to the church at...
In 1980, A Sinhala boy, Sandaras Edirisinghe, and a Tamil girl, Vidya, fall in love "It's love at first sight" on their way to
the church at Gadagama. The girl, possessed by the Kalu Kumaraya/Gharasarpa Sri Lankan folklore version of
Incubus, can only be healed by Rev. Camillus Dabare.
Type: Movie
Genre: Drama,Fantasy,Horror,Romance
Written By: Jayantha Chandrasiri, Jayantha Chandrasiri.
Stars: Aishara Athukorala, Senaka Titus Anthony, Kusum Renu, Devnaka Porage
Director: Jayantha Chandrasiri
Rating: 7.6
Date: 2018-08-10
Duration: PT1H47M
Keywords: undefined
