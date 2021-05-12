Successfully reported this slideshow.
INSPIRE AND TRANSFORM St Joseph's Academy, Kilmarnock National 5 PE 3d Evaluate the effectiveness of your PDP in Volleyball
Education
May. 12, 2021

National 5 PE - Question 3d (Part 5)

National 5 PE - Question 3d (Part 5)

National 5 PE - Question 3d (Part 5)

  1. 1. INSPIRE AND TRANSFORM St Joseph’s Academy, Kilmarnock National 5 PE 3d Evaluate the effectiveness of your PDP in Volleyball (6)
  2. 2. (01/06/2020) (15/06/2020) Mrs Shaw’s email debbie.shaw@eastayrshire.org (08/03/2021) Speak with your class teacher via email. Today… we will continue to evaluate elements of our PDP: We are doing this over numerous PPTs. This is part five. To do this successfully we should acquire the knowledge that will allow us to answer the following question; Evaluate the effectiveness of your PDP in Volleyball (6) As we have previously covered, when evaluating we must provide identification, judgement, as well as value in our answer.
  3. 3. (01/06/2020) (15/06/2020) Mrs Shaw’s email debbie.shaw@eastayrshire.org.uk (08/03/2021) Speak with your class teacher in person or via email. Again, as mentioned in previous PPT’s… When you are asked to evaluate you are being asked provide your opinion on whether something you have carried out was effective or not. To do this successfully and gain a mark you must provide 3 parts to your answer (the same way we would when using the PEgI structure). Part 1 is your IDENTIFICATION. Here you must identify an element of your plan that you are going to evaluate and state whether it was effective or not. Part 2 is your JUDGEMENT. This is quite similar to an example in a PEgI and involves you providing details of the plan that you found effective or ineffective. Part 3 is your VALUE. This is where you explain the value this part of the plan had or did not have on you. It is very similar to an impact in a PEgI answer.
  4. 4. (01/06/2020) (15/06/2020) Mrs Shaw’s email debbie.shaw@eastayrshire.org.uk (08/03/2021) Speak with your class teacher in person or via email. Now lets think about other areas we can evaluate – WHAT ARE WE EVALUATING?: We are now moving away from the SOFITT acronym and looking at other elements of our PDP. Today, we are going to focus on the ‘environment’ in which we carried out our PDP. Therefore the ‘question’ we are answering today is: Evaluate how effective the environment was in which you carried out your PDP (1) Let us evaluate exactly where you trained and if this was of value to you or not.
  5. 5. (01/06/2020) (15/06/2020) Mrs Shaw’s email debbie.shaw@eastayrshire.org.uk (08/03/2021) Speak with your class teacher in person or via email. In today’s lesson we will consider the environment in which we carried out our PDP. Was the environment for our PDP effective or not? Would it have been more beneficial to have been working in a different environment – somewhere else? Environment – During our PDP, it was necessary for us to perform our training OUTSIDE. This was out with our control due to the exceptional circumstances, but was it beneficial to our training, or did our progress suffer because of it? Let us now evaluate whether the environment in which we carried out our PDP was effective or not.
  6. 6. (01/06/2020) (15/06/2020) Mrs Shaw’s email debbie.shaw@eastayrshire.org.uk (08/03/2021) Speak with your class teacher in person or via email. Let’s start to EVALUATE if the ENVIRONMENT you trained in was beneficial to you
  7. 7. (01/06/2020) (15/06/2020) Mrs Shaw’s email debbie.shaw@eastayrshire.org.uk (08/03/2021) Speak with your class teacher in person or via email. NOW … think about the environment you trained in:  WHERE did you carry out your PDP – inside / outside?  Was it a good environment to train in? - Were the conditions consistent? - Was it easy to set up the equipment?  Did the environment you trained in… - Make you feel comfortable / uncomfortable? - Motivate you / Demotivate you? - Help you to improve? - Always make it easy for you to perform the necessary skills? - Sometimes make it difficult for you to perform the skills of the game?
  8. 8. (01/06/2020) (15/06/2020) Mrs Shaw’s email debbie.shaw@eastayrshire.org.uk (08/03/2021) Speak with your class teacher in person or via email. POSITIVE During my plan I feel that the environment I trained in was effective … OR NEGATIVE During my plan I feel that the environment I trained in was not effective…
  9. 9. (01/06/2020) (15/06/2020) Mrs Shaw’s email debbie.shaw@eastayrshire.org.uk (08/03/2021) Speak with your class teacher in person or via email. Judgement: We carried out our volleyball training outside. This was due to the exceptional circumstances of Covid 19 and due to the restrictions surrounding this. We would take all the equipment outside and set it up on the 3G all-weather pitch (/ other).
  10. 10. (01/06/2020) (15/06/2020) Mrs Shaw’s email debbie.shaw@eastayrshire.org.uk (08/03/2021) Speak with your class teacher in person or via email. Value (+): Training outside helped me because 1. I always looked forward to getting outside into the fresh air. This motivated me and meant that I was always in the right mind-set for my training sessions. As such high effort levels meant…. 2. There was a lot more space outside than indoors. This meant that my group and I had plenty of space to work and therefore we weren’t working too close to other groups. As a result, we had less interruptions / interference from other groups which allowed us to… 3. I felt more relaxed when training outside, due to the fact that there was more space, as well as other things going on around us, such as other classes. This made me feel less ‘exposed’ and that there was less focus on me which… 4. Due to the variable weather, this made me concentrate even more to be able to play the correct technique and / or follow the flight path of the ball to get to it in time. This better prepared me for games because…
  11. 11. (01/06/2020) (15/06/2020) Mrs Shaw’s email debbie.shaw@eastayrshire.org.uk (08/03/2021) Speak with your class teacher in person or via email. Value (-): Training outside was not effective because: 1. I never looked forward to training outside because it was often cold. This demotivated me and meant that I was usually not in the right mind-set for my training sessions. As such, this affected my effort levels and meant…. 2. The weather conditions were unpredictable. Sometimes it was difficult to perform because it was extremely cold. This meant it was difficult to play various shots because my hands were so cold. This resulted in… 3. The weather conditions were unpredictable. Sometimes it was raining which meant… This resulted in… 4. The weather conditions were unpredictable. Sometimes it was sunny, which were nice conditions to be playing in because I wasn’t too cold, however when the sun was shining brightly… This often resulted in…
  12. 12. (01/06/2020) (15/06/2020) Mrs Shaw’s email debbie.shaw@eastayrshire.org.uk (08/03/2021) Speak with your class teacher in person or via email. EVALUATE if the environment that you trained in was effective, or not, in improving your performance throughout your PDP (1)

