National 5 PE - Question 3d (Part 3)

INSPIRE AND TRANSFORM St Joseph’s Academy, Kilmarnock National 5 PE 3d Evaluate the effectiveness of your PDP in Volleybal...
  1. 1. INSPIRE AND TRANSFORM St Joseph’s Academy, Kilmarnock National 5 PE 3d Evaluate the effectiveness of your PDP in Volleyball (6)
  2. 2. (01/06/2020) (15/06/2020) Mrs Shaw’s email debbie.shaw@eastayrshire.org (01/03/2021) Speak with your class teacher via email. Today... we are going to continue to evaluate elements of our PDP using the SOFITT acronym.
  3. 3. (01/06/2020) (15/06/2020) Mrs Shaw’s email debbie.shaw@eastayrshire.org.uk (01/03/2021) Speak with your class teacher in person or via email. Today we are going to evaluate a different area… In today’s lesson we will consider the third principle and how it was applied in our training and in turn whether we felt it was effective or not. Therefore the ‘question’ we are answering today is: Evaluate how effective frequency was applied in your training (1) Let us evaluate how many times per week you trained and if this was of value to you or not.
  4. 4. (01/06/2020) (15/06/2020) Mrs Shaw’s email debbie.shaw@eastayrshire.org.uk (01/03/2021) Speak with your class teacher in person or via email. As we now know, when you are asked to evaluate you are being asked to provide your opinion on whether something you have carried out was effective or not. Again, you should use the following structure for your answer… Part 1 is your IDENTIFICATION. Here you must identify an element of your plan that you are going to evaluate and state whether it was effective or not. Part 2 is your JUDGEMENT. This is quite similar to an example in a PEgI and involves you providing details of the plan that you found effective or ineffective. Part 3 is your VALUE. This is where you explain the value this part of the plan had or did not have on you. It is very similar to an impact in a PEgI answer.
  5. 5. (01/06/2020) (15/06/2020) Mrs Shaw’s email debbie.shaw@eastayrshire.org.uk (01/03/2021) Speak with your class teacher in person or via email. Let’s start to EVALUATE if FREQUENCY was applied effectively
  6. 6. (01/06/2020) (15/06/2020) Mrs Shaw’s email debbie.shaw@eastayrshire.org.uk (01/03/2021) Speak with your class teacher in person or via email. During my plan I feel that I effectively applied frequency to my training… OR During my plan I feel that I did not effectively apply frequency in my training…
  7. 7. (01/06/2020) (15/06/2020) Mrs Shaw’s email debbie.shaw@eastayrshire.org (01/03/2021) Speak with your class teacher via email. How do I IDENTIFY for the first part of my answer? Example: During my plan I felt that training once a week was effective. Frequency – once a week is the element of our plan we are going to evaluate and we are going to talk positively about it because we have identified it as effective. Or Example: During my plan I felt that training once a week was not effective Again, frequency – once a week is the element we are going to evaluate but in this answer we have felt that this was not enoughas we have stated it was not effective.
  8. 8. (01/06/2020) (15/06/2020) Mrs Shaw’s email debbie.shaw@eastayrshire.org (01/03/2021) Speak with your class teacher via email. How do I provide JUDGEMENT for the second part of my answer? Example: I trained once a week to improve my weakness (the dig). This was partly due to the fact that I had 4 lessons of PE every week; two of which were theory lessons and I used a third lesson to focus on my ‘one-off’ performance activity (dance). This meant I could dedicate one lesson every week to focus on improving my dig. Here I have provided some context to the approach by stating how I split my P.E. lessons up, but ensured I said that this allowed me to focus on improving my weakness once a week.
  9. 9. (01/06/2020) (15/06/2020) Mrs Shaw’s email debbie.shaw@eastayrshire.org (01/03/2021) Speak with your class teacher via email. How do I provide VALUE for the last part of my answer? Example: This was effective as it allowed me enough time to improve the technique of my dig shot. I could see from my training diaries that my number of successful repetitions improved to being able to play 5 out of 5 reps consistently. I was also having more success when playing the dig in game situations. This would also mean that my motivation levels would remain high as I can see improvements being made. Here I have provided some value by stating that: 1. My technique has improved 2. My success rate has improved 3. My motivation remains high 4. Boredom All (both) points confirm that training once a week was effective for me because I was able to improve my dig to play it with the correct technique, more success and more confidence. This is all because the frequency of my training was enough to bring
  10. 10. (01/06/2020) (15/06/2020) Mrs Shaw’s email debbie.shaw@eastayrshire.org.uk (01/03/2021) Speak with your class teacher in person or via email. Lets put the whole example together. During my plan I feel that I effectively applied frequency to my training. i I trained once a week to improve my weakness (the dig). This was partly due to the fact that I had 4 lessons of PE every week; two of which were theory lessons and I used a third lesson to focus on my ‘one-off’ performance activity (dance). This meant I could dedicate one lesson every week to focus on improving my dig. j This was effective as it allowed me enough time to improve the technique of my dig shot. I could see from my training diaries that my number of successful repetitions improved to being able to play 5 out of 5 reps consistently. I was also having more success when playing the dig in game situations. This would also mean that my motivation levels would remain high as I can see improvements being made. v 1 mark
  11. 11. (01/06/2020) (15/06/2020) Mrs Shaw’s email debbie.shaw@eastayrshire.org.uk (01/03/2021) Speak with your class teacher in person or via email. Lets consider it from a different perspective. If you were of the opposite opinion and were using the ‘negative’ example given in slide 6; ‘During my plan I feel that I did not effectively apply frequency in my training.’ You would need to consider the following: WHY was training once a week not effective?: - Did you see any (/ enough) improvements in your dig technique? - Did you see any evidence in your training diary that your dig was consistently more successful? - Were you able to play the dig more successfully in game situations? - Do you feel it was too long between sessions and that the progress you had previously made was lost / forgotten?
  12. 12. (01/06/2020) (15/06/2020) Mrs Shaw’s email debbie.shaw@eastayrshire.org.uk (01/03/2021) Speak with your class teacher in person or via email. Your Task: Complete a paragraph evaluating the effectiveness of FREQUENCY (use the previous slides as support and complete your identification, judgement and value based on your experience).

