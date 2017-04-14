Reconstituted Tobacco

Operating on a global platform, with offices based in Turkey, Hong Kong, Malawi, South Africa, Zambia, Europe, and Indonesia, we are able to provide customer satisfaction wherever the Tobacco Origin may be. Moreover, we constantly are striving towards expanding our markets and providing first-class service and expertise in the Tobacco Industry.



We are proud to position ourselves as partners exclusively with Private medium sized companies. STI is a forefronter Company which gets the products to the markets with personalized and flexible service. STI fully supports Tobacco Farmer sustainability.