Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
INSPIRE AND TRANSFORM St Joseph’s Academy, Kilmarnock National 5 PE 3d
(01/06/2020) (15/06/2020) Mrs Shaw’s email debbie.shaw@eastayrshire.org (22/02/2021) Speak with your class teacher via ema...
(01/06/2020) (15/06/2020) Mrs Shaw’s email debbie.shaw@eastayrshire.org.uk (22/02/2021) Speak with your class teacher in p...
(01/06/2020) (15/06/2020) Mrs Shaw’s email debbie.shaw@eastayrshire.org.uk (22/02/2021) Speak with your class teacher in p...
(01/06/2020) (15/06/2020) Mrs Shaw’s email debbie.shaw@eastayrshire.org.uk (22/02/2021) Speak with your class teacher in p...
(01/06/2020) (15/06/2020) Mrs Shaw’s email debbie.shaw@eastayrshire.org.uk (22/02/2021) Speak with your class teacher in p...
(01/06/2020) (15/06/2020) Mrs Shaw’s email debbie.shaw@eastayrshire.org.uk (22/02/2021) Speak with your class teacher in p...
(01/06/2020) (15/06/2020) Mrs Shaw’s email debbie.shaw@eastayrshire.org.uk (22/02/2021) Speak with your class teacher in p...
(01/06/2020) (15/06/2020) Mrs Shaw’s email debbie.shaw@eastayrshire.org.uk (22/02/2021) Speak with your class teacher in p...
(01/06/2020) (15/06/2020) Mrs Shaw’s email debbie.shaw@eastayrshire.org.uk (22/02/2021) Speak with your class teacher in p...
(01/06/2020) (15/06/2020) Mrs Shaw’s email debbie.shaw@eastayrshire.org.uk (22/02/2021) Speak with your class teacher in p...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×
Education
46 views
May. 12, 2021

National 5 PE - Question 3d (Part 2)

National 5 PE - Question 3d (Part 2)

no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

National 5 PE - Question 3d (Part 2)

  1. 1. INSPIRE AND TRANSFORM St Joseph’s Academy, Kilmarnock National 5 PE 3d
  2. 2. (01/06/2020) (15/06/2020) Mrs Shaw’s email debbie.shaw@eastayrshire.org (22/02/2021) Speak with your class teacher via email. Today Today we are going to evaluate elements of our PDP: We will do this in three parts. This is part two. To do this successfully we should acquire the knowledge that will allow us to answer the following question; Evaluate the effectiveness of your PDP in Volleyball (6) To do this we should apply the SOFITT acronym to our answer. We will consider each letter of SOFITT and evaluate our plan in relation to each. When evaluating we must provide identification in our answer, judgement in our answer as well as value.
  3. 3. (01/06/2020) (15/06/2020) Mrs Shaw’s email debbie.shaw@eastayrshire.org.uk (22/02/2021) Speak with your class teacher in person or via email. Lets start by discussing what we mean by Evaluating Physical Education When you are asked to evaluate you are being asked provide your opinion on whether something you have carried out was effective or not. To do this successfully and gain a mark you must provide 3 parts to your answer (the same way we would when using the PEgI structure). Part 1 is your IDENTIFICATION. Here you must identify an element of your plan that you are going to evaluate and state whether it was effective or not. Part 2 is your JUDGEMENT. This is quite similar to an example in a PEgI and involves you providing details of the plan that you found effective or ineffective. Part 3 is your VALUE. This is where you explain the value this part of the plan had or did not have on you. It is very similar to an impact in a PEgI answer.
  4. 4. (01/06/2020) (15/06/2020) Mrs Shaw’s email debbie.shaw@eastayrshire.org.uk (22/02/2021) Speak with your class teacher in person or via email. Next lets think about the areas we can evaluate – WHAT ARE WE EVALUATING?:
  5. 5. (01/06/2020) (15/06/2020) Mrs Shaw’s email debbie.shaw@eastayrshire.org.uk (22/02/2021) Speak with your class teacher in person or via email. Next lets think about the areas we can evaluate: In today’s lesson we will consider the first two principles and how they were applied in our training and in turn whether we felt they were effective or not. Let us first evaluate whether or not your plan was specific to you and the value of it.
  6. 6. (01/06/2020) (15/06/2020) Mrs Shaw’s email debbie.shaw@eastayrshire.org.uk (22/02/2021) Speak with your class teacher in person or via email. Let’s start to EVALUATE YOUR PDP
  7. 7. (01/06/2020) (15/06/2020) Mrs Shaw’s email debbie.shaw@eastayrshire.org.uk (22/02/2021) Speak with your class teacher in person or via email. During my plan I feel that I effectively applied overload to my training… or During my plan I feel that I did not effectively apply overload in my training…
  8. 8. (01/06/2020) (15/06/2020) Mrs Shaw’s email debbie.shaw@eastayrshire.org.uk (22/02/2021) Speak with your class teacher in person or via email. NOW … Think about you and only you then answer the following questions. Did you effectively apply OVERLOAD? Did you make each session harder than the last? Was the next approach you moved on to harder than the last? Did this help you? Could you cope with increase in difficulty? Or was it too much for you and you started to struggle?
  9. 9. (01/06/2020) (15/06/2020) Mrs Shaw’s email debbie.shaw@eastayrshire.org.uk (22/02/2021) Speak with your class teacher in person or via email. Static Repetition drills Cognitive Learner • Week 1 and 2 Associative Learner • Week 3 and 4 Autonomous Learner Overload – each stage that follows is more difficult. You are increasing the level of challenge therefore are applying overload in your training.
  10. 10. (01/06/2020) (15/06/2020) Mrs Shaw’s email debbie.shaw@eastayrshire.org.uk (22/02/2021) Speak with your class teacher in person or via email. Evaluate how effective overload was applied in your training (1) – when answering this you must ensure your answer coincides with your evaluative comment for specificity. For example – If you said in paragraph 1 that you the approaches were specific to you and that they were effective then this would likely mean that you then applied overload appropriately. However If you said in paragraph 1 that the approaches were not specific to you given you perhaps spent too long on an approach then it would mean that overload was not applied effectively because you stayed at a level that was too easy for too long.
  11. 11. (01/06/2020) (15/06/2020) Mrs Shaw’s email debbie.shaw@eastayrshire.org.uk (22/02/2021) Speak with your class teacher in person or via email. Evaluate how effective overload was applied in your training (1) Provide 1. Identification During my plan I feel that I effectively applied overload to my training… or During my plan I feel that I did not effectively apply overload in my training… 2. judgement Provide examples of how overload was applied (refer to slide 9) 3. Value Did this help your or not

×