Kubernetes 101 Lobster Ink - 2020
Plan for today 1. The “Why?” Question 2. The history of the project in a few sentences 3. Containers 4. Orchestration and ...
Big 5 Why’s? Let’s explore :) ● Why we need to adopt k8s? ● Why k8s? ● Why we need to change ways we do things? ● Why k8s ...
History ● Kubernetes greek for “helmsman” or “pilot” ● Started from Google’s proprietary project know as Borg ● Initially,...
Containers Lightweight virtualization mechanism that allows to run within single Linux instance without starting a separat...
Containers Wars
Managed k8s offerings Azure AKS Free Control Plane Google GKE One Free Cluster, $0.10 p/h AWS EKS $0.10 p/h Digital Ocean ...
k8s Architecture - 100 feets overview
Architecture Master Node(s) Worker Node(s) ● etcd - K/V Store ● kube-apiserver - Main API of k8s. All the components are c...
Architecture Master Node(s) Worker Node(s) ● A container runtime - Most common is Docker, but can be others (rkt, runc) - ...
Local clusters How the one does the development locally?
Local clusters minikube During our hands on sessions we are going to use Minikube
Also might be handy - k8s Dashboard
But cool kids use command line ;)
Manifest ● It’s YAML :( ● You can wrap it into something human processable ● You manage everything in k8s via manifests
Basic primitives PODs Replica Sets / Replication Controllers Deployments Services Ingress ● The most basic unit k8s operat...
Basic primitives PODs Replica Sets / Replication Controllers Deployments Services Ingress Typical manifest for pods:
Basic primitives PODs Replica Sets / Replication Controllers Deployments Services Ingress ● Replica set: ○ Guarantee the a...
Basic primitives PODs Replica Sets / Replication Controllers Deployments Services Ingress Typical manifest for Replicasets:
Basic primitives PODs Replica Sets / Replication Controllers Deployments Services Ingress ● Declarative updates for Pods a...
Basic primitives PODs Replica Sets / Replication Controllers Deployments Services Ingress Typical manifest for Deployment:
Basic primitives PODs Replica Sets / Replication Controllers Deployments Services Ingress ● An abstract way to expose an a...
Basic primitives PODs Replica Sets / Replication Controllers Deployments Services Ingress Typical Service manifest
Basic primitives PODs Replica Sets / Replication Controllers Deployments Services Ingress ● An API object that manages ext...
Basic primitives PODs Replica Sets / Replication Controllers Deployments Services Ingress Typical Ingress manifest
Basic primitives PODs Replica Sets / Replication Controllers Deployments Services Ingress Developing ingress controllers i...
More? ● EdpointSlices ● Volumes ● Persistent Volumes ● Volume Snapshots ● ConfigMaps ● Secrets ● Jobs ● DeamonSets ● ... T...
Stan, what do you mean no demo?
Let’s do this! Let’s deploy something… Learnish-Axonish :) # Getting helm brew install helm # Adding charts repository hel...
Summary: DevOps after k8s ● Even closer DevOps cycles - IaaC to the max ● From Idempotency to Immutability - whole infra r...
What is next? 1. Further Sessions like this one :) 2. Kubernetes Concepts https://kubernetes.io/docs/concepts/ 3. Certifie...
Questions?
Kubernetes 101

Kubernetes Introduction.

