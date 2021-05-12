Successfully reported this slideshow.
INSPIRE AND TRANSFORM St Joseph's Academy, Kilmarnock National 5 PE 3d
National 5 PE - Question 3d (Part 4)
  2. 2. (01/06/2020) (15/06/2020) Mrs Shaw’s email debbie.shaw@eastayrshire.org (08/03/2021) Speak with your class teacher via email. Today Today we are going to evaluate elements of our PDP: We will do this over numerous PPTs. This is part four. To do this successfully we should acquire the knowledge that will allow us to answer the following question; Evaluate the effectiveness of your PDP in Volleyball (6) To do this we should apply the SOFITT acronym to our answer. We will consider each letter of SOFITT and evaluate our plan in relation to each. When evaluating we must provide identification in our answer, judgement in our answer as well as value.
  3. 3. (01/06/2020) (15/06/2020) Mrs Shaw’s email debbie.shaw@eastayrshire.org.uk (08/03/2021) Speak with your class teacher in person or via email. Lets start by discussing what we mean by Evaluating Physical Education When you are asked to evaluate you are being asked provide your opinion on whether something you have carried out was effective or not. To do this successfully and gain a mark you must provide 3 parts to your answer (the same way we would when using the PEgI structure). Part 1 is your IDENTIFICATION. Here you must identify an element of your plan that you are going to evaluate and state whether it was effective or not. Part 2 is your JUDGEMENT. This is quite similar to an example in a PEgI and involves you providing details of the plan that you found effective or ineffective. Part 3 is your VALUE. This is where you explain the value this part of the plan had or did not have on you. It is very similar to an impact in a PEgI answer.
  4. 4. (01/06/2020) (15/06/2020) Mrs Shaw’s email debbie.shaw@eastayrshire.org.uk (08/03/2021) Speak with your class teacher in person or via email. Next lets think about the areas we can evaluate – WHAT ARE WE EVALUATING?:
  5. 5. (01/06/2020) (15/06/2020) Mrs Shaw’s email debbie.shaw@eastayrshire.org.uk (08/03/2021) Speak with your class teacher in person or via email. Next lets think about the areas we can evaluate: In today’s lesson we will consider the principle of targets. Did we set effective targets and did we use evidence from them effectively? Targets – Throughout our plan we set short and long term targets. These targets provided direction to the training as well as motivation over the course of the PDP. These targets needed to be aspirational yet realistic. Let us first evaluate whether or not the targets we had were effective or not.
  6. 6. (01/06/2020) (15/06/2020) Mrs Shaw’s email debbie.shaw@eastayrshire.org.uk (08/03/2021) Speak with your class teacher in person or via email. Let’s start to EVALUATE YOUR PDP
  7. 7. (01/06/2020) (15/06/2020) Mrs Shaw’s email debbie.shaw@eastayrshire.org.uk (08/03/2021) Speak with your class teacher in person or via email. POSITIVE During my plan I feel that I effectively set short and long terms targets… or NEGATIVE During my plan I feel that I did not effectively set short and long term targets…
  8. 8. (01/06/2020) (15/06/2020) Mrs Shaw’s email debbie.shaw@eastayrshire.org.uk (08/03/2021) Speak with your class teacher in person or via email. NOW … think about the targets you have set in your training? Did they provide value? Did they help you to improve? Long Term Target By the end of my 6 week PDP I want to improve my dig so that I can… Short term target week 1 Short term target week 2 Short term target week 3 Short term target week 4 Short term target week 5
  9. 9. (01/06/2020) (15/06/2020) Mrs Shaw’s email debbie.shaw@eastayrshire.org.uk (08/03/2021) Speak with your class teacher in person or via email. Judgement – An area of the plan that I found effective was that I set a long term target at the beginning of my training. To help me achieve this target I set short term targets each week with each short term target taking me closer to my long term target. For example, in week one I set a short term target of achieving a minimum of 3 out 5 successful returns in my static repetition drills to let me measure the accuracy of my dig. When I achieved this I moved on to something else. How would this read for a negative? Long Term Target By the end of my 6 week PDP I want to improve my dig so that I can… Short term target week 1 Short term target week 2 Short term target week 3 Short term target week 4 Short term target week 5
  10. 10. (01/06/2020) (15/06/2020) Mrs Shaw’s email debbie.shaw@eastayrshire.org.uk (08/03/2021) Speak with your class teacher in person or via email. Value (+): Having long term targets and short term targets that I work towards helped me because 1. The target motivated me. This motivation meant that I always wanted to work hard and achieve. As such high effort levels meant…. 2. It gave my training direction meaning I could plan my training to ensure I got the best out of my plan in terms of selecting the right approaches. By selecting the right approaches… 3. It let me measure my progress meaning week by week I could change or adapt my focus so that I could keep focusing on areas that were specific to me. This let me see how close or far away from my long term target I was… Long Term Target By the end of my 6 week PDP I want to improve my dig so that I can… Short term target week 1 Short term target week 2 Short term target week 3 Short term target week 4 Short term target week 5
  11. 11. (01/06/2020) (15/06/2020) Mrs Shaw’s email debbie.shaw@eastayrshire.org.uk (08/03/2021) Speak with your class teacher in person or via email. Value (-): Having long term targets and short term targets that I work towards can help however I did not use them well enough… 1. I did not refer to my success with my short term week by week meaning when I was planning my next steps… 2. When I was measuring my overall progress at the end of my PDP because I did not accurately plan short term targets it meant… 3. The targets set were not realistic/specific leading to boredom/failure/lack of motivation.. Long Term Target By the end of my 6 week PDP I want to improve my dig so that I can… Short term target week 1 Short term target week 2 Short term target week 3 Short term target week 4 Short term target week 5
  (01/06/2020) (15/06/2020) Mrs Shaw's email debbie.shaw@eastayrshire.org.uk (08/03/2021) Speak with your class teacher in person or via email. EVALUATE if the targets you set were effective in improving your performance throughout your PDP (1)

