Paparan penyekatan rev1

RAPAT KOORDINASI Pada Hari Raya Idul Fitri 1442 H / 2021 SURABAYA, 22 APRIL 2020 IMBAUAN LARANGAN MUDIK
Surat Edaran Satgas Penanganan Covid-19 Nomor 13 Tahun 2021 tentang Peniadaan Mudik Hari Raya Idul Fitri Tahun 1442 H dan ...
Terjaminnya rasa aman warga masyarakat kota Surabaya dalam merayakan Hari Raya Idul Fitri 1442 H / 2021 serta terhindar da...
WAKTU KEGIATAN Pelaksanaan Larangan Mudik Hari Raya Idul Fitri 1442 H Di Wilayah Kota Surabaya (TMT : 06 s/d 17 Mei 2021) ...
Kendaraan selain plat L (luar kota Surabaya) yang bertujuan akan keluar atau masuk ke kota Surabaya, Orang yang tidak mene...
Melaksanakan penyekatan dan pengawasan pada lokasi yang sudah ditentukan Meminimalisir masyarakat atau warga dengan cara m...
RENCANA KEGIATAN Perencanaan Monitoring Terhadap Pergerakan Kendaraan dan Orang Di Wilayah Kota Surabaya (TMT : 06 s/d 17 ...
1. PENYEKATAN DI 17 TITIK LOKASI 14. JEMBATAN SURAMADU 15. EXIT TOL MARGOMULYO 16. DUPAK DEMAK 17. EXIT TOL PERAK 1. TERMI...
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17
1. TERMINAL BENOWO 1. ALAT SEMPROT : NIHIL 2. APD COVID-19 : NIHIL 3. THERMOGUN : NIHIL 4. WATER BARRIER : NIHIL 5. HT (HA...
2. TERMINAL OSOWILANGON 1. ALAT SEMPROT : NIHIL 2. APD COVID-19 : NIHIL 3. THERMOGUN : NIHIL 4. WATER BARRIER : NIHIL 5. H...
3. EXIT TOL SIMO 1. ALAT SEMPROT : NIHIL 2. APD COVID-19 : NIHIL 3. THERMOGUN : NIHIL 4. WATER BARRIER : NIHIL 5. HT (HAND...
4. EXIT TOL KOTA SATELIT 1. ALAT SEMPROT : NIHIL 2. APD COVID-19 : NIHIL 3. THERMOGUN : NIHIL 4. WATER BARRIER : NIHIL 5. ...
1. ALAT SEMPROT : NIHIL 2. APD COVID-19 : NIHIL 3. THERMOGUN : NIHIL 4. WATER BARRIER : NIHIL 5. HT (HANDY TALKY) : NIHIL ...
6. EXIT TOL GUNUNGSARI – GRESIK 1. ALAT SEMPROT : NIHIL 2. APD COVID-19 : NIHIL 3. THERMOGUN : NIHIL 4. WATER BARRIER : NI...
7. EKS PASAR KARANG PILANG 1. ALAT SEMPROT : NIHIL 2. APD COVID-19 : NIHIL 3. THERMOGUN : NIHIL 4. WATER BARRIER : NIHIL 5...
8. EXIT TOL MASJID AL-AKBAR 1. ALAT SEMPROT : NIHIL 2. APD COVID-19 : NIHIL 3. THERMOGUN : NIHIL 4. WATER BARRIER : NIHIL ...
9. CITO – DISHUB 1. ALAT SEMPROT : NIHIL 2. APD COVID-19 : NIHIL 3. THERMOGUN : NIHIL 4. WATER BARRIER : NIHIL 5. HT (HAND...
10. PMK SIER 1. ALAT SEMPROT : NIHIL 2. APD COVID-19 : NIHIL 3. THERMOGUN : NIHIL 4. WATER BARRIER : NIHIL 5. HT (HANDY TA...
11. SP3 DRIYOREJO – LAKARSANTRI 1. ALAT SEMPROT : NIHIL 2. APD COVID-19 : NIHIL 3. THERMOGUN : NIHIL 4. WATER BARRIER : NI...
12. PONDOK CHANDRA 1. ALAT SEMPROT : NIHIL 2. APD COVID-19 : NIHIL 3. THERMOGUN : NIHIL 4. WATER BARRIER : NIHIL 5. HT (HA...
13. MERR GUNUNG ANYAR 1. ALAT SEMPROT : NIHIL 2. APD COVID-19 : NIHIL 3. THERMOGUN : NIHIL 4. WATER BARRIER : NIHIL 5. HT ...
14. JEMBATAN SURAMADU 1. ALAT SEMPROT : NIHIL 2. APD COVID-19 : NIHIL 3. THERMOGUN : NIHIL 4. WATER BARRIER : NIHIL 5. HT ...
15. EXIT TOL MARGOMULYO 1. ALAT SEMPROT : NIHIL 2. APD COVID-19 : NIHIL 3. THERMOGUN : NIHIL 4. WATER BARRIER : NIHIL 5. H...
PERSONEL : 22 Pers 16. TOL DUPAK DEMAK 1. ALAT SEMPROT : NIHIL 2. APD COVID-19 : NIHIL 3. THERMOGUN : NIHIL 4. WATER BARRI...
PERSONEL : 19 Pers 1. SATPOL PP : 2 Pers 2. LINMAS : 2 Pers 3. DISHUB : 2 Pers 4. POLRI : 10 Pers 5. TNI-AD : 3 Pers 6. KE...
2. PERENCANAAN KEBUTUHAN & PERSONEL POLRESTABES SURABAYA 43 Pers POLSEK JAJARAN 85 Pers PEMKOT SURABAYA 210 Pers TNI-AD 58...
2. PERENCANAAN KEBUTUHAN & PERSONEL PEMKOT SURABAYA 238 Pers TOTAL 210 Pers SATPOLPP : 70 Pers BPBLINMAS : 70 Pers DISHUB ...
3. PEMBAGIAN TUPOKSI PETUGAS Polrestabes Surabaya Polres Pel. Tj Perak TNI INSTANSI - Melaksanakan kegiatan filterisasi di...
3. PEMBAGIAN TUPOKSI PETUGAS BPB Linmas Dishub Bakesbangpol INSTANSI - Memastikan kesiapsiagaan terhadap bencana, - Melaks...
3. PEMBAGIAN TUPOKSI PETUGAS Dinas Sosial Dinas PMK DKRTH INSTANSI - Memastikan ketersediaan armada ambulan Dinsos untuk m...
3. PEMBAGIAN TUPOKSI PETUGAS Bagian Adpem & Otoda Bagian Perlengkapan Kecamatan INSTANSI - Monitoring pelaksana pemberitah...
×