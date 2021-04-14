Jehovahs witnesses (trevor, jacob, ethan)

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Jehovah’s Witnesses Trevor Jones, Ethan Csader, & Jacob Dahlberg INT-244: World Religions April 14, 2021
Introduction Demographics: Slides 3-5. Here we’ll talk about the number of people who identify as Jehovah’s Witness, their...
Demographics Info (J) ● According to jw.org, the population of Jehovah’s Witnesses includes “only those who are actively p...
Demographics General (J) ● According to a 2020 report: (2020 Country and Territory Reports, 2020, ﬁg. 1) ○ 8,695,808 numbe...
Demographics in US (J) ● Speciﬁcally in the United States, there are 1,242,976 Jehovah’s Witnesses (2020 Country and Terri...
History (E) Emerged out of the Adventist movement that began in 1831 by William Miller who believed the 2nd coming of Chri...
History (E) Persecution in home country of the U.S. and globally during the time of the world wars and after. Due to unwil...
Common Misconceptions (E) - JW’s do not believe in doctors. False. They just do not accept blood transfusions due to their...
(T) Beliefs: Sacred Texts There are two main texts that they live by: First: The Bible ● They believe (in the same way we ...
3 Main Beliefs One main belief is that God created Jesus and that he is not equal to God even though he is his Son. ● They...
Beliefs Last main belief is about The End Times ● The Witnesses, as bbc.co.uk (2009)states, “They believe that when 'the E...
General Practices (J) ● Compared to Christians within the United States: (Lipka, 2020, para. 11) ○ Jehovah’s Witnesses are...
Rituals (J) ● Understood on the jw.org as the next step after dedicating your life to Jehovah ● Sit down with elders and r...
Rituals (J) ● Way of remembering Jesus and showing gratitude for his perfect life, death, and resurrection on behalf of ma...
Engaging the Followers (T) White (2009) said that, “Witnesses argue that the term “god” can be used of men and angels, and...
Engaging the Followers (T) In the New Testament all over it clearly mentions how God and Jesus are the same. John is sayin...
Engaging the Followers One thing I would say is that I believe in the BIble as true and you claim to be that as well. Why ...
References BBC. (2009, September 29). The beliefs of Jehovah’s Witnesses and how they differ from mainstream Christianity....
References Jehovah's Witnesses Observance of the Memorial of Jesus Christ's Death. (2019). Vanderbilt University. Vanderbi...
Should I Dedicate My Life to God and Be Baptized? (n.d.). Watch Tower Bible and Tract Society of Pennsylvania. In What Can...
  1. 1. Jehovah’s Witnesses Trevor Jones, Ethan Csader, & Jacob Dahlberg INT-244: World Religions April 14, 2021
  2. 2. Introduction Demographics: Slides 3-5. Here we’ll talk about the number of people who identify as Jehovah’s Witness, their whereabouts, and method of outreach. History: Slides 6 & 7. Here we’ll talk about the foundation and uprising of the religion. Beliefs: Slides 8-11. Here we’ll talk about the misconceptions, the principles and doctrines. Practices: Slides 12-14. Here we’ll talk about the rituals and ceremonies they perform. Engagement: Slides 15-17. We’ll discuss ways and methods of communicating with Jehovah’s Witnesses as a Christian, or from a standard Christian perspective.
  3. 3. Demographics Info (J) ● According to jw.org, the population of Jehovah’s Witnesses includes “only those who are actively preaching the good news of God’s Kingdom each month,” (How many of Jehovah’s Witnesses, 2020, para. 1) ○ In order to determine this number, members report their activity and work to their local congregations (How many of Jehovah’s Witnesses, 2020, para. 3) ■ Totals are then sent to local church branch ofﬁces ■ From branches, totals of the countries/territories are then sent to global headquarters How many of Jehovah's Witnesses are there worldwide? (2020). Watch Tower Bible and Tract Society of Pennsylvania. Jehovah's Witnesses. https://www.jw.org/en/jehovahs-witnesses/faq/how-many-jw/.
  4. 4. Demographics General (J) ● According to a 2020 report: (2020 Country and Territory Reports, 2020, ﬁg. 1) ○ 8,695,808 number of Jehovah’s Witnesses worldwide ■ -0.6% decrease in totals from 2019 to 2020 ○ 120,387 different Jehovah’s Witnesses congregations ○ 240 different lands where Jehovah’s Witnesses actively preach ■ 1,242,976 in the United States alone ● Based of research from Pew Research Center: (Lipka, 2020, para. 3) ○ 36% White ○ 32% Hispanic ○ 27% Black ○ 6% Other Races/Mixed Figure 1 2020 Country and Territory Reports. (2020). Watch Tower Bible and Tract Society of Pennsylvania. Jehovah's Witnesses . https://www.jw.org/en/library/books/2020-service-year-report/2020-country-territory/. Lipka, M. (2020). A closer look at Jehovah's Witnesses living in the U.S. Pew Research Center. https://www.pewresearch.org/fact-tank/2016/04/26/a-closer-look-at-jehovahs-witnesses-living-in-the-u-s/.
