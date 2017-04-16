Task 3 Textual analysis of types and styles of writing, image, graphics and interactive elements in digitally published pr...
▶ Journalism is the production and distribution of reports on the interaction of events, facts, ideas, and people that are...
▶ An advertisement copy is the text used in the advertisement, be it print, radio, television or other form of advertiseme...
There are many similarities and differences in journalism and advertising copy such as the the type of written word in jou...
Task 3
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Task 3

16 views

Published on

task 3

Published in: Design
0 Comments
0 Likes
Statistics
Notes
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

No Downloads
Views
Total views
16
On SlideShare
0
From Embeds
0
Number of Embeds
1
Actions
Shares
0
Downloads
0
Comments
0
Likes
0
Embeds 0
No embeds

No notes for slide

Task 3

  1. 1. Task 3 Textual analysis of types and styles of writing, image, graphics and interactive elements in digitally published products
  2. 2. ▶ Journalism is the production and distribution of reports on the interaction of events, facts, ideas, and people that are the "news of the day" and that informs society to at least some degree. The word applies to the occupation (professional or not), the methods of gathering information, and the organizing literary styles. Journalistic media include: print, television, radio, Internet, and, in the past, newsreels. Journalism is a type of written word used in the media industry. Journalism is a form of writing that tells people about things that really happened, but that they might not have known about already. Journalists love to read and want to find out as much as they can about the world around them. The product can come in many written products such as Blogs: Online diaries kept by individuals or small groups. Discussion boards: Online question and answer pages where anyone can participate. Wikis: Articles that any reader can add to or change. Journalism is used in e magazines and e-zines. The style and mode of address used in journalism is very formal as their content has to be appropriate for the audience reading or watching via news. Journalism may be also humorous and personally as the article may come across as funny and youthful towards the audience. It may include jokes and it could also be based on a awkward but funny topic in the world. An article may come across as personal as usually journalists would talk about serious situations occurring in the world. A viewer may take it personal or the journalist may of included something offensive towards the viewer. The font style and type is usually modern and traditional as in articles a journalist would use typical fonts such as serif. The font makes the article come together it also looks formatted properly. Journalists make important sentences/words/titles/subtitles bold so the audience come across it easily. The font sizes can vary in articles as they can include drop caps at the start of the article. Drop caps drop below the baseline and initials sit on the baseline but are much bigger than the body text. Both, naturally signify the beginnings of the text and drop caps can be used instead of paragraph subheads. Their origins date back to the 9th century when they were used in religious books. The colour of text will usually be black. Some freelance journalists may have themes are their articles may not be based around news. Terms may also be highlighted in articles so the viewer knows the importance of the text or word. The page layout includes a landscape format it also includes columns to make the whole website organised. On the guardian's website we see that is it very clear and easy access. Many captions are used in the website such as “Labour's: Ken Livingstone faces fresh inquiry over Hitler Zionism remarks”. The captions are used on the right hand side of the website with images above so the audience understand what the story is about. They use mini stories on the side so the reader knows what is included in the local news on the day. A pull quote is used “Make carmakers, not drivers, pay for the diesel crisis, experts say” this is included as it makes the source and story reliable. They also use a image so the viewer is informed on what is going on. Page numbering is not used on the website on the other hand they use different genres of news such as world, politics, sports, culture etc. Images are used across the website. On the homepage images are used for mini headlines such as the Syrian attack. They use a medium shot of Trumps chief in the centre of the page so it is visible. They also include a video of the Syria headline a baby is the front cover of the video, this is more likely that a viewer will watch the video as the headline comes across as very serious if children are getting harmed. Their purpose for using images and a video is to make sure the audience understands not only the text but the content too. Some may not understand the text but may understand the video and dialogue used. The images may be more useful and more interactive for the user as it would be boring without images and videos. ▶
  3. 3. ▶ An advertisement copy is the text used in the advertisement, be it print, radio, television or other form of advertisement. The text so used can be in the form of dialogs, some catchy phrase, a company's motto or slogan or any word. Advertising.Advertising Agency Advertising copy can be used in various written word as it could be used for posters adverts etc. The word could be formal or informal depending on the purpose e.g if the advert was targeted towards children they may use funny short terms. The advert uses formal text to make sure the audience has an understanding as the advert is based around fitness mainly running. They use the term “in it for the long run.” it is a quick snappy term that you can position right at the top of the advertisement it is also in bold so the audience have an idea of what the advertisement is about. The font style is traditional as they use a serif font. It goes well with the advertisement as it goes well with the background too. The title is black and has a different font compared to the text. Various colours are used in the logo “Tide”, they use yellow orange and blue, this brings out the advert more as the background comes across as suttle. The advertisement is landscape, I feel that the designer wanted a landscape view so the audience can have a good view of the background and the lady running, in the background there is sand the sea. This could be a message to the audience that you can do your daily run anywhere. Their is a caption used right above the logo quoting “Take back your time” this could be connoting that you don’t have to waste your time. You can take out time whenever you are ready. One image is used in the advertisement as it is the background, the lady is positioned on the right hand side, the text is then wrapped on the left hand side. The shot used in the advert is a long shot as you can see the lady's full body, they done this so you can also see the sportswear she is wearing. The whole advertisement is also a wide shot as you can view the whole background and text. The purpose of the shts is to make sure the audience knows what the meaning of being fit means, they have a wide shot so the viewer can relate. Advertising copy
  4. 4. There are many similarities and differences in journalism and advertising copy such as the the type of written word in journalism writers use formal writing as it is towards a big audience. On the other hand advertising copy can use various modes of address such as informal and formal depending on the moving image advertising. Both products may include humourous content, authoritative and could be personal towards the viewer. The fonts used in both products have a similar look, they both consist of a serif font. The website consists of a more traditional look rather than the advert, as the advertisement is more modern looking moving image. Both products have elements of bold used in text as it is illustrating how important the topic is towards the audience. Both products do not use drops caps, house style, and 3D. On the other hand they both use colours to enhance the product, they use themes too. The website uses columns, pull quotes, to inform the audience, on the other hand the advert does not use these. The similarities they have are captions, and images these are used to make sure the reader is aware of what is going on in the product. They both use shots deliberately so the audience understands the purpose of the product. Summary comparison

×