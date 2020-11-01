Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
NEWSLETTER ST PAUL'S ANGLICAN CHURCH BEACONSFIELD ALL SAINTS 1 NOVEMBER | 2020 QUIZ NIGHT Bookings are still open! https:/...
Morning Prayer Mon-Sat, 6:30am Chapel Evening Prayer Mon-Thur, 6.30pm Chapel Morning Tea 10.30am Mon & Thurs Meeting Room ...
Sweep Clean the Rooms of Our Heart In recent times the pandemic has affected us all. Some people expressed how it mentally...
Office: parish.stpauls@gmail.com  ph: 9335 2242 Lewis is in the office Tuesdays from 9 til 4 and Fridays from 10 til 4 Rev...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

St Paul's Beaconsfield Newsletter 1 November 2020

36 views

Published on

St Paul's Parish Newsletter

Published in: Spiritual
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

St Paul's Beaconsfield Newsletter 1 November 2020

  1. 1. NEWSLETTER ST PAUL'S ANGLICAN CHURCH BEACONSFIELD ALL SAINTS 1 NOVEMBER | 2020 QUIZ NIGHT Bookings are still open! https://www.trybooking.c om/BMAXZ Or contact Maureen / Lewis in the office Elders Morning Tea: Tuesday 17th November. Christmas Traditions PARISH CELEBRATIONS 1st November Morning Tea Thank you to the parishoners who enabled the Sunday Service to continue via Zoom 8th November Morning Tea Rev Michael Jessup's 70th birthday and retirement from formal Diaconate duties in the parish PARISH UPDATES & NOTICES Reminder that Sebastiana is on sick leave until Tuesday the 10th of November. She is having some surgery for skin cancer. First Sunday in the month (this Sunday) You are welcome to a meditative hour in candle light with chanting, wisdom readings, embraced by Silence. “Through stillness God moves” When: 7:30pm Sunday 1st November Where: Church Contact: 0400 402 024 HEART SONG Congratulations to the volunteers who look after St Paul's and the grounds. Philip who hosted the Centering Prayer community retreat last week wrote: "Those who were at St Paul's for the very first time were so very touched by the beauty and serenity the hall and grounds offered" And the group made an extra donation
  2. 2. Morning Prayer Mon-Sat, 6:30am Chapel Evening Prayer Mon-Thur, 6.30pm Chapel Morning Tea 10.30am Mon & Thurs Meeting Room Gardening Group followed by Morning Tea Wednesday mornings Friday Drinks 5.30pm at the Firepit Saturday Morning Breakfast 8.15am Hall, $5 ALL WELCOME WEEKLY FELLOWSHIP Prayer Chain Requests to Rosemary Spark or phone 0414268043 St Paul's Google Group Join the St Paul's Google Discussion Group: groups.google.com/forum/#! forum/discussion-st-pauls LGBTIQA+ Diversity Training for Parishes and Churches When: Saturday 21st November, 1-5pm Where: St Nicholas Anglican Church Cnr Beach Road x Poynter Drive, Duncraig With the recent comments from His Holiness Pope Francis in support of Civil Unions for same-sex couples, attention has once again been focused on how the Church includes and loves LGBTIQ+ people. Following our Apology to LGBTIQ people at Synod 2017, the Perth Diocese has sought to be a welcoming and inclusive place for all people and a space where LGBTIQA+ people will feel safe. This professional workshop, led by the Sexual Health Headquarters will provide the information and skills to make your parish welcoming, inclusive and safe for all people regardless of sexual or gender diversity. It has been customized and expanded for a parish setting with the help of the Reverend Peter Manuel, rector of St Andrew's Subiaco. The workshop and the serving of refreshments afterwards will be conducted under Covid-safe guidelines. Please RSVP on 9425 7276 or src@perth.anglican.org There are flyers in colour and black and white and the event is on facebook
  3. 3. Sweep Clean the Rooms of Our Heart In recent times the pandemic has affected us all. Some people expressed how it mentally affected them, others shared their joy for the quiet life. Most of us would have experienced a mixture of experiences. The writings and spirit of Thomas Merton can be a guide to shine light on the multiple rooms and ways of our mind, heart and soul. The aim of this reading group is to grow deeper into our personal spirituality, into deepened inner freedom. The group is suitable for everyone who has been put on a spiritual journey, and wants to further explore the dialogue between our inner and outer Source. Following Merton’s example, we will practice self-reflection by ways of journal writing, and creative journaling. When: Thursday 5th November 9am to 11am Where: The Chapel All material will be provided. The group is open to new members. Please let Sylvia know if you are joining, or call her for queries. info@sylviagrevel.com 0400 402 024 General Giving: Anglican Parish of Beaconsfield BSB: 706 001 Account No. 30003006 Building Restoration: Anglican Parish of Beaconsfield BSB: 706 001 Account No. 30008256 (not tax deductible) Tax Deductible donations to NATIONAL TRUST BSB: 306 089 Account No. 4189329, Reference: 1928 AND YOUR NAME IGWR donations: BSB: 706 001 Account No. 30006088 Just Manna donations: BSB: 633-000 Account No. 151597085 If Paying by cheque, please make out to: ANGLICAN PARISH OF BEACONSFIELD Electronic Giving and Banking information Purple gives qualified approval to the offerings to the collection plate this week
  4. 4. Office: parish.stpauls@gmail.com  ph: 9335 2242 Lewis is in the office Tuesdays from 9 til 4 and Fridays from 10 til 4 Rev'd Sebastiana Pienaar sebastiana.stpauls@gmail.com 0434 896 819 Tuesday, Wednesday, Sunday Contacts: Diocese News Each month the diocese publishes the Messenger magazine. It can be found at perth.anglican.org/n ews-and-events Saturday 7th of November has some market days: 8am to noon at St James Church, 13 Elderberry Drive South Lake, and St Andrew's Church, Cnr Camberley Street and Thornlie Avenue Thornlie. National Anglican Family Violence Project Help us to build a safer and more supportive Anglican Church for people who have experienced domestic violence. Join a research project aimed to help improve church practices. If you have had an experience of domestic violence and a current or previous link with the Anglican Church, please share your perspective. The survey is anonymous and anyone can take part. Go to survey.ncls.org.au/NAFVP/experience to find out more. Intimate Partner violence is defined by the WHO as behaviour within an intimate relationship that causes physical, sexual, or psychological harm, including acts of physical aggression, sexual coercion, psychological abuse and controlling behaviours. If you or someone you know is experiencing or has experienced family or intimate partner violence, you can call 1800-RESPECT on 1800 737 732 for confidential information, counselling and support. You can also visit https://www.1800respect.org.au/ Violence isn't always physical and family violence is found in all communities, even ours.

×