  5. 5. Demographics in US (J) ● Speciﬁcally in the United States, there are 1,242,976 Jehovah’s Witnesses (2020 Country and Territory Reports, 2020, ﬁg. 1). ○ 24,462 people were baptized as Jehovah’s Witnesses in 2020 ○ 12,355 different Jehovah’s Witnesses congregations throughout the country ● Gender: (Lipka, 2020, para. 4) ○ 65% of Jehovah’s Witnesses are women ○ 35% of Jehovah’s Witnesses are men 2020 Country and Territory Reports. (2020). Watch Tower Bible and Tract Society of Pennsylvania. Jehovah's Witnesses . https://www.jw.org/en/library/books/2020-service-year-report/2020-country-territory/. Lipka, M. (2020). A closer look at Jehovah's Witnesses living in the U.S. Pew Research Center. https://www.pewresearch.org/fact-tank/2016/04/26/a-closer-look-at-jehovahs-witnesses-living-in-the-u-s/.
  6. 6. History (E) Emerged out of the Adventist movement that began in 1831 by William Miller who believed the 2nd coming of Christ would happen in the year 1843. In 1872, Charles Taze Russell began his own branch of faith called International Bible Students Association. The name of the uprising religion was reformed to Jehovah’s Witnesses by Russell’s successor Joseph Rutherford who popularized it in 1931. https://www.britannica.com/topic/Jehovahs-Witnesses
  7. 7. History (E) Persecution in home country of the U.S. and globally during the time of the world wars and after. Due to unwillingness to serve in military operations, unwillingness to participate in political affairs, and protests against governments or laws. People imprisoned, tortured, or killed. In the U.S children were expelled on grounds of not saluting the Flag. Banned from countries around the world. Hall, Kermit L. (1992). The Oxford Companion to the Supreme Court of the United States.
  8. 8. Common Misconceptions (E) - JW’s do not believe in doctors. False. They just do not accept blood transfusions due to their belief that blood is sacred. (Acts 15:20) - JW’s do not permit divorce. False. They will allow it under certain circumstances, but it is looked down upon. - JW’s are creationists. False. They do not believe in the traditional storyline of creation in regards to time parameters. But they do believe God created everything. - JW’s do not condone drinking or dancing. False. They allowing drinking in moderation and non-sexual dancing. - JW’s do not believe in Heaven. False. They believe that Heaven is an invisible place where God, Jesus, angels, and a select 144,000 people will live. https://www.pbs.org/independentlens/knocking/myths.html
  9. 9. (T) Beliefs: Sacred Texts There are two main texts that they live by: First: The Bible ● They believe (in the same way we do) that it is inspired by God and that they believe that it is historically accurate as well. Second: The New World Translation of the Holy Scriptures ● This is something more original to their religion but, bbc.co.uk (2009) stated, “The Witnesses have their own translation of the Bible - the New World Translation of the Holy Scriptures” (p. 1). ● I found this interesting that they took the Bible and made a translation of their own of what they thought the text meant. https://www.bbc.co.uk/religion/religions/witnesses/beliefs/beliefs.shtml
  10. 10. 3 Main Beliefs One main belief is that God created Jesus and that he is not equal to God even though he is his Son. ● They believe is that Jehovah or God is like God in Christinanity but his relations to the Son and the Holy spirit are much different than Christianity. ● With that, Jesus is not believed to be divine like God and he came to earth and was perfect but he was and is not both God and man. And that is the complete opposite of Christianity Second main belief, is that when people in their religion die they believe their existence is stopped from becoming a just a soul but rather they are a human being in the afterlife. https://www.bbc.co.uk/religion/religions/witnesses/beliefs/beliefs.shtml
  11. 11. Beliefs Last main belief is about The End Times ● The Witnesses, as bbc.co.uk (2009)states, “They believe that when 'the End' ﬁnally comes only 144,000 human beings will go to Heaven and rule the Earth from there with Christ - these are known as the anointed” (p. 1). ● However, bbc.co.uk (2009) also said, “In fact not only Jehovah's Witnesses but billions of others will have everlasting life on earth and thus fulﬁl God's original plan for humanity when he put Adam and Eve in the Garden of Eden” (p. 1). ● Therefore that's why they would go door to door to save everyone they can ● Only 144,00 are known as anointed and the rest will be on earth talking about Revelation 14. https://www.bbc.co.uk/religion/religions/witnesses/beliefs/beliefs.shtml
  12. 12. General Practices (J) ● Compared to Christians within the United States: (Lipka, 2020, para. 11) ○ Jehovah’s Witnesses are more likely than Christians to: ■ Go to religious services weekly (85% compared to 47%) ■ Pray daily (90% compared to 68%) ■ Share their faith with others weekly (76% compared to 26%) Lipka, M. (2020). A closer look at Jehovah's Witnesses living in the U.S. Pew Research Center. https://www.pewresearch.org/fact-tank/2016/04/26/a-closer-look-at-jehovahs-witnesses-living-in-the-u-s/.
  13. 13. Rituals (J) ● Understood on the jw.org as the next step after dedicating your life to Jehovah ● Sit down with elders and review foundational Biblical teachings ○ If they say you are ready, baptism occurs at “next assembly or convention of Jehovah’s Witnesses (Should I Dedicate My Life, n.d., pg. 192) ■ At this convention or assembly, individual is asked to answer to questions that are considered their public declaration of faith in Jehovah ● Public Declaration of Individual’s Salvation Baptisms Should I Dedicate My Life to God and Be Baptized? (n.d.). Watch Tower Bible and Tract Society of Pennsylvania. In What Can the Bible Teach Us (pp. 185–196). essay.
  14. 14. Rituals (J) ● Way of remembering Jesus and showing gratitude for his perfect life, death, and resurrection on behalf of man (Jehovah’s Witnesses Observance, 2019, para. 1) ○ Known as the Lord’s Supper, the Last Supper, and the Lord’s Evening Meal ● Annual celebration based of the calendar that the Jews used ○ Celebrated on the same day as Passover ● Memorial held “after sunset...on the occurrence of the ﬁrst full moon after the spring equinox,” (Jehovah’s Witnesses Observance, 2019, para. 1) ● Talk about the meaning of the holiday over red wine and unleavened bread The Lord’s Evening Meal/Memorial Jehovah's Witnesses Observance of the Memorial of Jesus Christ's Death. (2019). Vanderbilt University. Vanderbilt University. https://www.vanderbilt.edu/diversity/jehovahs-witnesses-observance-of-the-memorial-of-jesus-christs-death/.
  15. 15. Engaging the Followers (T) White (2009) said that, “Witnesses argue that the term “god” can be used of men and angels, and so, when used of Jesus, it does not prove His deity. They cannot consistently use that tactic against the overwhelming evidence that in the New Testament Jesus Christ is identiﬁed as Jehovah God”(p. 1)! A step I would take is to communicate to a Jehovah’s Witnesses about my beliefs of who the deities in the Bible are to me and what they believe or have to say about it. The reason I say that is because deities are something that is a big part of both religions. They believe Jehovah or God is alone and is not part of a triune system so talking about how Jesus and God are shown as the same in the New testament is something to talk about and challenge them.
  16. 16. Engaging the Followers (T) In the New Testament all over it clearly mentions how God and Jesus are the same. John is saying that the phrase “the Word” who is Jesus and it also explains it again in verse 14 as well. John 1:1-2 says, “In the beginning was the Word and the Word was with God and the Word was God He was with God in the beginning.” (NIV, Life Application Bible, 1988/1991, John 1:1-2).
  17. 17. Engaging the Followers One thing I would say is that I believe in the BIble as true and you claim to be that as well. Why then do you only believe, some things in the New Testament? The word of God is true and so is Jesus being God and man at the same time. One closing comment about their stance on the afterlife and Heaven would be a question about did you know that Jesus died for our sins so that we do not have to worry about whether we are anointed or not in the end because God already predestined some of us to have a place in heaven forever?
  18. 18. References BBC. (2009, September 29). The beliefs of Jehovah’s Witnesses and how they differ from mainstream Christianity. https://www.bbc.co.uk/religion/religions/witnesses/beliefs/beliefs.shtml Hall, Kermit L. (1992). The Oxford Companion to the Supreme Court of the United States. New York: Oxford University Press. How many of Jehovah's Witnesses are there worldwide? (2020). Watch Tower Bible and Tract Society of Pennsylvania. Jehovah's Witnesses. https://www.jw.org/en/jehovahs-witnesses/faq/how-many-jw/ Independent lens . knocking . myths and realities. (2007). Retrieved April 14, 2021, from https://www.pbs.org/independentlens/knocking/myths.html
  19. 19. References Jehovah's Witnesses Observance of the Memorial of Jesus Christ's Death. (2019). Vanderbilt University. Vanderbilt University. https://www.vanderbilt.edu/diversity/jehovahs-witnesses-observance-of-the-memorial-of-jesus-christs-death/ Life Application Bible: New international version. (1991). Tyndale House publishers, Inc. Zondervan. (Original work published 1988) https://www.biblestudytools.com/bible-study/topical-studies/what-is-the-apocalypse.html Lipka, M. (2020). A closer look at Jehovah's Witnesses living in the U.S. Pew Research Center. https://www.pewresearch.org/fact-tank/2016/04/26/a-closer-look-at-jehovahs-witnesses-living-in-the-u-s/ Melton, J. Gordon (2019, August 9). Jehovah's Witness. Encyclopedia Britannica. https://www.britannica.com/topic/Jehovahs-Witnesses
  20. 20. Should I Dedicate My Life to God and Be Baptized? (n.d.). Watch Tower Bible and Tract Society of Pennsylvania. In What Can the Bible Teach Us (pp. 185–196). essay. White, J, R. (2009, June 9). Effectively Sharing the Deity of Christ with Jehovah’s Witnesses. https://www.equip.org/article/effectively-sharing-the-deity-of-christ-with-jehovahs-witnesses/ 2020 Country and Territory Reports. (2020). Watch Tower Bible and Tract Society of Pennsylvania. Jehovah's Witnesses . https://www.jw.org/en/library/books/2020-service-year-report/2020-country-territory/ References

